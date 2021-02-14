Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 14, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Jan. 11-16.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Timothy P. Cool, 5623 South St. Road, Auburn, to Bridgette A. Cool, 8 Rochester St., Auburn, property at 8 Rochester St., $0. Assessment $104,000.
• Robert L. Stern, Morris Plains, NJ, to Robert L. Stern, as trustee of the R. Lester Stern Trust, Morris Plains, NJ, property at 88 Cottage St., $1. Assessment $55,800.
• Christian C. Heine, 105 Swift St., Auburn, to Michael D. Cameron and Emily C. Cameron, 521 Fellows Ave., Syracuse, property at 105 Swift St., $169,900. Assessment $123,800.
• Velma Smith, North Lauderdale, FL, to Velma Smith and Simone Callender, 44 Fitch Ave., Auburn, property at 44 Fitch Ave., $0. Assessment $79,800.
• Stacey L. Kimball and Matthew A. Kimball, 18 Florence St., Auburn, to Addison Friedman, 71 Frances St., Auburn, property at 18 Florence St., $142,500. Assessment $95,500.
• Christopher M. Foote, 67 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Rodney Murphy and Pamela Murphy, Conroe, TX, property at 67 N. Lewis St., $100,000. Assessment $71,200.
• Eric O. Session, 21 Kensington Ave., Auburn, to Todd Warner, 126 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 21 Kensington Ave., $6,000. Assessment $40,500.
• Carol L. Barbagallo, 93 Prospect St., Auburn, to Richard D’Amato, 70 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 18 Franklin St., $90,000. Assessment $62,800.
• Ryan P. Zygarowicz-Bartlett and Anastasia Zygarowicz-Bartlett, 53 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to Juan Hernandez and Carmen Valentin, 38 Park Ave., Apt. 3, Yonkers, property at 53 Fitch Ave., $110,000. Assessment $73,600.
• Robert R. Schillawski, 90 Third Ave., Weedsport, to Jeffrey J. Howard Jr., 39 Cayuga St., Auburn, property at 20 Venice St., $1,000. Assessment $28,000.
• Laurie J. Guzewicz, 3262 Walker Road, Auburn, as executrix of the last will and testament of Donald R. Miller, and Joyce A. Kowaney, 24 Gaylord St., Auburn, to James Nervina and Lori Nervina, 72 Arlington Ave., Auburn, property at 72 Arlington Ave., $70,000. Assessment $81,700.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Lacie E. McGetrick (fla Lacie E. Dodge), 3463 Sherman Road, Jordan, to Michele J. Nebel, 323 Painter Hill Road, Oxford, property at 3099 State Route 370, $89,900. Assessment $65,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Raymond F. VanNorstrand, 1112 Howell Road, Port Byron, to Raymond F. VanNorstrand and Arlene W. VanNorstrand (same address), property at Howell Road and Lake Road, $0. Assessment $382,200.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Joan D. Sigona, 2851 White Birch Lane, Auburn, to Joan D. Sigona, as trustee of the Joan D. Sigona Revocable Trust, property at 2851 White Birch Lane, $0. Assessment $106,300.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Thomas A. Stiadle Jr., 24 Lincoln St. Apt. 1E, Auburn, and Kellie Sue Stiadle, 8896 State Route 90N, King Ferry, to Kellie Sue Stiadle, property at 8896 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $91,000.
• Lela Mae Hargett, 3883 Goose St., Locke, to Logan D. Lafave and Katherine J. Hopkins, 1179 Genoa Locke Townline Road, Locke, property at 3961 Goose St. and part of 3883 Goose St., $185,000. Assessment $98,600.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Kipp Keysor, 2460 Ira Station Road, Martville, to Amber J. Sitterly, 51 Maple Ave., Port Byron, property at 2460 Ira Station Road, $169,900. Assessment $130,900.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Charles Kyle, 2727 Ira Station Road, Cato, property at 12423 Ferris Road, $35,100. Assessment $45,400.
• Richard W. Seeber, 12581 North Road, Cato, to Ty Seeber, 82 Peat Bed Road, Hannibal, property at 12581 North Road, $0. Assessment $95,100.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• David J. Kauber, P.O. Box 137, Aurora, to Robert F. Rehm and Minh T. Rehm, Stroudsburg, PA, property at 3080 State Route 90, $167,000. Assessment $287,300.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Sally Hatch and Roger Hatch, 4684 Maple Ave., Locke, to Lisa Garrow, 4686 Maple Ave., Locke, property at Route 38, $5,000. Assessment $11,200.
• Mark J. Powers (aka Mark Powers), Santa Maria, CA, and Donald J. Powers, 5697 Dresserville Road, Moravia, to Thomas F. Morse, 1371 Tollgate Hill Road, Locke, property at 1284 and 1288 Toll Gate Road, $10,000. Assessment $61,700.
• Mark J. Powers (aka Mark Powers), Santa Maria, CA, and Donald J. Powers, 5697 Dresserville Road, Moravia, to Thomas F. Morse, 1371 Tollgate Hill Road, Locke, property at 1296 and 1298 Toll Gate Road, $6,000. Assessment $36,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• Richard S. Smith and Tonya J. Smith, 47 South St., Port Byron, to Peter E. Smith, 1 South St., Port Byron, property at 47 South St., $150,000. Assessment $180,100.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Brian Guy, 2371 State Route 13, Cortland, property at 38 Aurora St., $26,400. Assessment $53,200.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Matthew Marisa, 29 Aurora St., Moravia, property at 29 Aurora St., $1. Assessment $53,200.
• Loriann Reynolds, 3136 State Route 38, Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Charlotte Irene Batzer (aka Charlotte Batzer), to Peter C. Amos, 13 E. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 43 Park St., $130,000. Assessment $79,100.
• Robert F. Walpole and Christine Walpole, P.O. Box 130, Groton, to Douglas Harriger, 4539 W. Hill Road, Locke, property at 401 Fire Lane 33, $150,000. Assessment $260,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Patricia L. Welsh and Kathleen M. Roseboom, 4645 Beef St., Syracuse, to Elizabeth A. Tracy and Kelly W. Tracy, 8309 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at 355 Fire Lane 16B, $42,500. Assessment $40,300.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Gerard P. Mahon and Elizabeth A. Mahon, 7614 Rhinehart Circle, Manlius, to Kevin A. Hesse, 12 Fourth Ave., Auburn, property at 4848 Rockefeller Road, $200,000. Assessment $110,400.
• Neri Merlin and Ada Merlini, 153 Willowbrook Dr., Auburn, to Michael J. Klodowski and Lisa M. Klodowski, 937 Sarah Lane, Endicott, property at 153 Willowbrook Dr., $455,000. Assessment $219,571.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Candace L. Clark, 3857 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Christine Hodkinson and Jason Vandelinder, 2088 County Route 70A, Hornell, property at 3857 Franklin St. Road, $260,797. Assessment $159,100.
• Dorothea E. Cuddy, 21 Burgess St., Auburn, to Michael J. Cuddy Jr., as trustee for the Michael J. and Dorothea G. Cuddy Irrevocable Trust, property at 6428 Sharon Dr., $0. Assessment $239,200.
• Jesse L. Maywalt and Tammi L. Maywalt, 32 Lock Tenders Dr., Jordan, to Donald R. Evans and Terri Evans, 843 Masters Road, Elbridge, property at Depot Road, $25,000. Assessment $18,400.
• Debra J. Sleight, as trustee for the Thomas R. and Patricia M. Ambrose Irrevocable Trust, 7518 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Brian Teal, 36 Jarvis St., Auburn, property at 7518 Cherry St. Road, $228,000. Assessment $134,600.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Nathan I. Eby and Martha A. Eby, as trustees of the Eby Living Trust, 1725 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Colton Gregg and Andrea Gregg, 10534 Salter Road, North Rose, property at Great Gully Road, $32,900. Assessment $15,540.
• Bonnie L. Ford, 1568 Number One Road, Union Springs, to Timothy E. Braun and Jennifer N. Braun, 6851 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, property at 1568 Number One Road, $320,000. Assessment $192,000.
• John D. Goeke and Teresa R. Miller, 4403 Fire Lane 4, Union Springs, to Demchak Partners Limited Partnership, Meshoppen, PA, part of 4403 Fire Lane 4, $150,000. Assessment $796,600.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Larry and Sharon Cosser, P.O. Box 103, Fair Haven, property at Main Street, $0. Assessment $23,300.
• Gary W. Clark and Kay I. Clark, 14942 W. Bay Road, Sterling, to Collen Clark and Jamie Alstron, as co-trustees of the Gary W. Clark and Kay I. Clark Trust (same address), property at 14942 W. Bay Road, $1. Assessment $345,800.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Lawrence Ennocenti and Cynthia A. Ennocenti, 241 Huffer Road, Hilton, property at Creek Road, $7,200. Assessment $3,500.
• J. Michael Van Strander, 6841 College Hill Road, Clinton, to Denver J. Rawlins, 176 Laburnam Crescent, Rochester, property off McIntyre Road and Fire Lane, $0. Assessment $8,600.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Eileen L. Parker, 338 W. Groton Road, Locke, to Deborah E. Nelson, 6769 Case Road, Moravia, property at Lick Street, $0. Assessment $150,600.
• Diane L. Vanduser, 30 Flamingo Dr., Moravia, to Estate of Fredric A. Vanduser, 6437 Eaton Road, Moravia, property at 1219 Lake Como Road, $0. Assessment $69,300.
• Mary Ann Vanduser, as executor of the last will and testament of Fredric A. Vanduser, 6437 Eaton Road, Moravia, to Michael S. Burch and Tammy Burch, 1219 Lake Como Road, Cortland, property at 1219 Lake Como Road, $33,000. Assessment $69,300.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Reddie Property Management LLC, 203 Forsythe St., Camillus, property at 12360 Coleman Road, $29,000. Assessment $133,300.