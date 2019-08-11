City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Robert Brimley, 37 Mattie St., Auburn, to 3W Properties, LLC, 1479 Coral Drive, Farmington, property at 37 Mattie St., $44,500. Assessment $86,500.
• David R. Netti and Lori A. Netti, c/o 6 MacDougall St., Auburn, to Patricia A. Lozo and John C. Mead, 9 Lawton Ave., Apt. #2, Auburn, property at 6 MacDougall St., $85,500. Assessment $96,600.
• City of Auburn, 24 South. St., Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II, LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 30 Frazee St., Auburn, $38,700. Assessment $58,000.
• City of Auburn, 24 South. St., Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II, LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 106 Franklin St., Auburn, $23,300. Assessment $57,500.
• City of Auburn, 24 South. St., Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II, LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 48 Bradford St., Auburn, $34,300. Assessment $58,400.
• City of Auburn, 24 South. St., Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II, LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 133 Chapman Ave., Auburn, $40,900. Assessment $72,700.
• City of Auburn, 24 South. St., Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II, LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 68 Orchard St., Auburn, $21,100. Assessment $60,000.
• City of Auburn, 24 South. St., Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II, LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 13 Chapman Ave., Auburn, $20,550. Assessment $42,500.
•Timothy A. Kerstetter, P. O. Box 250, Auburn, to Auburn Ventures, LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 47 Grover, Auburn, $60,000. Assessment $56,700.
• Bradley M. Thurston, P. O. Box 250, Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II, LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 76 Bradford St., Auburn, $60,000. Assessment $66,900.
• City of Auburn, 24 South. St., Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II, LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 67 Franklin St., Auburn, $21,100. Assessment $52,000.
• City of Auburn, 24 South. St., Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II, LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 136 Dunning Ave., Auburn, $42,000. Assessment $73,700.
• City of Auburn, 24 South. St., Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II, LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 15 Garrow St., Auburn, $54,100. Assessment $69,000.
• R.E. Complete, LLC, 989 Kensington Court, Victor, to Auburn Ventures II, LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, properties at 20 Bradford St., 21 Sherman St., and 48 Arlington Ave., Auburn, $128,000. Assessments $33,700, $73,500, $61,300.
• City of Auburn, 24 South. St., Auburn, to Nicole Fallat, 52 Nelson St., Auburn, property at 204 State St., Auburn, $310. Assessment $15,000.
• City of Auburn, 24 South. St., Auburn, to Niramol N. Casteel, 1753 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 26 West St., Auburn, $22,200. Assessment $52,000.
• Jaclyn Pearce, 4370 NW Townline Road, Marcellus, to Kristyna Pearce, 5017 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 225 State St., Auburn, $8,000. Assessment $90,000.
• Cassandra A. Archer and Howard A. Archer, II, 18 Linn Ave., Auburn, to Marian E. Schoonmaker and Brent C. Schoonmaker, 200 N. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 196 N. Fulton St., Auburn, $107,000. Assessment $98,000.
• Joseph D. Amola and Linda A. Amola, by Robert Gauthier, Treasurer of the City of Auburn, to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 42 Cottage St., Auburn, $0. Assessment $127,000.
•Leo E. Delaney and Dorothy M. Delaney, 336 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to James L. Delaney, 336 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 334-336 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, $). Assessment $92,800.
• Brian Waby and Nicole Waby, 27 Fairway Drive, Auburn, to Sean M. Kane and Danyelle Kane, 32 Boston Ave., Auburn, property at 106 Austin Drive, Auburn, $242,000. Assessment $199,000.
• Barbara Wilson, 11 Arch St., Auburn, to Peter S. Harris and Vickie Haris, 3201 E. Brutus St. Road, Weedsport, property at 11 Arch St., $44,000. Assessment $62,300.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Wayne F. Woods and Patricia A. Woods, 3351 state Route 370, Cato, to Wayne F. Woods, 3351 state Route 370, property at 3351 state Route 370, $0. Assessment $145,000.
• Federal National Mrotage Association, P.O. Box 650043, Dallas, TX, to Darin M. Fellows, 9920 Smith Road, Weedsport, property at 10291 Smith Road, Cato, $25,000. Assessment $114,400.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Sandra K. Guidone, 67 Canal St., Port Byron, to Thomas L. Guidone, 73 Canal St., Port Byron, property off state Route 38, Conquest, $0. Assessment $8,900.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 35
• Timothy A. Darnell and Nina C. Darnell, 6217 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Adam J. Hurd, 124 E. Genesee St., Auburn, and Nina A. Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 6217 W. Lake Road, Fleming, $175,000. Assessment $159,800.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• John A. Myers and Robin L. Myers, fka Robin L. Collier, 4283 Doolittle Road, Locke, to eric Gavitt, 1176 Maple St., Genoa, and Nicholas Boles, 641 Fire Lane 5, King Ferry, property at Academy St., Genoa, $35,000. Assessment $16,800.
• John F. Grant, 904 Creek Road, Genoa, to Hayden Ferguson, 795 Route 34, Genoa, property at Indian Field Road, Genoa, $15,000. Assessment $17,300
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 97
•W. Grant Kinney and Patricia M. Kinney, 2783 Buckley Hill Road, Moravia, to Mark K. Powers and Lauren Powers, 1515 Indian Field Road, Genoa, property at 972 Mill St., Locke, $117,000. Assessment $89,700.
• Kelly J. Overbaugh, 239 Chipmans Corners Road, Locke, to Nicole Cornell, 51 Pleasant Valley Road, Groton, property at 239 Chipmans Corners Road, Locke, $98,000. Assessment $74,700.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 100
• Samuel Peter Van Ditto, 7920 Powers Road, Port Byron, to Green Valley Farms, LLC, 5083 White Road, Union Springs, property at 8650 Thompson Road, Mentz, $11,000. Assessment $10,100.
• Sandra K. Guidone, 67 Canal St., Port Byron, to Thomas L. Guidone, 73 Canal St., Port Byron, property at 1612 Berger Road, Mentz, $0. Assessment $43,600.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Larry W. Hayes and Lon T. Hayes, 2 Jay St., Marathon, to Larry W. Hayes and Lon T. Hayes, Trustees, or their successors in trust, under the Hayes Living Trust, property at 353 Sunset Beach Drive, Owasco, $0. Assessment $250,200.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Milburn J. Perry Jr., 7 Donald Drive, Moravia, to Bryant Badman, 2555 state Route 41A, Moravia, property at 2555 state Route 41A, $148,000. Assessment $119,800.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• Charles E. Marsden, Gambier, OH, and Karen M. Marsden, 1380 Aurelius-Springport Line Road, Auburn, to Charles E. Marsden and Janet L. Marsden, Gambier, OH, property at 1337 Spring St. Road, Springport, $92,000. Assessment $69,400.
• W. Nelson Walter and David J. Walter, as Co-trustees of the William N. Walter and Carolyn McD Walter Family Trust Agreement, 13 Spring St., Union Springs, to Kimberly M. Webb, 83 Brooksdale Ave., Auburn, property at 11 Spring St., Springport, $0. Assessment $56,300.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Daniel J. Arcadi and Kathy J. Arcadi, 14384 Smith Road, Sterling, to Daniel J. Arcadi and Kathy J. Arcadi, Trustees, or their successors in trust, under the Arcadi Living Trust, property at 14383 Smith Road, $0. Assessment $158,600.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 87
•Sandra K. Guidone, 67 Canal St., Port Byron, to Thomas L. Guidone, 73 Canal St., Port Byron, property at McNeeley Road, Victory, $0. Assessment $35,100.