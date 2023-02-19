Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Dec. 2-8:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Timothy A. Zentner, 70 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to BGL Properties CNY LLC, 79 Cottage St., Auburn, property at 70 E. Genesee St., $85,000. Assessment $136,200.

• Joseph Calandro Jr., 85 Prospect St., Auburn, to Joseph Calandro III, 42 Fairway Drive, Auburn, as trustee of the Joseph Calandro Jr. Irrevocable Trust, property at 85 Prospect St. and 147 North St., $0. Assessment $197,900 and $180,700.

• David Borst, 249 Seymour St., Auburn, to Zakaria El Hammani, 5600 Shute Road, Trailer 2, Lafayette, property at 249 Seymour St., $80,000. Assessment $76,600.

• Tamara Magel, 31 Swamp Road, East Hampton, and Jason Magel, Phoenix, AZ, to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 89 VanAnden St., $1,500. Assessment $47,600.

• Nancy S. Baumes, 1 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, and Teresa M. Baumes, 4589 State Route 34, Auburn, as co-executors to the estate of Mildred B. Bondy, 321 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, to Daniel P. Baumes, 4589 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 321 N. Marvine Ave., $0. Assessment $166,500.

• Lawrence J. Campanelli Jr. and Sharon F. Campanelli, 578 Westlake Road, Auburn, to Bryan E. Leader, 46 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 4 Church St., $0. Assessment $61,700.

• David A. Verdi and Elizabeth C. Verdi (fka Elizabeth C. Trapani), 8 Boyle Ave., Auburn, to Nicolas Verdi and Katherine E. Verdi, 111 VanAnden St., Auburn, property at 111 VanAnden St., $92,000. Assessment $73,500.

• Gary D. Cleaver and Sharon M. Cleaver, 20 Crescent Ave., Auburn, to Gary D. Cleaver and Sharon M. Cleaver, as trustees under the Cleaver Living Trust (same address), property at 20 Crescent Ave., $0. Assessment $162,800.

• David L. Warrick, 7155 County House Road, Auburn, to Kim Telvock, 9 Church St., Auburn, property at 9 Church St., $0. Assessment $52,100.

• Christine L. Palmer, 6 Scammell Ave., Auburn, to Bernard J. Corcoran and Susan A. Corcoran, 102 Mary St., Auburn, property at 6 Scammell Ave., $237,900. Assessment $188,900.

• Elizabeth Koenig, 1 Swift St., Auburn, to Steven M. Hurst and Marla A. Hurst, 38 Maple St., Seneca Falls, property at 1 Swift St., $340,000. Assessment $249,700.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• John M. Fuller, 828 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to J&J Patterson Holdings LLC, 1147 Townline Road, Auburn, property at 828 W. Genesee St. Road, $180,000. Assessment $267,800.

• The Town of Aurelius, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Frederick J. Morganti Jr. and Melissa M. Morganti, 3195 E. Bayard St. Extension, Seneca Falls, property at 6893 River Road, $33,050. Assessment $17,500.

• The Town of Aurelius, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Frederick J. Morganti Jr. and Melissa M. Morganti, 3195 E. Bayard St. Extension, Seneca Falls, property at River Road, $33,050. Assessment $17,500.

• The Town of Aurelius, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Kelsey L. McLaughlin, 3677 Welch Road, Moravia, property at 6899 River Road, $49,600. Assessment $50,000.

• The Town of Aurelius, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Douglas A. Gutzmer and Karen M. Gutzmer, 1590 Hermance Road, Webster, and Kyle A. Gutzmer, 802 John Glenn Boulevard, Webster, property at 6899 River Road, $49,600. Assessment $50,000.

• The Town of Aurelius, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to HLD Properties LLC, 52 Route 318, Phelps, property at 6927 River Road (new No. 6925), $35,600. Assessment $45,300.

• The Town of Aurelius, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Ivan P. Szathmary, as trustee of the Cross Road Trust, 10340 Cross St., Hammondsport, property at 6883 River Road, $34,100. Assessment $17,500.

• The Town of Aurelius, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Jose E. Regalado, 64 Forbell St., Brooklyn, property at 7021 River Road, $50,200. Assessment $67,200.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Irvin B. Hoover and Mabel H. Hoover, 10877 Anstee Road, Clyde, to Joshua Adam Stampfler and Kayleigh Rae Stampfler, 67 Wilsonia Road, Rochester, property at 42 Shady Grove Road, $185,000. Assessment $105,100.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• CDJ Land LLC, 2288 Mosher Road, Scipio Center, to Douglas Ross, 3047 Fleming Scipio Town Line Road, Auburn, property at West Lake Road, $180,000. Assessment $75,000.

• Edward T. Sayles and Kathleen Sayles, 5661 South St. Road, Auburn, to Andrew Turtschin and Michelle A. Turtschin, 6154 Raisin Bee Runne, Cicero, property at 5661 South St. Road, $283,100. Assessment $206,700.

• Natalia McCormick and Patricia A. Cameron, as trustees for the David A. Cameron and John W. Cameron Jr. Irrevocable Trust, 29 S. Lewis St., Auburn, to Carl R. Judd and Geraldine M. Judd, 108 E. Main St., Trumansburg, property at 4885 W. Lake Road, $330,000. Assessment $93,500.

• Matthew B. Burt and Cynthia R. Burt, 2 Elizabeth St., Naples, and Kristy L. Burt, 5195 Ridge Road, Union Springs, to Donald CR Burt and Kristy L. Burt, 5195 Ridge Road, Union Springs, property at 5195 Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $141,400.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Brandon S. Horigan, Boonton, NJ, to Shane M. French and Michelle A. French, 36 Wedgewood Drive, Ithaca, property at 211 Fire Lane 1, $268,000. Assessment $265,000.

• Shane M. French and Michelle A. French, 36 Wedgewood Drive, Ithaca, to Bart S. Auble, 304 Comstock Road, Ithaca, and Andrew G. Auble (aka Gabe Auble and Gabriel Auble), Cary, NC, property at 211 Fire Lane 1, $0. Assessment $265,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Nelson Parsons and Betty Parsons, 13137 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Jay A. Parsons, 530 66 Road, Hannibal, property at 13137 State Route 176, $0. Assessment $56,600.

• Nelson A. Parsons, 13137 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Dale A. Parsons and Amy M. Parsons, 2948 Tindall Road, Cato, property at 12875 Farnam Road, $0. Assessment $82,100.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Inns of Aurora LLC, 391 Main St., Aurora, to Village of Aurora, 456 Main St., Aurora, part of 492 Main St., $5,000. Assessment $288,000.

• Byron J. Williams, 345 Roe Road, Willseyville, to Rebecca Busch, Oak Brook, IL, property at 475 Levanna Road, $120,000. Assessment $138,800.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to John Hanford, 465 Lafayette Road, Groton, property at 1307 Bell View Heights, $105,000. Assessment $129,000.

• Robert D. Signor, 4293 W. Hill Road, Locke, and Pamela A. Hyde (Fka Pamela A. Signor), 4519 Jordan Road, Skaneateles Falls, to Carly Roseanne Signor, 119 Terrace Drive, Syracuse, and Holly Kathryn Signor, 2769 Putnam Parkway, Scipio Center, property at 4292 W. Hill Road, $0. Assessment $260,100.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Alyson Waring, 2944 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Sarah Neville, Philadelphia, PA, property at 2944 Rockefeller Road, $210,000. Assessment $195,758.

• Susan Andrews and Carolyn Fellman, 15 Park St., Moravia, to Kevin M. Wimmer, 205 W. 89th St. Apt. 5S, New York, property at 15 Park St., $205,000. Assessment $146,900.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Gloria Jackson, 4445 Duryea St., Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Gerald Shaw (aka Gerald T. Shaw), to Eldred Farm, Real Estate and Holding LLC, property at 3847 Rockefeller Road, $1,400,000. Assessment $821,500.

• Edith C. Barrette, 4551 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, to Jesseca D. Barrette, 28 Hopkins Road Unit 4, Liverpool, as trustee of the Edith C. Barrette Irrevocable Trust, property at 4551 Twelve Corners Road, $0. Assessment $353,370.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Judith A. Forno, 31 Levenworth Ave., Auburn, as executrix of the last will and testament of Paul Mark Hess, to Judith A. Forno (same address), property at 6402 Town Hall Road, $0. Assessment $50,800.

• Judith A. Forno, 31 Levenworth Ave., Auburn, to Michael L. Sharpsteen, 109 Owasco St., Auburn, property at 6402 Town Hall Road, $0. Assessment $50,800.

• Sean Herbert (aka Sean P. Herbert) and Marisa Herbert, 12 Letchworth St., Auburn, to Rafael Atilano, 402 Camelot Court, Canandaigua, property at $12 Letchworth St., 230,000. Assessment $98,800.

• Edith C. Barrette, 4551 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, to Jesseca D. Barrette, 28 Hopkins Road Unit 4, Liverpool, as trustee of the Edith C. Barrette Irrevocable Trust, property at 4888 Gahwiler Road, $0. Assessment $155,556.

• James L. Swagler and Debra D. Swagler (aka Debra A. Swagler), 6 Calloway Drive, Auburn, to Mark T. Mellor, as trustee of the Charles G. Mellor Irrevocable Trust, Sisterville, WV, property at 6 Calloway Drive, $875,000. Assessment $335,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Gary and Margaret Salvage, 3230 Barrington Way, Auburn, to Jeffrey M. Salvage, as trustee of Gary and Margaret Salvage Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 3230 Barrington Way, $1. Assessment $299,000.

• Delos C. Woodworth Jr. and Kathleen Y. Woodworth, 3063 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Corey D. Woodworth, 7830 Grant Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the Delos C. Woodworth Jr. and Kathleen Y. Woodworth Irrevocable Trust, property at 3063 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $147,300.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• William Chilson, 2182 State Route 31, Port Byron, to William Chilson (same address) and Harold Farrell (same address), property at 753 Old Route 326, $

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Roberto Tiessen and Ina Crease-Tiessen, ON, Canada, to Constance M. Ryan, 86 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, and Michael P. Ryan, Hilliard, OH, property at 544 Quonset Drive, $34,000. Assessment $22,200.

• JPMorgan Chae Bank, N.A., Columbus, OH, to James C. McElveen and Eric McElveen, 174 W. 6th St., Oswego, property at 1415 Sterling Station Road, $170,000. Assessment $162,000.

• Peter T. VanBuskirk and Ellen S. VanBuskirk, North Port, FL, to James S. Stempowski, 3296 Oak Brook Road, Baldwinsville, property at 14910 N. Hadcock Drive, $342,000. Assessment $195,000.

• Justin Bymaster, 447 State Route 104A, Sterling, to Michelle Scott and Joseph Gapski, 9130 Old Route 31, Lyons, property at 14039 Short Cut Road, $50,000. Assessment $40,800.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Michael Peck and Bonnie Peck, 5955 Howell Road, Locke, to Karri Bogart (same address), property at 5955 Howell Road, $135,000. Assessment $120,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• John T. Borst and Cynthia A. Borst, 1844 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to John T. Borst II, 10 Tamara Lane, Port Byron, property at 1844 Turnpike Road and Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $183,600.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Roberta Richards, 3685 Welch Road, Moravia, to John R. McLaughlin, 3677 Welch Road, Moravia, property at 3685 Welch Road, $0. Assessment $73,000.