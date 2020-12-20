Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 20, 2020

Equalization rate 83

• Michael A. Laird, 8542 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, to Vincent J. Klock and Theresa A. Casper-Klock, 1712 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 1383 W. Genesee St. Road, $45,000. Assessment $47,300.

• Terysa M. Trinh, Cape Coral, FL, to Lee Bennett and Laurie Bennett, 475 Nathaniel Way, Newark, property at Line Kiln Road, $33,000. Assessment $20,300.

• Sidney H. Cuff, III, 434 W. Genesee St. Road, Cayuga, and Sidney H. Cuff, II, 7339 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, and Amy E. Cuff-Szozda, individually and as trustee of the Dennis W. and Christine M. Cuff Irrevocable Trust, 33 Augustus St., Auburn, to Sidney H. Cuff, III, and Laura Cuff, property at 434 W. Genesee St. Road, $240,000. Assessment $238,300.

• Claire Rusin, individually and as co-trustee of the David G. Rusin Trust, 72 Hazelhurst Ave., Auburn, Mary Rusin Pisano, individually and as co-trustee of the David G. Rusin Trust, Asbury, NJ, Alex W. Pisano, as co-trustee of the David G. Rusin Trust, Germantown, MD, and Nancy Rusin Gabel, 2349 Denman Road, Weedsport, to Elaine M. Slater-Kogler and Robert Mark Kogler, 1106 Stump Road, Skaneateles, property at 6649 State Route 90N, $160,000. Assessment $117,000.

Town of Brutus