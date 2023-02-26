Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Dec. 9-15:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Christopher Peters, 26329 Alverson Road, Evans Mills, to Patrick R. Jenkins, 115 Bridge St., Seneca Falls, property at 16-18 Foote St., $165,000. Assessment $124,800.

• John C. Rossi and Suzanne M. Rossi, 41 Charles St., Auburn, to John C. Rossi Jr., 4233 Rancho Park Drive, Liverpool, Steven J. Rossi, 12 Standart Ave., Auburn, and Jennifer A. Rossi, 15 Alden Ave., Auburn, property at 41 Charles St., $0. Assessment $211,400.

• Replogle Homes LLC, Rockland, MA, to Timothy John Hopkins, 21 Lincoln St., Upper West Apartment, Auburn, property at 63 Osborne St., $103,000. Assessment $84,900.

• PREP Food-Auburn LLC, Park City, UT, to Twas Properties LLC, Thomaston, GA, property at 176 Grant Ave., $1,700,000. Assessment $1,284,000.

• Lewis E. Springer II and Mary K. Springer, Punta Gorda, FL, to Bapa 149 Grant Ave Re LLC, 2750 Westinghouse Road, Horseheads, property at 149 Grant Ave., $580,000. Assessment $736,800.

• Carolyn R. Boehler, 144 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Sarah Hodson, 134 Chapman Ave., Auburn, part of 142 Dunning Ave., $16,000. Assessment $120,500.

• Jonathan E. Borsa, 17 Park Ave. Unit 1, Auburn, to LEB Properties Inc. (same address), property at 11-13 Lawton Ave. and 16 Jefferson St., $0. Assessment $174,200.

• Barbara Allen, Mesa, AZ, to Michael A. Dunchak, 3 Dexter Ave. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 103 Perrine St., $84,000. Assessment $113,600.

• Gary T. Burke and Colleen A. Burke, 77 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Meghan M. Burke an Brendon L. Burke, as trustees for the Gary T. Burke and Colleen A. Burke Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 77 Hamilton Ave., $0. Assessment $97,600.

• Matthew T. Evans and Meaghan A. Evans, 66 Swift St., Auburn, to Brian Durant, 112 Swift St., Auburn, property at 66 Swift St., $254,400. Assessment $191,300.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• John M. LaFratta, 5923 Lower Lake Road, Cayuga, to John M. LaFratta and Heather D. LaFratta (same address), property at 5923 Lower Lake Road, $0. Assessment $304,000.

• Lawrence F. Brown and Geraldine Judith Brown, 2092 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Geraldine Judith Brown (same address), property at 2092 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $134,400.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Timothy Blowers, 2114 Pinckney Road, Auburn, to Kathleen Blowers, 8807 E. Terrace St., Weedsport, property at 8807 E. Terrace St., $1. Assessment $130,000.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Cato Farms LLC, 11032 State Route 34, Cato, to Ryan A. Daly and Cheryl D. Conway-Daly, 11274 Slayton Road, Cato, property at 11274 Slayton Road, $0. Assessment $129,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• William A. Applebee (aka William A. Applebee Jr.), 9036 N. Main St. Road, Port Byron, as executor of the estate of Ruth C. Applebee, Blauvelt Drive, Port Byron, to William A. Applebee (aka William A. Applebee Jr.) (same address), property at 47 Green St., $0. Assessment $19,000.

• Donald R. Waterman and Evelyn B. Waterman, 1032 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, to Benjamin R. King and Kimberly E. King, 1058 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, property at 1109 and 1116 Spring Lake Road, $700,000. Assessment $433,000 and $430,000.

• Scott Lincoln and Gabriella Otvos-Lincoln (fka Gabriella Otvos), P.O. Box 162, Weedsport, to Shawn Ripley, P.O. Box 54, Auburn, property at 10364 Slayton Road, $75,000. Assessment $63,500.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Donna L .Lo Vette, 2800 Hill Road, Genoa, and Jeffrey T. Cook and Dorinda L. Cook, 507 Salmon Creek Road, Lansing, to Kelly J. Ward and Kerry Anne B. Ward, Crownsville, MD, property at 2800 and 0 Hill Road, $55,000. Assessment $97,100 and $61,600.

• Donna L. Lo Vette and Harry E. Lo Vette, 2800 Hill Road, Genoa, to Donna L. Lo Vette (same address), property at 2800 Hill Road, $0. Assessment $88,300.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Brandy Phillips, 3715 Weller Road, Cato, as executrix of the estate of Deborah Huth, to Brandy Phillips (same address), property at 3715 Weller Road, $1. Assessment $137,100.

• Russelll J. Lippert and Elizabeth A. Lippert, 11539 Southard Road, Cato, to Russell J. Lippert (same address), property at 11539 Southard Road, $0. Assessment $129,800.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Mark A. Tarntino Jr. and Jessica Tarntino, 814 State Route 38, Locke, to John J. Krantz and Martha L. Krantz, 18 Anchor Drive, Ithaca, property at 814 State Route 38, $100,000. Assessment $118,000.

• Timothy J. Bishop and Shannon V. Drake, 5776 Howell Road, Locke, to Pawel Pochron, East Stroudsburg, PA, property at 5472 Booth Road, $199,000. Assessment $139,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Frank T. Hurd, 8693 Centerport Road, Weedsport, as executor to the estate of Frank R. Hurd (aka Frank E. Hurd), 1276 Berger Road, Port Byron, to Kira Farr, 8289 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, property at 1268 Berger Road, $113,400. Assessment $63,800.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• John I. Forgham and Mary Lou Forgham, RD No. 1, Port Byron, to Carla M. Zamudio, 7765 Davis Road South, North Syracuse, property at 8224 Mentz Church Road, $0. Assessment $64,700.

• Audrey Guy, Port Charlotte, FL, and George Guy, 8551 Davis Road, Port Byron, to Brandon S. Garman and Lucinda R. Garman, 8594 Wilsey Road, Port Byron, property at Wilsey Road, $21,500. Assessment $12,600.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Rosemarie Glover, 26 Summit St., Cortland, to Robert Babcock, 10 Summit St., Cortland, property at 501 Indian Cove, $100,000. Assessment $147,200.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Donald L. Newell, 5028 Dewitt Road, Skaneateles, to Helen C. Newell (same address), property at Dewitt Road, $0. Assessment $3,600.

• Kent H. Defendorf, 897 State Route 326, Cayuga, to Nathan Lamphere, 112 Olympia Terrace, Auburn, property at 3559 Twelve Corners Road, $95,400. Assessment $85,200.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Endy China and Mireille F. China, 15 Green Links Turn, Auburn, to Joseph Reding and Patricia Reding, 80 Gorywood Lane, Cayuga, property at 15 Green Links Turn, $420,000. Assessment $283,600.

• Mark T. Mellor, as trustee of the Charles G. Mellor Irrevocable Trust, Sistersville, WV, and Charles G. Mellor, 38 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Charles Bouley Jr., as trustee of the Jessica Bouley Living Trust, 75 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, property at 38 Willowbrook Drive, $785,312. Assessment $242,600.

• Nina Spano, as administratrix of the estate of Daniel G. Dello Stritto, 4230 Montezuma Course, Liverpool, to 857 Crow Hill Road LLC, P.O. Box 786, Skaneateles, property at 7325 Owasco Road, $110,000. Assessment $71,600.

• John F. Conway and Gail M. Conway, 47 Second Ave., Auburn, to Justin W. Conway (same address) and Eric J. Conway, 31 Elizabeth St., as co-trustees of the John F. Conway and Gail M. Conway Irrevocable Trust, property at 47 Second Ave., $0. Assessment $128,500.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Carl Vernon, 1761 Center Road, Scipio Center, to Devin Sherman and Racheal Sherman, 4376 Doolittle Road, Locke, property at 1761 and 1765 Center Road, $133,000. Assessment $84,217 and $19,500.

• Hether Pipher (fka Hether Bonnett), as successor trustee of the Ruth Pipher Family Trust, 1562 Lick St., Moravia, and Ruth L. Pipher, to Alexis A. Glennon and Natalie M. Kimbrough, as trustees of the Wililam S. Speck and Karen S. Speck Irrevocable Trust, 2985 Sally Road, Moravia, property at 3762 Kennedy Road, $84,000. Assessment $23,500.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Rachel Lynn Case and David Darin Phillips, 6879 State Route 41, Homer, to David Darin Phillips (same address), property at 6353 to 6397 Phillips Road, $0. Assessment $374,600.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• LBW Sennett LLC, 345 Park Ave., 8th Floor, New York, to Agree Convenience No. 1, LLC, Bloomfield Hills, MI, property at 11 Plaza Drive, $10,680,000. Assessment $5,016,576.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Edwin Paul Leach, 4393 Eddy Road, Canastota, as administrator of the estate of Gwynne Leach, 17 Spring St., Union Springs, to Red House Reohrs LLC, 620 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 17 Spring St., $75,000. Assessment $99,760.

• Bruce W. Prouten and Valerie A. Prouten, 6 Spring St., Union Springs, to Jamie Michael Prouten, Danville, KY, and Jaylyn Marie Edoo, 33 Nordica Circle, Stony Point, as trustees of the Bruce W. Prouten and Valerie A. Prouten Irrevocable Trust, property at 6 Spring St., Spring Street and 5108 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $114,000, $12,700 and $50,900.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Gregory Dillon and Terese Dillon, Pensacola, FL, to Nicholas McCarthy, 34 Catherine St., Oswego, property at Sterling Center Road, $10,500. Assessment $12,100.

• Ruth Ann Van Antwerp, 13638 State Route 38, Martville, to Scott and Joni McCloe (same address), property at 13638 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $38,700.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Douglas A. Dwyer and Cynthia L. Dwyer, 44 Central St., Moravia, to Daniel J. Jackson, 2025 Warner Road, Moravia, property at 6084 Filmore Road, $42,000. Assessment $32,700.

• Gregory A. Reed, 890 Cutler School Road, Cortland, as executor of the last will and testament of Floyd L. Reed, to Gregory A. Reed (same address), as executor of the last will and testament of Barbara M. Reed, property at Creech Road, $0. Assessment $36,100.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• David G. Evelyn and Jennifer Weinraub, 121 Cayuga Park Road, Ithaca, to Christopher Philip Sheridan and Nancy Theresa Sheridan, 16 Ivan Common, Rochester, property at 2964 Fire Lane 3, $330,000. Assessment $205,000.