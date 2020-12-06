Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 6, 2020

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• William A. Walker and Linda C. Walker, 2962 State Route 97, Pond Eddy, to Tyler H. Jirin EC, 214 Wheat St., Cayuga, property at McDonald Road, $80,000. Assessment $49,900.

• Brian Gates and Jamie Castellano-Gates, 7300 Donovan Road, Auburn, to Gatesco Inc. (same address), property at 7300 Donovan Road, $0. Assessment $155,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• Seth R. Semenza, as executor of the estate of Ann Faist Semenza, 2162 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, to Seth R. Semenza, property at 3829 Holley Road, $0. Assessment $518,900.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• Evan J. Perrotta and Clover M. Perrotta, 29 School House Road, Owego, to Robert C. Perrotta Jr. and Holly N. Meaker, 3169 State Route 370, Cato, property at 12234 Pople Road, $32,000. Assessment $31,700.

