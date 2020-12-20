Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 20, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 7-15
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Walter Torous and Lidia Torous, 35 Frazee St., Auburn, to Lidia Torous (same address), property at 37 Frazee St., $0. Assessment $68,000.
• Jill M. Groce, 6614 Windsong Way, Auburn, and Hannah E. Groce-Bibby, 72 Ross St., Auburn, to Tiffany Vasquez, 5166 White Road, Union Springs, property at 72 Ross St., $129,787. Assessment $82,400.
• Carol S. Morin, 159 South St., Auburn, to Kyle F. Ferguson, 3449 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, 159 South St., $124,900. Assessment $91,100.
• Mark Pineau, 6 Tuxill Square, Auburn, to Teresa M. Parry and Brady A. Parry, 138 S. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 6 Tuxill Square, $90,000. Assessment $77,900.
• Jonathan E. Borsa, 32 Sherman St., Auburn, to LEB Properties Inc., 17 Park Ave., Unit 1, Auburn, property at 17 Park Ave., $0. Assessment $79,200.
• Charles A. Jones and Marie R. Jasinski, 24 N. Albany St., Auburn, to Marie R. Jasinski (same address), property at 24 N. Albany St., $0. Assessment $130,000.
• Richard Oliver, 36 Frances St., Auburn, to Harrison Davenport, 17 Hidden Brook Way, Auburn, property at 36 Frances St., $170,000. Assessment $98,200.
• Michael Bishop and Joan Bishop, 118 Chapman Ave., Auburn, to John Burtless, 134 Oak Creek Townhouses, Auburn, property at 118 Chapman Ave., $79,400. Assessment $70,200.
• John P. DiMatteo and Allison DiMatteo, 10 Foxcroft Circle, Auburn, to Donna Updike, 84 Owasco St., Auburn, property at 4 Sherwood St., $71,500. Assessment $65,000.
• Theresa Adams (fka Theresa A. Mcauliffe), 5 Henry Dr., Auburn, to Tessa Crawford and Ryan Crawford, 11 Hillside Terrace, Auburn, property at 13 Hillside Terrace, $15,000. Assessment $20,100.
• Denise Longtin, 3136 County Line Road, Skaneateles, to Thomas John Longtin and John Herbert Longtin, 4 Grant St., Auburn, property at 4 Grant St., $175,000. Assessment $115,000.
• James E. Hutson, 6982 Chestnut Ridge Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Cecilia B. Hutson Irrevocable Trust, to Cecilia A. Hutson, 68 Perrine St., Auburn, property at 66-68 Perrine St., $0. Assessment $80,000.
• Roberto Venafro, 5 Cottrell St., Auburn, to Amy L. Whiffen (same address), property at 5 Cottrell St., $135,000. Assessment $105,400.
• Linda A. Diel, 5 Swift St., Auburn, to Othman Abu Samra, 3764 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, property at 5 Swift St., $179,500. Assessment $128,600.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Michael A. Laird, 8542 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, to Vincent J. Klock and Theresa A. Casper-Klock, 1712 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 1383 W. Genesee St. Road, $45,000. Assessment $47,300.
• Terysa M. Trinh, Cape Coral, FL, to Lee Bennett and Laurie Bennett, 475 Nathaniel Way, Newark, property at Line Kiln Road, $33,000. Assessment $20,300.
• Sidney H. Cuff, III, 434 W. Genesee St. Road, Cayuga, and Sidney H. Cuff, II, 7339 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, and Amy E. Cuff-Szozda, individually and as trustee of the Dennis W. and Christine M. Cuff Irrevocable Trust, 33 Augustus St., Auburn, to Sidney H. Cuff, III, and Laura Cuff, property at 434 W. Genesee St. Road, $240,000. Assessment $238,300.
• Claire Rusin, individually and as co-trustee of the David G. Rusin Trust, 72 Hazelhurst Ave., Auburn, Mary Rusin Pisano, individually and as co-trustee of the David G. Rusin Trust, Asbury, NJ, Alex W. Pisano, as co-trustee of the David G. Rusin Trust, Germantown, MD, and Nancy Rusin Gabel, 2349 Denman Road, Weedsport, to Elaine M. Slater-Kogler and Robert Mark Kogler, 1106 Stump Road, Skaneateles, property at 6649 State Route 90N, $160,000. Assessment $117,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Cherylyn Ann Granger, 2735 Bell St., Weedsport, to Andrew Granger, Mesa, AZ, property at 2735 Bell St., $0. Assessment $129,400. `
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, FL, property at 3069 Ditmar Road, $0. Assessment $69,000.
• Louis T. House, 3471 Jorolemon Road, Jordan, to Stefan J. House, 10033 Jordan Road, Jordan, property at Bonta Bridge Road, $0. Assessment $83,600.
• Timothy J. McCarthy and Marsha L. McCarthy, 109 Westview Ave., Syracuse, to Shana McCarthy, 32 Fishermans Creek, Baldwinsville, property at 81 Fire Lane 16, $0. Assessment $56,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to David M. Baier, 9067 Oakland Road, Port Byron, property at 10948 Cooper St., $72,500. Assessment $87,200.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Dale E. Gamba and Carol A. Gamba, 2814 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, and Stephen C. Gamba, 5 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Dale E. Gamba and Carol A. Gamba, 2814 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, and Stephen C. Gamba, 5 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 2814 Forest Hill Dr., $0. Assessment $132,600.
• James G. Haley and Ellen B. Haley, Hull, MA, to Christopher M. McGurn and Caitlin H. McGurn, Falls Church, VA, property at 5459 W. Lake Road, $555,000. Assessment $405,800.
• Lisa A. Kozanitis, 5294 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Anthony Thomas Krenn, 52 S. Wayne St., Phelps, property at 5294 Bluefield Road, $183,000. Assessment $178,700.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Janice Chase and Lori Baldwin, as trustees of the Merton O. Baldwin Trust, P.O. Box 83, Webster, to Tyler J. Reichert and Amanda J. Burkle, 1923 Johnnycake Hill Road, Cato, part of 12648 State Route 176, $123,000. Assessment $206,600.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• David A. Timm and Donna J. Timm, as trustees of the Timm Family Wealth Trust, 2179 State Route 90, Aurora, to Rufus M. Bates, as trustee of the Rufus M. Bates Revocable Trust, 366 Main St., Aurora, property at 2179 State Route 90, $599,500. Assessment $338,900.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Cayuga Estates LLC, 4294 Caledonia Avon Road, Caledonia, to Cayuga Estates MHP LLC (same address), property at 1458 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $86,458.
• Cayuga Estates LLC, 4294 Caledonia Avon Road, Caledonia, to Cayuga Estates MHP LLC (same address), property at 39 Morse Dr., $0. Assessment $2,531,250.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Leo F. Corcoran and Gloria B. Corcoran, Audubon, PA, to Leo F. Corcoran and Gloria B. Corcoran, Audubon, PA, Margaret Alice Corcoran Goldstein, Schwenksville, PA, Patrick Leo Corcoran, Perkiomenville, PA, and Martin Lemuel Corcoran, Gilbertsville, PA, property at Fire Lane 32 Indian Cove No. 439, $1. Assessment $151,000.
• Nancy E. Weaver, 5072 Old State Road, Moravia, to Michael S. Reeves and Cindy L. Reeves, San Juan Bautista, CA, property at 5072 Old State Road, $0. Assessment $54,800.
• Sarah JB Crossgrove (fka Sarah J. Brown) and John D. Crossgrove, 25 Congress St., Moravia, to Martin Beeny and Hilary Maure Aden, 5 Six Hundred Road, Brooktondale, property at 25 Congress St., $205,800. Assessment $123,200.
• Cayuga Estates LLC, 4294 Caledonia Avon Road, Caledonia, to Cayuga Estates MHP LLC (same address), property at Tollgate Hill Road, $0. Assessment $47,950.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Eric A. Seybold and Karen C. Seybold, 4 Eric Dr., Johnson City, to Carol W. Agate, 23 S. Main St. No. 201, Homer, property at 18 Ridings Dr., $344,000. Assessment $338,000.
• Darryl W. Campbell and Mary L. Campbell, 408 W. Cortland St., Groton, to James M. Purtell and Christine M. Purtell, 40 Indian Spring Lane, Rochester, property at 411 Fire Lane 26, $116,000. Assessment $117,500.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Ryan P. Cuthbert and Cara N. Cuthbert, 15 Hidden Brook Way, Auburn, to Kevin E. Egan, 48 Weber Road, Central Square, property at 15 Hidden Brook Way, $503,500. Assessment $266,600.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Justin D. Strong and Kirsten M. Strong, 3239 Center Road, Moravia, to Justin D. Strong (same address), property at 3239 Center Road, $0. Assessment $26,000.
• Shale Point LLC, 215 Washington St., Suite 001, Watertown, to Mark A. Nagel and Kelly L. Nagel, 5055 Red Tail Run, Williamsville, property at 104 Shale (aka Fire Lane 17), $685,000. Assessment $533,300.
• Frank Ninivaggi and Dale R. Ninivaggi, 30 Fire Lane 19, Moravia, to Seth A. Ninivaggi, Tigard, OR, and Marc R. Ninivaggi, 619 Lake Road, Dryden, as co-trustees of the Frank Dale R. Ninivaggi Family Trust, property at 30 Fire Lane 19, $0. Assessment $276,600.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Florante C. Garcia and Eden T. Garcia, 11 John Smith Ave., Auburn, to Brian A. Hooper and Elizabeth I. Hooper, 7292 State St. Road, Auburn, property at 11 John Smith Ave., $198,200. Assessment $168,300.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Patricia M. Crippen, 2124 Kenyon Road, Ontario, to Sarah V. Hart, Philadelphia, PA, property at 75 Cayuga St., $641,257. Assessment $286,700.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Donald A. Young and Alice J. Young, Palm Beach, FL, to Douglas R. March, 14469 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven, property at 14445 N. Victory St., $140,000. Assessment $124,800.
• Richard C. Allen and Deborah L. Allen, 308 Shafer Road, Sterling, to Kurt T. Decker and Elizabeth V. Decker, 12916 Red Creek Road, Wolcott, property at 308 Shafer Road, $325,000. Assessment $283,000.
• Charles L. Swenson and Emily R. Swenson, 15865 Irwin Road, Sterling, to Charles l. Swenson and Emily R. Swenson (same address), property at 15865 Irwin Road, $1. Assessment $226,200.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Christina M. Ripley, 1288 Salt Road, Moravia, and Shane P. Baldino, 106 Lincoln Ave., Groton, to Christina M. Ripley, property at 1288 Salt Road, $0. Assessment $141,000.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Jacquelyn R. Bitner (fka Jacquelyn R. Peterson), Lexington, KY, to Daniel A. Gallinger, 7383 Powers Road, Auburn, property at 7383 Powers Road, $0. Assessment $67,000.
• Daniel A. Gallinger, 7383 Powers Road, Auburn, to Jamie E. Walter, 69 Havens Ave., Auburn, property at 7383 Powers Road, $151,200. Assessment $116,000.
• Neil F. O’Brien and Lynn M. O’Brien, 7350-A Shallow Creek Trail, Victor, to Daniel A. Gallinger and Michelle L. Gallinger, 7383 Powers Road, Auburn, property at 1921 Whitehead Lane, $290,000. Assessment $238,000.
• Jennifer R. Stevens, 6991 State St. Road, Auburn, to Jennifer R. Williams and James J. Williams (same address), property at 6991 State St. Road, $1. Assessment $88,700.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Antoinette Sherlock, 7627 Route 298, Kirkville, to Steven Sherlock, 11434 State Route 38, Cato, 11434 State Route 38, $1. Assessment $103,600.
• Anthony C. Stornelli, 7626 Highbridge Road No. 220, Manlius, as administrator of the estate of Marcus Stornelli, to V&C Development LLC, 87 W. Main St., Sodus, property at 12907 State Route 38, $401,610. Assessment $495,400.
