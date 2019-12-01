City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Bank of America NA, 7105 Corporate Drive, Plano, TX, to Dale Richard Baker and Paul Harold Hudson, 5728 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at 11 S. Lewis St., $40,500. Assessment $58,900.
• Kelly A. Brown, 18 Chase St., Auburn, to Ann Tonzi and Tammy M. Gronau, 2777 East Street, Weedsport, property at 18 Chase St., $74,000. Assessment $67,000.
• Nancy H. Krause, 20 Park Ave., Auburn, Karen Olenych, 4016 Route 34, Scipio Center, Susan Chayka, 35 Second Ave., Auburn, Linda Schattinger, 11 Taber Drive, Auburn, Robert J. Krause Jr., 6652 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Thomas Campagnola and Kimberly S. Kopec, 215 N. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 209 N. Fulton St., $110,000. Assessment $104,000.
• Nancy S. Baumes, 1 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Stephen M. Baumes, 32 S. Hurd Circle, Auburn, and Katherine E. Baumes, 1 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, property at 1 N. Hurd Circle, $0. Assessment $250,100.
• Sean Schultz, 6 Cayuga St., Auburn, to Nichole L. Harris and Cody A. Forsythe, 11 Blauvelt Drive, Port Byron, property at 6 Cayuga St., $95,000. Assessment $79,600.
• Paing Soe Kyaw and Kay Zin Khaing, 55 Copley St., Auburn, to Antonia and Ioan Dubovici Jr., 25 Wood St., Auburn, property at 55 Copley St., $140,000. Assessment $140,000.
• Merle L. Whitehead, 6505 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, to OMB Properties LLC, 6070 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 66 South St., $120,000. Assessment $279,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 100
• Christopher P. and Kayla L. Lake, 2668 Lincoln St., Weedsport, to Veronica Caldwell, 8334 State Route 274, Holland Patent, property at 2668 Lincoln St., $109,900. Assessment $72,000.
• Brian Christopher, 8998 Jackson St., Weedsport, to Christopher P. and Kayla L. Lake, 2668 Lincoln St., Weedport, property at 8998 Jackson St., $145,000. Assessment $117,400.
• Monica Bunce, 8813 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, to Ethan W. Golem and Catlin R. Borst, 9 Maple Lane, Weedsport, property at 8813 S. Seneca St., $132,912. Assessment $111,000.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Gary L. Groot, 3451 Jorolemon Road, Cato, to Karen E. Fargo, as trustee, 630 Sequoia Drive, Webster, properties at 10100 Jordan Road and 3573 Jorolemon Road, $0. Assessment $148,500.
• Barbara A. Lingle, 3071 State Route 370, Cato, to Barbara A. Lingle, 3071 State Route 370, Cato, and Jacqueline J. Humberstone, 10125 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, property at 3071 State Route 370, $93,750. Assessment $90,000.
• Stephanie F. Troch, executor, 11387 Maple Ave., Cato, to John E. Gladys, 3021 State Route 370, Cato, property at 3021 State Route 370, $0. Assessment $119,000.
• Sheila R. Mack, 11357 Slayton Road, Cato, to Joseph P. Barbato and Cassandra M. Hahn, 11090 Duger Road, Cato, property at 11357 Slayton Road, $173,000. Assessment $108,000.
• Jamie Spratt, 10111 Jordan Road, Cato, to Kyle R. Mapley, 10500 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at 10111 Jordan Road, $150,000. Assessment $191,500.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• James and Beth Lehman, 411 Newcomen Road, Exton, PA, to Gregory A. and Michelle E. Rathbun, 9798 Powers Road, Weedsport, property at 1712 Carley Drive, $153,000. Assessment $112,600.
• Deirdre Mary McDonnell, individually and as executor, 6038 Hetherington Place, Alexandria, VA, to Plainville Properties LLC, 3125 State Route 370 East, Cato, property at 1218 Stickles Lane Extension, $13,000. Assessment $48,900.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Linda Q. and Samuel J. Indelicato Jr., 5363 State Route 34, Auburn, to Samantha L. Mikal and Kirsten N. Indelicato, as trustees, 5363 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 5363 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $154,500.
• F. Paul and W. Lee Vanerpool, 53 Old State Road, Auburn, to W. Lee Vanderpool, 52 Old State Road, Auburn, property at 53 Old State Road, $10. Assessment $209,200.
• David W. and Christine L. Gonza, 5315 State Route 34, Auburn, to Carrie Ann Carruthers, as trustee, 5315 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 5315 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $178,700.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Elisa Rafferty, 2349 Atwater Road, King Ferry, to Derek Hildreth, 451 Indian Field Road, Genoa, property at 2349 Atwater Road, $97,520. Assessment $122,366.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• H. Nevin Bradford, 2705 State Route 370, Cato, to June Book, 5121 N. Main St., North Rose, property at 2705 State Route 370, $190,000. Assessment $166,600.
• James J. Snodgrass, 5252 Genesee St., Bowmanville, to Sondra J. Snodgrass, 11535 State Route 176, property at 11535 State Route 176, $0. Assessment $112,200.
• Robert E. Barry, as referee, 110 Genesee St., Suite 300, Auburn, to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 3401 Morse Crossing, Columbus, OH, property at 2346 Robinson Road, $92,000. Assessment $108,500.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• Kenneth Gifford Kabelac, 47 Cherry Ave., Aurora, to Lori A. Kabelac, 36 Dublin Hill Road, Aurora, and Julie M. Kabelac, 29 E. Pulteney St., Apartment 201, Corning, property at Lake Road, $0. Assessment $162,200.
• Ingleside Farm Land LLC, 3625 State Route 90, Aurora, to Brian Fitzgerald and Lissa Stevens, 26 Clark Road, Sudbury, MA, part of property at 3602 State Route 90, $370,000. Assessment $892,700.
• Ingleside Farm Land LLC, 3625 State Route 90, Aurora, to FLB Ventures LLC, 26 Clark Road, Sudbury, MA, part of property at 3602 State Route 90, $80,000. Assessment $1,827,700.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 100
• Thomas F. Komoroski Jr. and Diane M. Henderson, 2154 State Route 31, Port Byron, to Ryan J. Tanner, 174 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at 2154 State Route 31, $148,000. Assessment $94,100.
• Thomas O'Brien, 9419 Oakland Road, Weedsport, to Alan and Brenda K. Coleman, 9256 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at 9419 Oakland Road, $254,000. Assessment $254,300.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 86
• Roxanne M. and Joseph R. Alcock Sr., 755 Carner Road, Port Byron, to Justin and Honora Miller, 19 Franklin St., Phelp, property at 755 Carner Road, $155,000. Assessment $122,400.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 87
• David C. and Carletta Edwards, 2059 E. River Road, Cortland, to David and Lindsay Gaston, 1999 Route 38A, Moravia, property at 36 W. Cayuga St., $16,500. Assessment $53,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• Natalie E. Fujimori-Kang, 6282 Quintard Road, Jamesville, to Michael and Sandra Montinarelli, 88 Green Road, Churchville, property at 6859 Glen Haven Road, $260,000. Assessment $271,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Margaret A. Hutchins, 5845 Southgate Drive, Auburn, to Laura A. Jackson, 7021 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 7021 Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $116,700.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 98
• Chris J. and Jame M. Keller, individually and as trustees, 32 Carousel Lane, Baldwinsville, to Karen Zimmer, 6087 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at State Route 38, $85,000. Assessment $71,700.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Jennifer A. Grant, as trustee, 5316 Kashong Point Road, Geneva, to David C. and Carol A. Alexander, 44 Tompkins St., Cortland, property at 6895 N. Glen Haven Road, $225,000. Assessments $259,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• Kenneth A. Reohr, 635 Hardy Road, Springport, to Edward L. Gowen, 2 Twig Lane, Hicksville, property at 635 Hardy Road, $79,900. Assessment $213,100.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• James W. Carr Jr., 1675 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, to Donald Dominic and Krystle M. Carr, 1675 Sterling Station Road, property at 1675 Sterling Station Road, $135,000. Assessment $116,000.
• James Baldwin, 91 Ontario St., Oswego, to Peter Charles and Catherine Nichols, 631 Count Route 54, Pennellville, property at 15030 Creek Road, $20,000. Assessment $20,700.
• Arlene J. McIntyre, Route 104A, Sterling, to JoAnn Richardson, 14792 Cayuga St., Sterling, property at 14798 Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $53,500.
• JoAnn Richardson, 14792 Cayuga St., Sterling, to Pamela Cosser, 14798 Cayuga St., Sterling, property at 14798 Cayuga St., $28,084. Assessment $53,300.
• Rose Marie Popovic, 14828 S. Hadcock Drive, Sterling, and Rachelle Pacholski, 9708 Van Strattan Court, Huntersville, NC, to Rose Marie Popovic, 14828 S. Hadcock Drive, Sterling, property at 14828 S. Hadcock Drive, $0. Assessment $256,500.
• Rose Marie Popovic, 14828 S. Hadcock Drive, Sterling, to Ronald J. and Diana L. Tyler, 192 Martville Road, Martville, property 14828 S. Hadcock Drive, $300,000. Assessment $256,500.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 93
• Eileen L. Parker, 338 W. Groton Road, Locke, and Ronald C. Francis, PO Box 771, Dryden, to Daniel C. Francis, 17 Delta St., Dryden, property at 1364 Salt Road, $30,000. Assessment $76,129.
• Kathleen L. Cooper, 1302 Lake Como Road, Cortland, to Kurtis E. Peak, 9 Liberty Drive, Moravia, property at 1302 Lake Como Road, $17,000. Assessment $297,169.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 100
• Ethel F. Shaw, 6955 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Lorraine Mae Anderson, 13231 NE 52nd St., Williston, FL, and Charles K. Shaw, PO Box 1784, Danbridge, TN, property at 6955 Beech Tree Road, $0. Assessment 109,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 87
• Herman Timerson, 12506 State Route 38, Martville, to Kaleb Kopp, 5784 Fikes Road, Memphis, property at 12506 State Route 38, $89,900. Assessment $95,800.