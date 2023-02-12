Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 28-Dec. 1:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Austin T. Jones, 292 Seymour St., Auburn, to Kevin S. McLoughlin, 82 Mary St., Auburn, property at 292 Seymour St., $134,000. Assessment $122,500.

• Suzanne Corey (aka Suzanne Allen), 7099 Owasco Road, Auburn, and Melissa Petrosino (fka Melissa Corey) and Eli Petrosino, 20 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Wyatt S. Jones, C16, Oak Creek, Auburn, property at 18 Sherman St., $100,000. Assessment $115,000.

• Joseph Maas, 3194 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Dylan E. Canavan, 6 Lizette St., Auburn, property at 36 Hoffman St., $105,000. Assessment $135,600.

• Harold G. Seibert, Jupiter, FL, to Barry Leader, 19 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, property at 229 S. Hoopes Ave., $125,000. Assessment $172,700.

• Richard Szakalski, 29 Sheridan St., Auburn, and Richard Szakalski Jr., 5338 Martin Road, Auburn, to Richard Szakalski Jr. (same address), property at 2-4 La Fayette Place, $0. Assessment $71,200.

• JP RE OZ LLC, 4956 State Route 34, Auburn, to Jonathan A. Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 53 Orchard St. and 8 Pulaski St., $70,000. Assessment $50,800 and $61,900.

• William L. Foster, 12 Anna St., Auburn, as executor of the estate of Alice M. Foster (same address), to William L. Foster (same address), Mary A. Rowe, 4 Fairway Drive, Auburn, Cheryl A. Foster, 3 Anna St., Auburn, and Laura F. Foster Cuthbert, 5612 Buck Point Road, Auburn, property at 6 Anna St., $0. Assessment $9,200.

• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to William P. Wilczek Jr. and Melissa H. Wilczek, 20 Drummond St., Auburn, property at Capitol Street, $4,400. Assessment $23,500.

• Pellegrino’s Italian Deli LLC, 18 Wright Ave., Auburn, to Sandra Mallory, Pompano Beach, FL, property at 247 Genesee St., $125,000. Assessment $122,400.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Anthony J. Marro, No. 1365 Middle Black Brook Road, Seneca Falls, to HLD Properties LLC, 52 Route 318, Phelps, property at River Road, $60,000. Assessment $17,500.

• Lawrence Hilimire, 3928 Willowdale Lane, Geneva, to Lawrence Hilimire (same address), as trustee of the Lawrence Hilimire Revocable Trust, property at 2150 Ellis Drive, $0. Assessment $350,000.

• James Walter Hutchings Jr. and Barbara Jean Hutchings, 109 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, to Jaime M. Schmitt, 206 N. Fulton St., Auburn, Daniel J. Hutchings, 18 Center St., Oswego, and James W. Hutchings III, Henrico, VA, as trustees of the James W. Hutchings Jr. and Barbara J. Hutchings Irrevocable Trust, property at 109 Clark St. Road, $0. Assessment $130,400.

• Cape Coral Finance Inc., Cape Coral, FL, to HLD Properties LLC, 52 Route 318, Phelps, property at 7025 River Road, $0. Assessment $35,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Andrea Spingler, 2723 Green St., Weedsport, to Bridget Saunders, 2142 W. Tyre Road, Seneca Falls, property at 2723 Green St., $148,500. Assessment $74,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Brenda M. Hendrick, 4851 Yorkland Road, Taberg, as trustee under the Hendrick Living Trust, to Thomas James O’Neil and Kathleen Ann DiNardo, 6003 Barclay Road, Sodus, property at 2877 Smithler Road, $110,000. Assessment $52,500.

• Mindy Goldthwait, 9757 Bonta Bridge Road, to Albert and Jearldean Gray, 3667 Brutus Road, Jordan, property at 10152 Slab City Road, $21,500. Assessment $39,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Steven G. Graves and Jennie L. Graves, 4657 Cleveland Road, Syracuse, to Anton B. Heindl, 3649 Slyburg Road, Savannah, property at 304 E. Lake Road, $181,000. Assessment $147,600.

• Philip Massara, 378 County Route 18, Central Square, to Latasha Lynn Thomas, 8 Woodruff Place, Auburn, property at 1261 Stickles Lane, $0. Assessment $39,100.

• Raymond G. Wenzel III, 1112 Peck Road, Hilton, to Douglas E. Kucmerowski and Sandra R. Kucmerowski, 54 Quarry St., Brockport, property at 1128 Hard Point Road, $195,000. Assessment $165,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Jennifer Ruth Nat (aka Jennifer Nat), 112 Park Place, Apt. 7, Auburn, and Martin Anthony Nat Jr., 2700 Forest Hill Drive, Auburn, to Martin Anthony Nat Jr. (same address), property at 2700 Forest Hill Drive, $78,261. Assessment $144,000.

• Ellen Orchard-Long (fka Ellen I. Frahm), 2832 Forest Hill Drive, Auburn, to Thomas J. Alexander Jr., 16 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 2832 Forest Hill Drive, $130,000. Assessment $109,500.

• Enrique Murillo and Rebecca Murillo, 5555 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Daniel J. Martinson and Melissa S. Cavalluzzo, 309 North St. No. 14, Buffalo, property at 5555 W. Lake Road, $500,000. Assessment $362,900.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Dorothy Barger, 103 Bundy Road, Ithaca, to Ronda Fessenden and Timothy Fessenden, 1049 State Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 807 State Route 34B, $292,775. Assessment $249,900.

• Amy R. Ketchum, William S. Ketchum and Danita L. Ketchum, 10916 State Route 90, Genoa, to Adam S. Saville and Christine M. Saville, 1713 State Route 34, Genoa, property at 10916 State Route 90, $175,000. Assessment $272,900.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Thomas Orshal, Summerville, SC, to America Re LLC, De Pere, WI, property at 000 Lloyd Road, $9,131. Assessment $20,700.

• Sidney W. Townsend and Paula M. Townsend, 12124 State Route 176, Cato, to Slade Cox and Kristin Cox, 12318 Farnam Road, Cato, property at 3260 Ira Hill Road, $140,000. Assessment $107,730.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• James Walter Hutchings Jr. and Barbara Jean Hutchings, 109 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, to Jaime M. Schmitt, 206 N. Fulton St., Auburn, Daniel J. Hutchings, 18 Center St., Oswego, and James W. Hutchings III, Henrico, VA, as trustees of the James W. Hutchings Jr. and Barbara J. Hutchings Irrevocable Trust, property at State Route 20, $0. Assessment $20,100.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Richard P. Aupperle Jr., 4000 NE Townline Road, Marcellus, to Matthew Aupperle, 4457 NE Townline Road, Marcellus, property at 103 Ridings Drive, $0. Assessment $371,800.

• Richard P. Aupperle Jr., 4000 NE Townline Road, Marcellus, to Richard P. Aupperle III, 1003 Janol Way, Camillus, property at Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $274,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Samantha DeAngelis (nka Samantha Hutchings), 20 Third Ave., Auburn, to Ryan Hutchings and Samantha Hutchings (same address), property at 20 Third Ave., $0. Assessment $81,500.

• Frederick J. Kruger and Margaret H. Kruger, 7336 Owasco Road, Auburn, to F. John Kruger, 11 Henry Drive, Auburn, as trustee of the Frederick J. Kruger and Margaret H. Kruger Irrevocable Trust, property at 7336 Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $193,016.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Keith M. Batman and Barbara L. Post, 3649 Keesee Road, Moravia, to Johanna G. Batman, 55 Summit Ave., Albany, Emma K. Batman, 523 Prospect Place No. 212, Brooklyn, and Caleb E. Batman, 170 Stockholm St. Apt. 1R, Brooklyn, property at 3649 Keesee Road, $0. Assessment $146,600.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• David L. Hales Jr. and Rhoda F. Hales, 8134 Baker Road, Auburn, to Kristin A. Little, 102 Willowcrest Drive, Elbridge, property at 8134 Baker Road, $380,000. Assessment $234,300.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Robert J. Woodworth and Rita M. Woodworth, 16263 Irwin Road, Oswego, to Robert J. Woodworth Jr., 16307 Irwin Road, Oswego, property at 16307 Irwin Road, $1. Assessment $1,500.

• Elhannon Wholesale Nursery Inc., 20716 State Route 22, Petersburg, to Shawn McNabb, 2779 State Route 38, Moravia, property at Lot 39 Irwin Road, $35,000. Assessment $52,400.

• Susan K. Wine, 531 15th St., West Babylon, to Susan K. Wine and Roger K. Wine (same address), property at 14954 W. Bay Road, $0. Assessment $237,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• John P. Lombardo, 7583 Northrup Road, Auburn, to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 7463 Day Road, $24,900. Assessment $27,999.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Susan B. Simon, 102 E. Genesee Parkway, Syracuse, to Andrew G. Simon and Janet A. Simon, Lexington, VA, property at 2949 Firelane 3, $0. Assessment $99,900.

• Marsha L. Choffe (fka Marsha L. Miner), 2162 Ledyard Road, King Ferry, to James Kenyon and Suzanne Rusyniak, 11150 State Route 90, Locke, property at 2162 Ledyard Road, $96,800. Assessment $69,900.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Donald F. Burghdurf and Greta C. Burghdurf, 5168 Westbury Road, Red Creek, to Eugene Martin, 4074 Covell Road, Clyde, property at 0 Westbury Road, $25,000. Assessment $26,630.

• Jason E. Bukowski and Abby R. Bukowski, 12874 State Route 38, Martville, to Joshua Davis and Tara Davis, 3215 Far Reach Drive, Baldwinsville, property at 11815 Hornberg Road, $25,000. Assessment $16,800.