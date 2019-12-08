City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• 265 Clark Street Road LLC, 5845 Southgate Drive, Auburn, to John Tardibone, 1700 Strong Road, Waterloo, property at 265 Clark St., $42,000. Assessment $80,000.
• Barbara Allen, as executrix, 7940 E. Legacy Hills Circle, Mesa, AZ, to Barbara Allen, 7940 E. Legacy Hills Circle, Mesa, AZ, property at 103 Perrine St., $0. Assessment $84,000.
• Richard and Anne C. Tomlin, 116 Franklin St., Auburn, to Kyle Tomlin and Rachel Lewis, as trustees, 116 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 116 Franklin St., $0. Assessment $92,500.
• Christopher A. Wood, 365 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Zachery T. Proulx, 2315 Riester Road, Auburn, property at 42-44 Elizabeth St., $125,080. Assessment $88,500.
• Sam Mallory, 49 Oak St., Auburn, and Nicola Lynn Nervina, 17 Second Ave., Auburn, to Sam Mallory, 49 Oak St., Auburn, and Sandra M. Mallory, 912 Pine Drive, No. 103, Pompano Beach, FL, property at 49 Oak St., $0. Assessment $106,300.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 810 Vermon Ave. NW, Washington, DC, to Holly J. and Kent C. Kelsey, 10777 Anstee Road, Clyde, property at 37 Grant St., $70,000. Assessment $95,000.
• Joyce G. McMurray, 5836 Lakeview Drive, Auburn, to Nicholas D. and Kristin Muldoon Newert, 19 Silver Ave., Auburn, property at 19 Silver Ave., $85,000. Assessment $74,900.
• Richard Assmann, 139 Garrow St. Extension, Auburn, to Michael and Suzanne Subtelny, 42 Kirby Trail, Fairport, property at 139 Garrow St. Extension, $125,000. Assessment $109,500.
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd., Coppell, TX, to Rosetta Estates LLC, 172 State St., Auburn, property at 198 Franklin St., $142,500. Assessment $229,000.
• Stephanie A. Bizzari, 4 Emma St., Auburn, to Jared C. Cowell and William T. Treat, 7 Morningside Drive, Auburn, property at 10 Beach Ave., $112,400. Assessment $92,400.
• Robert Ann Speno, as executrix, 144 Garrow St. Extension, Auburn, to Michael Speno, 41 Lake Ave., Auburn, property at 3 E. Genesee St., Auburn, $1. Assessment $154,500.
• Michael Speno, 41 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Speno Music Inc., 3 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 3 E. Genesee St., $1. Assessment $154,500.
• Charles J. Conaughty, 108 Norris Ave., Auburn, to William Jennings, 9041 Highbridge Road, Port Byron, property at 108 Norris Ave., $127,000. Assessment $117,000.
• Thomas D. and Ann I. Payne, 80 Swift St., Auburn, to Scott T. and Robin L. Axton, as trustee, property at 80 Swift St., $0. Assessment $159,900.
• Amy E. Gavras, as executor, 4 Bowen St., Auburn, to Billy D. Casteel, 28 Parker St., Auburn, property at 65 Seymour St., $50,000. Assessment $84,300.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Gina Cummings, 6520 Mullen Drive, Auburn, to Debra Malvaso, 6520 Mullen Drive, Auburn, property at 6520 Mullen Drive, $1. Assessment $87,400.
• Kenneth Boyd, as trustee, 167 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Nicole L. and Ivan W. Ward II, 19 Green St., Port Byron, property at 6349 Canoga Road, Aurelius, $230,000. Assessment $179,000.
• Thomas Reese Watkins, 33 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Jamison G. and Penny M. Mills, 8080 Mills Road, Port Byron, property at 1422 Clark St. Road, $190,000. Assessment $125,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 100
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, and JKL LLC, 3062 State Route 370, Cato, to Aaron R. Woods, 37 Middle Lane, Weedsport, property at 2709 Van Buren St., $90,000. Assessment $85,400.
• Teresa and Benjamin A. Poorman Jr., 2628 Tanner Road, Weedsport, to Katrina L. and Jared M. Abel, 4 Pulaski St., Auburn, property at 2628-2636 Tanner Road, $200,000. Assessment $90,100.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Richard E. Brunelle, as executor, 10742 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Rodney A. and Tammy M. Lee, PO Box 151, 9439 River Forest Road, Weedsport, property at 10742 Jordan Road, $143,000. Assessment $151,200.
• Richard E. Brunelle, as executor, 10742 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Rodney A. and Tammy M. Lee, PO Box 151, 9439 River Forest Road, Weedsport, vacant property at 10742 Jordan Road, $1. Assessment $12,165.
•Mary I. and Henry S. Zaborowski, 8188 Blue Ridge Circle, Baldwinsville, to Henry J. and Doreen M. Zaboroski, as trustes, 8188 Blue Ridge Circle, Baldwinsville, property at 218 Fire Lane 17, $1. Assessment $153,300.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Arthur J. Baliva, 7248 Donovan Road, Auburn, to A & J Baliva Properties LLC, 7248 Donovan Road, Auburn, property at 10326 Aldrich Road, $0. Assessment $71,700.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• James A. and Dawn C. Brown, 5827 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Gregory and Beth Blarr, 305 Greenhaven Terrace, Tonawanda, property at 5827 W. Lake Road, $160,300. Assessment $174,900.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Howard Cecile Baker and Samantha L. Baker, 188 Landon Road, King Ferry, to Christopher Drew, 661 Indian Field Road, Genoa, property at Creek Road, $28,500. Assessment $28,900.
• Nancy E. Bertholf, 8818 State Route 90, King Ferry, to Mary E. Mahaney, 3546 Honeysuckle, Auburn, property at 8818 State Route 90, $110,250. Assessment $99,300.
• Angel B. Haskell, as executor, 1119 Stewarts Corners Road, Genoa, to Dylan R. Haskell, 1535 E. Venice Road, Genoa, property at 1119 Stewarts Corners Road, $60,000. Assessment $81,400.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• Thomas W. and Dorothy E. Hill, 2417 W. Main St., Cato, to Thomas W. and Dorothy E. Hill, as trustees, 2417 W. Main St., Cato, property at 2417 W. Main St., Cato, $0. Assessment $11,500.
• Jean A. Rickard, 2654 E. Main St., Cato, to Jamie Spratt, 10111 Jordan Road, Jordan, property at 2654 E. Main St., $57,500. Assessment $75,400.
• Plainville Properties LLC, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Aaron Neal, 12 Walnut St., Auburn, property at 11698 Farnham Road, $31,000. Assessment $53,900.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• Riccardo Thomas Galbato, as referee, 71 Genesee St., Auburn, to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd., Coppell, TX, property at 2695 Dixon Road, $185,832. Assessment $199,600.
• Ronald E. and Cynthia E. Howe, 2093 Lake Road, Moravia, to Herrick L. and Charlene Teeter, 16750 SE 102nd Court Road, Summerfield, FL, property at 1273 Honoco Road, $167,000. Assessment $149,300.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 97
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 100
• Eugene Debois, 7957 Fuller Road, Port Byron, to Gerald L. Kilmer, 8439 King St., Port Byron, property at King Street, $5,000. Assessment $9,600.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 86
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 87
• Rotag LLC, 125 Royal Sunset Drive, Durham, NC, to Austin and Lisa Boyd, 47 Cedar Road, Poquoson, VA, properties at 408 Firelane 30 and Firelane 30 & 31, $225,000. Assessments $62,000 and $37,100.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• Scott M. and Heather A. Kalas, 4699 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles, to Mary S. and Robert W. Griswold, 22 Hickory Park Road, Cortland, property at 4699 State Route 41A, $389,000. Assessment $424,900.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Michael J. Sawran, 3546 Honeysuckle Road, Auburn, to Taylre K. Deacy and Vincent J. Giannettino, 24 Howard St., Auburn, property at 3546 Honeysuckle Road, $186,000. Assessment $157,806.
• Andrew S. and Kathryn E. Rozak, 3554 Honeysuckle Road, Auburn, to Eileen McHale and Robert M. Buschman, 217 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 3554 Honeysuckle Road, $295,000. Assessment $214,400.
• Michael A. Debagio and Kimberly Guinnip, 5994 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Scott and Michelle Delap, 12 Genesee St., Apartment 305, Auburn, property at 5994 E. Lake Road, $329,000. Assessment $258,700.
• Joseph Campanella, 171 Auburn Road, Lansing, Charles Campanella, 4335 Duryea St. Moravia, Mary Campanella, 5730 State Route 38A, Auburn, Judith Campanella, 14 Franklin St., Auburn, as co-trustees, to Joseph Campanella, 171 Auburn Road, Lansing, Charles Campanella, 4335 Duryea St. Moravia, Mary Campanella, 5730 State Route 38A, Auburn, Judith Campanella, 14 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 5730 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $184,500.
• Joseph Campanella, 171 Auburn Road, Lansing, Charles Campanella, 4335 Duryea St. Moravia, Mary Campanella, 5730 State Route 38A, Auburn, Judith Campanella, 14 Franklin St., Auburn, to Mary Campanella, 5730 State Route 38A, Auburn, Judith Campanella, 14 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 5730 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $184,500.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 98
• Donald H. and Lucille I. Bergenstock, 3003 Cork St. Road, Scipio to Lucille I. Bergenstock, 3003 Cork St. Road, Scipio, property at 3003 Cork St. Road, $0. $615,500.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Mark L. and Donna M. Minnoe, 2068 Dumplin Hill Road, Moravia, to Mark L., Donna M. and Mark L. Minnoe Jr., 2068 Dumplin Hill Road, Moravia, property at 2127 Dumplin Hill Road, $1. Assessment $39,900.
• Carolyn G. Carver, as trustee, 3271 Proctor Road, Unit 2234, Sarasota, FL, to Carolyn G. Carver, as trustee, 3271 Proctor Road, Unit 2234, Sarasota, FL, property at 6894 N. Glen Haven Road, $0. $507,200.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• Robert W. Covert, 961 Connors Road, Cayuga, to Robert W. Covert and Dawn Marie Doss, 961 Connors Road, Cayuga, property at 961 Connors Road, $0. Assessment $48,000.
• Thomas C. Barbuti, 8830 Stanford Blvd. #400, Columbia, MD, to Thomas C. Barbuti, as trustee, 8830 Stanford Blvd. #400, Columbia, MD, property at 4855 Springport Cove Road, $0. Assessment $206,200.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Martin E. and Nancy A. Boor, 34 Yorktown Drive, Webster, to Nancy A. Boor, 34 Yorktown Drive, Webster, propertyat 14803 Lake St. Extension, $0. Assessment $103,500.
• Carol Ann Ferguson, 14660 Lake St., Fair Haven, and Shelly Lyn Ferguson White, 604 Linbay Court, Chesapeake, VA, to Allen and Molly Kundin, 46 Valewood Road, Pennview, property at 14660 Lake St., $15,000. Assessment $26,000.
• ACJ Acquisition Group LLC, 514 Hall Road, Anderson, SC, to Jeremy James Ware, 15710 State Route 104, Martville, property at 15710 State Route 104, $5,000. Assessment $16,800.
• Michael and Rosemary Federici, 14603 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven, to Robert and Kelly Pelcher, 8415 Vermillion Circle, Baldwinsville, property at 14603 Fancher Ave., $380,000. Assessment $324,000.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 93
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 100
• Alexandra E. Hudgins, 1620 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Michael and Grace Nowak, 7379 Youngs Road, Auburn, property at Turnpike Road, $30,500. Assessment $27,400.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 98
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 87
