Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 13, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Jan. 3-9:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Emily Burkhardt Vicente, as trustee for the Anita J. Burkhardt Irrevocable Trust, 173 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Sheila L. Dumont, 1924 Pearl St., Vestal, property at 173 Lake Ave., $190,000. Assessment $142,200.

• Ashlee N. Saret and Christopher M. Tabor-Allen, 101 E. 2nd St., Watkins Glen, to Michael Kaigler, 8049 Stepping Stone Lane, Liverpool, property at 58-60 Orchard St., $33,000. Assessment $60,000.

• Peter Harris and Vickie Marris, 3201 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, to George O. Kerstetter Jr. and Brandy Fulkerson, 43 Mary St., Auburn, property at 43 Mary St., $75,000. Assessment $99,200.

• Adam Fritz, 10 Drummond St., Auburn, to Amanda K. Fritz, 115 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, property at 79 Prospect St., $175,000. Assessment $128,200.

• The Moschetti Irrevocable Trust (aka the Lea P. Moschetti Irrevocable Trust), by trustee Dora Lynn Ciampaglia, 111 Frances St., Auburn, to Keith E. Fox and Doreen T. Fox, 6205 Oakridge Road, Auburn, property at 111 Frances St., $350,000. Assessment $186,800.

• Kendall W. Fasce, 16 Dexter Ave., Auburn, to Jennifer J. Schell, 316 Maple Ave., Syracuse, property at 16 Dexter Ave., $90,000. Assessment $70,000.

• Michael J. DeForrest, 105 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Michael J. DeForrest, as trustee of the Michael J. DeForrest Revocable Trust (same address), property at 105 N. Fulton St., $0. Assessment $86,000.

• Victor L. Brezee and Colleen M. Brezee, 105 Mary St., Auburn, to Joelle Eddy, as trustee of the Brezee Irrevocable Trust, 126 Lake Ave., Auburn, property at 105 Mary St., $0. Assessment $126,400.

• Jane M. Look, 185 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Donna M. Look, 14 Mann St., Auburn, property at 14 Mann St., $0. Assessment $80,400.

• Amy J. Signorelli and Richard M. Signorelli, 42 Swift St., Auburn, to Vincent E. Ferro, 13 Canoga St., Auburn, property at 42 Swift St., $184,900. Assessment $139,100.

• Patricia Slaski, 10 Wegman St., Auburn, to Prospect Heights of Auburn LLC, 110 Genesee St. Suite 300, Auburn, property at 44-46 Oxford St., $1,000. Assessment $1,900.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Diane R. Gove, 5914 Oakridge Road, Auburn, Luanne S. DeAngelis, 6669 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, and Nancy M. Cheney, 26 Anderson Circle, Auburn, to Richard Deys, 2495 Brickyard Road, Canandaigua, property at 2036 State Route 326, $150,000. Assessment $79,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Lynn A. Hunter, 10554 Smith Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey D. Hunter, 12042 Cummings Road, Cato, property at 10413 Smith Road, $0. Assessment $132,000.

• Lynn A. Hunter, 10554 Smith Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey D. Hunter, 12042 Cummings Road, Cato, property at State Route 34, $0. Assessment $19,100.

• Lynn A. Hunter, 10554 Smith Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey D. Hunter, 12042 Cummings Road, Cato, property at State Route 34, $0. Assessment $13,000.

• Lynn A. Hunter, 10554 Smith Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey D. Hunter, 12042 Cummings Road, Cato, property at Smith Road, $0. Assessment $139,000.

• Lynn A. Hunter, 10554 Smith Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey D. Hunter, 12042 Cummings Road, Cato, property at Smith Road, $0. Assessment $301,000.

• Lynn A. Hunter, 10554 Smith Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey D. Hunter, 12042 Cummings Road, Cato, property at State Route 34, $0. Assessment $68,600.

• Lynn A. Hunter, 10554 Smith Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey D. Hunter, 12042 Cummings Road, Cato, property at State Route 34, $0. Assessment $93,500.

• Lynn A. Hunter, 10554 Smith Road, Weedsport, to Jeffrey D. Hunter, 12042 Cummings Road, Cato, property at Short Cut Road, $0. Assessment $62,000.

• Dayna L. Robinson, as administratrix of the estate of Michael L. Robinson, 2481 Van Horn Road, Cato, to Nicholas A. LaLone and Erica M. LaLone, 10911 State Route 38, Cato, property at 2481 Van Horn Road, $250,000. Assessment $196,000.

• Rosemary A. Donnelly (aka Rosemary Donnelly), P.O. Box 396, Jordan, to James W. Donnelly and Justin A. Donnelly, P.O. Box 12, Meridian, property at Jordan Road, $10. Assessment $48,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Nicholas A. LaLone and Erica M. LaLone, 10911 State Route 38, Cato, to Douglas M. Simpson, 8144 High St., Port Byron, property at 10911 State Route 38, $151,500. Assessment $95,000.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property at Cooper St. Road, $0. Assessment $55,900.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property at Cooper St., $0. Assessment $53,100.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property at Cooper St., $0. Assessment $466,300.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property at Cooper St., $0. Assessment $28,500.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property at Cooper St. Road, $0. Assessment $16,400.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property at Cooper St. Road, $0. Assessment $21,700.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property at Slayton Road, $0. Assessment $12,300.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property at Slayton Road, $0. Assessment $105,700.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property off Slayton Road, $0. Assessment $65,400.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property at Slayton Road, $0. Assessment $7,300.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property at Slayton Road, $0. Assessment $118,900.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property at 10579 Slayton Road, $0. Assessment $646,500.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Watervilla LLC (same address), property at Spook Woods Road, $0. Assessment $324,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Doris Doody, 5530 Large Road, Auburn, to Long Shot Properties LLC, 535 Main St., Aurora, property at 5530 Large Road, $66,000. Assessment $66,400.

• Doody Farms LLC, 5530 Large Road, Auburn, to Long Shot Properties LLC, 535 Main St., Aurora, property at 5468 Large Road and 2152 Riester Road, $164,000. Assessment $144,900.

• Ezio V. Leonardi Jr., 5872 W. Lake Road, State Route 38, Auburn, to Theresa M. Leonardi, as trustee of the Ezio V. Leonardi Jr. Family Irrevocable Trust, 357 Waters Edge, Auburn, property at 5872 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $253,900.

• Edward W. Meyer, 5961 South St. Road, Auburn, to QTS Management and Leasing Inc., 2181 Ellis Drive, Auburn, property at 5961 South St. Road, $66,651. Assessment $75,400.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Jeffrey Layton and Anne Dalton, 468 Savage Farm Drive, Ithaca, to Jeffrey W. Layton and Anne Dalton (same address), as trustees of the Layton Dalton Revocable Trust, property at 8822 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $79,200.

• Jeffrey Layton and Anne Dalton, 468 Savage Farm Drive, Ithaca, to Jeffrey W. Layton and Anne Dalton (same address), as trustees of the Layton Dalton Revocable Trust, property at 699 Fire Lane 7, $0. Assessment $399,900.

• Jeffrey Layton and Anne Dalton, 468 Savage Farm Drive, Ithaca, to Jeffrey W. Layton and Anne Dalton (same address), as trustees of the Layton Dalton Revocable Trust, property at Fire Lane 7, $0. Assessment $900.

• Anne Dalton, 468 Savage Farm Drive, Ithaca, to Carolyn Mackler, 250 W. 103rd St. No. 8C, New York, property off Lake Road, $0. Assessment $51,400.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Christopher Quill, 12448 Filkins Road, Baldwinsville, to Jennelle Rose Rusaw, 1173 State Route 5, Lot 314, Elbridge, property at 12448 Filkins Road, $86,500. Assessment $31,800.

• Arthur R. Kazulak and Margaret E. Kazulak, P.O. Box 201, Meridian, to Paul Moran and Raeshel Olson. West Wareham, MA, property at 2904 State Route 370, $237,500. Assessment $146,700.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Dale Richard Baker and Raymond Scott Banas, 5728 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at 12086 State Route 90, $38,700. Assessment $74,000.

• Robert R. Green and Teresa A. Green, 928 Mill St., Locke, to Julie R. Hand, 6307 State Route 26, Whitney Point, and Jeffrey R. Green, 1331 Bellevue Heights, Locke, as co-trustees of the Robert R. Green and Teresa A. Green Irrevocable Trust, property at 928 Mill St., $0. Assessment $103,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Brian M. Kalet, 26 Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, to Ryan J. Crawford, 7977 State St. Road, Port Byron, property at 26 Tex Pultz Parkway, $117,000. Assessment $101,600.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Kyle R. Villano, 10426 Slayton Road, Port Byron, property at High Bridge Road, $0. Assessment $130,600.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Joshua W. Blodgett, 70 E. Cayuga St., Moravia, to Alexa L. Pharaoh, 5573 Brockway Road, Moravia, property at 70 E. Cayuga St., $123,000. Assessment $70,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Stephanie Taylor, 1555 King Hill Road, Endicott, as executrix of the last will and testament of David E. Murray, 2613 Laguna Drive, Endicott, to Roger Peinkofer, 353 Lanning Road, Honeoye Falls, property at 374 Hillcrest Drive and Rockefeller Road FL 27, $425,000. Assessment $202,300 and $600.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Joseph Reding and Patricia Reding, 80 Gorwydd Lane, Cayuga, to Randal S. Hearn and Jodi A. Hearn, 9121 Whistling Swan Lane, Manlius, property at 383 Cottonwood Lane, $715,000. Assessment $207,900.

• Thomas J. Lupo and Linda S. Smart, 31 Melrose Parkway, Auburn, to Marilla Gardner, 23 Hillview Drive, Union Springs, property at 31 Melrose Parkway, $298,000. Assessment $156,700.

• Florence Brook LLC, 4165 Wilson Road East, Taberg, to Scott L. Wilson, 10 John St. Apt. 4, Auburn, property at 7258 Owasco Road, $132,500. Assessment $72,200.

• Kevin Hesse, 12 Fourth Ave., Auburn, to Aimee R. Del Favero, 2792 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, property at 12 Fourth Ave., $142,900. Assessment $77,100.

• Ezio V. Leonardi, Theresa M. Leonardi and Mary A. Leonardi, 357 Waters Edge, Auburn, to Ezio V. Leonardi Jr., as trustee of the Leonardi 2021 Family Irrevocable Trust, 5872 W. Lake Road, State Route 38, Auburn, property at 357 Waters Edge, $0. Assessment $340,000.

• Norma Vanacore (fka Norma Dahl), 212 Burtis Point Road, Auburn, to Timothy Charles Reid and Stephanie Reid, Marshfield, MA, property at 212 Burtis Point Road, $500,000. Assessment $315,900.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Brian J. Hoffman, Chattanooga, TN, and Gerald R. Hoffman Jr., 109 Perrine St., Auburn, to Jacob E. Soules and Amy L. Funke, 3045 Aikens Road, Savannah, property at 2390 Sherwood Road, $35,000. Assessment $49,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Meaghan E. Cologgi, 7904 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Auburn, to Colby A. Anthony and Robert W. Anthony, 5871 Bonnie Terrace Drive, Auburn, property at 7904 Weedsport-Sennett Road, $293,963. Assessment $230,111.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Steven F. Smith to 157 Cayuga Street LLC, 749 Creager Road, Union Springs, property at 1506 Spring St. Road, $40,001. Assessment $94,800.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Tiffany M. Pauldine, 214 Ellen St., Oswego, to John D. Pauldine Jr., 16222 Ontario Shores Drive, Sterling, property at 0 Marsh Road, $0. Assessment $1,700.

• Matthew Pepe and Diane Pepe, 11 Hart St. Fairview, to Shawn S. Smith, 6731 South St., Red Creek, property at 00 LaDue Road, $20,000. Assessment $14,100.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 87

• William Tarby, 7240 State St. Road, Auburn, to Norma Vanacore, 212 Burtis Point Road, Auburn, property at 7240 State St. Road, $240,000. Assessment $135,000.

