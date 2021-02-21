Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 21, 2021

• Brian Teal and Alicia Teal, 36 Jarvis St., Auburn, to Megan C. Falicchio, 1824 E. Shore Dr., Ithaca, property at 36 Jarvis St., $160,000. Assessment $118,900.

• The City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to James J. Driscoll, 16 Scamell Ave., Auburn, property at 1 State St., $0. Assessment $37,000.

• James J. Driscoll, 6916 Basswood Road, Auburn, to Muldrow Properties LLC, 25 Madison Ave., Auburn, property at 123 Genesee St., $205,000. Assessment $85,000.

• Kenneth E. Davis and Judy L. Davis, 18 Benham Ave., Auburn, to Brandon Stewart, 3207 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and Terry Davis, Bloomington, MN, property at 18 Benham Ave., $1. Assessment $123,000.

• Vincent P. Shaw, 3 Harnden St., Auburn, to Vincent P. Shaw, as trustee of the Vincent P. Shaw Revocable Trust, property at 3 Harnden St., 0. Assessment $151,000.

• Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Surako Follings Sr., Pinoli, CA, property at 49 Chase St., $1,120. Assessment $8,100.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83