Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 14, 2021

• Neri Merlin and Ada Merlini, 153 Willowbrook Dr., Auburn, to Michael J. Klodowski and Lisa M. Klodowski, 937 Sarah Lane, Endicott, property at 153 Willowbrook Dr., $455,000. Assessment $219,571.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 92

• Candace L. Clark, 3857 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Christine Hodkinson and Jason Vandelinder, 2088 County Route 70A, Hornell, property at 3857 Franklin St. Road, $260,797. Assessment $159,100.

• Dorothea E. Cuddy, 21 Burgess St., Auburn, to Michael J. Cuddy Jr., as trustee for the Michael J. and Dorothea G. Cuddy Irrevocable Trust, property at 6428 Sharon Dr., $0. Assessment $239,200.

• Jesse L. Maywalt and Tammi L. Maywalt, 32 Lock Tenders Dr., Jordan, to Donald R. Evans and Terri Evans, 843 Masters Road, Elbridge, property at Depot Road, $25,000. Assessment $18,400.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…

• Debra J. Sleight, as trustee for the Thomas R. and Patricia M. Ambrose Irrevocable Trust, 7518 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Brian Teal, 36 Jarvis St., Auburn, property at 7518 Cherry St. Road, $228,000. Assessment $134,600.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 68