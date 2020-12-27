Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 27, 2020

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Kim Mills and Mary Jo Dunbar, 100 Edgemont Dr., Syracuse, to Kim Mills and Mary Jo Dunbar (same address), as trustees of the Jesse and Anne Family Trust, property at 518 Glenwood Lane, $0. Assessment $296,900.

• Deborah B. Weed, as trustee of the Deborah B. Weed Revocable Living Trust, 6011 N. Glen Haven Road, Moravia, to Jonathan D. Weed and Joelle B. Weed, 3750 Route 41A, Moravia, property at 3750 State Route 41A, $25,000. Assessment $51,700.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Jeffrey P. Hutchinson and Olivia M. Hutchinson, 14 Bristol Ave., Auburn, to Misty S. Breese, 55 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 14 Bristol Ave., $142,000. Assessment $86,300.

• Nancy H. Bradstreet and Dana A. Hutchinson, as trustees of the Pauline M. Hutchinson Irrevocable Trust, to Jeffrey P. Hutchinson and Olivia M. Hutchinson, 14 Bristol Ave., Auburn, property at 5831 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $193,500.

• Stephen J. Komanecky, 3 Brookshire Lane, Auburn, to Amelia L. Komanecky (same address), property at 3 Brookshire Lane, $0. Assessment $271,500.