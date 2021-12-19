Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 19, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 8-14:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Debra Caiola, Jupiter, FL, to Thomas Nardella, 2067 Pinckney Road, Auburn, property at 4 Harnden St., $0. Assessment $109,000.

• Rodney H. Holmes and Ruth E. Holmes, 9 Pleasant St., Auburn, to Tyler Justice Merluzzi, 28 Case Ave., Auburn, property at 9 Pleasant St., $120,000. Assessment $97,000.

• Andrea Gallo, 34 Candlewood Drive, Ballston Lake, Richard Gallo, 6 Rochester St., Auburn, Anthony Gallo, 5C Sylvan Trail, Ballston Lake, and Rosalie M. Gallo, 6 Rochester St., Auburn, to Joy E. Gillotti-Olschewske, 6524 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, property at 6 Rochester St., $108,000. Assessment $68,500.

• Laura G. Kulis, 61 Clymer St., Auburn, to Nelson Park LLC, 1568 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 45 Perrine St., $50,000. Assessment $62,000.

• Thomas G. Ostrander and Paula F. Ostrander, 118 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Charles T. Ostrander, 80 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 118 N. Hoopes Ave., $0. Assessment $102,100.

• Larry Maxwell (aka Larry F. Maxwell), 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, as executor to the estate of Marion J. Maxwell (same address) and Gary Maxwell (aka Gary Scott Maxwell), 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Larry F. Maxwell, 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, and Gary Scott Maxwell, 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 43 N. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $148,000.

• Larry Maxwell (aka Larry F. Maxwell), 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, as executor to the estate of Marion J. Maxwell (same address) and Gary Maxwell (aka Gary Scott Maxwell), 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Larry F. Maxwell, 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, and Gary Scott Maxwell, 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 45 N. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $2,500.

• Larry Maxwell (aka Larry F. Maxwell), 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, as executor to the estate of Marion J. Maxwell (same address) and Gary Maxwell (aka Gary Scott Maxwell), 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Larry F. Maxwell, 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, and Gary Scott Maxwell, 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 49 N. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $16,000.

• Larry Maxwell (aka Larry F. Maxwell), 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, as executor to the estate of Marion J. Maxwell (same address) and Gary Maxwell (aka Gary Scott Maxwell), 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Larry F. Maxwell, 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, and Gary Scott Maxwell, 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 50 N. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $24,000.

• Larry Maxwell (aka Larry F. Maxwell), 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, as executor to the estate of Marion J. Maxwell (same address) and Gary Maxwell (aka Gary Scott Maxwell), 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Larry F. Maxwell, 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, and Gary Scott Maxwell, 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 51 N. Lewis St., Auburn, $0. Assessment $13,000.

• Larry Maxwell (aka Larry F. Maxwell), 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, as executor to the estate of Marion J. Maxwell (same address) and Gary Maxwell (aka Gary Scott Maxwell), 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Larry F. Maxwell, 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, and Gary Scott Maxwell, 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 65 Arterial West, $0. Assessment $13,000.

• Larry Maxwell (aka Larry F. Maxwell), 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, as executor to the estate of Marion J. Maxwell (same address) and Gary Maxwell (aka Gary Scott Maxwell), 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Gary Scott Maxwell and Roberta J. Maxwell, 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 53 N. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $79,200.

• Larry Maxwell (aka Larry F. Maxwell), 43 N. Lewis St., Auburn, as executor to the estate of Marion J. Maxwell (same address) and Gary Maxwell (aka Gary Scott Maxwell), 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Gary Scott Maxwell and Roberta J. Maxwell, 53 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 55 N. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $1,300.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C., Philadelphia, PA, to Randolph Jackson, Erie, PA, property at 19 Grove Ave., $32,000. Assessment $65,200.

• Jerry L. Sylvester, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Jonathan A. Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 1 Near Place, $0. Assessment $37,000.

• Jerry L. Sylvester, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Jonathan A. Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 300 Seymour St., $0. Assessment $39,900.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• David S. Farrington and Nicole M. Farrington (fka Nicole M. Kopak), 2148 State Route 326, Auburn, to Eric Corey, 8 Shearin St., Auburn, property at 2148 State Route 326, $215,000. Assessment $134,900.

• The Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Jean-Marie Aubriot and Claude-Line E. Aubriot, 1821 Strong Road, Victor, portion of Willard Street, $0. Assessment $3,400.

• The Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Glenn J. Fricano and Marjorie U. Fricano, 6371 Water St., Cayuga, portion of Water Street, $0. Assessment $3,400.

• The Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Jo Anne Stevens, 6383 Willard St., Cayuga, portion of Willard Street, $0. Assessment $3,400.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Richard L. Ely and Dawn Y. Ely, 3636 Brutus Road, Jordan, to Kenneth Carr and Theresa Carr, 8407 Jericho Road, Weedsport, property at 9461 Hewitt Lane, $50,000. Assessment $102,200.

• Michael Timothy-Hammond Gray, 3196 Cottle Road, Weedsport, to Michael Timothy-Hammond Gray and Emily K. Seward-Gardner (same address), property at 3196 Cottle Road, $0. Assessment $100,300.

• Joan Shiver, as administrator of the estate of Mary R. Gray, 8924 Pump Road, Jordan, to Jearldean F. Gray, 3667 Brutus Road, Jordan, property at 8924 and 8928 Pump Road, $27,000. Assessment $46,500.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

•Kayla M. Side, 9427 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Gregory A. Walts and Mandy Lee Walts and Thomas Medaj, 9467 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at 9427 State Route 34, $149,900. Assessment $110,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Curtis Martin and Michelle Martin, 3800 Saeli Road, Savannah, to Nelson L. Sensenig and Karen M. Sensenig, 11837 McNeeley Road, Red Creek, property at Blass Road, $46,000. Assessment $33,400.

• Nancy R. McFarland, 1200 Fuller Road, Port Byron, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 1200 Fuller Road, $0. Assessment $72,800.

• Andrew P. Victoria, 6 Bradford St., Auburn, as trustee of the Nancy R. McFarland Irrevocable Trust, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 1200 Fuller Road, $50,000. Assessment $72,800.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Sara L. Mack, 5481 Mobbs Road, Auburn, to John C. Mack and Sara L. Mack (same address), property at 5481 Mobbs Road, $0. Assessment $243,800.

• Robert W. Reohr Jr., 24 Letchworth St., Auburn, to Carmen L. Reohr, 2305 Overbrook Drive, Auburn, property at 2305 Overbrook Drive, $0. Assessment $185,100.

• Clifford A. Goodspeed Jr., 113 Cashin Drive, Fayetteville, to Ball Property LLC, 3 Court St., Auburn, property at 5897 Owasco Terrace, $142,500. Assessment $129,800.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Todd A. Boniface and Allison L. Miller, 351 Old Mountain Road, Otisville, to Ann Sheedy, 41 Griffin St., Skaneateles, property at Brooks Road, $67,000. Assessment $68,800.

• Kaye Kopp Morgan, 2548 Federal Road, Liverpool, as administrator of the estate of Donna Jean Kopp (aka Donna K. Kopp), to Matthew T. Hill and Tonya J. Hill, 1180 Clearview Road, King Ferry, property at Clearview Road, $1,500. Assessment $400.

• Joyce L. Quick, executrix of the estate of Paul Hettis, 5202 Harrison Road, Cortland, to Joyce L. Quick (same address), property at 11143 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $36,600.

• Annette M. Parr (fka Annette M. Cook) and Gary R. Parr, 325 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, to Benjamin Malia and Mackenzie Malia, 3 Valais Court, Fairport, property at 325 Mahaney Road, $225,000. Assessment $135,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Linda D. Lunkenheimer, 12994 Cowan Road, Cato, to Michael G. Lunkenheimer and Tammy J. Lunkenheimer, 12983 Cowan Road, Cato, property at 12994 Cowan Road, $0. Assessment $117,300.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 84

• Steven J. Broker and Kristen Dermody, 10 Epping Wood Trail, Pittsford, to Eagle Properties of Cayuga LLC (same address), property at Laraway Road, $1. Assessment $50,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Ronen LLC, Seattle, WA, to Jacqueline M. Brown, 69 S. Main St., Moravia, property at 2169 State Route 38A, $95,900. Assessment $104,900.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Michael A. Dagnesi and Barbara J. Dagnesi, 5512 Bevier Road, Auburn, to Michael A. Dagnesi, 125 Dunning Ave., Auburn, Barbara A. Dagnesi, North Marvine Ave., Auburn, and Joann M. Bunnell, 5528 Bevier Road, Auburn, property at 5512 Bevier Road, $0. Assessment $105,000.

• Michael A. Dagnesi, 125 Dunning Ave., Auburn, Barbara A. Dagnesi, 5512 Bevier Road, Auburn, and Joann M. Bunnell, 5528 Bevier Road, Auburn, to Barbara A. Dagnesi and Amber Gansert, 5528 Bevier Road, Auburn, property at 5512 Bevier Road, $0. Assessment $105,000.

• Michael A. Dagnesi, 125 Dunning Ave., Auburn, Barbara A. Dagnesi, 5512 Bevier Road, Auburn, and Joann M. Bunnell, 5528 Bevier Road, Auburn, to Joann M. Bunnell and Scott W. Bunnell, 5528 Bevier Road, Auburn, property at 5512 Bevier Road, $0. Assessment $105,000.

• Michael A. Dagnesi, 125 Dunning Ave., Auburn, Barbara A. Dagnesi, 5512 Bevier Road, Auburn, and Joann M. Bunnell, 5528 Bevier Road, Auburn, to Michael A. Dagnesi and Kathy M. Dagnesi, 125 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 5512 Bevier Road, $0. Assessment $105,000.

• Mechelle Calkins and Wendy Thomsen, as trustees for the Ted J. and Judith M. Kott Irrevocable Trust, 7374 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Danielle Morgan Lee, 10 Union St., Auburn, property at 7374 Owasco Road, $192,000. Assessment $84,000.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 97

• Daniel B. DeVaul and Deborah M. DeVaul, 3482 Ensenore Road, Moravia, to Deborah M. DeVaul (same address), property at 3482 Ensenore Road, $50,000. Assessment $249,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Shirley R. Pongpipat, under the Shirley R. Pongpipat Living Trust, 3156 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Cameron Lewis and Ashley Lewis, 11175 Hillside Drive, Pavillion, property at 3156 Franklin St. Road, $379,000. Assessment $254,600.

• Chestnut Ridge Animal Hospital PLLC, 6968 Chestnut Ridge Road, Auburn, to Chestnut Ridge Road LLC, 2299 Mosher Road, Scipio Center, property at 6968 Chestnut Ridge Road, $165,000. Assessment $150,000.

• Kasper Construction Co. Inc., 3905 State St. Road, Skaneateles, to RCG East LLC, 460 White Spruce Boulevard, Rochester, property at East Genesee Street Road, $20,000. Assessment N/A.

• Kasper Construction Co. Inc., 3905 State St. Road, Skaneateles, to Sennett Senior Housing Development Fund Corporation, 460 White Spruce Boulevard, Rochester, property at 3365 E. Genesee St. Road, $170,000. Assessment N/A.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• John Adam and Sharyn Adam, 13228 Wright Road, Red Creek, to John M. Adam and Sharyn L. Adam, as co-trustees of the John M. Adam and Sharyn L. Adam Living Trust (same address), property at 13228 Wright Road, $0. Assessment $157,381.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Janice E. Lillie, 7197 Donovan Road, Auburn, as executrix of the estate of Robert C. Lillie, to Janice E. Lillie (same address), property at 7191 Donovan Road, $0. Assessment $248,600.

