Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 28, 2021

• Carmel A. Grady, P.O. Box 303, Moravia, to William C. Whiffen, P.O. Box 533, Moravia, property at 3441 State Route 34B, $40,000. Assessment $80,800.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 92

• Justin Demuth and Jillian M. D’Amico, 3265 Walker Road, Auburn, to Kathleen J. Chaykosky, Tampa, FL, property at 3265 Walker Road, $259,900. Assessment $210,600.

• Kevin W. Greenwood, 8037 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Kevin W. Greenwood and Kathleen R. Greenwood (same address), property at Weedsport Sennett Road, $0. Assessment $82,800.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 68

• Suzanne Murray, 1546 Spring St. Road, Cayuga, to Michael E. Murray (same address), property at 1546 Spring St. Road, $0. Assessment $193,900.

• Gorwydd Development Company, 5 Court St., Auburn, to Roxanne M. Barden, Leesburg, VA, property off of State Route 90, $50,000. Assessment $22,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 97