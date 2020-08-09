Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 9, 2020

Due to the Cayuga County Office Building's closure since mid-March, The Citizen had been unable to access records to produce the weekly real estate transactions report. Recently, however, the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and the Cayuga County Real Property Office have established a process to provide us the needed records electronically. As a result, we have resumed the property transfers list with plans to publish the significant backlog of transactions since our mid-March report over the next several Sundays. Today's transfers cover deeds recorded June 22-28.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Tayben Properties LLC, 8401 Filaree Circle, Baldwinsville, to Matthew E. Colella, 3 Westwood Drive, Auburn, property at 76 Walnut St., $120,900. Assessment $77,800.
• Diaa Alhelou, 517 36th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, SC, to DA Lodging LLC, 517 36th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, SC, property at 59 Washington St., $0. Assessment $28,000.
• Charles A. Bouley III, 27 Calloway Drive, Auburn, to Kimberly Guinnip, 14 Evans St., Auburn, property at 49 Havens Ave., $117,000. Assessment $119,200.
• Kimberly A. Scott, 7 Jarvis St., Auburn, to Randy S. Telarico, 7 Orchard St., Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 7 Jarvis St., $125,000. Assessment $110,400.
• Antonietta Caruana, 1 Aiken Drive, Auburn, to Luigi F. Caruana, as trustee, 8309 Falcon Drive, Liverpool, property at 1 Aiken Drive, $0. Assessment $127,000.
• JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association, 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus, OH, to Beyond Your Front Door Properties LLC, 62 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 18 N. Park, $68,500. Assessment $113,800.
• Brian D. and Sherry Ann Fitzgerald, 17 Taber Drive, Auburn, to Brian D. Fitzgerald, 17 Taber Drive, Auburn, property at 17 Taber Drive, $0. Assessment $189,800.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• David G. Tehan, as referee, 110 Genesee St., Suite 300, Auburn, to Bank of America N.A., 101 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC, property at 2635 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, $0. Assessment $150,400.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Erin Doyle, 10086 Jordan Road, Jordan, to David J. Malecki, 8161 Mariner Trail, Baldwinsville, property at 10086 Jordan Road, $155,000. Assessment $125,000.
• Robert A. Schumann, 7569 Fitzpatrick Drive, Liverpool, to Christopher Schumann, 7569 Fitzpatrick Drive, Liverpool, property at 248 Fire Lane 13, $0. Assessment $44,500.
• Joyce McGetrick, 3479 Sherman Road, Jordan, to Paul P. McGetrick Jr., 3463 Sherman Road, Jordan, property at 3479 Sherman Road, $0. Assessment $97,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, and Chad B. Gilfus, 2467 Bentley School Road, Weedsport, to Johnny Garcia, 13 Perrine St. 1, Auburn, property at 9587 State Route 38, $58,000. Assessment $149,000.
• John R. and Ann M. Curran, as trustees, 4243 Fay Road, Syracuse, to Christopher J. Curran, 63 Green St., Seneca Falls, property at 1118 Hard Point Road, $0. Assessment $98,500.
• Philip R. and Lynda Kreitzer, 7283 Wakefield Drive, Fayetteville, to Troy Bertram, 2313 University Club Drive, Austin, TX, and Elissa Livingston, 933 University Ave., Apt. 315, Rochester, property at 735 Howell Road, $295,000. Assessment $285,200.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Allison Conway, 101 Huntington Road, Syracuse, and Scott Alexander, 1720 Oshea Road, Homer, to Scott A. Ayres, 24 Sharpsteen Road, Locke, property at 3665 State Route 38A, $76,000. Assessment $67,900.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Michael S. Dyer, as executor, 140 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Rene J. Benda and Cory M. Reynolds, 393 Peruville Road, Apt. 3, Freeville, property at 140 State Route 34B, $147,500. Assessment $126,800.
• Amanda Stout, 571 Bartnick Road, Genoa, to Joshua J. Todd, 176 Conlon Road, Lansing, property at 2775 Atwater Road, $97,900. Assessment $54,700.
• Shannon M. and Eugene A. Saville, 395 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Patrick D. and Sarah A. McGarr, 539 Route 34B, King Ferry, and Daniel and Contance McGarr, 536 State Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 395 State Route 34B, $243,000. Assessment $195,000.
• Troy W. Mitchell, 18358 Northwest 27th St., Morriston, FL, to Christopher F. and Amanda M. Stout, 2775 Atwater Road, Genoa, property at 1078 Bradley St., $100,000. Assessment $150,100.
• Tamarack Path LLC, 830 E. Genoa Road, Locke, to Andrew Allen-Parrot and Brian Sean Corbin, 716 Bartnick Road, Genoa, property at 10149 State Route 90, $125,000. Assessment $67,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Joanne Lloyd, 3780 Lloyd Road, Cato, to Jason Lloyd, 2367 Veley Road, Cato, property at 3780 Lloyd Road and two properties on Southard Road, $0. Assessment $117,041.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Paula L. Elsbree, as trustee, 606 Manor Drive, Auburn, to Marcia L. Hatfield, 3266 State Route 34, Scipio, property at 1567 Gray Road, $355,279. Assessment $235,000.
• Pleasant T. Rowland LLC, 6120 University Ave., Middleton, WI, to Inns of Aurora LLC, PO Box 272, Aurora, property at 700 Sherwood Road, $0. Assessment $1,031,200.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Chad A. Kalet, as executor, 26 Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, to Brian M. Kalet, 14 Spring St., Auburn, property at 26 Tex Pultz Parkway, $99,000. Assessment $101,600.
• Edward A. Stabinsky, 1297 Victor Road, Macedon; Joseph Stabinsky, 573 Newhart Drive, Granite City, IL; Richard E. Stabinsky, PO Box 73, Port Byron; Sheila A. Laird, PO Box 73, Port Byron, to Sheila A. Laird, PO Box 73, Port Byron, property at 37 Canal St., $1. Assessment $108,000.
• Marlene E. Randolph, 19 Green St., Port Byron, to Scott L. and Brandi Hurd, 3023 State Route 31, Weedsport, property at 19 Green St., $118,700. Assessment $81,200.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Richard W. Gunger, as referee, 5 Court St., Auburn, to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., 1000 Blue Gentian Road, Eagan, MN, property at 2543 Oak Hill Road, $146,250. Assessment $180,400.
• Richard A. and Jardine C. Gallucci, 109 W. Yates St., Ithaca, to Nicole Eversley Bradwell, 924 Cliff St., Ithaca, and Gabriel Gallucci, 724 President St., Brooklyn, property at 2943 SE on Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $155,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Vincent O'Connor, 36 Twisting Lane, Skaneateles, to Twisting Lane LLC, PO Box 1261, Elbridge, property at Twisting Lane, $1. Assessment $1,000.
• Mary Ellen Burns, 1200 East Ave., Rochester, to John Curry, 110 East Ave., Brockport, property at 508 Glenwood Lane, $30,000. Assessment $320,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• John G. Day, 7093 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Jacqueline M. Burns, 49 N. North St., Marcellus, property at 7093 Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $157,200.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Zane H. Cramer, 3424 State Route 34B, Scipio Center, and Denise M. Cramer, 34 Dolge Ave., Apt. 2, Dolgeville, to Zane H. Cramer, 3424 State Route 34B, Scipio Center, property at 3424 State Rout 34B, $0. Assessmetn $80,200.
Town of Sempronius 100
Equalization rate
• Wells Fargo Bank NA, 11 Home Campus, Des Moines, IA, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, c/o Information Systems and Network Corp., Shepherd Mall Office Complex, 2401 NW 23rs St., Suite 1D, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 2116 State Route 41A, $1. Assessment $69,100.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Jonathan D. Ebinger, 14910 Sterling Valley Road, Sterling, to Denise A. Brown, 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, property at 14910 Sterling Valley Road, $148,400. Assessment $118,500.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Steven H. Buschman, as referee, 11 Court St., Auburn, to NRZ REO VI-B LLC, c/o Fay Servicing, 425 S. Financial Place, 20th Floor, Chicago, property at 2245 Turnpike Road, $141,461. Assessment $89,000.
• Joseph Donofrio, 14 Tehan Ave., Auburn, to Stephen P. Young, 2063 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and Daniel Clark, 55 Sunset Drive, Rochester, property at 2067 Turnpike Road, $14,000. Assessment $49,999.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Carol M. and George Michael Barry Sr., 11863 Gateway Drive, Elberta, AL, to Michael and Erica R. Heim, 5326 Sayles Corner Road, Moravia, property at 2904 Firelane 2, $90,000. Assessment $72,000.
• Carol M. and George Michael Barry Sr., 11863 Gateway Drive, Elberta, AL, to Michael and Erica R. Heim, 5326 Sayles Corner Road, Moravia, property at 2930 Firelane 3, $137,500. Assessment $158,700.
• Betty J. Scott, 4041 Holley Road, Moravia, to Matthew W. Scott, 4042 Holley Road, Moravia, property at 4041 Holley Road, $132,000. Assessment $265,600.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Robert J. Gemmill Jr., 1050 Old State Route 31, Jordan, to Gary Paul and Nicholas Paul Robert Litto, 534 Robindale Drive, Webster, property at 12192 Duck Lake Road, $22,000. Assessment $23,200.
• Shawn T. and Susan M. Okoniewski, 12460 State Route 38, Martville, to Shawn T. Okoniewski, 12460 State Route 38, Martville, property at 12460 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $185,000.
