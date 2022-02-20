Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 20, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Jan. 10-16:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Michael E. Carr Sr., 606 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Timothy Carr, as trustee of the Michael E. Carr Irrevocable Trust, 6413 Victory Drive, Auburn, property at 606 and 602 N. Seward Ave., $0. Assessment $165,600 and $24,500.

• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Elaine Cummings, 1613 Ridge Road, Lot 1, Lansing, property at 108 Dunning Ave., $93,000. Assessment $67,000.

• Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company to Federal National Mortgage Association, property at 23 Peacock St., $0. Assessment $55,999.

• Donald W. Ward, 6 St. Anthony St., Auburn, to Stacey L. Curtis, as trustee of the Trudy M. Sweeney Irrevocable Trust, 5831 State Route 90, Cayuga, property at 6 St. Anthony St., $169,900. Assessment $124,400.

• Plaza Group 200 LLC, 501 John James Audubon Parkway, Suite 400, Amherst, to Schulz Properties LLC, 4 Depew St., Auburn, property at 211 and 213 North St., $750,000. Assessment $399,700.

• Joseph A. Donovan and Nancy C. Donovan, 122 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Joseph A. Donovan and Nancy C. Donovan, as trustees of the Donovan Living Trust (same address), property at 122 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $117,900.

• Michael A. DeAngelis Jr., 128 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Jessica Dudek, 5423 Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 128 Dunning Ave., $137,000. Assessment $81,600.

• James N. Casbarro, 11 Vista St., Auburn, to Mark Locastro, 5 Linn Ave., Auburn, property at 11 Vista St., $0. Assessment $121,800.

• Viola M. Calabrese, 8 Cameron St., Auburn, to Michael R. Williams, 303 Ansonia Court, Camillus, property at 8 Cameron St., $140,400. Assessment $81,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Green Meadows Ltd., 1503 Clark St. Road, Auburn, to D & W Diesel Realty LLC, Jasper, IN, property at 1503 and 1507 Clark St. Road, $7,110,000. Assessment $4,475,000.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Christopher R. Bulawa and Amanda L. Fuller (nka Amanda L. Fuller-Bulawa), 40 White Anchor Cove, Jordan, to Christopher R. Bulawa (same address), property at 40 White Anchor Cove, $0. Assessment $283,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Charles C. Barsh, 11304 Cooper St., Cato, to Bradley W. Leyburn, 11645 Old State Road, Cato, property at 11304 Cooper St., $54,000. Assessment $45,500.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Curtis A. Jones, 1921 Atwater Road, King Ferry, to Curtis A. Jones and Jessica E. Crouch (same address), property at 1921 Atwater Road, $0. Assessment $120,800.

• David M. Underwood, as executor of the last will and testament of Arthur M. Underwood, 8899 State Route 90 East, King Ferry, to Lori Marie Amato Knopp and Matthew Allen Knopp, Sneads Ferry, NC, part of 8899 State Route 90 East, $185,000. Assessment $508,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Thomas M. Cook and Anna Jane Christine Cook (fka Anna Jane Christine Ives), 11460 North St., Cato, to Klaus J. Busch, 3663 State Route 370, Cato, property at 11460 North St., $167,500. Assessment $95,100.

• Debra A. Dunham, 11965 Watkins Road, Cato, to Michael J. Cinnamon and Joannie Mae Cinnamon, 1989 Jones Road, Cato, property at 11965 Watkins Road, $377,500. Assessment $200,000.

• Loretta L. Royce, 469 County Route 8, Fulton, to Audrey T. Smith, 3663 Lloyd Road, Cato, property at 3663 Lloyd Road, $1. Assessment $78,200.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• Janice M. Botsford, 270 W. Groton Road, Groton, to Sean M. Driscoll, 3390 Brick Church Road, Aurora, Christopher J. Driscoll, 4 Dexter Ave., Auburn,and Katherine R. Driscoll, 2250 Glanville Road, Auburn, as trustees of the Pumpkin Hill Farming Income Only Trust, 2299 Black Rock Road, Aurora, property at 3570 Brick Church Road and Levanna Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

• Sean M. Driscoll, 3390 Brick Church Road, Aurora, Christopher J. Driscoll, 4 Dexter Ave., Auburn, and Katherine R. Driscoll, 2250 Glanville Road, Auburn, as trustees of the Pumpkin Hill Farming Income Only Trust, to Amanda Emily Mason and Trevor John Mason, 106 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 3570 Brick Church Road, $137,500. Assessment $692,500.

• Michael Britt and Jaclyn Freeland-Britt, 1549 Britt Road, Aurora, to Michael Britt (same address), property at 1549 Britt Road, $1. Assessment $95,300.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Anita Graf, as trustee of the Happy Trails Trust, 323 N. Albany St., Ithaca, to Genoa Silber LLC, 6 Saint Andrew’s Hill, Pittsford, properties at 0000 and 688 Old Genoa Road and 0000 and 11888 State Route 90, $475,000. Assessments $6,500, $138,500, $3,800 and $2,200.

• Craig J. Todd and Kimberly S. Todd, 12562 State Route 90, Locke, to L. Thane Benson, 457 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, property at 12562 State Route 90, $605,000. Assessment $330,900.

• Gerald J. Todd, 12519 State Route 90, Locke, to L. Thane Benson, 457 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, property at State Route 90 and off Erron Hill Road, $15,000. Assessment $16,600 and $8,500.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to James L. Warren and James D. Stevens II, 1468 State Route 31, Port Byron, property at 8415 King St. Road, $37,187. Assessment $43,700.

• Sally A. Smith, 1526 Howland Island Road, Port Byron, Michelle M. McLoughlin, Mooresville, NC, and David J. Smith, 8652 Livingston Road, Red Creek, to Julie A. Watkins, Glenmoore, PA, property at 1526 Howland Island Road, $150,000. Assessment $78,100.

• Richard H. Smith, Celebration, FL, to Mark L. Jindrak, 1 Park St., Port Byron, property at 1 Park St., $67,500. Assessment $65,700.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• Catherine E. Stott, 7153 State Route 90 North, Montezuma, to C. B. Brooks LLC, 317 Cliffside Drive, Auburn, property at 7153 State Route 90 North, $30,000. Assessment $52,300.

• Paul Meyer of C.B. Brooks LLC, 317 Cliffside Drive, Auburn, to Dustin Parker, 25 Spruce Lane, Seneca Falls, property at 7153 State Route 90 North, $180,000. Assessment $52,300.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Rosemarie A. Wright, 5784 New Hope Road, Moravia, to Jeffrey Oplinger, 10 Lansing Station Road, Lot 5, Lansing, property at 5585 Sayles Corners Road, $30,000. Assessment $23,500.

• Ronald Greschler, P.O. Box 10, Moravia, to Vera Oulianova, 125 Thollen St., Staten Island, property at 3 Williams St., $155,000. Assessment $95,000.

• Kellogg Auto Supply Co., Inc., 161 Main St., Cortland, to Smith & Volo Properties LLC, P.O. Box 264, Route 5, Vernon, property at 92 W. Cayuga St., $157,000. Assessment $179,189.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Bernadette E. Rinkle (fka Bernadette E. Ackerman), 130 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Geffrey V. Vanderwerff and Kelsea Vanderwerff, 1 Florence St., Auburn, property at 130 Melrose Road, $159,500. Assessment $94,500.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• David A. Verrone and Melissa P. Verrone, Flanders, NJ, to Paul McAteer and Nancy McAteer, Oceanport, NJ, property at 53 Fire Lane 23, $339,000. Assessment $155,000.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 92

• George D. Donnon and Deborah L. Donnon, 6708 Iowa Road, Moravia, to Patrick Gignilliat, 84 Elm St., Cortland, property at 6708 Iowa Road, $230,000. Assessment $142,300.

• Jeffrey N. Willcox and Heidi L. Willcox, 5984 Dresserville Road, Moravia, to Leah A. Voigt, Grand Rapids, MI, property at Dumplin Hill Road, $170,000. Assessment $65,500.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Josephine M. Heslep LLC, Richmond, VA, to Bradford A. Boyd and Alison L. Boyd, Calemad Drive, Auburn, property at Lot 10 Calemad Drive, $70,000. Assessment $37,800.

• Grant L. Perry and Patricia N. Perry, 3547 Depot Road, Auburn, to Peters Dairy Farm Inc., 4093 Miller Road, Auburn, part of Depot Road, $130,000. Assessment $83,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Jennifer B. Smith, as trustee for the Jane J. Bowen Irrevocable Trust, 1650 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Thomas E. Smith and Courtney M. Johnston-Smith, 113 Dawson Ave., Auburn, property at 1650 Great Gully Road, $0. Assessment $296,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Steven Kush, 14041 Cosgrove Road, Sterling, to Justin A. Kush (same address), property at 13991 Cosgrove Road, $125,000. Assessment $84,900.

• Budd Borchers and Peggy Borchers, 1661 Yuhas Drive, Sterling, to Tammy Martin, Tarpon Springs, FL, property at Yuhas Drive and State Route 38, $60,000. Assessment $26,100.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 87

• Bruce M. Crawford, 25 Willowcrest Lane, Port Byron, to Steven F. Squires Sr. and Katrina M. Squires, 134 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 7991 State St. Road, $159,000. Assessment $119,900.

• Gail M. McDowell, as administratrix of the estate of Rory McDowell, 8170 Centerport Road, Port Byron, to A&J Baliva Properties LLC, 7148 Donovan Road, Auburn, property at 7354 Powers Road, $39,000. Assessment $96,100.

• Heidi N. Ragusa, 7039 Nugent Road, Auburn, to Daniel Ouimette and Jessica L. Ouimette, 31 Frazee St., Auburn, property at 7039 Nugent Road, $228,000. Assessment $135,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• Robert W. Gebczyk and Deborah M. Gebczyk, 3734 School House Road, Moravia, to Shelley Emperato, Waynesville, MO, Brian Gonzalez, Austin, TX, and Kathleen Mayer, Griffin, GA, as trustees of the Robert and Deborah Gebczyk Income Only Trust, property at 3734 School House Road, $0. Assessment $253,587.

