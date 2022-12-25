Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 25, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 17-23:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Timothy R. Kijowski, 222 Fire Lane 12, Jordan, and Nikoal M. Kijowski, 22 Pleasant St., Auburn, to Richard J. Pisano, 5983 Mitchell Road, Moravia, property at 22 Pleasant St., $48,000. Assessment $115,500.

• Timothy O. May, 478 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, to Pawloski Rentals LLC, 2120 Atwater Road, King Ferry, property at 5 and 10 Evans St., $90,000. Assessment $148,800.

• Ashley M. Edmunds, 6185 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Dustin E. Smith, 70 Pulaski St. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 70 Pulaski St., $94,680. Assessment $70,000.

• Bel-Aire North Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to BMG Capital Inc. (same address), property at 4 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $372,800.

• Molly C. Kresler, 5 Alden Ave., Auburn, to Molly Chapman Kresler, as trustee of the Molly Chapman Kresler Revocable Trust (same address), property at 5 Alden Ave., $0. Assessment $197,800.

• Judith L. Appleby, 3120 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, as executrix of the estate of Barbara Jane Murinka, 161 Perrine St., Auburn, to Cody J. Blaisdell, 4440 Chautauqua Boulevard, Lakewood, property at 161 Perrine St., $50,000. Assessment $67,000.

• Joseph Calcagno, 18 Wright Ave., Auburn, to Michael J. Morgan, 12 Lake Ave., Auburn, property at 56-58 Clark St., $50,000. Assessment $74,000.

• 30A Capital Group LLC to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 17-19 Derby Ave., $0. Assessment $85,800.

• Donald R. Phelps to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 103 Seymour St., $0. Assessment $45,100.

• Marnie C. Quatrochi and Wayne J. Quatrochi to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 22 Barber St., $0. Assessment $58,900.

• Richard Lavarnway to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 17-19 Derby Ave., $0. Assessment $22,900.

• Kep-Rem Inc. to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 27 Wallace Ave., $0. Assessment $73,500.

• Peitra’s Path LLC, 15 Calloway Drive, Auburn, to WGMC Development LLC, P.O. Box 337, Auburn, property at 49 Frances St., $100,000. Assessment $93,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to the Town of Aurelius, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 6927 and 7021 River Road $0. Assessment $112,500.

• Mark E. Casler and Lori M. Casler, 1341 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Mara C. Casler, 6561 State Route 90 N., Cayuga, property at 6561 State Route 90 N., $0. Assessment $189,500.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Lisa Power, 11337 South St., P.O. Box 412, Cato, to Jack Benedict, 3429 Blumer Road, Jordan, property at 2697 E. Brutus St., $140,000. Assessment $75,000.

• Michael J. Perkins and Deborah A. Perkins, 2807 E. Rude St., Weedsport, to Howard W. Perkins, 16 S. Albany St., Auburn, and Jesika A. Perkins, 6 Maple Lane, Weedsport, property at 2807 E. Rude St., $1. Assessment $140,600.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Owen B. Pierce, as executor of the estate of David R. Pierce, Midwest City, OK, to Susan E. Gloss, as trustee of the George and Doris Roy Irrevocable Trust, 677 State Route 414, Beaver Dams, property at 149 Brooks Road, $300,000. Assessment $305,600.

• Bryan Larison and Heather Larison, 1040 Maple St., Genoa, to Ethan Bruce and Laura Bruce, 15A North St., Pulaski, property at 1040 Maple St., $242,000. Assessment $169,900.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• June M. Book, 2705 State Route 370, Cato, to the June M. Book Living Trust (same address), property at 2705 State Route 370, $0. Assessment $166,600.

• Adam P. Vallee, 11871 Bradt Road, Cato, to Cathleen Sampselle and Daniel Robert Ufnar, P.O. Box 7061, Syracuse, property at 11871 Bradt Road, $230,300. Assessment $140,500.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Ted W. O’Hara, 5087 Kozy Kove Road, Cayuga, to Richard H. Wilson and Kaye A. Wilson, 3360 State Route 90, Aurora, property at State Route 90, $50,000. Assessment $151,400.

• Bryan Mikula, John Doe and Jane Doe to Alternatives Federal Credit Union, 125 N. Fulton St., Ithaca, property at 1683 Goose Lane, $159,646. Assessment $209,800.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Wendy Marie Bannister, 2273 State Route 31, Weedsport, to Damon L. Ritter, Newmarket, NH, property at 2100 State Route 31, $250,000. Assessment $131,600.

• Charles J. Lynch Jr., 110 Genesee St., Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Michael P. Kozanitis, to Justina Webb, 305 Meadowbrook Circle, Fulton, property at 103 Rochester St., $50,000. Assessment $55,700.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Frances M. Tohafjian, 8778 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, to Robert M. Barber, 6787 Swamp Road, Auburn, property at 8778 W. Loop Road, $0. Assessment $84,600.

• Kim Scala, 2728 Mechanic St., Weedsport, to Clarence Moore and Sandra Cook Moore, 8796 W. Loop Road, Montezuma, property at 8796 W. Loop Road, $1. Assessment $51,900.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Lynda K. Pallone, 208 3rd St., Horseheads, to Jason McRae and Josh McLaughlin, P.O. Box 5775, Cortland, property at 437 Indian Cove, $125,000. Assessment $82,800.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Rachel M. Bailey, 6070 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 6223 E. Lake Road, $90,000. Assessment $129,300.

• Mark E. Speach and Carol L. Speach, 6207 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Carolyn Lyndes and Gerald Lyndes, San Ysidro, CA, property at 6207 E. Lake Road, $245,000. Assessment $130,000.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Douglas P. Tallman Jr. (aka Douglas Tallman), 2386 State Route 41A, Moravia, to Darlene Jo Tallman (aka Darlene Tallman) (same address), property at 2386 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $206,100.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Michael A. Antonik, Vero Beach, FL, to Jamie Wagner, 7263 North St. Road, Auburn, property at 7263 North St. Road, $52,000. Assessment $62,500.

• Richard A. Roberts, 3294 Walker Road, Auburn, to Douglas J. Rose and Nichole Michelle Infante, 107 Fitch Ave., Auburn, property at 3294 Walker Road, $230,000. Assessment $144,500.

• Paul F. Vitale, 2220 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Michael D. Boyd, 6412 Victory Drive, Auburn, property at Walker Road, $40,000. Assessment $26,900.

• Ronayne Herbert (fka Ronayne Herbert Mauro) and John R. Mauro, 8 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Leah R. Guerrette, 10 Eastern Parkway, Auburn, John W. Mauro, Austin, TX, and Jenny T. Searcy, 6452 Sharon Drive, Auburn, property at 8 S. Hunter Ave., $0. Assessment $219,800.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• KFNY0504 LLC, Santa Cruz, CA, to Paul Pawlaczyk and Lisa A. Muller, Pottstown, PA, property at 4985 Davis Road, $178,000. Assessment $125,300.

• Kimberly Heath and Rae Heath, 1 Center St., Union Springs, to Rory Heath, Basl Heath and Anita Bernyk, as trustees for the Kimberly and Rae Heath Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 1 Center St., $0. Assessment $75,600.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Joseph M. Yuhas, 1876 Pierce Road, Martville, to Vasyl Ravlyk and Halyna Ravlyk, 1156 Frawley Drive, Webster, property at Yuhas Drive, $37,000. Assessment $14,100.

• Budd L. Borchers and Peggy S. Borchers (fka Peggy S. Skinkle), 1661 Yuhas Drive, Sterling, to Gilbert K. Good IV and Laura A. Dowdy, 406 County Route 38, Norfolk, property at 1661 Yuhas Drive, $255,000. Assessment $145,000.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Floyd H. Drake and Lisa L. Drake, 772 Dunbar Road, Windsor, to Francis Drake and Shana Drake, 2945 State Highway 268, Hancock, property at 1144 Lake Como Road, $80,000. Assessment $107,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Lisa M. Forney, 4984 State Route 34, Auburn, to Ivan M. Forney, 7050 Beechtree Road, Auburn, property at 7050 Beech Tree Road, $1. Assessment $118,500.

• Shannon N. Brown, as administrator of the estate of Kevin L. Brown, 5490 Duguid Road, Apt. 6B, Fayetteville, to Shannon N. Brown (same address), property at 2080 Turnpike Road, $103,000. Assessment $109,200.