City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• 30A Capital Group, LLC, Fort Worth, TX, to RJC Development Inc., P.O. Box 337, Auburn, property at 6 Seymour St., Auburn, $29,000. Assessment $49,500.
• Dan Jones, 23 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, to Bradley S. Fritz, 131 Prospect St., Apt. C2, Auburn, property at 22 Nelson St., Auburn, $95,000. Assessment $59,999.
• SPD Real Estate Holdings LLC, 30 Green Links Turn, Auburn, to Angelo Spinelli and Michelle M. Spinelli, 78 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 82 N. Division St., Auburn, $18,150. Assessment $30,999.
• Insource East Properties Inc., 360 Motor Parkway, Suite 200B, Happauge, to John Wilson and Lynette Wilson, 6468 Sharon Drive, Auburn, property at 23 Case Ave., Auburn, $29,500. Assessment $50,000.
• Bridget I. Proulx and William R. Schultz Jr., 110 Franklin St., Auburn, to Mark Hannay-Zaia and Patrick Hannay-Zaia, 14 Vorhees Ave., Camden, property at 110 Franklin St., Auburn, $104,500. Assessment $77,900.
• Thomas A. Nagle, 52 Wegman St., Auburn, as Executor of the Last Will and Testament of Robert W. Nagle, to Brian Bastian, 43 Wegman St., Auburn, property at 9 Beach Ave., Auburn, $50,000. Assessment $64,600.
• Jeannette Pacelli, 39 S. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Michael T. Lesch, 124 Capitol St. Ext., Auburn, as Trustee of The Jeannette Pacelli Irrevocable Trust, property at 39 S. Hurd Circle, $0. Assessment $188,200.
• Thomas J. Alexander, 16 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, and Theodore H. Leader, 13 Bristol Ave., Auburn, to Kelly L. Daddabo, 5462 Silver St. Road, Auburn; Rhonda L. Davis and Lewis J. Davis, 29 Barber St., Auburn, property at 65 Fleming St., Auburn, $185,000. Assessment $131,300.
• Scott F. Turney, 232 Franklin St., Auburn, to Scott F. Turney and Carlene Christina-Turney, 232 Franklin St., property at 232 Franklin St., $0. Assessment $141,000.
• Michael F. Van Riper, 4222 Barker Hill Road, Jamesville, and Flip of Faith LLC, 601 Walberta Road, Syracuse, to Michael F. Van Riper, property at 7 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, $0. Assessment $85,999.
• Mark T. Comack, Virginia Beach, VA, to RJC Development Inc., P.O. Box 337, New York, property at 5 Sumner St., Auburn, $39,000. Assessment $55,600.
• Debra L. Anderson, 8406 S. St. Road, Port Byron, to ARO Properties LLC, P.O. Box 1433, Auburn, property at 1-3 Mattie St., Auburn, $52,500. Assessment $71,400.
• Joseph M. Crawford Jr. and Amanda Crawford, 7 Benham Ave., Auburn, to James B. Bower and Elise M. Bowe, N166 Standard Woods, Auburn, property at 7 Benham Ave., $106,000. Assessment $100,600.
• Lisa Zapo, Hinchley, OH, as Executrix of the Last Will and Testament of Antoinette M. Daddabo, to Peter E. Greene and Jennifer Greene, 270 McIntosh Drive, Auburn, property at 5 Cornwall Ave., Auburn, $128,000. Assessment $95,800.
• Sara L. Holmes, 49 Capitol St., Auburn, to 49 Capitol LLC, Bedminster, NJ, property at 49 Capitol St., Auburn, $87,000. Assessment $74,000.
• Joseph J. Marinelli and Lynn M. Marinelli, 319 McIntosh Drive, Auburn, to Lynn M. Marinelli, 319 McIntosh Drive, property at 319 McIntosh Drive, $0. Assessment $180,000.
•Robert Bergan, Esq., 110 Genesee St. Suite 300, Auburn, as referee, to Tompkins Trust Company, P.O. Box 460, Ithaca, property at 14 Easterly Ave., Auburn, $74,236. Assessment $121,900.
•Rita V. Fredendall, 21 Mary St., Auburn, to Bernard Fredendall, 21 Mary St., property at 21 Mary St., $0. Assessment $63,200.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• G. Patricia Dwello, P.O. Box 314, Cayuga; James A. Minturn and Shawn R. Dwello, 228 Genesee St., Cayuga, to James A. Minturn and Shawn R. Dwello, 228 Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 6273 Willard St., Cayuga, $0. Assessment $240,200.
• James H. Orman, County Treasurer of the County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 220 Genesee St., Aurelius, $0. Assessment $17,500.
•Daniel J. Emmi, 4661 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to CM D’Alberto LLC, 1957 Pinckney Road, Auburn, property at 2137 Ellis Drive, Aurelius, $50,000. Assessment $28,500.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 100
• Deborah J. Miller, fka Deborah J. Murphy, 8923 N. Willow St., Weedsport, to Michael L. Miller, 8923 N. Willow St., property at 8923 N. Willow St., Brutus, $1. Assessment $61,900.
• Michael D. Robinson, 6010 Dunning Ave., Auburn, and Patricia A. Robinson, nka Patricia Robinson, 8804 Hooper St., Weedsport, to Patricia Robnson, 8804 Hooper St., property at 8804 Hooper St., Brutus, $0. Assessment $225,300.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Jerry Debiaw, 20 Pine St., Port Byron, to Roxanne Korrigan, 204 Stasko Drive, Syracuse, property at 1236 Stickles Lane, Conquest, $14,000. Assessment $17,100.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 35
• Edward R. Pinckney and Gloria J. Pinckney, 4689 state Route 34, Auburn, to Wendy L. Brinkerhoff, as Trustee for the Edward R. Pinckney and Gloria J. Pinckney Irrevocable Trust, property at 4689 state Route 34, Fleming, $0. Assessment $73,694.
• Carol J. Lewis, 4722 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Christine E. Bonilla, as Trustee for The Carol J. Lewis Irrevocable Trust, property at 4722 W. Lake Road, Fleming, $0. Assessment $326.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Turek Farms Management Inc., 8558 state Route 90, King Ferry, to Timothy O. May, 2120 Atwater Road, King Ferry, property at 478 Mahaney Road, Genoa, $40,000. Assessment $18,800.
• Timothy O. May, individually and as surviving spouse of Ann C. May, 2120 Atwater Road, King Ferry, to Turek Farms Management Inc., 8558 state Route 90, King Ferry, property at 2120 Atwater Road, Genoa, $60,000. Assessment $182,500.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• Roland E. Garlinghouse, as Trustee of the Roland E. Garlinghouse Qualified Personal Residence Trust, to Jeffrey R. Garlinghouse and John L. Garlinghouse, as Trustees of the Jeffrey R. Garlinghouse Trust Share created pursuant to Section 3.02 of the Roland E. Garlinghouse Qualified Personal Residence Trust, property at 3511 state Route 90, $0. Assessment $821,429.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 97
• Duke Markham, 90 Kattelville Road, Binghamton, to Deserae L. Miller and Robert G. Miller, 244 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, property at 140 Tucker Hill Road, Locke, $0. Assessment $161,000.
• Bishop Bros. Properties LLC, 73 Chipman Corners Road, Groton, to Zachary T. Weyant, Honolulu, HI, property at 5427 Booth Road, Locke, $75,000. Assessment $184,000.
• Chester J. Prusinowski and Ellen M. Prusinowski, 753 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, to Michael Prusinowski, 2323 Pulver Road, Branchport, as Trustee of The Chester J. Prusinowski and Ellen M. Prusinowski Irrevocable Trust, property at 753 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, $0. Assessment $166,000.
• Cynthia B. Brenna, Esq., 7 Court St., Auburn, as referee, to Linda Lust and Theodore Lst, 4466 W. Hill Road, Locke, property at 4449 W. Hill Road, $59,000. Assessment $60,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 100
• Richard T. Nielens and Maureen E. Nielens, 126 Canal St., Port Byron, to Wilhemina K. Nielens and David P. Nielens, as Trustees for The Richard T. Nielens and Maureen E. Neilens Irrevocable Trust, property at 126 Canal St., Mentz, $0. Assessment $105,900.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 86
• Sherry T. Aylesworth, 8701 Dwyer Road, Port Byron, to Ryan A. Eldridge and Alicia K. Baird, 242 E> Main St., Elbridge, property at 8701 Dwyer Road, Montezuma, $131,900. Assessment $86,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 87
• Ann E. Bunker, Esq., as referee, 30 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to U.S. Bank Nattional Association, as Trustee for Structured Assest Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-4, property at 5615 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, $148,325. Assessment $142,300.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• Donald R. O’Hara and Joan M. O’Hara, 4449 Valentine Road, Niles, to Kelly Nolan, 35 Copley St., Auburn, property at 4449 Valentine Road, $45,000. Assessment $78,600.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Julia M. Relyea, fka Julia M. Taylor, 132 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Julia M. Relyea and David L. Relyea, 132 Willowbrook Drive, property at 132 Willowbrook Drive, Owasco, $0. Assessment $328,900.
• Sharon A. Ross, 399 Glenbrook Drive, Auburn, to Christopher Harding, 3867 Slate Hill Road, Marcellus, property at 126 Willowbrook Drive, Owasco, $485,000. Assessment $397,000.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 98
• William L. Kimber Jr., Punta Gorda, FL, to Margaret Kimber Hatrick, 2460 W. Blood Road, East Aurora, property at 151 Fire Lane 20 and off state Route 38 and Firelane 19, $0. Assessments $552,000, $150,000.
• Crist E. Peachey and Margaret Peachey, 3604 Black St. Road, Scipio Center, and Matthew Peachey and Melvin Peachey, 3604 Black St. Road, Scipio Center, to Matthew Peachey and Melvin Peachey, 3604 Black St. Road, property at 3604 Black St. Road, $0. Assessment $89,900.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Lawrence E. Gray, 123 MaCollum Ave., Elbridge, to Lawrence E. Gray, as Trustee of the Lawrence E. Gray Revocable Trust, property at Baker Road, Sennett, $1. Assessment $67,997.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Richard Hass, 1777 Eno Road, Martville, to Joshua R. Greco and Kayla E. Greco, 1769 Eno Road, Martville, property at Eno Road, Sterling, $0. Assessment $20,000.
• Thomas C. Lindo, 21 Kilkenney Court, Fairport, to FMS Fair Haven LLC, P.O. Box 116, Fair Haven, property at 14458 Richmond Ave., Sterling, $39,000. Assessment $55,000.
• Wells Fargo Bank NA, Fort Mill, SC, to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, TN, property at 14543 Richmond Ave., Sterling, $1. Assessment $68,700.
• John A. Palumbo, Jacksonville, FL, to Charles F. Mullin, 14163 Shortchut Road, Sterling, property at 14163 Shortcut Road, $42,790. Assessment $102,600.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 93
• Joseph M. Nemecek Jr., 1178 Lake Como Road, Cortland, to Brenda S. Tyrakowski, 296 Shelland Drive, Williamsville, to Gregory C. Roberts, 6981 Deborah Lane, Niagara Falls, property at 1178 Lake Como Road, Summerhill, $0. Assessment $106,300.
• Eileen L. Parker, 1361 Salt Road, Moravia, as Executrix of the Last Will and Testament of Elbert J. Francis, to Charles E. Ripley, 1418 Salt Road, Moravia, property at 1361 Salt Road, Summerhill, $260,000. Assessment $163,100.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 100
• Diane M. Brown, as Executrix of the Estate of Thomas A. Brown, to Diane M. Brown, 6984 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, property at 6984 N. Division St., Throop, $1. Assessment $120,000.
• Thomas E. Delaney, 7032 Nugent Road, Auburn, to James E. Currier, 6978 Webster Road, Auburn, property at 7032 Nugent Road, Throop, $12,000. Assessment $227,500.
• James E. Currier, 6978 Webster Road, Auburn, to Thomas E. Delaney, 7032 Nugent Road, Auburn, property at Nugent Road, Throop, $12,000. Assessment $307,700.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 98
• Gary Kulis, 287 Stone House Road, Sherburne, as Executor of the Last Will and Testament of Mary E. Kulis, to Sara N. Schwartz, 4 Elm St., Auburn, property at 2656 state Route 34, Venice, $137,300. Assessment $115,714.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 87
• David E. Hollier, 93 state Route 370, Red Creek, to Kelly J. Gardner, 3856 Reed Road, Savannah, property at 838 Victory Road, Victory, $0. Assessment $98,500.
• David E. Hollier, 93 state Route 370, Red Creek, to Keith D. Hollier and Andrea L. Hollier, 915 state Route 370, Red Creek, property at 838 Victory Road, $0. Assessment $98,500.
• David E. Hollier, 93 state Route 370, Red Creek, to Kerry A. Hollier, 3856 Reed Road, Savannah, property at 838 Victory Road, Victory, $0. Assessment $98,500.
• Eric Elliot 2720 Bell St., Weedsport, to James Prentice, 1907 Finley Road, Walworth, property at 13044 Coleman Road, Victory, $5,000. Assessment $13,100.
• Stanislaw Chalon and Teresa Chalon, 1691 state Route 370, Cato, to Daryl McLain and Chelsey McLain, 12550 Ira Station Road, Cato, property at 1691 state Route 370, Victory, $164,900. Assessment $110,900.