Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 13, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Robert Cashin, 12 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Trina B. Bauer, 74 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 204 N. Seward Ave., $150,000. Assessment $101,200.
• Shaun S. Garrigan and Katrina E. Garrigan (fka Katrina E. Rouse), 2375 State Route 89, Seneca Falls, to Elizabeth A. Bentley, 5029 State Route 14, Sodus, property at 112 N. Lewis St., $142,500. Assessment $114,000.
• Barbara A. Sroka and Daniel S. Cushing, 7 Sumner St., Auburn, to Nicole E. Marinella, 4996 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 7 Sumner St., $170,000. Assessment $102,100.
• Nancy M. Murinka, 7033 State St. Road, Auburn, and Jean M. Fedorchuk, 3613 Depot Road, Auburn, to Joseph A. DeJoy, 4548 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 7 Roberts Road, $80,000. Assessment $86,700.
• Amanda Waby (nka Amanda DeSimone), 51 Maple St., Auburn, to Patrick T. Rizzo, 6 Kenwood Dr., Auburn, property at 51 Maple St., $76,220. Assessment $75,800.
• Michael Hlywa, Michael J. Hlywa, Stephen W. Hlywa and Susan L. Salvage, 4635 Reliant Road, Jamesville, to Jennie L. Ewing, 7111 Prospect St., Ovid, property at 43 Lexington Ave., $150,000. Assessment $123,700.
• Paul Monczka, 300 State St., Auburn, and Mary Kowal, 6979 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Mary Walawender (aka Mary T. Walawender), to Brittany N. Stephens, 17 Holcomb Dr., Auburn, property at 302 State St., $85,000. Assessment $99,000.
• Helen E. Gower, Fort Myers Beach, FL, to Donna L. Burke, 519 S. Midler Ave. Apt. 3, Syracuse, property at 107 Hamilton Ave,. $110,000. Assessment $88,600.
• Samantha J. Albring and Sabrina I. Albring, 3 Button St., Auburn, to Connor H. Terry, 8834 Weed St., Weedsport, property at 3 Button St., $118,000. Assessment $98,000.
• Thomas M. Friedel and Jean L. Friedel, 178 Van Anden St., Auburn, to Thomas C. Friedel and John L. Friedel, as trustees of the Thomas M. Friedel and Jean Friedel Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 178 Van Anden St., $0. Assessment $78,500.
• Samantha Fruge, Washington, DC, to Jeffrey and Emily Spinelli, 3899 Rileys Run, Canandaigua, property at 27-29 Swift St., $216,000. Assessment $214,800.
• Amy L. Whiffen and Susan M. Ward, 95 Seymour St., Auburn, to Vincent D. DeTomaso, 6085 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property at 95 Seymour St., $122,500. Assessment $85,400.
• Happy C. McClurg, 190 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Justin T. Kirby, 129 N. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 80 Walnut St., $96,305. Assessment $71,500.
• Peter J. Maywalt and Anna C. Maywalt, 38 Foote St., Auburn, to Christopher Dominick, 36 Belmont Ave., Auburn, property at 38 and 40 Foote St., $50,000. Assessment $52,300.
• Krista M. Tallman, 16 Liberty St., Auburn, to George R. Tallman, 16 Morris St., Auburn, property at 16 Morris St., $1. Assessment $88,000.
• Michael S. Wilczek, 220 Franklin St., Auburn, and Virginia A. Wilczek, Houston, TX, to Susan M. Riordan and Robert L. Bachta, 6418 Victory Dr., Auburn, property at 6 Ketchell St., $0. Assessment $62,600.
• Michael S. Wilczek, 220 Franklin St., Auburn, as executor of the estate of Lottie T. Wilczek, to Susan M. Riordan and Robert L. Bachta, 6418 Victory Dr., Auburn, part of 6 Ketchell St., $0. Assessment $62,600.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Anthony J. Borza, as trustee of the Anthony J. Borza Living Trust, 6169 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Kirill A. Karandeyev and Caroline A. Karandeyev, 2541 State Route 34, Scipio Center, property at 6169 Bluefield Road, $220,500. Assessment $150,100.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Augusta Middleton, 2704 Mechanic St., Weedsport, to Kyle S. Bard and Margaret R. Dec, 25 Sheridan St., Auburn, property at 2704 Mechanic St., $166,000. Assessment $139,500.
• Joseph G. Mannion and Mary Elizabeth Mannion, 1845 Whiting Road, Memphis, to Jeffrey Lannier, 3459 Long Shadow Dr., Baldwinsville, property at Rockland Road, $90,000. Assessment $27,400.
• Kenneth Michaelis and Polly Michaelis, 8418 Cooper Road, Weedsport, to Austin D. Good, 144 South St., Auburn, property at 8418 Cooper Road, $405,500. Assessment $328,500.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Eugene A. St. Pierre (aka Gene A. St. Pierre) and Barbara H. Snyder, 2422 Warners Road, Warners, to John Lundgren, 97 Bennett St., Geneva, property at 46 Fire Lane 14, $237,500. Assessment $89,400.
• Mark E. Williams, 10082 Jordan Road, Jordan, and Cheryl T. Williams, 2 Curtis St., Port Byron, to Gary L. Perry and Sherri L. Perry, 955 Ridge Road, Lansing, property at 10082 Jordan Road, $133,800. Assessment $109,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Diane S. Kalet, 5428 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Cayuga Realty Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 103, Auburn, property at 5428 W. Lake Road, $275,000. Assessment $342,100.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Michael W. Lucey Jr. and Wendy L. Vanvoorhis, 5937 Bridle Path Lane, Farmington, to Gary Felton, 471 Powers Road, King Ferry, property at 471 Powers Road, $538,800. Assessment $345,000.
• Hattie Saltonstall, 22 Maple Ave., Lansing, to William Robert Towcimak III, Philadelphia, PA, property at Brooks Road, $72,000. Assessment $70,000.
• Patricia A. Houlihan and Lawrence J. Houlihan, Sebring, FL, to Timothy Houlihan, 10614 State Route 90, Locke, property at 10614 State Route 90, $75,000. Assessment $93,900.
• John McQuay, 9653 State Route 90, Genoa, to John McQuay and Jessica Lynn Demetreu-McQuay (same address), property at 9653 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $112,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Christopher Chase, 12653 State Route 176, Cato, to Janice Chase and Lori Baldwin, as trustees of the Merton O. Baldwin Trust, P.O. Box 83, Webster, part of 12648 State Route 176 and Baldwin Road, $0. Assessment $311,600.
• Jesse D. Hunter Jr. and Carol A. Hunter, 3435 Sunnyside Road, Cato, to Cartus Financial Corporation, Danbury, CT, property at 3435 Sunnyside Road, $425,000. Assessment $275,000.
• Cartus Financial Corpoartion, Danbury, CT, to George A. Perrotta and Sandra A. Perrotta, 1336 Conquest Victory Town Line Road, Cato, property at 3435 Sunnyside Road, $425,000. Assessment $275,000.
• Cynthia A. Collar, 11508 Misty Meadows Dr., Cato, to Mark A. Evener and Jessica C. Evener, 1043 Peru Road, Jordan, property at 11508 Misty Meadow Dr., $355,000. Assessment $224,600.
• Mark D. Owen and Anna Owen, 2467 W. Main St., Cato, to Robert E. Downs Jr. and Carolyn S. Downs, 2451 State Route 370, Cato, property at 2457 W. Main St., $500. Assessment N/A.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• William R. Eckert and Judy C. Eckert, 23 Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, to Brian E. Locastro and Kaylee M. Locastro, 7903 Potter Road, Auburn, property at 23 Tex Pultz Parkway, $270,000. Assessment $178,900.
• Kevin O’Connor, 904 State Route 31, Port Byron, to Morgan M. Smith, 62 King St. Apt. C, Port Byron, property at 11 Canal St., $90,000. Assessment $102,000.
• HSBC Bank USA, 2929 Walden Ave., Depew, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property at 8294 Halsey Road, $1. Assessment $98,400.
• Wendy K. Cook, 9787 Baker Road, Weedsport, Jeri Ji Noga, 7298 Laraway Road, Cayuga, Michael J. McCarthy, 9116 O’Neil Road, Port Byron, and Susan Dziuba, 3 Rock Ave., Auburn, to Samantha Silensky, 9 Rochester St. Apt. 9, Port Byron, property at 9082 N. Main St. Road, $115,000. Assessment $89,300.
• Charles R. Dodge II and Rebecca A. Dodge, Greensboro, NC, to Charles R. Dodge II, property at 9246 Oakland Road, $0. Assessment $78,000.
• Harry S. Krenitsky and Susan A. Krenitsky, 106 Alhan Parkway, Syracuse, to Nathan Yale, 8007 State St. Road, Port Byron, property at 155 Main St., $0. Assessment $89,700.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• William R. Eberhardt, P.O. Box 529, Skaneateles, to David H. Wheat and Heather M. Wheat, 226 Berryman Dr., Amherst, property at Fire Lane 22, $145,000. Assessment $206,400.
• David M. Murphy and Dorothy G. Murphy, 101 Fire Lane 21B Route 41A, Skaneateles, to Dorothy G. Murphy and David M. Murphy Revocable Trust, Fort Myers, FL, property at 101 Fire Lane 21B Route 41A, $0. Assessment $379,100.
• Sean E. Callahan and Kristin M. Dadey, 4742 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, to Michael J. Rau and Kelly P. Rau, 23 Lawrence Place, Rockville Centre, property at 6 Alfred Lane, $785,000. Assessment $527,600.
• Jennifer J. Coningsby, 3452 White Road, Moravia, Stephen T. Jayne, 3410 White Road, Moravia, and Vanessa L. Esposito, Bethel Park, PA, to Derek E. Coningsby and Jennifer J. Coningsby, 3542 White Road, Moravia, property at 3440 White Road and White Road, $100,000. Assessment $344,600.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Diane Lee Sawyer, 26 Calloway Dr., Auburn, to Laura L. Ponticello, P.O. Box 36, Skaneateles, property at 26 Calloway Dr., $399,900. Assessment $294,400.
• Jeremy C. White, 209 Sterling Ave., Buffalo, as executor of the last will and testament of Marianne C. White, 3 Zoar St., Auburn, to James F. Sikora II and Danielle M. Feocco, 40 Union St., Auburn, property at 3 Zoar St., $106,000. Assessment $103,500.
• Frances M. Jackson, 3 Riverside Dr., Auburn, to Kyle Monahan, 5385 Highway 20, East Springfield, property at 3 Riverside Dr., $135,000. Assessment $88,100.
• Wendy J. Kovalaskas, 412 Elm Haven Dr., Vestal, to Terry W. Elwood, 20 Fennell St. Unit 491, Skaneateles, and Gary Loudon, 6245 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 5720 Bevier Road, $125,000. Assessment $190,000.
• Colette D. Sanders, 2293 Overbrook Dr., Auburn, Francine Pritt, Moon Township, PA, Lisa Dixon, Vista, CA, and Anthony F. De Niro, Delray Beach, FL, to Wesley T. Burger, 53 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 12 VanDuyne Ave., $129,000. Assessment $84,000.
• 74 Brook Hollow LLC, 102 Brook Hollow Dr., Auburn, to Ronald Samartan and Susan Samartan, 9 Hidden Brook Way, Auburn, property at 74 Brook Hollow Dr., $349,900. Assessment $180,600.
• Robert P. Forcey, 5715 State Route 38A, Auburn, to Glenda Young, 686 Reynolds Road, Skaneateles, property at 5717 State Route 38A, $160,000. Assessment $105,900.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Tralfaz Station LLC, 7322 Parcell Road, Auburn, to Beau Vistas LLC, 304 E. 77th St. No. 6, New York, property at 7322 Parcell Road, $600,000. Assessment $263,250.
• Shannon E. Harding, 3270 Miller Road, Auburn, to Jeffrey W. Lippitt and Cecile S. Lippitt, P.O. Box 28, Newfield, property at 3270 Miller Road, $530,000. Assessment $428,500.
• Brian McNabb and Tammy McNabb, 7770 Freeman Road, Auburn, to Melissa L. Colvin and Patrick Crowley, 103 Owasco St., Auburn, property at 7770 Freeman Road, $200,000. Assessment $178,000.
• Loren Vanriper and Arleen Vanriper, 4740 State Route 41A, Skaneateles, to Christopher Graber and Kathryn Graber, 170 Franklin St., Auburn, property at Calemad Drive, $61,000. Assessment $37,600.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Robert T. Dillon II, 40 Center St., Union Springs, to Robert T. Dillon II and Joelyn K. Coraci (same address), property at 40 Center St., $0. Assessment $90,600.
• Douglas M. Flint, 6 Garrow St., Auburn, to Joseph G. Smith, 1033 Number One Road, Union Springs, property at 1033 Number One Road, $50,000. Assessment $101,800.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Charles Mullin, 14163 Shortcut Road, Sterling, to Cheryl Countryman (same address), property at 14163 Shortcut Road, $1. Assessment $105,773.
• Michael E. Steurrys, 12899 Pople Road, Martville, to Ryan M. Czeck and Nicole M. Czeck, 214 Buffalo St., Fulton, property at 850 Sterling Station Road, $81,000. Assessment $83,900.
• Robert C. Griggs, Shaker Heights, OH, as executor of the estate of Vona H. Griggs, to Robert C. Griggs, property at 14466 and 14467 Bell Ave., $0. Assessment $257,526.
• Robert C. Griggs, Shaker Heights, OH, to Robert C. Griggs, as trustee of the Robert C. Griggs Trust, property at 14466 and 14467 Bell Ave., $0. Assessment $257,526.
• James Motyka, 348 Middle Road, Oswego, to James Motyka II, 16161 Ferazzoli Road, Sterling, property at 16161 Ferazzoli Road, $1. Assessment $118,800.
• Karen Eichele, 214 Sheffer Road, Scottsville, as executor of the estate of Caroline T. Kimmel, to Brian Conheady and Elizabeth Conheady, 217 Tryon Park, Rochester, property at 14865 Lake St. Extension and Lake Street, $62,000. Assessment $82,000.
• Joyce A. Ziegler, Lake Ridge, VA, Roger E. Pettit, 14510 Lake St., Sterling, Jill S. Roberts, 599 Main St., Fair Haven, Jean M. Wilkinson, 14373 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, as surviving joint tenants of Dorothy E. Pettit to Darrin Joseph Dowd, 3836 Hahn Ave., Bethpage, property at 599 Main St., $120,000. Assessment $90,100.
• Lorraine F. Barbour, 6661 Middle Road, Sodus, to William J. Lindhorst and Donna S. Lindhorst, Rome, PA, property at 15089 W. Creek Road, $110,000. Assessment $37,500.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Brian E. Locastro, 7903 Potter Road, Auburn, to Brian Seavey and Augusta L. Middleton, 2704 Mechanic St., Weedsport, property at 7903 Potter Road, $228,500. Assessment $126,400.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Philip J. Purdy and Pamela S. Purdy, 2769 Putnam Parkway, Venice Center, to Spencer W. Restey, 1116 Gorham Road, Elbridge, property at 2509 State Route 34, $106,300. Assessment $73,900.
• Ledyard Company LLC, 1481 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Townline Enterprises LLC, 1129 Indian Field Road, Genoa, property at 2815 Ledyard Road, $65,000. Assessment $219,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• David Conibear and Heide Conibear, 12473 State Route 38, Martville, to Daniel J. Sabene and Sandra L. Fioramonti-Sabene, 110 Thompson Circle, Camillus, property at 12473 State Route 38, $155,000. Assessment $153,900.
