Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 27, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Jan. 17-23:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Samuel E. Granato, 68 Kearney Ave., Auburn, to Emma S. Cohen and Jesica D. Dominguez Lopez, 38 Foote St., Auburn, property at 68 Kearney Ave., $170,000. Assessment $134,400.

• Beth A. Rabuano, as trustee for the Linda A. Rooker Revocable Trust, 7 S. Lewis St., Auburn, to All Nations Realty of Ontario, Ontario, CA, property at 9 S. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $109,000.

• Corey R. Colvin, 163 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Bernadette Rinkle and Kelly Rafia, Atlanta, GA, property at 163 S. Seward Ave., $151,000. Assessment $96,100.

• Marc A. Lashomb, 79 Cottage St., Apt. 2, Auburn, to Savannah Ashbaugh, 28-30 West St., Auburn, property at 28-30 West St., $50,000. Assessment $60,000.

• James P. Klink, 68-70 Chedell Place, Auburn, to James P. Klink and Teressa D. Klink (same address), property at 68-70 Chedell Place, $1. Assessment $63,100.

• Daniel L. Armistead, 24 St. Anthony St., Auburn, to Daniel L. Armistead and Christine J. Armistead (same address), property at 24 St. Anthony St., $0. Assessment $133,900.

• Patrick Murphy and Barbara Murphy, 5442 Elm Dr., Lewiston, to Lester Armstrong and Joshua Armstrong, 12 Hummingbird Way, Port Byron, property at 48 Logan St., $113,000. Assessment $77,700.

• MMDI Properties LLC, 353 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Darryl T. Clark and Tiffanie S. Clark, 16 Spring St., Auburn, property at 42 Capitol St., $72,500. Assessment $67,300.

• Marcia Sager-Thomson, 131 York St., Auburn, to Meghan C. Wingerter (same address), property at 131 York St., $0. Assessment $70,800.

• Chris J. Hutchinson (aka Christopher James Hutchinson), 114 South St., Auburn, to Melanie E. Conklin, 9 Moraine Manor, Auburn, property at 44 Maple St., $160,000. Assessment $66,800.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Steven M. Orchard, 6198 Lake St., Cayuga, to McLain Property Advisors LLC, 5 Alessandro Dr., Ithaca, property at 6198 Lake St., $75,000. Assessment $87,200.

• Colleen Saxton, as executor of the last will and testament of Robert S. Colbert, 623 Turnpike Road, Cayuga, to Patterson Farms Inc., 1131 Townline Road, Auburn, property at 623 Turnpike Road, $160,000. Assessment $118,200.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Lisa M. Dinneen, 4 Kearney Ave., Auburn, to Joseph M. Dunn, 6473 State Route 80, Apulia Station, property at 8917 N. Willow St., $100,000. Assessment $80,400.

• Thomas J. Romano and Nancy L. Romano, 2713 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Naravahanadatta Schneider and Patricia Schneider, 49 Osceola Ave., Irvington, property at 2713 E. Brutus St., $164,500. Assessment $130,222.

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, and Jack V. Benedict, 3429 Blumer Road, Jordan, to Kristina M. Frank and Craig M. Frank, 132 Genesee Garden Apartments, Auburn, property at 8970 Jackson St., $169,500. Assessment $118,500.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Jeffrey J. Smith and Lauren M. Smith, 3402 Cottle Road, Weedsport, to iDeel Properties LLC (same address), property at 5658 Poplar Cove and West Lake Road, $0. Assessment $193,500 and $105,500.

• Dennis E. Baney and Cynthia A. Baney, 6017 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Joseph L. Baney and Heather B. Smith, as trustees for the Dennis E. Baney and Cynthia A. Baney Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 6017 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $283,600.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• James R. Underwood and Cindie L. Bobnick, 289 Front St., Oswego, to John A. Sacco, 100 Oakdale Road, Johnson City, property at 899 Fire Lane 6, $700,000. Assessment $422,100.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Nanette Nye-Rutledge, 55 Murphy’s Way, Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Donald S. Nye, to Enhance Properties LLC, 59 Aurora St., Moravia, property at Tollgate Road, $1. Assessment $56,800.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• James Replogle, Rockland, MA, to Belinda A. Tanner, 25 Utica St., Port Byron, property at 7808 State Route 90N, $151,500. Assessment $45,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Helen Baldwin and Foster Baldwin, 54 Brewick Road, Hewlett, to Gary Kratzer, 1446 State Route 38, Moravia, property at Oak Hill Road, $5,000. Assessment $10,800.

• Owasco Meat Company Inc., 61 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, to Millbrook Meats LLC, 6243 Howell Road, Locke, property at 61 Oak Hill Road, $75,000. Assessment $139,500.

• David J. O’Connor, 385 Fire Lane 31, Moravia, to David J. O’Connor and Marianne R. O’Connor (same address), property at 385 Fire Lane 31, $0. Assessment $347,400.

• Denise L. Nye, 2832 State Route 38A, Moravia, to Angela J. White and Elton L. White, 4987 Mt. Pleasant Road, Moravia, property at 2832 State Route 38A, $55,000. Assessment $60,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• David P. Campagnola, as trustee for the Carl A. Campagnola Irrevocable Trust, 106 Letchworth St., Auburn, to Gregory L. Szczepanski, 23 Fourth Ave., Auburn, property at 106 Letchworth St., $160,000. Assessment $91,400.

• Patrick J. Ogar, 6228 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Jessica L. Meyer, 3293 Walker Road, Auburn, property at 6228 Oakridge Road, $235,000. Assessment $103,400.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Carol A. Cornwell, as executrix of the last will and testament of Bryan A. Cornwell, Schum & Werner, PLLC, 43 Nichols St. P.O. Box 102, Spencerport, to Carol A. Cornwell, 1365 Paul Road, Churchville, property at 2995 Booth Road, $0. Assessment $73,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• George R. Burgette and Susan A. Burgette, 12 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Nathan G. Burgette and Amanda Anzalone-Burgette, as trustees for the George R. and Susan A. Burgette Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 12 N. Hunter Ave., $0. Assessment $177,800.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Marilla R. Gardner, 23 Hillview Dr., Union Springs, to Michael R. Vanderhoof, 5854 State Route 96, House 217, Romulus, property at 23 Hillview Dr., $235,000. Assessment $194,500.

• Mary Alice Price and Dennis D. Price, 5059 Kozy Kove, Cayuga, to Christopher J. Zirbel and Jeffrey N. Zirbel, as co-trustees of the Mary Alice Price and Dennis D. Price Trust (same address), property at 5059 and 5058 Kozy Kove Road, $0. Assessment $375,000 and $16,600.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Eleanor C. Colvin, 1251 Woodhull Road, Webster, Julia A. Hill, 424 Tarrington Road, Rochester, Alan C. Colvin, 52 Oliver St., Rochester, Janice Cornell, Clarksville, MD, and Andrew E. Colvin, 88 Marc-mar Trail, Rochester, to Town of Sterling, 1290 State Route 104A, Sterling, property at 14892 W. Bay Road, $40,000. Assessment $165,000.

• Charlene A. Bisbing, East Stroudsburg, PA, to Milos Budzel and Andrea Budzelova, Franklin, NJ, property at 15933 Irwin Road, $47,000. Assessment $30,200.

• Joseph M. Yuhas, 1876 Pierce Road, Martville, to Dale J. Pemberton, 2037 Cayuga St., Romulus, property at 1665 Yuhas Dr., $35,000. Assessment $52,300.

• James L. Hall and Nancy A. Hall, 15175 Center Road, Sterling, to Ashley Lynn Harris and Christopher Lee Harris, 15081 Center Road, Sterling, property at 15081 Center Road, $150,000. Assessment $138,700.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 87

• Leroy Barned, 1832 McDonald Road, Auburn, to L. Jason Barned, 664 McDonald Road, Port Byron, property at 1832 McDonald Road, $0. Assessment $115,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• Celestia A. Clark, 2255 E. Venice Road, Moravia, to Eric A. Clark (same address), property at 2224 E. Venice Road, $0. Assessment $67,889.

• Erin S. Becker (nka Erin S. Sharpsteen), 1713 State Route 34, Genoa, to Jessica Aguilar, 1598 State Route 34, Genoa, property at 1713 State Route 34, $175,000. Assessment $86,300.

• Carol A. Baildon, 1757 Venice-Moravia Town Line Road, Moravia, to Sara A. Samara, as trustee for the Carol A. Baildon Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 1757 Moravia Venice Town Line Road, $0. Assessment $89,900.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Horace F. Burghdurf and Katrina Burghdurf, 11880 McNeeley Road, Red Creek, property at 11872 McNeeley Road, $20,500. Assessment $66,100.

• Cassie L. Wilday, 13017 Coleman Road, Red Creek, to Michael A. Rotach, P.O. Box 622, Fulton, property at 13017 Coleman Road, $0. Assessment $61,000.

