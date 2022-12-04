Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 4, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Sept. 27-Oct. 2:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• John C. Agati and Jacqueline Agati, 36 Kearney Ave., Auburn, to Stephen M. Agati, 3 Sunrise Trail, Auburn, property at 36 Kearney Ave., $0. Assessment $171,800.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Cayuga County Development Corporation (aka CCDC) (same address), Mozaic Chapter NYSARC, Inc. (fka Seneca-Cayuga Counties Chapter NYSARC Inc.) (aka ARC), 182 Genesee St., Auburn, and United Cerebral Palsy Association of Cayuga County Inc. (dba E. John Gavras Center), 182 North St., Auburn, property at 182-184 North St., $1. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Victoria Von Randall, 1128 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, to James Seward and Edward Seward, 1025 Avery Ave., Syracuse, property at 36 Garrow St., $150,000. Assessment $63,400.

• Dennis A. Culver Sr., 2725 Downs Road, Weedsport, to Patrick W. Carroll, 7 Van Patten St., Auburn, property at 19 Mattie St., $106,000. Assessment $64,000.

• Zachary I. Perun, 17 North Park, Auburn, to Nathaniel L. Barnes and Brittany K. Lawler, 10 Third Ave., Auburn, property at 17 North Park St., $163,900. Assessment $126,700.

• John J. Molson, 29 Cross St., Auburn, to David Brown, 126 Curtis Place, Auburn, property at 29 Cross St., $115,000. Assessment $87,300.

• William R. Andre, 24 Maple St., Auburn, to William R. Andre and Christine Andre (same address), property at 24 Maple St., $0. Assessment $105,400.

• J. Michael Currier and Donna Currier, 53 Burt Ave., Auburn, to Mocca Properties LLC, 6070 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 53 Burt Ave., $85,000. Assessment $81,600.

• Christopher Look, 6340 Canoga Road, Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Christine Shymkiw-Look (aka Christine A. Shymkiw), to Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity Inc., P.O. Box 1903, Auburn, property at 119 Perrine St., $60,000. Assessment $62,000.

• Christopher Miller, 217 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, to Brandon Wheeler-Mitchell, 6939 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 217 Woodlawn Ave., $0. Assessment $63,400.

• Daniel J. Ouimette, 7039 Nugent Road, Throop, to Michael Ouimette and Karlye Ouimette, 31 Frazee St., Auburn, property at 31 Frazee St., $115,000. Assessment $90,000.

• John D. Scollan and Kathleen A. Scollan, as trustees under the Scollan Living Trust, 107 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Ozzie Properties LLC (same address), property at 3817 Barski Road, $0. Assessment $52,200.

• John D. Scollan and Kathleen A. Scollan, as trustees under the Scollan Living Trust, 107 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Ozzie Properties LLC (same address), property at 6 Hobart Ave., $0. Assessment $157,400.

• Sara Scollan (aka Sara L. Scollan) and Antonia Scollan (aka Antonia M. Scollan), 107 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Ozzie Properties LLC (same address), property at 83-85 N. Division St., $0. Assessment $65,000.

• Sara Scollan (aka Sara L. Scollan) and Antonia Scollan (aka Antonia M. Scollan), 107 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Ozzie Properties LLC (same address), property at 28 Sherman St., $0. Assessment $99,100.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Stefani J. Alfieri, P.O. Box 135, Cayuga, to Cayuga Nation, P.O. Box 803, Seneca Falls, property at 6152 Court St., $193,500. Assessment $101,500.

• Seth A. Kieffer and Kierstin M. Dufford (fka Kierstin M. Karlik), 757 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, to Zachary I. Perun, 17 North Park, Auburn, property at 757 Clark St. Road, $251,000. Assessment $202,700.

• Penny Lynnette Hand, as executor of the last will and testament of W. Bruce Wright, 1988 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Long Shot Properties LLC, 535 Main St., Aurora, property at 1988 W. Genesee St. Road, $135,000. Assessment $116,100.

• Richard T. Martin and Mary K. Ganey, 5 Norman Ave., Auburn, to Gary J. Cunningham Jr. and Gary J. Cunningham Sr., 989 Chamberlain Road, P.O. Box 251, Auburn, property at West Genesee Street Road, $0. Assessment $18,900.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• James Mach and Jennifer Mach, 7889 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Brad D. Mach (same address), property at 2589 W. Brutus St., $125,000. Assessment $105,800.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Anthony Regulbuto Jr. and Victoria R. Regulbuto, 7645 Villa Maria, North Syracuse, to Robert F. Tallman and Kathleen M. Tallman, Randolph, NJ, property at 208 Fire Lane 16, $250,000. Assessment $122,400.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Daniel L. Kaltenborn and Donna L. Kaltenborn, 187 Lilac Lane, Syracuse, to Ryan D. Kaltenborn, 165 Gregory St., Rochester, as trustee of the Daniel and Donna Kaltenborn Irrevocable Trust, property at 36 Wall St. Lane, $0. Assessment $102,128.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• QTS Management and Leasing Inc., 2181 Ellis Drive, Auburn, to Lisa Terhune, 53 Jordan St., Skaneateles, property at 6088 W. Lake Road, $189,000. Assessment $116,400.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Jeffrey Reeves and Coral Reeves to Jeffrey Reeves and Lori Reeves, 2774 Center Road, Genoa, property at Center Road and Creek Road, $10,000. Assessment $20,000.

• Frank Turek Jr., 834 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, as executor of the estate of David Turek, 461 Mahaney Road, Genoa, to Jason Turek and Frank Turek Jr., as trustees of the Turek Family Irrevocable Trust, property at 534 Mahaney Road and Atwater Road, $1. Assessment $687,000 and $221,700.

• Mary K. Turek, 461 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, to Jason Turek, Michelle Turek Cobb and Frank Turek Jr., as trustees of the Mary Turek Income Only Trust, 8558 Route 90, King Ferry, property at Bartnick Road, $1. Assessment $229,700 and $190,400.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• George Fields and Linda Fields, 11473 Misty Meadows Drive, Cato, to John Montgomery and Madeline Montgomery, 5 Beardsley St., Auburn, property at Misty Meadow Drive, $25,000. Assessment $17,300.

• Charles M. Long, Ridgeway, OH, to Ashleigh L. Searle, 3587 Floridaville Road, Cato, property at 3587 Floridaville Road, $122,900. Assessment $113,100.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Littlejohn Farms LLC, 4019 Chase Road, Union Springs, to Daniel Littlejohn and Linda Littlejohn, 3920 Chase Road, Union Springs, property at 3943 State Route 34B, $1. Assessment $1,400,600.

• Greenwich 5690 LLC, 353 Canandaigua St., Palmyra, to Harold Rieth Collard Jr. and Deborah Blunt Collard, Oakland, CA, property at 268 Main St., $384,500. Assessment $289,500.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Bonnie Mackey, 12727 State Route 90, Locke, to Jacob Thomas Chalupsky and Melissa Anne Chalupsky, 22 Beacon St. Apt. 3, Binghamton, property at 12727 State Route 90, $345,000. Assessment $151,000.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• David J. Hutchings and Kathleen E. Hutchings, 753 McDonald Road, Port Byron, to Chad M. Hutchings, 761 McDonald Road, Port Byron, part of 753 McDonald Road, $180,000. Assessment $197,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Amanda Labaro, 5459 Route 41, Homer, to Masimilano Caruso and Monia Caruso, 117 Capitol St. Extension, Auburn, property at 108 Main St., $110,000. Assessment $90,000.

• Amanda J. Stanton, 1988 State Route 38A, Moravia, to Vickie Stoforos, 1252 Lake Como Road, Cortland, property at 1988 State Route 38A, $110,000. Assessment $107,000.

• Ray H. Reynolds and Marlene S. Reynolds, P.O. Box 445, Moravia, to Merrilyn E. Sayer and Darren Sayer, 4852 Old State Road, Locke, property at 1575 Toll Gate Hill Road, $214,800. Assessment $145,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Kenneth E. Young II, 686 Reynolds Road, Skaneateles, to Mark C. Probus and Debra Ann Probus, Manassas, VA, property at 686 Reynolds Road, $674,900. Assessment $300,700.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Littlejohn Farms LLC, 4019 Chase Road, Union Springs, to Timothy and Denise Littlejohn, 3978 State Route 38B, Scipio, property at 3966 State Route 34B, $1. Assessment $554,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• David R. Reich and Becky Lynn Reich, 6667 Butera Drive, Auburn, to Erika R. Henty and Christopher M. Henty, 27 E. Genesee St. Apt. 4, Auburn, property at 6667 Butera Drive, $422,000. Assessment $285,400.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• James M. Poole Jr., 5655 Cross Road, Cayuga, as administrator of the estate of James M. Poole Sr., 5673 Cross Road, Cayuga, David M. Poole, 75 Main St., Bloomfield, Douglas J. Poole, 7129 Nugent Road, Auburn, Scott H. Poole, 6801 Rice Road, Bloomfield, Benjamin Sydow, 4 Warder Drive, Pittsford, and Nicholas Sydow, 265 W. Mains St. Apt. B, Victor, to James M. Poole Jr., 5655 Cross Road, Cayuga, property at 5673 Cross Road, $0. Assessment $132,400.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Cayuga Nation, P.O. Box 433, Union Springs, property at 4061 Truesdale Road, $1. Assessment $488,900.

• Elizabeth Hurley, 31 Cayuga Shores Drive, Springport, to Elizabeth Hurley (same address), as trustee of the Elizabeth Hurley Revocable Trust, property at 31 Cayuga Shores Drive, $0. Assessment $428,500.

• Cory D. Van Houten, 13 Center St., Union Springs, to Michael R. Feocco, P.O. Box 1691, Auburn, property at 13 Center St., $115,000. Assessment $92,200.

• Richard R. Talcott and Kathleen R. Talcott, 2620 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Joseph M. McDonald and Michelle McDonald, 29 Cayuga Shores, Cayuga, property at 5737 State Route 90, $25,000. Assessment $57,600.

• Nicole L. Moon, 118 N. Lewis St., Auburn, Richard J. Moon III, 7028 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, and Sara E. Moon, 16 Ketchell St., Auburn, to RT Properties of CNY LLC, 7527 County House Road, Auburn, property at 15 Factory St., $100,000. Assessment $71,500.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Luke Hopkins and Julie Hopkins, 1266 Poverty Lane, Cortland, to Autumn Kenyon, 1244 State Route 34, Genoa, property at 1266 Poverty Lane, $160,000. Assessment $78,944.