Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 18, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 10-16:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Louise Bower, 8 Kearney Ave., Auburn, to Maria Zavalic and Vasile Nicolae Zavalic, 55 Copley St., Auburn, property at 8 Kearney Ave., $147,500. Assessment $139,300.

• Michael Reilley, 52 Grant St., Auburn, to Anthony S. DeMarco and Samantha M. DeMarco, 47 Park Ave., Auburn, property at 52 Grant St., $175,000. Assessment $95,800.

• Jennifer L. Hysick, 16 Walnut St., Auburn, to Steve Bellabre, 33 Riverside Drive, Carthage, property at 16 Walnut St., $175,000. Assessment $132,100.

• Richard Petrone, 61 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, to Michael J. Reilley, 4680 Setting Sun Terrace, Syracuse, property at 61 Pulsifer Drive, $250,000. Assessment $168,700.

• Grillo Companies Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Capflow Capital LLC, 303 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 9 E. Genesee St., $150,000. Assessment $98,800.

• Grillo Companies Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Capflow Capital LLC, 303 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 9 E. Genesee St., $180,000. Assessment $94,500.

• CEO Properties LLC, 49 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to S&S Properties of CNY LLC, 228 Elm St., Minoa, property at 156 S. Fulton St., $68,000. Assessment $81,200.

• Dale R. Mahaney, 185 Perrine Ave., Auburn, to Dale R. Mahaney and Connie L. Wheeler (same address), property at 185 Perrine St., $0. Assessment $66,600.

• Michelle Lee Lowe, 124 Grove Ave. Extension, Auburn, as trustee of the James P. and Patricia M. Morrissey Irrevocable Trust, and James P. Morrissey and Patricia M. Morrissey, 29 Prospect St., Auburn, to Robert E. Barry, as trustee of the Edward T. Sayles and Kathleen M. Sayles Irrevocable Living Trust, 29 Prospect St., Auburn, and Edward T. Sayles and Kathleen M. Sayles, property at 29 Prospect St., $410,000. Assessment $264,700.

• William O’Hora (aka William V. O’Hora), 95 Lansing St., Auburn, and Siobhan O’Hora, 8724 Pierce Road, Jordan, to William O’Hora, 95 Lansing St., Auburn, property at 95 and 109 Lansing St., $0. Assessment $98,600 and $84,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Edward Lauckern IV, 34 MacDougall St., Auburn, to Curtis Blaisdell, 10901 Shortcut Road, Weedsport, property at 2642 W. Brutus St., $71,000. Assessment $34,000.

• Brandon Garman, Lucinda Snyder (nka Lucinda Garman), Alson Garman and Lois Garman, 9028 Brutus Mentz Townline Road, Weedsport, to Lucas D. Fisher, 2690 E. Brutus St. No. 4, Weedsport, property at 9028 Brutus-Mentz Town Line Road, $192,000. Assessment $155,300.

• William O’Hora, 95 Lansing St., Auburn, and Siobhan O’Hora, 8724 Pierce Road, Jordan, to Siobhan O’Hora (same address), property at 8724 Pierce Road and North Division Street Road, $0. Assessment $237,700 and $31,200.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Hyland Partners Inc., P.O. Box 563, Canastota, to Steven M. Jardin, 3691 State Route 370, Cato, property at 3691 State Route 370, $1,000. Assessment $52,000.

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Ronald L. Witkowski, 114 Krystyna Lane, Jordan, property at 2968 Ditmar Road, $20,000. Assessment $57,600.

• Judith L. Johnson, St. Augustine, FL, as trustee of the Christina Lee Frazier Trust, to Michael Provo, 2284 Mott Road, Baldwinsville, property at 99 Fire Lane 16, $0. Assessment $175,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Harold E. Coleman, 10179 Aldrich Road, Port Byron, to Jeffrey A. Mowers and Loretta Mowers, Borrego Springs, CA, property at 10179 Aldrich Road, $28,000. Assessment $25,000.

• Glenn M. Horst and Ruth Ann Horst, 10244 State Route 38, Port Byron, to Glenn Matthew Horst and Karen L. Horst, 10069 Aldrich Road, $Port Byron, property at 10069 Aldrich Road and State Route 38, $0. Assessment $516,100 and $153,400.

• George A. Perrotta and Sandra A. Perrotta, 3455 Sunnyside Road, Cato, to Anthony G. Perrotta, 1336 Conquest Victory Town Line Road, Cato, property at 1336 Conquest Victory Town Line Road, $63,000. Assessment $119,100.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Charles A. Spreter Jr., 120 Robinhood Lane, Camillus, as trustee of the Charles A. Spreter Sr. and Natalie P. Spreter Irrevocable Trust, to 5682 McClelland Drive LLC, 16 Bellflower Circle, Fairport, property at 5682 McClelland Drive, $0. Assessment $141,500.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Karen M. Spiero, 1277 McAllister Road, Locke, to Nathan Spiero, Destin, FL, property at 1324 E. Venice Road, $155,000. Assessment $103,400.

• Raymond D. Emery and AnnMarie Emery, 8553 State Route 90 North, King Ferry, to Renee E. Poullott, 58 Lexington Ave., Auburn, property at 8553 State Route 90 N., $260,000. Assessment $142,245.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• John Thomas Sherlock, 1939 County Route 1, Westtown, to John Ivens and Annalynn Hammond, P.O. Box 347, Aurora, property at 1259 Sherwood Road, $224,000. Assessment $174,600.

• Robin A. Driskel and John J. Haggerty, 513 Main St., Aurora, to Alicia Elizabeth Spillman and Samuel Lenkowsky Spillman, 56 Prospect Drive, Chappaqua, property at 6 Dublin Hill Road, $360,000. Assessment $183,700.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Lorraine D. Gray, 1018 Main St., Locke, to Matthew D. Gray and Jessica L. Fray, 4311 Fairground Drive, Cortland, property at 1018 Main St., $0. Assessment $106,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Steven Richard David, 1742 New York Central Road, Port Byron, to Andrew R. Carr, 206 Sunnyfield Road, Camillus, property at 1756 New York Central Road, $52,000. Assessment $25,200.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• James R. Dauenhauer and Jean Marie Dauenhauer, 7477 Fuller Road, Port Byron, to Kent Liederbach (same address), property at 7477 Fuller Road, $112,000. Assessment $95,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Daniel J. Barnett and Elaine M. Barnett, 26 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, to Jeffrey Beardsley, 21 Church St., Moravia, property at 26 W. Cayuga St., $115,000. Assessment $58,000.

• Stephen W. Wellauer and Debra J. Wellauer, 35 Easterly Ave., Auburn, to James W. Kimball and Rebekah M. Kimball, 5278 Sayles Corners Road, Moravia, property at 21 Church St., $135,900. Assessment $78,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Gordon S. Potter, 4672 State Route 41A, Skaneateles, to Thomas H. DeWitt and Beth A. DeWitt, P.O. Box 749, Moravia, property at 4672 State Route 41A, $400,000. Assessment $185,300.

• Sharron S. Seymour, Chicago, IL, to Jonathan C. Seymour, Chicago, IL, Jeffrey Seymour, Tampa, FL, and Amie Seymour, St. Petersburg, FL, property at 6448 Appletree Point Road, $0. Assessment $857,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Lyle J. Bellerdine and Laura L. Bellerdine, 3614 Honeysuckle Road, Auburn, to Tracy Bellerdine, as trustee of the Lyle and Laura Bellerdine Irrevocable Trust, 28 Third Ave., Owasco, property at 3614 Honeysuckle Road, $0. Assessment $238,800.

• Jacqueline Penny Valentino, 81 Brookhollow Drive, Auburn, to Thomas J. Ferlenda and Rebecca J. Rubin, 12 Adams Ave., Auburn, property at 81 Willowbrook Drive, $640,000. Assessment $309,700.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Karen Zimmer, 6087 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Irene F. McSweeney, as trustee of the Donovan-McSweeney Revocable Trust, Dorchester, MA, property at Lot 1 Route 38, $157,500. Assessment $71,700.

• Thomas F. Komoroski Jr., 3416 State Route 34B, Scipio Center, to Craig Kopp, 2458 Hamilton Road, Apt. 3, Weedsport, property at 3416 State Route 34B, $148,400. Assessment $88,200.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Victoria A. Scicchitano (nka Victoria A. Scicchitano-Mann) and Gary M. Mann, 3500 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Robert John Quinn and Samantha Lee Shallop (same address), property at 3500 Franklin St. Road, $234,900. Assessment $162,800.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Robert W. Covert and Dawn Marie Durcan (fka Dawn Marie Doss), 961 Connors Road, Cayuga, to Dawn Marie Durcan and William Joseph Durcan (same address), property at 961 Connors Road, $0. Assessment $44,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Mike Mattie, Exeter, PA, to Levi E. Stone, 33 Mill St., Hannibal, property at 15590 Firelane 1, $10,000. Assessment $11,600.

• Holly M. Malcott, 1375 Williams Road, Sterling, to Janet M. Chillson, 1108 County Route 3, Hannibal, property at 1375 Williams Road, $150,000. Assessment $104,286.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• John P. Rouse and Lois J. Rouse, 2263 Moravia Venice Townline Road, Moravia, to Terry Marcellus and Diane Marcellus, 2253 Moravia Venice Townline Road, Moravia, property at 2263 Moravia Venice Townline Road, $0. Assessment $102,500.