Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 12, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 1-7:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• CitiMortgage Inc., Ewing, NJ, to Castle 2020 LLC, 333 Westchester Ave., W Building Suite 2100, White Plains, property at 17 Hockeborn Ave., $37,500. Assessment $122,000.

• Delcom Liberty Inc., 61 Seymour St., Auburn, to Right At Home Living LLC, 40 Cortland St., Geneva, property at 61 Seymour St., $158,000. Assessment $285,000.

• James B. Cogar and Judy L. Cogar, 9 Dennis St., Auburn, to Robert Ellison III, 58 Swift St., Auburn, property at 9 Dennis St., $255,000. Assessment $156,000.

• Donald W. Flask, 3 Butler Drive, Auburn, to Adrienne Ann Catalano, 45 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 271 Seymour St., $75,000. Assessment $62,400.

• Jonathan A. Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to OMB Properties LLC, 6070 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 18 Parker St., $37,000. Assessment $41,000.

• Frederick A. Moochler, The Villages, FL, to William Eric Emerson, 54 Elmhurst Circle, Auburn, property at 193 N. Fulton St., $178,000. Assessment $127,000.

• Thomas W. Dodimead, 14 Lexington Ave., Auburn, as executor of the estate of Isabelle Dodimead, to Penny Allen Kudla and Robert Kudla, Nashua, NH, property at 175 Seymour St., $0. Assessment $67,000.

• Penny Allen Kudla and Robert Kudla, Nashua, NH, to Mitchell Gottesmann, Garden Grove, CA, property at 175 Seymour St., $75,000. Assessment $67,000.

• Patricia M. Kelley, 131 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Thomas Guido III, 261 Bullville Road, Montgomery, and Michael F. Greenberg, 1721 James St., Merrick, property at 131 Standart Ave., $45,000. Assessment $63,000.

• Kom Ketnourath and Bounyong Ketnourath, Fort Worth, TX, to Kongkeo Krystal Ketnourath, P.O. Box 332, Swan Lake, property at 16 Logan St., $0. Assessment $67,700.

• Thomas J. McLane and Marie C. McLane, 140 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Christopher Cappelli and Michele Cappelli, 489 Malstead Drive, Aurora, property at 140 N. Fulton St., $150,000. Assessment $89,000.

• Denise M. Ryan, 11 Ketchell St., Auburn, to Kenneth Scott White, 47 Perrine St., Apt. A, Auburn, property at 11 Ketchell St., $129,900. Assessment $66,400.

• David C. Gibson, 186 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Michael D. Tarby, 37 Union St., Auburn, property at 186 N. Fulton St., $159,000. Assessment $119,900.

• Joanne Bruton, 1 Vandenbosch Ave., Auburn, to Timothy J. Murphy, 48 Fitch Ave., Auburn, property at 1 Vandenbosch Ave., $111,000. Assessment $81,800.

• Kathleen M. Lipfert, 106 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Lawrence B. Lipfert, 1243 Honoco Road, Aurora, property at 106 N. Hoopes Ave., $70,000. Assessment $94,400.

• Carmela M. Barbagallo, 113 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Kristen E. Long, 115 Austin Drive, Auburn, property at 113 N. Hoopes Ave., $179,900. Assessment $119,100.

• Charles C. Thomas, 44 Seymour St., Auburn, to Elizabeth A. Russell, 3463 State Route 90. Aurora, property at 44 Seymour St., $77,500. Assessment $72,500.

• Matthew Bushnell, 10 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, to John P. Bowen, 3039 Claybourne Lane, Baldwinsville, property at 10 Hockeborne Ave., $147,500. Assessment $124,200.

• Alice L. Amoia, 9 Underwood St., Auburn, to Caleb Bolha, 66 Cayuga St., Auburn, property at 9 Underwood St., $98,000. Assessment $61,000.

• Nicholas J. Guerrera, Pompano Beach, FL, Kristine Graf, Lexington, MA, Cynthia Porten, 52 Fleming St., Auburn, and Rosemarie Guerrera, 146 Ross St. Extension, Auburn, to Mechelle Calkins and Wendy Thomsen, as trustees of the Ted and Judith Kott Irrevocable Trust, 7374 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 146 Ross St. Extension, $235,000. Assessment $139,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Jeremy P. Meyer, 8912 Oakland St., Weedsport, to Aubrey Dibble (same address), property at 8912 Oakland St., $119,900. Assessment $96,800.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Joseph Smith, 8068 State St. Road, Port Byron, property at State Route 31, $0. Assessment $1,000.

• Frank Clifton and Arthena Clifton, Warsaw, MO, to Trevor J. Harmon and Teneka Harmon, 315 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 2968 Weller Road, $210,000. Assessment $155,800.

• William J. Stott, as executor of the last will and testament of Jane Catherine Stott, 2721 Mechanic St., Weedsport, to Jessica Hoffman, 3675 Center St. Road, Auburn, property at 2721 Mechanic St., $30,000. Assessment $82,700.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• JoAnne Boyce, 2771 Emerson Road, Weedsport, to Nicholas Boyce (same address), property at 2771 Emerson Road, $1. Assessment $60,000.

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 475 Cross Point Parkway, Getzville, to Michelle Dixon and Chad Vile, 3812 Brompton Lane, Liverpool, property at 3069 Ditmar Road, $55,000. Assessment $69,000.

• Gary S. Hoosock, 320 Duane St., Syracuse, to Anthony J. Regulbuto, 6000 Sneller Road, Brewerton, property at 210 Fire Lane 16, $85,000. Assessment $123,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• E. Paul Dusinberre II, Port Charlotte, FL, Deborah Applebee, 9036 N. Main St. Road, Port Byron, Tracy Adams, North Charleston, SC, and William Dusinberre, Huntsville, AL, as trustees for the Edward P. Dusinberre Sr. and Helen J. Dusinberre Trust, 9036 Jackson St., Weedsport, to Deborah Applebee (same address) and Tracy Adams, North Charleston, SC, property at 309 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $90,700.

• Margaret M. VanNorstrand, 11122 State Route 38, Cato, to Margaret M. VanNorstrand, as trustee of the Margaret M. VanNorstrand Revocable Trust, property at 11169 Cooper St., $0. Assessment $281,400.

• Joshua L. St. Martin, 1910 State Route 31, Port Byron, to Raymond O. Pickering, 1557 Bush Hill, Port Byron, property at 1566 Bush Hill Road, $30,000. Assessment $43,100.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Albert C. Elser, 599 Bartnick Road, Genoa, to Steven M. Elser, 1598 State Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 599 Bartnick Road, $0. Assessment $89,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Mark Cooper and Cindy Cooper to U.S. Bank National Association, property at 2580 E. Main St., $84,521. Assessment $70,500.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Kevin L. Senter and Jocelyn W. Senter, P.O. Box 264, Locke, to Steven Southworth and Jennifer Wells, 711 Auburn Road, Groton, property at Toll Gate Road, $150,000. Assessment $109,300.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 84

• Donald J. Pettit, 8424 E. Loop Road, Montezuma, as executor of the estate of Cindy L. Pettit (aka Cindy L. Simmons), to Donald J. Pettit (same address), property at 8424 E. Loop Road, $0. Assessment $62,200.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• David H. Dinger and Nancy R. Dinger, 2522 Jugg St., Moravia, to Matthew J. Debois and Carrie Debois, 58 Lake Ave., Auburn, property at 2522 Jugg St., $245,000. Assessment $140,000.

• Edmund L. Panek, 1025 W. Belden Ave., Syracuse, to Gary Kratzer, 1446 State Route 38, Moravia, property at 152 Main St., $100,000. Assessment $60,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Francis E. Breed Jr. and Donna L. Breed, 4743 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, to Brenda Anne Murphy, as trustee under the Francis E. Breed Jr. (aka Francis Edward Breed Jr) and Donna L. Breed (aka Donna Lynn Breed) 2021 Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 4743 Twelve Corners Road, $0. Assessment $216,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Sheila A. Gable to Midfirst Bank, property at 77 Hazelhurst Ave., $75,000. Assessment $57,200.

• Tiffany L. Smith, 8 Shearin St., Auburn, to Kenneth Keppel and Karin Keppel, 23 Fire Lane 20, Auburn, property at 8 Shearin St., $171,500. Assessment $98,800.

• Thomas F. Cadwallader and Elaine P. Cadwallader, as trustees of the Thomas F. Cadwallader and Elaine P. Cadwallader Revocable Living Trust, Summerfield, FL, to David M. Potter and Holly C. Potter, 5 Goodrich Way, Dryden, property at 352 Poplar Beach, $307,000. Assessment $172,200.

• Kurt R. Werner, 5763 Cedar Swamp Road, Auburn, to Charlotte M. Elliott, David Sass and Rae Michelle Dwyer, 91 Wall St., Auburn, property at 5763 Cedar Swamp Road, $280,000. Assessment $231,900.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 97

• Michael R. Beck, 4578 Wyckoff Road, Scipio Center, and Olivia R. Beck, 201 North St. Apt. 1, Auburn, to Michael R. Beck (same address), property at 4578 Wyckoff Road, $0. Assessment $248,500.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Dawn Marie Giannone, 6507 Beech Road, Auburn, as executrix of the last will and testament of Shirley Giannone (aka Shirley M. Giannone), 3635 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Melissa M. Giannone and Kelly E. Giannone, 917 N. Cayuga St. Apt. 1, Ithaca, and Nicholas G. Giannone, 6507 Beech Road, Auburn, property at 3635 E. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $180,600.

• Melissa M. Giannone and Kelly E. Giannone, 917 N. Cayuga St. Apt. 1, Ithaca, and Nicholas G. Giannone, 6507 Beech Road, Auburn, to Dawn M. Giannone, 6507 Beech Road, Auburn, property at 3635 E. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $180,600.

• Jean M. Jedik (fka Jean M. Cowell), Apt. 408, Stryker Homes, Auburn, to Paul Silverman, Morris Plains, NJ, property at 3073 Franklin St. Road, $119,900. Assessment $100,500.

• Cars-DB12 LLC, McLean, VA, to Cars-DB4 LP, McLean, VA, property at 320 Grant Ave., $0. Assessment $1,100,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Brian A. Meyers and Beth H. Meyers, 102 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to Brian A. Meyers (same address), property at 102 Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $163,700.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• John J. Blasiak and Joanne Blasiak, 13768 State Route 38, Martville, to John Blasiak and Joanne Blasiak, as trustees of the John Blasiak and Joanne Blasiak Revocable Trust (same address), property at 13768 State Route 38 and off State Route 38, $0. Assessment $182,500.

• John J. Blasiak and Joanne Blasiak, 13768 State Route 38, Martville, to John Blasiak and Joanne Blasiak, as trustees of the John Blasiak and Joanne Blasiak Revocable Trust (same address), property at Fintches Corners Road, $0. Assessment $26,000.

• George R. Allen and Kathleen S. O’Neil-Allen, 61 Lakeshore Road, Oswego, to Allen Acres LLC (same address), property at 1577 McFarland Road, $1. Assessment $150,700.

• Eric A. Roberts, 721 Dewitt Road, Webster, to Mary McManus and Judith Ritchie, Standardsville, VA, property at 14919 Hadcock Drive, $150,000. Assessment $88,600.

• Robert E. Sweeting Jr. and Tammy L. Sweeting, 1374 State Route 104A, Sterling, to Adam T. Bradford and Cassie E. Wyman, 173 S. Main St., Fairport, property at 1374 State Route 104A, $219,000. Assessment $130,000.

• Dorian R. Cole, as executrix of the last will and testament of Gary R. Cole, 1845 Parkhurst Road, Sterling, to Dorian R. Cole (same address), property at 1845 Parkhurst Road, $0. Assessment $131,500.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• Joseph L. Renno and Katie S. Renno, 6492 Montgomery Road, Groton, to Harvey E. Byler and Katie I. Byler, 775 Tollgate Road, Locke, property at 6492 Montgomery Road, $180,000. Assessment $174,300.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• John J. Bristol, 7113 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, to Daniel A. Allen and Abigail L. Allen, 702 William St., Dexter, property at 7113 N. Division St. Road, $156,500. Assessment $127,400.

• Ann Marie Carnicelli, 2178 Sine Road, Auburn, to Douglas R. Guyett and April Schmoke, 2184 Sine Road, Auburn, property at 2184 Sine Road, $15,000. Assessment $175,100.

