City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Anthony F. and Barbara A. Musso, 95 Capitol St., Auburn, to Gerard A. Vivenzio, 131 Woodlawn Ave., property at 95 Capitol St., $125,000. Assessment $107,300.
• David G. Freeman Jr., 229 State St., Auburn, to James S. O'Donnell, 36 Elm Hill Way, Camillus, property at 229 State St., $100,000. Assessment $70,000.
• Lindsey Harkness, 65 Clymer St., Auburn, to Eric Daddona Sr., 2131 Buckwheat Road, Tully, property at 65 Clymer St., $111,700. Assessment $97,100.
• Richard K. and Marcia Sager-Thomson, 131 York St., Auburn, to Marcia Sager-Thomason, 131 York St., Auburn, property at 131 York St., $0. Assessment $70,800.
• Thomas Juhl Jr., 568 Butcher Valley Drive, Rogersville, TN, to Cassie M. Breen, 125 Oswego River Road, Phoenix, property at 57 Seymour St., $62,000. Assessment $72,100.
• Kristi Viltrakis, 53 Vitale Drive, Auburn, to Gregory P. Skipton, as trustee, 411 Pauling St., Watertown, property at 53 Vitale Drive, $176,000. Assessment $165,000.
• Kathleen E. Turenne, 33 Chapman Ave., Auburn, to Peter and Vickie Harris, 3201 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 33 Chapman Ave., $35,000. Assessment $57,000.
• Lorraine Carnicelli, 58 Perry St., Auburn, and Janice Carnicelli, 13 Franklin St., Auburn, to Janice Carnicelli, 13 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 13 Franklin St., $0. Assessment $58,300.
• David and Cindy Siracusa, 7599 Healy Road, Auburn, to Christine St. Martin, 1566 Bush Hill Road, Port Byron, property at 43 Lansing St., $85,000. Assessment $74,400.
• Marcus and Kelli Worden, 4340 Kasson Road, Syracuse, and Matt and Jody Garland, 172 Brattleboro Road, Hinsdale, NH, to Auburn Ventures II LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 115 Cottage St., $58,000. Assessment $46,000.
• Joseph L. Cook, as executor, 5487 Webb Road, Auburn, to Brandon M. Suslik and Morgan L. Montgomery, 71 N. Fulton St., Apartment 1, Auburn, property at 95 Standart Ave., $101,000. Assessment $104,000.
• Aaron Bush, 870 Howell Road, Port Byron, to Cory J. Blaisdell, 54 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 74 Clark St., $26,000. Assessment $42,000.
• Jeffrey and Kelley Clark, 67 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Michael E. Kotcher, 15 West St., Auburn, property at 67 N. Fulton St., $95,600. Assessment $81,800.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Union Springs Central School District, 27 N. Cayuga St., Union Springs, to Village of Cayuga, 6200 Center St., Cayuga, property at 255 Wheat St., $0. Assessment $1,491,800.
• Bob Veal Corp., 162 Savage Drive, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, to Denkavit Holding USA Corporation, 1313 N. Market St., Suite 5100, Wilmington, DE, property at 20 Eagle Drive, Lot 8, $6,000,000. Assessment $6,523,753.
• Daniel J. Emmi, 4661 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Eric Caster, 6649 Canoga Road, Auburn, property at Ellis Drive, $40,000. Assessment $12,784.
• Dale Crowley, 6716 E. Lake Road, Auburn, and Dennis Crowley, 5019 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 2149 Ellis Drive, $10,000. Assessment $175,100.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Daniel T. and Constance M. Ager, 8742 N. Entry Road, Baldwinsville, to Manuel K. Bueno, 3719 Everts Road, Cato, property at 140 Fire Lane 7, $137,000. Assessment $125,000.
• Matthew R. and Tonya S. Coleman, 3543 Lost Hollow Road, Skaneateles, to 7 North Hamilton Street LLC, 208 County Route 37, Central Square, property at 9425 State Route 34, $115,000. Assessment $100,000.
• George Ely, PO Box 96, Jordan, to Steve and Leila McMaster, 4928 Jordan Road, Elbridge, property at Ditmar Road, $20,000. Assessment $25,500.
• Sarah Conklin, 2518 W. Main St., Cato, and Michael F. Conklin, 2501 W. Main St., Cato, to Sarah Conklin, 2518 W. Main St., Cato, and Gregory Yawney, 2518 W. Main St., Cato, property at 2518 W. Main St., Cato, $0. Assessment $87,700.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Donald Kwietniak, 11073 Cooper St., Cato, to Marie Showers, 94 Nelson St., Auburn, property at 11073 Cooper St., $95,000. Assessment $77,200.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Martin Van Der Heide IV, 6122 Sirrine Road, Trumansburgh, to Vasili G. and Pamela Yacalis, 325 Clifford Drive, Vestal, property at Lot #21 Oberon Drive, $62,500. Assessment $49,600.
• Kathleen and James Mahaney, 657 Clearview Road, King Ferry, to Sean and Heather Pecora, 261 Lafayette Ave., Cortlandt Manor, property at 657 Clearview Road, Fire Lane 5, $175,000. Assessment $127,957.
• Laverna E. Heath, 1511 Atwater Road, King Ferry, to H. Lunt Nuttle, 22 Old School Road, Lansing, property at 1511 Atwater Road, $175,000. Assessment $130,600.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• Earle E. Thurston, as executor, 100 Genesee St., Auburn, to Zachary S. Cole, 12150 Watkins Road, Cato, property at 2626 E. Main St., $52,000. Assessment $49,600.
• M. Delene Finzer, 12924 White Cemetery Road, Hannibal, to Douglas Combes, 12544 Ira Station Road, Cato, property at 12924 White Cemetery Road, $243,750. Assessment $213,300.
• Community Restoration Corp., 1200 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 1000, Irving, TX, to City Vision National Revitalization LLC, 1095 Broken Sound Parkway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL, property at 2243 Ira Station Road, $1. Assessment $127,857.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• James and Margaret E. Hauptfleisch, 48 Cherry Ave., Aurora, to James Edwards, 5780 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property at 48 Cherry Ave., $170,000. Assessment $182,000.
You have free articles remaining.
• Pamela C. Ryan, as trustee, 1509 Northpoint Drive, Unit 3-1, Port Clinton, OH, to Rufus M. Bates, as trustee, 366 Main St., PO Box 111, Aurora, properties at 30 and 733 Dublin Hill Road, $200,000. Assessments $180,400 and $40,000.
• Bradley S. and Darlene A. Binns, 2675 Dixon Road, Aurora, to Carrie A. Whitten, 2673 Dixon Road, Aurora, property at 2673 Dixon Road, $0. Assessment $104,900.
• Wells College, 170 Main St., Aurora, to Linda S. Schwab, as trustee, 318 Main St., Aurora, property at Main Street, $0. Assessment $135,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 97
• John C. Benson Jr., 1184 State Route 38, Locke, and Catherine R. Benson, 1151 Warren Road, Ithaca, to John C. Benson Jr., 1184 State Route 38, Locke, property at 1184 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $130,208.
• Arlene R. Vogel, 1539 Masten Road, Moravia, and Kevin J. Vogel, 816 W. Henley St., Olean, to Lindsey Miller and Lane Hopkins, 1278 Lake Como Road, Cortland, property at 1539 Masten Road, $146,280. Assessment $112,000.
• Ryan T. Nye, 92 S. Main St., Moravia, to Cody E. and Taylor Baker, 1329 Tollgate Hill Road, Locke, property at 1329 Tollgate Hill Road, $100,000. Assessment $65,000.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 86
• Christopher and Beverly Johnson, 8356 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, to Francis B. Smart, 8 Blauvelt Drive, Port Byron, property at 8688 Purser Road, $15,000. Assessment $15,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 87
• Gary D. Mulvaney Jr., 5361 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, to Holly L. and Gary D. Mulvaney Jr., 5361 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, property at 5361 Skinner Hill Road, $0. Assessment $153,500.
• Christopher J. Coleman LLC, 3282 Corrigan Road, Moravia, to Christopher J. Coleman, 3282 Corrigan Road, Moravia, property at 3282 Corrigan Road, $0. Assessment $41,100.
• Richard L. Cordaro and Whitney A. Browne, 138 Gadwall Lane, Manlius, to Michael Zur and Naomi Smoke-Zur, 816 Stonehedge Drive, Vestal, property at 461 Fire Lane 30, $191,200. Assessment $173,000.
• Austin T. Boyd, 457 Fire Lane 30, Moravia, to Austin T. and Lisa S. Boyd, 457 Fire Lane 30, Moravia, property at 457 Fire Lane 30, Moravia, $0. Assessment $414,500.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Kevin J. Rizzo, 4921 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Patrick W. and Jennifer A. Duke, 4921 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, property at 4921 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $156,300.
• Tammy M. Ryan, 10 Second St., Auburn, to Tammy M. and Timothy R. Ryan, 10 Second St., Auburn, property at 10 Second St., $0. Assessment $85,600.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 98
• Jack A. Speno, as trustee, 7 Sherman St., Auburn, to Matthew Calandra, 3382 State Route 38, Moravia, property at 3821 Sherwood Road, $85,000. Assessment $99,900.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Steven A. Avery, 7762 North St. Road, Auburn, to Steven A. and Deborah A. Avery, as trustee, 7762 North St. Road, Auburn, property at 7762 North St. Road, $0. Assessment $29,700
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• George C. and Carol J. Fearon, 5641 State Route 90N, Cayuga, to David M. and Angela M. Fearon, as trustees, 5641 State Route 90N, Cayuga, property at 5641 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $364,900.
• Andrew P. and Julie Cabal, 3 Hillview Drive, Union Springs, to Andrew P. Cabal, 3 Hillview Drive, Union Springs, property at 3 Hillview Drive, $30,000. Assessment $114,600.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Mary K. Cooter, PO Box 474, Fair Haven, to Michael C. and Rosemary E. Federici, PO Box 286, Fair Haven, property at 14445 Eldredge Ave., $394,900. Assessment $394,900.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 93
• David A. Loftus Jr., as referee, to U.S. Bank NA, 60 Livingston Ave., St. Paul, MN, property at 1144 Lake Como Road, $101,660. Assessment $127,381.
• Michael Arnold, 586 Champlin Road, Locke, to Michael Arnold and Elizabeth Unruh-Arnold, 586 Champlin Road, Locke, property at 586 Champlin Road, $0. Assessment $80,999.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 87
• William L. Lunkenheimer, 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Slobe Farms Real Estate LLC, 1071 State Route 370, Red Creek, property at 12036 Old State Road, $8,512. Assessment $120,000.
• Michael J. and Paula C. Reed, 1612 Yuhas Drive, Sterling, to Michael J. Reed, Paula Reed Yuhas, Kathleen J. Duffy-Reed, Nancy Reed Klein, Contance L. Reed, Danielle M. Reed, Andrea Reed, 1612 Yuhas Drive, Sterling, property at Pople Road, $0. Assessment $24,100.