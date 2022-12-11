Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 11, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 3-9:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Barendt Properties LLC, 5357 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 25 Cady St., $60,000. Assessment $66,200.

• Duane E. Mach, 32 Chase St., Auburn, and James A. Mach, 7889 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Sandra A. Steigerwald, 228 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 228 S. Seward Ave., $50,000. Assessment $118,600.

• Donna J. Vatter, 44 Seneca Parkway, Auburn, and Jacqueline M. Steigerwald, 43 Havens Ave., Auburn, to Sandra A. Steigerwald, 228 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 228 S. Seward Ave., $0. Assessment $118,600.

• Bradley Leader to Federal National Mortgage Association, property at 37 Nelson St., $80,942. Assessment $85,900.

• Peter M. Petrosino, as trustee of the Peter L. Petrosino Irrevocable Trust, 410 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Katherine R. Alexander, 164 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 410 N. Seward Ave., $205,000. Assessment $193,000.

• Mary T. Jones, 6035 Oakridge Road, Auburn, as executrix of the last will and testament of Madeline A. Pilla, to Theresa Pilla, 116 Grove Ave. Extension, Auburn, property at 116 Grove Ave. Extension, $80,150. Assessment $137,500.

• Theresa Pilla, 116 Grove Ave. Extension, Auburn, 6035 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Stacey Leigh Jones, 42 Jarvis St., Auburn, property at 116 Grove Ave. Extension, $140,000. Assessment $137,500.

• Christina A. Figueroa, 2779 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Kyle Andrew Earl and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Rourke, 17 Gaylord St., Auburn, property at 3 Swift St., $180,000. Assessment $150,800.

• BWL Real Properties LLC, 3 Court St., Auburn, to Daniel Borcherding, 5604 Cedar Swamp Road, Auburn, property at 31 Gaylord St., $132,000. Assessment $107,900.

• Joseph A. Spinosa and Linda P. Spinosa, 97 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Michael P. Spinosa, as trustee for the Joseph A. and Linda P. Spinosa Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 95-97 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $209,600.

• Austin Craig McDeid and Samantha Lyn Bunce, 69 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Olivia R. Beck, 201 North St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 69 Hamilton Ave., $215,000. Assessment $149,900.

• Cynthia Rene Malek, 6 Bundy Ave., Auburn, to Bret A. Wrixon, 4329 Old Meadow Road, Clay, property at 6 Bundy Ave., $122,000. Assessment $92,700.

• Brian A. Hooper, 160 E. Genesee St. No. 1, Auburn, and Elizabeth I. Hooper, 11 John Smith Ave., Auburn, to Elizabeth I. Hooper (same address), property at 11 John Smith Ave., $0. Assessment $168,300.

• D&A Real Properties LLC, 330 Clark St., Auburn, to NKW Enterprises LLC, P.O. Box 533, Auburn, property at 330 Clark St., $250,000. Assessment $251,600.

• Michael W. Tarby, 103 Mary St., Auburn, to Jose Mejia, 15323 Arlington Terrace, Jamaica, property at 76-78 Steel St., $149,900. Assessment $109,500.

• Jason Barry, 128 Ormsby Dr., Syracuse, to Joseph W. Lawton, 31 Elm St., Auburn, property at 14 Ketchell St., $135,000. Assessment $61,200.

• Daniel J. Pelletier and Amanda J. Pelletier, 122 Chapman Ave., Auburn, to Michelle Neddo, 1701 W. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 122 Chapman Ave., $131,000. Assessment $110,900.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Kimberley Landon, 8790 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, to Darlene Basilicato, 11 Crandall St. Apt. 4, Cortland, and Gennaro Basilicato, 712 Americus Ave., East Patchogue, property at 220 Genesee St., $7,000. Assessment $17,500.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Cheryl Surdam, 2701 Brutus St., Weedsport, to Diane Orser, 12363 Upton Road, Red Creek, property at 2701 E. Brutus St., $0. Assessment $95,000.

• Jacob A. Pritchard, 2808 Sharon St., Weedsport, to Amy J. Fisher, 1 Lawton Ave., Auburn, property at 2808 Sharon St., $245,000. Assessment $124,900.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Brian and Nora Hastings to Thomas Harris, 2203 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, property at 10015 Bruns Lane, $38,221. Assessment $42,553.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Carol A. Gamba, 2814 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, to Dustin D. Hall and Kelly R. Hall, Punta Gorda, FL, property at 2814 Forest Hill Dr., $231,000. Assessment $132,600.

• Heather Kepple, as trustee of the Randal Cheney and Patricia Cheney Irrevocable Trust, to Joshua M. Brooks and Karlie Kehoe, 2 Swartz Dr. F61, Auburn, property at 2718 Forest Hill Dr., $203,900. Assessment $115,900.

• Jeffrey Legrett, 5862 Southgate Dr., Auburn, to Jared Bracken and Jennifer Bracken, TH3 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 5862 Southgate Dr., $290,900. Assessment $189,900.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Rose Ryan, 25 Bradford St., Auburn, to Mark G. Sheehy Jr., 8627 State Route 90, King Ferry, property at 8627 State Route 90, $54,653. Assessment $108,200.

• Sharon F. Stanhope, 20 Gratton Dr., Bath, as administrator of the estate of Henry A. Stanhope, to Beverly J. Rejman and Theodore Rejman, 943 State Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 8934 State Route 90, $200,000. Assessment $125,000.

• Genoa Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 247, Genoa, and Frank Turek, 834 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, as executor of the last will and testament of David Turek, to Piper Peachtree LLC, P.O. Box 252, Ithaca, property at 1017 Stevens St., $135,000. Assessment $135,600.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Dorothy R. Green, co-trustee of the Robert A. and Dorothy R. Green Family Trust, 2260 State Route 90, Aurora, to Michael Miller and Thea R. Miller, 2244 State Route 90, Aurora, property at 2260 State Route 90, $410,000. Assessment $358,200.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Brian Brotherton, as administrator for the estate of James R. Brotherton, 1470 Cloverleaf Road, Locke, to Brian Brotherton, 214 N. Main St., Moravia, and Nichole Brotherton, 595 W. Groton Road, Groton, property at 1470 Cloverleaf Road, $0. Assessment $136,900.

• Brian Brotherton, 214 N. Main St., Moravia, and Nichole Brotherton, 595 W. Groton Road, Groton, to Brian Brotherton (same address), property at 1470 Cloverleaf Road, $0. Assessment $136,900.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Christopher Cottle, 5108 Breeds Road, Moravia, to Agnes Olson, 491 Wood Road, Freeville, property at 5108 Breeds Road, $133,500. Assessment $40,999.

• Michael Dravecky and Patsy J. Dravecky, Rotonda West, FL, to William Carl Burke Jr., 2570 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, property at 12 School St., $115,000. Assessment $54,800.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Michael D. Leader, 42 Stryker Ave., Auburn, to John D. Socci and Tina M. Socci, 111 Eastwood Ave., Auburn, property at 4247 State Route 38B, $8,965. Assessment $60,600.

• Lagrand E. Chase III, St. Pete Beach, FL, to Lagrand E. Chase III, as trustee for the Lagrand E. Chase III Revocable Trust (same address), property at 3717 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $100,600.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Thomas J. Notarpole, 4194 School St., Auburn, to Alan E. Notarpole II and Rachael L. Notarpole, 5164 State Route 38A, Auburn, property at 4194 School St., $150,000. Assessment $98,300.

• H. Glenn Jackson Jr., 1700 Abring Road, Skaneateles, to Andre J. Berrios and Natalie A. Berrios, 3698 Fisher Road, Skaneateles, property at 4878 Gahwiler Road, $195,000. Assessment $130,400.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Irene Maffetore, Sarasota, FL, as executor of the last will and testament of Augustus Maffetore, to Allen Farms Realty LLC, 2927 Hunter Road, Scipio Center, property at 3474 Wyckoff Road, $176,000. Assessment $135,200.

• James J. Perkins and Darcell Perkins, 2762 Center Road, Scipio Center, to Charles E. Ryan, 1981 Center Road, Scipio Center, property at 2762 Center Road, $145,000. Assessment $91,600.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Peter W. Zubal and Linda L. Zubal, 2332 Bear Swamp Road, Moravia, as trustees of the Peter W. Zubal and Linda L. Zubal Revocable Trust, to Mark Zubal and Miriam Zubal, 117 Smith Road, Groton, property at Bear Swamp Road, $211,325. Assessment $175,400.

• Norma J. Nemecek, 2752 Hatheway Road, Moravia, to Norma J. Nemecek (same address) and Cindy Darlene Bossard, Round Up, MT, and Jacqueline Gieger, 242 Callicoon Center Road, Jeffersonville, property at 2752 Hatheway Road, $0. Assessment $119,900.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Michael J. Winters, 932 State Route 326, Cayuga, to Hannah M. Ambrose, 3 Matty St., Auburn, and Ryan D. Loveland, 12 Elm St., Cortland, property at 932 State Route 326, $150,000. Assessment $139,700.

• Mark W. Gaffney, 12785 Maurer Road, Cato, and Mary Jean Reohr, Hillsboro, OR, to Cardinal Homestead LLC, P.O. Box 8, Union Springs, property at 14 Seminary St., $80,000. Assessment $158,000.

• Scott Ross, 5569 Cross Road, Cayuga, to Riley Pettit, 4247 Wheeler Road, Union Springs, property at 5569 Cross Road, $73,000. Assessment $72,600.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Anthony Martin and Carolyn M. Martin, 1865 Maroney Road, Sterling, to Simmons Holdings LLC, Pipersville, PA, property at 1892 State Route 104A, $125,000. Assessment $68,700.

• Anthony Martin and Carolyn M. Martin, 1865 Maroney Road, Sterling, to Simmons Holdings LLC, Pipersville, PA, property at 15169 Green Road, $90,000. Assessment $46,700.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Debra Jean Gregory, 8J Schwartz Towers, 90 North St., Auburn, to Casey L. Warner, 126 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 2273 Peach Tree Road, $0. Assessment $108,500.

• Suzanne M. Rusyniak, 7194 Beach Road, Auburn, to Silver Ridge Properties LLC, 527 State Route 31, Port Byron, property at 7194 Beach Road, $60,000. Assessment $90,500.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Virginia Schlageter, 12666 Upton Road, Red Creek, to Shauna Schlageter, 6213 Furnace Road, Ontario, property at Upton Road, $0. Assessment $14,200.

• James J. Fisher, 1310 Town Barn Road, Red Creek, to James J. Fisher and Lynne A. Fisher (same address), property at 1310 Town Barn Road, $1. Assessment $108,500.