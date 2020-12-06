Cayuga County property transfers: Dec. 6, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 22-30.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• United Cerebral Palsy Association of Cayuga County Inc., 182 North St., Auburn, to Kelberman Center Inc., 2608 Genesee St., Utica, property at 16 Westlake Ave., $1. Assessment $108,000.
• United Cerebral Palsy Association of Cayuga County Inc., 182 North St., Auburn, to Kelberman Center Inc., 2608 Genesee St., Utica, property at 100 Hamilton Ave., $1. Assessment $108,000.
• Judith Forno, 31 Leavenworth Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the Forno Trust, and Anna Forno (same address), to Michael L. Sharpsteen, 109 Owasco St., Auburn, property at 109 Owasco St., $40,000. Assessment $68,000.
• Michael J. Tonzi, 7 Waterford Lane, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of William J. Tonzi, to Lynette Wilson, 6468 Sharon Dr., Auburn, property at 122 N. Lewis St., $62,000. Assessment $84,000.
• Jeffrey L. Sorenson and Sandra L. Sorenson, 3637 Franklin St. Road, Sennett, to Jesse Sorenson and Mikela Sorenson, 12 Woodruff Place, Auburn, property at 12 Woodruff Place, $60,000. Assessment $70,000.
• Linda Harwood, 19 Maple St., Auburn, to First Decision Homes LLC, 2541 Country Lane, Baldwinsville, property at 51 Capitol St., $70,000. Assessment $82,500.
• Linda Harwood, 19 Maple St., Auburn, to First Decision Homes LLC, 2541 Country Lane, Baldwinsville, property at 15-17 Easterly Ave., $50,000. Assessment $87,000.
• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Christopher Caamano and Heather Caamano, 28 Maple St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 52 Maple St., $132,500. Assessment $71,900.
• Kalba Savua LLC, 2365 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, to Abraham Pruzansky and Michael Y. Pruzansky, as trustees of the Pruzansky Auburn Trust (same address), property at 2 Schwartz Dr., $0. Assessment $8,895,100.
• Rusty Tierney, 6612 Butera Dr., Auburn, to Jerry D. Rhines and Nancy E. Rhines, Hackettstown, NJ, property at 34 Prospect St., $275,000. Assessment $175,000.
• Deborah S. Currier (fka Deborah S. LoPiccolo), 35 Locust St., Auburn, to Denise B. Bulger and Frank Bristol Jr., 19 Dexter Ave., Auburn, property at 35 Locust St., $161,000. Assessment $102,100.
• Federal National Mortgage Association to Bank of America N.A., property at 44 Wallace Ave., $10. Assessment $70,000.
• Bank of America N.A. to Majid Hasan, 8 South St., Auburn, property at 44 Wallace Ave., $22,501. Assessment $70,000.
• Agata Kaszuba, 23 Parker St., Auburn, to Seth M. Molloy, 26 Chestnut St., Seneca Falls, property at 23 Parker St., $107,000. Assessment $71,000.
• James. M Mucia, 29 Densmore Ave., Auburn, to Bridget M. Reilly, 210 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 29 Densmore Ave., $121,911. Assessment $94,000.
• Nathan R. Short and Stephanie C. Buttaro (nka Stephanie C. Short), 209 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Beverly J. Benninger, 306 May Road, P.O. Box 583, Elbridge, property at 209 S. Hoopes Ave., $169,900. Assessment $169,900.
• U.S. Bank N.A., as trustee of OWS REMIC Trust, South Houston, TX, to U.S. Bank N.A., as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Irvine, CA, property at 225 N. Seward Ave., $10. Assessment $10.
• Jerri Lynn Chronis, 110 Fair St., Schoharie, to Tracey A. Baker, 12 Lawton Ave., Auburn, property at 61 Walnut St., $46,500. Assessment $74,100.
• Brian W. Gates, 7300 Donovan Road, Auburn, to Gatesco Inc. (same address), property at 8 Wright Ave., $0. Assessment $67,000.
• Longevity Fund LLC, Southlake, TX, to Raymond J. Phillips Jr. and Ashley Danielle Garrigan, 28 St. Anthony St., Auburn, property at 28 St. Anthony St., $0. Assessment $116,100.
• Adam D. Partin, 8 North Park, Auburn, to Marty J. White, 65 South St. Apt. 101, Auburn, property at 8 North Park, $145,000. Assessment $94,300.
• Linda N. Ferraraccio, 55 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Michael J. Ferraraccio, Louisville, KY, Michele Ferraraccio DeAnthony, 26 Osborne St., Auburn, Kristin Bassett, 1146 Stryker Road, Clifton Springs, and Jennifer Pisano, 1401 New Seabury Lane, Victory, property at 55 Standart Ave., $0. Assessment $124,000.
• Phillip Gioia, 330 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Thomas Matthew McCormick, Liberty Street, Auburn, property at 429 N. Seward Ave., $174,500. Assessment $155,100.
• Joan Rusin, 17 Case Ave., Auburn, to Tyler M. Bishop, 19 Case Ave., Auburn, part of 17 Case Ave., $1,200. Assessment $73,000.
• Laurie D. Webster, 34 Easterly Ave., Auburn, to Nicholas Z. Collazo, 12 Easterly Ave., Auburn, property at 34-36 Easterly Ave., $210,000. Assessment $127,400.
• Thomas H. DeWitt and Beth A. DeWitt, 8 Glenside Dr., Moravia, to Zachary E. Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 168 Cottage St., $75,000. Assessment $75,000.
• Stephen C. Dec II, 12 Harvard Ave., Auburn, to Melissa Zarach, 3122 State Route 38, Moravia, property at 24 Kearney Ave., $160,900. Assessment $106,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Elizabeth R. Alexander and Manette E. Becker, 6022 Lake St., Cayuga, to Jaeseena G. Bertot, 3298 Walker Road, Auburn, property at 6022 Lake St., $152,900. Assessment $104,800.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Kishorkumar B. Patel, 2709 Erie Dr., Weedsport, to KS & D Inc. (same address), property at 2709 Erie Dr., $10. Assessment $634,400.
• Michele M. Fischetti, 2664 Hamilton St., Weedsport, to Bradon Dietsche and Erin Griffin, 9015 Jackson St., Weedsport, property at 2664 Hamilton St., $144,329. Assessment $98,526.
• Sharon Hildebrant, 2572 Hamilton St., Weedsport, to Michael J. Sheehan and Tara L. Sheehan, 9019 Jackson St., Weedsport, property at 2572 Hamilton St., $177,700. Assessment $110,500.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Steven Michael Perez, Burke, VA, and Nettie Brito-Arias, Burke, VA, property at 3148 State Route 370, $80,000. Assessment $95,000.
• Thomas J. Eggleston, as trustee of the James W. Frazer and Shirley M. Frazer Trust, to Susan Nugent, 5961 Newport Road, Camillus, and Robert Perrotta Jr., 3169 State Route 370, Cato, property at 204 Fire Lane 8, $60,000. Assessment $103,000.
• Robert Perrotta Jr., 3169 State Route 370, Cato, to Susan Nugent, 5961 Newport Road, Camillus, property at 204 Fire Lane 8, $20,000. Assessment $103,300.
• Robin M. Peters, 11366 South St,. Cato, to Jessica Nordby, P.O. Box 134, Cato, property at 11366 South St., $75,000. Assessment $73,000.
• Stacey L. Coleman, 12 Elm St., Auburn, to Lynn A. Townsend, 3193 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, property at 3193 Ditmar Road, $0. Assessment $83,100.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Charles A. Tabone Jr., 1978 Emerson Road, Port Byron, to Justin C. Gannetti, 7649 Beach Road, Auburn, property at 1978 Emerson Road, $121,900. Assessment $128,900.
• Charles R. Monsees and Carol A. Monsees, 7725 Jay St., Williamson, to Charles R. Monsees and Carol A. Monsees, as trustees of the Monsees Family Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 163 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $164,800.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Eby Contracting LLC, 3093 Canoga Road, Seneca Falls, to Nathan R. Short and Stephanie C. Short, 209 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 12 Rosewood Dr., $227,000. Assessment $37,800.
• Sanford E. Dart, 5258 State Route 38A, Auburn, to Clayton R. Dart (same address), property at 4944 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $46,500.
• Clayton R. Dart, 5258 State route 38A, Auburn, to William L. Green, 4944 State Route 34B, Auburn, property at 4944 State Route 34B, $31,000. Assessment $46,500.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Gilling House LLC, 149 Orchard Hill Road, Slingerland, to Our Ken LLC, 8861 State Route 90, King Ferry, property at 8842 and 8854 State Route 90, $250,000. Assessment $184,500.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• DD Cummins LLC, 3125 State Route 370 East, Cato, to Steven Michael Perez and Nettie Brito-Arias, Burke, VA, property at 2517 W. Main St., $70,000. Assessment $80,000.
• Carol M. Smith, 12832 State Route 34, Martville, to Timothy Dougherty, 12796 Bethel Road, Martville, property at 12832 State Route 34, $5,000. Assessment $24,500.
• Robert F. Allen, 3356 Lysander Road, Cato, to Caitlyn L. Hanlon, 7454 State Route 104, Oswego, property at 3356 Lysander Road, $126,000. Assessment $87,100.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Denice Karamardian Desouza, 130 Coddington Road, Ithaca, to Dennis Looney and Valerie Joanna Thornton, 870 Riverside Dr. 7E, New York, property at 9 Dublin Hill Road, $168,000. Assessment $120,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Kenneth C. Beardslee and Debra S. Beardslee, 2279 Hanshaw Road, Freeville, to Amaretta L. Beardslee, 560 State Route 38, Locke, property at 560 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $121,300.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Charles H. Magee Jr., 56 Utica St., Port Byron, to Silver Ridge Properties LLC, 527 State Route 31, Port Byron, property at 56 Utica St., $40,000. Assessment $56,900.
• Lisa Gates, 7277 W. Dead Creek Road, Baldwinsville, to JT Rental Properties LLC, 5176 State Route 38A, Auburn, property at 62 King St., $55,000. Assessment $95,400.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Joseph M. Grobelny and Amy Grobelny, 6576 Frazier Road, Moravia, to Town of Moravia, 139 Main St., Moravia, property at 1630 State Route 38, $145,000. Assessment $105,800.
• Joanne S. Bast, Littlestown, PA, to Noah Bast and Tiffany Bast, 9 Branchwood Dr., Henrietta, property at 353 Fire Lane 35, $0. Assessment $181,100.
• Noah Bast and Tiffany Bast, 9 Branchbrook Dr., Henrietta, to Frank Belonsoff Sr., Kathy Belonsoff, Frank Belonsoff Jr. and Michael Belonsoff, 847 Elm St. Extension, Groton, property at 353 Fire Lane 35, $190,000. Assessment $181,100.
• Iginio Sal Labaro and Tammy Lynn Labaro, 3051 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Niaz Bodlah, 104 Southend Square, West Henrietta, property at 3051 Rockefeller Road, $310,000. Assessment $262,300.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Mark T. Mellor, as trustee of the Charles G. and Marilyn K. Mellor Irrevocable Trust, 4692 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, to Michael Patrick Mayhood and Barbara Jane Mayhood, 161 Vroman Hill Road, Oxford, property at 4692 Amerman Road, $362,000. Assessment $382,400.
• Amy M. Caputo, 7966 Indian Hill Road, Manlius, to James C. Lutz and Ellen DeRosa Lutz, Philadelphia, PA, property at 138 Ridings Dr., $1,200,200. Assessment $663,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• James J. Duffy and Kathleen B. Duffy, Naples, FL, to James R. Westcott and Linda V. Westcott, as trustees of the Linda V. Westcott Revocable Trust, Stuart, FL, property at 344 Poplar Beach, $720,000. Assessment $319,500.
• Gary D. Baier, 53 Shagbark Way, Fairport, to Raymond E. Baier III, 4933 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, James S. Baier, 3832 NYS Route 38, Moravia, and Michael H. Baier, 38 Lakeshore Dr., Auburn, property at 355 Highland Beach, $6,000. Assessment $199,000.
• Timothy A. Kerstetter and Bradley M. Thurston, P.O. Box 250, Auburn, to Scott M. Deyo and Marcie L. Deyo, 57 Pulaski St., Auburn, property at 5978 E. Lake Road, $250,000. Assessment $153,600.
• Marlene R. Rigby, 138 Standart Ave. Apt. U-245, Auburn, to Paul Rigby and Cassondra Rigby, 6127 Oakridge Road, Auburn, property at 6217 Oakridge Road, $150,000. Assessment $117,000.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Matthew Calandra, 3821 Sherwood Road, Moravia, to Daniel M. Panek and Charity E. Beebee, 2736 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, property at 3382 State Route 38, $235,000. Assessment $194,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Auburn Ventures II LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, to Cody Armstrong, 8136 Lasher Road, Port Byron, property at 7670 Grant Ave. Road, $20,000. Assessment $142,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Richard R. Talcott and Kathleen R. Talcott, 2620 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Kathleen Gregrow and Judy Wimer, 8243 W. Creek Road, Berkshire, property at 35 Cayuga Shores Dr., $180,000. Assessment $120,000.
• Catherine J. Smith, 1014 Connors Road, Cayuga, to William Main and Amy Main, 1039 Connors Road, Cayuga, property at 1014 Connors Road, $73,000. Assessment $53,100.
• George K. Gernert and Cynthia C. Gernert, 5405 State Route 90, Springport, to Christopher Horsford and Christie Lee Vasso, 11 Deer Run, Wading River, property at 5405 State Route 90, $685,000. Assessment $428,000.
• Bryan P. Duff and Kerin E. Duff, 33 Homer St., Union Springs, to Robert Giannone, 177 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 33 Homer St., $163,000. Assessment $82,300.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Jonathan Braiman and Debra L. Braiman, 132 Cobble Hill Dr., Wilton, to Shannon C. Phelps and James D. Phelps, 8805 Dinglehole Road, Baldwinsville, property at 14646 Ingersoll Road, $261,000. Assessment $179,000.
• Louis E. Shipos, 14925 N. Hadcock Road, Sterling, to Crystal L. Webber, 3087 State Route 48, Oswego, property at 14925 N. Hadcock Drive, $235,000. Assessment $105,500.
• Sheryl Guzman, Ramon Guzman and Stacey Padginton, 105 Rand St., Rochester, to Kristina A. Adolph Maneiro and Nereida Perez Maneiro, 717 Seneca Parkway, Rochester, property at 15047 and 0 E. Creek Road, $45,000. Assessment $130,000.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Lillian Withers and Michelle Schultz, 133 Oswego River Road, Phoenix, to Forrest S. Darling, 255 State Route 90, Cortland, property at 14787 State Route 90, $31,000. Assessment $64,875.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• William A. Walker and Linda C. Walker, 2962 State Route 97, Pond Eddy, to Tyler H. Jirin EC, 214 Wheat St., Cayuga, property at McDonald Road, $80,000. Assessment $49,900.
• Brian Gates and Jamie Castellano-Gates, 7300 Donovan Road, Auburn, to Gatesco Inc. (same address), property at 7300 Donovan Road, $0. Assessment $155,000.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Seth R. Semenza, as executor of the estate of Ann Faist Semenza, 2162 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, to Seth R. Semenza, property at 3829 Holley Road, $0. Assessment $518,900.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Evan J. Perrotta and Clover M. Perrotta, 29 School House Road, Owego, to Robert C. Perrotta Jr. and Holly N. Meaker, 3169 State Route 370, Cato, property at 12234 Pople Road, $32,000. Assessment $31,700.
