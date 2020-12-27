Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 27, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 16-22.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Karen R. Betz and Ellen R. Ferro, trustees of the David J. and Jean S. Roberts Irrevocable Trust, 7 Throop Ave., Auburn, to Jay D. Phillips and Tina M. Phillips, 3389 Center St. Road, Auburn, property at 7 Throop Ave., $125,000. Assessment $95,100.
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC (dba Mr. Cooper), Coppell, TX, to Majdi Jasan, 8 South St., Auburn, property at 52 Perry St., $28,751. Assessment $77,600.
• Kelly Cook, 22 Delevan St., Auburn, administratrix of the estate of Matthew A. Cook, to Kelly Cook (same address), property at 2 Delevan St., $0. Assessment $50,000.
• Walter D. Lowe, 11 Underwood St., Auburn, to Jonathan J. Michalski, Hackettstown, NJ, property at 52-54 Burt Ave., $155,290. Assessment $119,600.
• Martha Russell, P.O. Box 597, Union Springs, as administrator of the estate of Jeannette A. Chappell (aka Jeannette B. Chappell, aka Jennette B. Shaw), to Brandon S. Whitman, 89 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 25 Hamilton Ave., $115,000. Assessment $86,400.
• Dawn M. Vermeulen, 210 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Danielle Marie Vermeulen and Christopher Mathew Vermeulen, 204 Hunt Dr., Fayetteville, property at 210 N. Fulton St., $110,000. Assessment $94,900.
• Denise A. Pople, 54 Bradford St., Auburn, to Mitchell J. Fronce, 250 Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 54 Bradford St., $167,000. Assessment $100,600.
• Lou Ann O’Hora, 75 Morningside Dr., Croton-on-Hudson, Lynette Geisinger (fka Lunette Guariglia), 24 Mary St., Auburn, Lisa Geisinger, 22 Mary St., Auburn, Karl Geisinger, Dallastown, PA, to Lisa Geisinger, 22 Mary St., Auburn, and Lynette Geisinger, 141 Garrow St. Extension, Auburn, property at 22-24 Mary St., $40,000. Assessment $100,800.
• Linda Feocco, 5 Copley St., Auburn, to Eduard Karl Derck and Joanna Quinta Marie Derck, 25 Baker St., Auburn, property at 5 Copley St., $156,000. Assessment $106,200.
• Carl J. Harvey and Annette D. Allen, 45-47 Park Ave., Auburn, to RenPro, LLC, 9069 Elpis Road, Camden, property at 45-47 Park Ave., $40,000. Assessment $71,000.
• Gregory Daly and Kristin Daly, 78 Kearney Ave., Auburn, to James C. Blair, 4 Henry Dr., Auburn, property at 78 Kearney Ave., $190,000. Assessment $159,400.
• Marianne Meyers, 1 Walnut St. Extension, Auburn, to John L. Pelc and Elizabeth M. Yurco, 29 Paul St., Auburn, property at 88 Van Anden St., $85,000. Assessment $70,000.
• Molly Pat Merrithew Gaskins (fka Molly Pat Thomas and Molly P. Thomas), 24 Fleming St., Auburn, to Timothy D. Vargason and Jena L. Vargason, 1066 State Route 5, Elbridge, property at 24 Fleming St., $140,000. Assessment $125,900.
• Robert C. Gage, 75 Perrine St., Auburn, to Joseph V. Deangelis and Michael A. Deangelis, 134 Curtis Place, Auburn, property at 196 Cottage St., $95,000. Assessment $80,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• BMG Capital Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Zach Chamberlain, 2188 Indian Field Road, Scipio Center, property at 6156 Lake St., $125,000. Assessment $89,900.
• Louis J. Fronczek Jr. (aka Louis J. Fronczek) and Cathy A. Fronczek, 6614 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Louis J. Fronczek Jr. and Cathy A. Fronczek, as trustees of the LAF…Be Smart Trust (same address), property at 6614 Beech Tree Road, $0. Assessment $198,000.
• Gaetano Lomascolo and Josephine Lomascolo, 1942 Stablegate Drive, Canandaigua, to Ronald W. Bench, 247 State St., Auburn, property at 6693 Clark St. Road, $55,000. Assessment $32,100.
• Diane L. Franklin (fka Diane L. Atwater), 919 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Samantha Atwater, 1450 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 1450 W. Genesee St. Road, $1. Assessment $112,100.
• Marcia A. Zolinski, 30 Elmhurst Circle, to Cathleen A. Streeter, 6577 Butera Dr., Auburn, and Michael S. Pingryn, 7 Simenovsky St., Haverstraw, property at 30 Elmhurst Circle, $0. Assessment $104,500.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Jesse Kinch and Erin Kinch, 8176 Watch Circle, Baldwinsville, to ADP Property Holdings LLC, 213 Grand Ave., Syracuse, property at 11092 Duger Road, $157,500. Assessment $103,000.
• Robert C. Perrotta Jr. and Holly N. Meaker, 3169 State Route 370, Cato, to Matthew J. Salvatore and Teri Caselle, 140 West 5th St., Oswego, and Michael Salvatore and Donna M. Salvatore, 7529 Glencrest Ave., Liverpool, property at 101 Fire Lane 8, $145,000. Assessment $32,500.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Douglas Ross, David Ross and Susan E. Hilton, 5351 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Matthew A Kimball and Stacey L. Kimball, 18 Florence St., Auburn, property at 3046 Pinfeather Place, $45,000. Assessment $35,000.
• Mary L. Stapleton, 5009 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Jared D. Smith and Shelby L. Yost-Smith, York, PA, property at 5009 W. Lake Road, $425,000. Assessment $294,700.
• Thomas J. Quinn, 2602 Glanville Road, Auburn, to Thomas J. Quinn and Patricia A. Quinn (same address), property at 2602 Glanville Road, $0. Assessment $353,300.
• Robert L. Cooper, 2635 Sloan Road, Auburn, to John Baker and Esther L. Baker and Jodi Shaffer, 3198 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 2635 Sloan Road, $45,000. Assessment $44,800.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Robert Pond Dalton, 691 Fire Lane 7, King Ferry, to Robert Pond Dalton, as trustee for the Robert Pond Dalton Revocable Trust, Tucson, AZ, property at 691 Fire Lane 7, $0. Assessment $344,500.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Martin J. Fitzpatrick Jr., 12674 Bethel Road, Martville, to Ira O. Fitzpatrick and Amanda Rudy Fitzpatrick, 12638 Bethel Road, Martville, property at 12638 Bethel Road, $0. Assessment $77,500.
• Casey Vanderstouw and Hollie Vanderstouw, 3415 Sunnyside Road, Cato, to Joseph Cruse and Sarah Cruse, 12 Tiger Wood Drive, Liverpool, property at 3415 Sunnyside Road, $200,000. Assessment $187,200.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Evelyn R. Holdren, Cody, WY, to Andrew Wilkinson and Bethany Murphy, 5 Burnham Lane, Aurora, property at Kings Corners Road, $24,000. Assessment $15,500.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• Steven W. Hartwell, 7386 Decker Road, Cayuga, to Matthew Arnold Krzeminski, 7 Elm St., Seneca Falls, property at 7386 Decker Road, $165,000. Assessment $129,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Kim Mills and Mary Jo Dunbar, 100 Edgemont Dr., Syracuse, to Kim Mills and Mary Jo Dunbar (same address), as trustees of the Jesse and Anne Family Trust, property at 518 Glenwood Lane, $0. Assessment $296,900.
• Deborah B. Weed, as trustee of the Deborah B. Weed Revocable Living Trust, 6011 N. Glen Haven Road, Moravia, to Jonathan D. Weed and Joelle B. Weed, 3750 Route 41A, Moravia, property at 3750 State Route 41A, $25,000. Assessment $51,700.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Jeffrey P. Hutchinson and Olivia M. Hutchinson, 14 Bristol Ave., Auburn, to Misty S. Breese, 55 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 14 Bristol Ave., $142,000. Assessment $86,300.
• Nancy H. Bradstreet and Dana A. Hutchinson, as trustees of the Pauline M. Hutchinson Irrevocable Trust, to Jeffrey P. Hutchinson and Olivia M. Hutchinson, 14 Bristol Ave., Auburn, property at 5831 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $193,500.
• Stephen J. Komanecky, 3 Brookshire Lane, Auburn, to Amelia L. Komanecky (same address), property at 3 Brookshire Lane, $0. Assessment $271,500.
• Cynthia L. Morreale, trustee of the Hale Living Trust, 4875 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, to David E. Johnson and Gretchen Messer, 2935 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles, property at 4875 Twelve Corners Road, $365,000. Assessment $250,000.
• James R. Dolan and Karen E. Dolan, 321 Cliffside Dr., Auburn, to Deborah M. Botke, Clarks Summit, PA, property at 321 Cliffside Drive, $530,000. Assessment $276,000.
• David R. May, 11 Fairway Dr., Auburn, to David R. May and Jacqueline May (same address), property at 11 Fairway Dr., $0. Assessment $228,100.
• PMV Vitale Realty LLC (fka PMV Vitale Realty Partnership), 3486 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Frank Mancuso, 5548 Bevier Road, Auburn, property at Meadow Lane, $120,000. Assessment $176,000.
• John D. Leonard and Linda A. Leonard, 6 Meadow Lane, Auburn, to Gregory R. Daly and Kristin A. Daly, 78 Kearney Ave., Auburn, property at 6 Meadow Lane, $289,900. Assessment $189,900.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Brian D. Mingolelli, 1848 U.S. Route 20, Skaneateles, to Colin and Corrie Carroll, 98 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles, property at 6975 N. Glen Haven Road, $335,000. Assessment $290,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Richard J. Moscarito and Deborah S. Moscarito, 6763 County Line Road, Skaneateles, to Brian D. Tallerico and Karen L. Tallerico (same address), property at County Line Road, $575,000. Assessment $76,900.
• Daniel M. Smith and Sarah F. Dancks-Smith, 3100 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Sarah F. Dancks-Smith (same address), property at 3100 Franklin St. Road, $10. Assessment $123,800.
• Mark A. Izzo, 3351 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Mark A. Izzo and Susan M. Izzo (same address), property at 3351 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $144,999.
• Michael Guido 3109 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Michael Guido and Amanda Guido (same address), property at 3109 E. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $176,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Rebecca Sulier, 13869 Cosgrove Road, Sterling to Blair S. Ackerman, Cream Ridge, NJ, property at 13869 Cosgrove Road, $65,000. Assessment $70,000.
• Bruce E. Gerber, as trustee of the Norman A. Gerber Irrevocable Trust, 228 Ridge Road, Ontario, to Gerber Homes & Additions LLC, 1260 Ridge Road, Ontario, property at West Bay Road, $100,000. Assessment $67,900.
• Alan M. Beale and Bridget S. Beale, 14571 Cayuga St., Fair Haven, to Randy Shoults and Ruth Shoults, 415 Ridge Road, Oswego, property at 14571 Cayuga St., $15,000. Assessment $43,800.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Sophia A. Darling, 50 Durfee Road, Groton, as administrator of the estate of Mona L. Head (aka Mona Head), to Christopher C. Hinman, 5467 Booth Road, Locke, property at 239 Salt Road, $117,000. Assessment $114,400.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Brandon J. Hinman and Janet M. Hinman, 7047 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Thomas R. Briggs and Amy E. Briggs (same address), property at Canoga Road, $0. Assessment $2,104.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Philip J. Purdy and Pamela S. Purdy, 2769 Putnam Parkway, Venice Center, to Holly K. Signor, 4293 W. Hill Road, Locke, property at 2769 Putnam Parkway, $160,000. Assessment $95,900.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Dan C. Craine, 14123 Canada St., Red Creek, as trustee under the M. Lucille Craine Trust, to Dan C. Craine and Allison Craine (same address), property at 1050 State Route 370, $0. Assessment $90,100.