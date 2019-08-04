City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• David J. Adams, Successor Truste under Adams Trust Agreement, Midlothian, VA, to A-2 Holdings, LLC, Midlothian, VA, property at 619 North St./E. Garden St., Auburn, $0. Assessment $206,000.
• Todd E. Lund and Virginia M. Lund, 71 March Road, Oswego, to Crude Consultants, LC, 843 county Route 3, Hannibal, property at 3 Holley St., Auburn, $53,500. Assessment $69,100.
• The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., 225 Liberty St., New York City, to WF Master Reo, LLC, Greenwood Village, CO, property at 106 Garrow St., Auburn, $1. Assessment $65,000.
• Richard Parisi, 65 Lexington Ave., Auburn, to Lucas Properties Holdings, LLC, P.O. Box 54 Auburn, property at 52-54 Orchard St., Auburn, $28,000. Assessment $90,000.
• WF Master Reo, LLC, 1140 Avenue of the Americas, 7th Floor, New York City, to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 106 Garrow St., $10. Assessment $81,000.
• Jamie LaManna, P.O. Box 20, Glenham, to Bradley E. Dart Jr., 6201 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 147 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, $130,000. Assessment $135,300.
• Margaret Clark, 7277 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Sean Neagle and Kirsten Neagle, 30 Fitch Ave., Auburn, property at 7277 Owasco Road, Auburn, $136,740. Assessment $160,000.
• James P. Dombrowski, 76 Walnut St., Auburn, to Tayben Properties, LLC, 8401 Filaree Circle, Baldwinsville, property at 76 Walnut St., Auburn, $35,000. Assessment $77,800.
• David Mazzeo, 6110 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Edward M. Charles, 22 Waterford Lane, Auburn, property at 114 Lake Ave., Auburn, $142,500. Assessment $101,100.
• Benjamin M. Pardee, 7395 Baldwin Road, Montezuma, to John P. Lombardo, 7463 Day Road, Auburn, property at 7395 Baldwin Road, Montezuma, $20,000. Assessment $75,000.
• Daniel Testa, Esq., as referee for Curtis Carlson, 39 William St., Auburn, to U.S. Bank Trust National Associaiton Trustee of American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series 2015A+, Chicago, IL, property at 25/27 Delevan St., Auburn, $4,500. Assessment $40,000.
• Michael C. Hesse, 164 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Michael T. Bennett and Loria A. McCarthy, 23 Columbus St., Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 164 E. Genesee St., Auburn, $146,000. Assessment $131,800.
• Milton A. Testa and Rebecca Testa, 40 West St., Auburn, to Nicolena McCants, 5 Benton St., Auburn, and Milton A. Testa and Rebecca Testa, 40 West St., Auburn, property at 40 West St., Auburn, $0. Assessment $65,000.
• Jacob Ehrgott and Emily Ehrgott, 58 Burt Ave., Auburn, to Samantha Fruge, 112 Park Place, Apt. 5, Auburn, property at 27029 Swift St., Auburn, $222,000. Assessment $214,800.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Kevin Button, 310 State St., Auburn, to Christopher A. Hundley, 554 Silver St. Road, Auburn, properties at Fosterville Road and Turnpike Road, $115,250. Assessments $48,100, $40,800, $25,800.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 100
• Michael Robinson, 6010 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Patricia Robinson, 8804 Hooper St., Weedsport, property at 8804 Hooper St., Brutus, $10. Assessment $225,300.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Daniel F. Edgbert and Marsha J. Edgbert, 9641 Smith Road, Weedsport, to Edgbert Family Trust, 9641 Smith Road, Weedsport, property at 9641, Weedsport, $0. Assessment $82,000.
• Cal P. Knaust and Roxanne Harmer, 11499 White Road, Cato, to Garrison L. Cassevah and Rebecca J. Jensen, 9005 Avery Road, Baldwinsville, property at 11499 White Road, Cato, $0. Assessment $162,500.
• William F. Hunter, 10973 state Route 34, Cato, to William F. Hunter and Christine J. Huer, 10973 state Route 34, Cato, property at state Route 34, Cato, $0. Assessment $298,000, $9,600.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Eric M. Chapman, 10326 Aldrich Road, Port Byron, to Arthur J. Baliva, 7248 Donovan Road, Auburn, property at 10326 Aldrich Road, Conquest, $25,000. Assessment $71,700.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 35
• Allen R. Morris and Roberta J. Morris, Delray Beach, FL, to Mark E. Malvaso and Melinda M. Malvaso, 5800 Sandbank Road, Jordan, property at 2968 Holland Drive, Fleming, $275,000. Assessment $173,500.
• PennyMac Savings Loan Services, LLC, Westlake Village, CA, to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 5995 South St. Road, Fleming, $10. Assessment $45,500.
• Louis F. Patti and Christine A. Patti, 5811 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Timothy J. Murinka and Terence M. Patti, as Trustees for The Louis F. and Christine A. Patti Irrevocable Trust, property at 5811 Dunning Ave., Fleming, $0. Assessment $185,700.
• Scott McCormick and Rosalia McCormick, aka Rosalyn McCormick, 1 McCormick Way, Auburn, to Kevin P. McCormick, Kelly S. McCormick, and Kristin L. Baghai, as Trustees of The Scott J. and Rosalia McCormick aka Rosalyn McCormick Irrevocable Trust, property at 1 McCormick Way, Fleming, $0. Assessment $277,800.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• Charles Bartoszewski, 2231 Robinson Road, Martville, to Joseph Bartoszewski, aka Joseph C. Bartoszewski, and Charles S. Bartoszewski, 2238 Robinson Road, Martville, property at 2231 Robinson Road, Ira, $0. Assessment $168,900.
• Cynthia Brennan, 7 Court St., Ashbury, as referee, to CollMar Development, 7041 River Road, Memphis, property at 12954 state Route 34, Ira, $36,751. Assessment $77,400.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 87
• Jean S. Smith, 3 Donald Drive, Moravia, to Terry Thompson and Lorie A. Thompson, 1383 Cloverleaf Road, Moravia, property at 3 Donald Drive, Moravia, $100,000. Assessments $86,500; $1,500.
• Jon Hatfield, 5395 Chestnut Ridge Road, Moravia, to William R. Lakie and Marie E. Lakie, 72 S. Hamilton St., Jordan, property at 5395 Chestnut Ridge Road, Moravia, $229,000. Assessment $152,000.
• Peter Lynn Breese and Myra Lou Breese, 32 Grove St., Moravia, to Patricia Welch, 42 Church St., Moravia, property at 62 Grove St., Moravia, $146,764. Assessment $86,600.
• Scott A. Spagnolli, South Lakes, TX, individually and as attorney in fact for Muriel P. Spagnolli, 157 Matthews St., Binghamton, to Corin Beck and Danne Beck, 42 Oakwood Drive, Apalachin, property at 473 Indian Cove Road, Moravia, $126,000. Assessment $156,900.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• Steven Nemec, as Executor of the Last Will and Testament of Rebecca Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, to Steven Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, property at 3999 Carver Road, Niles, $360,000. Assessment $366,300.
• Steven Nemec, as Executor of the Last Will and Testament of Rebecca Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, to Steven Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, property at Carver Road, Niles, $65,000. Assessment $67,000.
• Steven Nemec, as Executor of the Last Will and Testament of Rebecca Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, to Steven Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, property at Carver Road, Niles, $20,000. Assessment $20,800.
• Douglas E. Porter, as Administrator of the Estate of Bruce E. Porter, 5364 Dewitt Road, Skaneateles, to James Porter, 5412 Dewitt Road, Skaneateles, property at 5364 Dewitt Road, Niles, $108,000. Assessment $143,400.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Richard M. Byrne and Catherine L. Byrne, 7041 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Megan E. Byrne, 7041 OWasco Road, Auburn, as Trustee of The Richard M. Byrne and Catherine L. Byrne Irrevocable Trust, property at 7041 Owasco Road, Owasco, $0. Assessment $406,300.
• Greg M. Lepak and Camille Lepak, 87 Prospect St., Auburn, to Jessica Charbonneau and Christopher Lepak, 38 Van Duyne Ave., Auburn, $115,000. Assessment $94,800.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• John L. Allen, 102 Lansing St., Auburn, to Ryan J. McGowan, 681 Franklin St. Road, Skaneateles, property at 7678 Grant Ave., Sennett, $115,000. Assessment $27,999.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Randall A. Case and Carroll J. Grant, 58 Ely Drive, Fayetteville, to Grant Case Properties II, LLC, 58 Ely Drive, Fayetteville, property at 14811 Cayuga St., Sterling, $0. Assessment $74,400.
• Carroll J. Grant, 58 Ely Drive, Fayetteville, to Grant Case Properties II, LLC, 58 Ely Drive, Fayetteville, property at 14841 Lake St. Ext., Sterling, $0. Assessment $65,700.
• Carroll J. Grant, 58 Ely Drive, Fayetteville, to Grant Case Properties II, LLC, 58 Ely Drive, Fayetteville, properties at 594 and 598 12th St., Sterling $0. Assessment $180,900.
• Gregory N. Guerin and Julie A. Guerin, 14974 Juniper Hill Road, Sterling, to Gregory N. Guerin, 14974 Juniper Hill Road, Sterling, property at 14974 Juniper Hill Road, Sterling, $0. Assessment $124,100.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 93
• Douglas W. Shelmidine and Susan Y. Shelmidine, 11815 county Route 79, Adams, to James E. Young and Larraine A. Young, 4549 state Route 34B, Union Springs, property at Firelane J., Summerhill, $105,000. Assessment $206,900.
• Gregory R. Crawford, 7160 Creech Road, Cortland, to Meredith Schledorn and Joseph Schledorn Jr., 1 Dunwood Drive, Homer, property at 7160 Creech Road, Summerhill, $292,000. Assessment $169,000.