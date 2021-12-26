Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 26, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 15-21:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Michael Rusin III, 30 Baker Ave., Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Michael J. Rusin Jr., 11-13 Baker Ave., Auburn, to Michael Rusin III, property at 11-13 Baker Ave., $0. Assessment $96,700.

• James D. O’Hora, 110 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Mary L. Woodman and James D. O’Hora (same address), property at 110 Hamilton Ave., $0. Assessment $105,600.

• Lynn Y. Thibault and Seth J. Thibault, 44 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, to 190 Genesee St. 13021 LLC (same address), property at 190 Genesee St., $0. Assessment $205,000.

• Faith W. Goodman, 117 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Carmela M. Barbagallo, 113 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 117-119 E. Genesee St., $169,000. Assessment $194,300.

• David Stallone, 10 Rosewood Dr., Auburn, and Joanne Van Scoy, DeLand, FL, and Michael Stallone, 1 Sky View Court, Wallkill, to Darrell A. Fronczek and Diane M. Fronczek, Wilbraham, MA, property at 35 S. Hurd Circle, $235,000. Assessment $161,600.

• Joanne V. Dusel as trustee of the Thomas J. Dusel Trust, 15 Eastern Parkway, Auburn, to 102-104 Grant Ave. Holdings Inc., 102-104 Grant Ave., Auburn, property at 102-104 Grant Ave., $325,000. Assessment $332,000.

• Cammy L. Marek (nka Cammy L. Sherman), 64 Pulaski St., Auburn, to Lisa A. Petrosino, 3 North St., Clyde, property at 64 Pulaski St., $234,528. Assessment $136,000.

• Mike Poorman Contracting Inc., 124 York St., Auburn, to Gregory Hrynyk and Susan Hrynyk, 3 Walnut St. Extension, Auburn, property at 124 York St., $141,000. Assessment $112,000.

• Katrina E. Garrigan (fka Katrina E. Rouse), 2375 State Route 89, Seneca Falls, to S&S Properties of CNY LLC, 228 Elm St., Minoa, property at 16 Steel St., $97,500. Assessment $108,000.

• David Alfieri and Kathleen Alfieri, 31 Bradford St., Auburn, to Courtney Lafleur, 35 Mary St. Apt. 4, Auburn, property at 31 Bradford St., $110,000. Assessment $78,500.

• Lisa A. Berry (fka Lisa A. Webster), 6 Melrose Parkway, Auburn, to James E. Berry Jr. and Lisa A. Berry (same address), property at 106-108 Washington St., $0. Assessment $90,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Joseph Delaney, Poplarville, MS, to Twilight Farms LLC, 793 Clark St. Road, Auburn, part of 1214 Clark St. Road, $380,000. Assessment $377,400.

• Patricia L. Granger, 7143 Gable Lane, Auburn, and Martin A. Granger (same address), to Sarah K. Sears and Dillon J. Sears, 106 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 7143 Gable Lane and Fosterville, $260,000. Assessment $252,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Thomas Medaj, 208 County Route 37, Central Square, to Tiffany M. Whittaker, 8273 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at 8273 State Route 34, $119,000. Assessment $95,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Joan Holbrook, 10172 Slab City Road, Jordan, to Five Acre LLC, 3846 Slate Hill Road, Marcellus, property at 10172 Slab City Road, $100,000. Assessment $138,600.

• Thomas W. Short and Valerie J. Short, 9588 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Jeffrey D. Williams and Alexis T. Short (same address), property at 9608 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $6,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Betty J. Swayne, 11160 Cooper St., Cato, to Hayley M. Aldrich, 25 Hoffman St., Auburn, property at 11160 Cooper St., $132,194. Assessment $93,200.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Brendan M. Grillo, 5394 W. Lake Road, Auburn, Jeffrey S. Grillo, Cherry Hill, NJ, and Brian D. Grillo, Ashburn, VA, to Donald L. Grillo and Linda M. Grillo, 8 Henry Dr., Auburn, property at 3047 Pinfeather Place, $0. Assessment $35,000.

• Anton Kowalski, P.O. Box 751, Auburn, to Jaskaran Sawhney, 201 North St. Apt. 7, Auburn, property at 5167 W. Lake Road, $340,000. Assessment $209,100.

• Donald E. TenEyck and Lisa A. TenEyck, 2674 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, to Matthew Charles Crawford and Alexis Dawn Crawford, 3490 State Route 90, Aurora, property at 2674 Forest Hill Dr., $281,400. Assessment $155,200.

• Dale William Hutchinson and Marjorie Ann Hutchinson, 5757 Hickory Lane, Auburn, to Douglas Augustine and Linda Augustine, 5755 Hickory Lane, Auburn, property at 5757 Hickory Lane, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Rosalyn R. Shields, 574 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Thomas R. Shields (same address), property at 574 and 586 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $187,900.

• Richard Minde, 10061 State Route 90, Genoa, to Richard Minde and Laurie Minde (same address), property at 10061 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $79,000.

• Michael L. Shurtleff and Lori D. Shurtleff, 527 Indian Cove, Moravia, to N E A Properties of Groton LLC, P.O. Box 129, Groton, property at 10117 State Route 90, $175,000. Assessment $147,000.

• Dale E. St. Clair, 401 Bluefield Manor, Auburn, to Zachery R. Vanostrand, 1091 State Route 34 Apt. B, Genoa, property at 10039 State Route 90, $96,000. Assessment $93,700.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Mariah K. Schmitt, 11952 State Route 34, Cato, property at 11555 State Route 176, $170,000. Assessment $124,400.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 91

• Steven L. Holtz, 10 Parker St., Fairport, to David Grant and Erin Hannagan, Chambersburg, PA, propert y at 15 Main St., $585,000. Assessment $358,000.

• Levanna Meadows Inc., P.O. Box 321, King Ferry, to Stacy L. Growth and Richard L. Growth, Hinesville, GA, property at 39 Cherry Ave., $85,000. Assessment $47,000.

• Mary Lynn Temple, 92 Mary St., Auburn, as executor of the estate of Mary J. Temple, 713 Levanna Road, Aurora, to Mary Lynn Temple, property at 713 Levanna Road, $1. Assessment $78,500.

• Hilda M. Bisgrove, 2649 Dixon Road, Auburn, to Rebecca L. Bisgrove-Haff, as trustee of the Hilda Bisgrove Irrevocable Trust, 2627 Dixon Road, Aurora, property at 2649 Dixon Road, $0. Assessment $103,300.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Trentyn R. S. Rosato, 140 Canaan Heights, Locke, to Collin J. Bossard, 5675 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, property at 140 Canaan Heights, $132,500. Assessment $116,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Scott C. Jones, 23 Park St., Moravia, to Dillon R. Bilodeau, 43 N. Main St., Homer, property at 23 Park St., $155,000. Assessment $102,300.

• Janet F. Weiter, 201 Eureka Dr., Manlius, and Ann Gaston, 5360 Dresserville Road, Moravia, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Dolores D. Fleckenstein, to Irene Allen, 1993 State Route 38A, Moravia, property at 1985 Harris Cross Road, $0. Assessment $161,757.

• Janet F. Weiter, 201 Eureka Dr., Manlius, and Ann Gaston, 5360 Dresserville Road, Moravia, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Dolores D. Fleckenstein, to Janet F. Weiter, property at Dresserville Road, $0. Assessment $67,973.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Brian J. O’Connor, 4625 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Molly K. Ware, Bedford, NH, Brendan O’Connor, Tampa, FL, and Abraham J. Wishnoff, Gaithburg, MD, property at 4625 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $107,500.

• Katelyn L. Vitale, Daniel J. Vitale, 10 Bristol Ave., Auburn, and Nancy E. Vitale, 37 Swift St., Auburn, to Katelyn L. Vitale and Daniel J. Vitale, 10 Bristol Ave., Auburn, property at 10 Bristol Ave., $0. Assessment $120,800.

• Patrick Hall, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to Michael R. Vanderhoof, Arvada, CO, property at 3583 Owasco Dr., $217,500. Assessment $117,000.

• Stephen A. Donnelly and Caroltta A. Donnelly, 71 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Michelle Kiesznowski, 90 N. Fulton St., Auburn, Nicholas Kiesznowski, 4267 Wiggins Road, Auburn, and Matthew Donnelly, Linthicum Heights, MD, property at 71 Melrose Road, $1. Assessment $193,400.

• Cortney M. Geherin, 22 Fairway Dr., Auburn, to Cortney M. Fedyshyn (fka Cortney M. Geherin) and Michael A. Fedyshyn (same address), property at 22 Fairway Dr., $0. Assessment $202,300.

• Michael D. Thornton, P.O. Box 497, Jordan, to Gerald Koch, Walnut Street, property at 3810 O’Neil Road, $262,000. Assessment $148,900.

• Madison M. Hinkle and Susan M. Hinkle, Roswell, NM, to Madison M. Hinkle and Susan M. Hinkle, Roswell, NM, as trustees of the Madison M. Hinkle and Susan M. Hinkle Revocable Trust, property at 7 Second Ave., $0. Assessment $106,500.

• Michael McLaughlin, St. Augustine, FL, to John P. Finlay and Angela K. Finlay, Morristown, NJ, property at 6696 E. Lake Road, $360,000. Assessment $124,200.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 100

• David P. Jones, 75 S. Main St., Moravia, to Gary R. Saberg and Lois J. Saberg, 29 Colonial Road, Monticello, property at 6453 Phillips Road, $175,500. Assessment $124,500.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Diane E. Rex (fka Diane E. Tracy), 3616 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Shane Beck, 1620 Coon Hill Road, Skaneateles, property at 3616 State Route 20, $385,000. Assessment $173,120.

• Lisa M. Calkins, 7877 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Matthew Church and Ashley Pullis, 12 Evans St., Auburn, property at 7877 Grant Ave. Road, $172,000. Assessment $138,700.

• Lynn A. Slobodiak, 3147 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Michael A. Slobodiak, as trustee for the Lynn A. Slobodiak Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 3147 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $194,000.

• Robert Padula and Ann Padula, 6444 Parkwood Lane, Auburn, to Maribeth Lefevre, 30 Alden Ave., as trustee of the Robert A. Padula and Ann E. Padula Irrevocable Trust, property at 6444 Parkwood Lane, $0. Assessment $235,000.

• Douglas Karlik and Tiffany Karlik, 7416 Chestnut Ridge Road, Auburn, to Robert Mnahoncak and Boyan Mnahoncak (same address), property at 7416 Chestnut Ridge Road, $270,000. Assessment $189,860.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Lorraine L. Shortslef, 1767 State Route 104A, Sterling, and Joseph D. Shortslef, Le Mars, IA, to Joseph D. Shortslef, Le Mars, IA, property at Schoolcraft Road, $0. Assessment $32,200.

• Lorraine L. Shortslef, 1767 State Route 104A, Sterling, to Joseph D. Shortslef, Le Mars, IA, property at State Route 104A, $0. Assessment $12,100.

• Edward Joseph Pritchard, as trustee under the Pritchard Living Trust, 1199 County Route 20, Oswego, to Aaron A. Raponi and Tina J. Raponi, 5029 State Route 49, Fulton, property at 1168 State Route 104A, $200,000. Assessment $147,500.

• Lorna Hill, 14292 Acre Road, Sterling, to Lorna Hill and Samantha S. Raker (same address), property at 14292 Acre Road, $0. Assessment $57,900.

• Lyle M. Hadcock and Alecia Hadcock, 14643 Lake St., Fair Haven, to Susan L. Pace, 37 E. Eighth St., Oswego, property at 14643 Lake St., $0. Assessment $157,738.

• Ralph A. Marsello and Mary S. Marsello, 8378 Boyko Farm, Cicero, and Joseph J. Wilhelm, 2642 Case Hill Road, LaFayette, to Joseph Wilhelm Sr., 2642 Case Hill Road, LaFayette, property at 14064 Smith Road, $1. Assessment $63,300.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• JJ Contracting Corporation, 7108 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Jered Muoio (same address), property at 7124 Canoga Road, $350,000. Assessment $93,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• Stanley L. Giraudin and Kathy J. Giraudin, 1302 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Hillary Giraudin (same address), property at 1302 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $115,000.

• Fay Parmley, P.O. Box 49, Genoa, to Curtis J. Howland, 1416 State Route 38, Moravia, property at 4127 Long Hill Road, $70,000. Assessment $49,900.

• Carleton J. Colgan, 816 Kent St., Rome, to Carleton J. Colgan and Cheryl A. Colgan (same address), Chrystel C. Graves, Advance Mills, VA, and Michael J. Colgan, Culpeper, VA, property at Corey Road, $0. Assessment $35,100.

• Carleton J. Colgan, 816 Kent St., Rome, to Carleton J. Colgan and Cheryl A. Colgan (same address), Chrystel C. Graves, Advance Mills, VA, and Michael J. Colgan, Culpeper, VA, property at Walter Corey Road, $0. Assessment $171,300.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• Ping Qiu and Fei Tian, Cranbury, NJ, to Michael Gasparek, 9072 Pump Road, Jordan, property at Coleman Road, $41,000. Assessment $19,400.

• Marilyn H. Didas (fka Marilyn H. Seely), 2502 Frost Road, Mount Morris, to Dustin C. Johnson and Trevor E. Johnson, 11068 Blass Road, Red Creek, property at Stahlnecker Road, $12,000. Assessment $15,200.

• Donald R. Paul, 12839 Broadway Road, Martville, to Daniel V.E. March and Lindsey D. March, 12805 Broadway Road, Martville, and Mackenzie M. March, 2110 State Route 370, Cato, property at 12839 Broadway Road, $2,000. Assessment $115,500.

