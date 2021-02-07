Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 5, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Jan. 1-10.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Joanna Donovan, 7 Cayuga St., Auburn, and John Halbritter, 60 Standard Ave., Auburn, to Kristina Kimak and Corey Brahney Sr., 1646 New Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, property at 7 Cayuga St., $92,500. Assessment $90,200.
• James C. Best and Sylvia Sue Best, 6 Florence St., Auburn, to James C. Best and Sylvia Sue Best, as co-trustees of the James C. Best and Sylvia Sue Best Revocable Trust, property at 6 Florence St., $0. Assessment $99,300.
• Amber Spain-Mosher, 19 Seymour St., Auburn, to David C. Laning, 7 Liberty St., Auburn, property at 19 Seymour St., $129,320. Assessment $77,800.
• Yvonne M. Brooks, 22 Seminary Ave., Auburn, to Susan Fedyshyn, 304 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, property at 22 Seminary Ave., $45,000. Assessment $56,300.
• Anton Kowalski, P.O. Box 751, Auburn, to Paul E. Gee, 25 Mann St., Auburn, property at 25 Mann St., $72,000. Assessment $61,000.
• Auburn Cement Products Co. Inc., by Robert Gauthier, 24 South St., Auburn, to City of Auburn (same address), property at 22 Perrine St., $0. Assessment $31,000.
• Perrine Street Holdings LLC, by Robert Gauthier, 24 South St., Auburn, to City of Auburn (same address), property at 20 Perrine St., $0. Assessment $16,000.
• Perrine Street Holdings LLC, by Robert Gauthier, 24 South St., Auburn, to City of Auburn (same address), property at 23 Perrine St., $0. Assessment $106,600.
• Auburn Cement Products Co. Inc., by Robert Gauthier, 24 South St., Auburn, to City of Auburn (same address), property at 25 Cottage St., $0. Assessment $8,000.
• Thomas W. Treat and Kim M. Quigley, 7283 County House Road, Auburn, to QT Enterprises Inc. (same address), property at 172-174 Van Anden St., $0. Assessment $51,000.
• Thomas W. Treat and Kim M. Quigley, 7283 County House Road, Auburn, to QT Enterprises Inc. (same address), property at 2 Howard St., $0. Assessment $70,800.
• Erin Boyhan, 36 Ross St., Auburn, to Garret Komarisky and Bethany A. Komarisky, 1730 W. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 36 Ross St., $97,414. Assessment $89,300.
• Allison M. Skinner, 89 Cottage St., Auburn, to Mason B. Skye, 140 Merritt Ave., Syracuse, property at 89 Cottage St., $106,000. Assessment $85,000.
• Barry Leader, 19 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Jose O. Mejia, 15323 Alrington Terrace, Jamaica, property at 59 N. Lewis St., $95,000. Assessment $55,600.
• Joel M. Weirick and Barbara A. Bowen, 33 Wilbur Ave., Auburn, to Claire E. Minnoe, 16 Eastern Parkway, Auburn, property at 33 Wilbur Ave., $160,250. Assessment $118,600.
• Linda A. LaDouce, 99 Steel St., Auburn, Michael J. Costello, 3000 Black St., Scipio Center, Paula Jones (fka Paula M. Cornell), 4401 Nichols Road, McGraw, and William D. Costello, Maumee, OH, to Lauren P. Trutschel, 104 ½ Coleridge Ave., Syracuse, property at 43 Thornton Ave., $103,000. Assessment $92,400.
• Robert D. Slate and Maryemily Slate, Charlotte, NC, to Rebecca E. Slate and Steven J. Hartnett, 315 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, property at 315 N. Marvine Ave., $0. Assessment $111,000.
• TBA Properties LLC, P.O. Box 8, King Ferry, to 425 Grant Avenue LLC, 30 Wegman St., Auburn, property at 445 N. Seward Ave., $70,000. Assessment $50,800.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Jennifer Slauson (nka Jennifer Braun), 6851 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Joshua Hitchcock and Crystal Hitchcock, O179 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 6851 Beech Tree Road, $180,900. Assessment $135,700.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Dale R. Yates and Mary Ellen Yates, 2821 White Birch Lane, Auburn, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 2821 White Birch Lane, $72,000. Assessment $222,200.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Sheila Mary Sheffield, Kihei, HI, to Sheila M. Sheffield, as trustee of the Sheila Sheffield Living Trust, and her successors, Kihei, HI, property at 257 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $274,194.
• Gilling House LLC, 149 Orchard Hill Road, Slingerland, to Allison Atnip, Newton, NJ, property at 8839 State Route 90, $5,000. Assessment $17,500.
• Dana Mandel and Linda Mandel, 149 Orchard Hill Road, Slingerland, to Allison Atnip, Newton, NJ, property at 8847 State Route 90, $310,000. Assessment $180,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Devon Frederick Patane, Harwich, MA, Kara Patane Mueller, Eldersburg, MD, Alena Rose Sanford, P.O. Box 1, Hannibal, and Frederick Patane, P.O. Box 600, Hannibal, to William L. Lunkenheimer, 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, property at White Cemetery Road, $67,625. Assessment $71,300.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Wayne E. Hartz, as executor of the estate of Merritt E. Hartz, Surry, NH, Gregory J. Hartz, 49 Blackchin Boulevard, Ithaca, and Eric C. Hartz, 100 Searles Road, Groton, to Gregory J. Hartz and Beverly Hartz, 49 Blackchin Boulevard, Ithaca, property at 2071 Lake Road, $193,334. Assessment $189,700.
• William E. Heary, 561 Dill St., Union Springs, to Ted W. O’Hara, 1290 Chamberlain Road, Auburn, property at State Route 90, $160,000. Assessment $175,000.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• James Ford Halsey and Kandy Anna Halsey, Las Vegas, NV, as trustees of the JK Union Trust, to Rodger V. Lyke and Shannon Golden, 613 Fraher Road, Port Byron, property at 613 Fraher Road, $115,000. Assessment $73,900.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Eric C. Springer and Pamela R. Springer, 27 Church St., Moravia, to Eric C. Springer, property at 27 Church St., $0. Assessment $111,100.
• Rachel Jackson, 459 Fire Lane 30, Moravia, to Scott Jackson, Califon, NJ, and Christopher Jackson, Shelburne Falls, MA, property at 459 Fire Lane 30, $0. Assessment $244,500.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Ernest Zimmerman and Janice Zimmerman, 4550 Valentine Road, Auburn, to Peter Eldred and Ellisa Eldred, 4511 Valentine Road, Auburn, property at 4538 and 4550 Valentine Road, $290,000. Assessment $255,500.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Robert N. DeOrio and Helen DeOrio, 2 Brae Ridge, Auburn, to Sandra S. Hales, Burns, TN, property at 2 Brae Ridge, $417,000. Assessment $230,600.
• Robert Simmonds, 716 Kennedy Road, Romulus, and Patricia Simmonds, 4628 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Patricia Simmonds, property at 4628 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $192,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Patricia Martellaro, 679 Mt. Airy Road, New Windsor, as executrix of the last will and testament of John A. Petrosino, to Julie Petrosino, 3267 Walker Road, Auburn, property at 3267 Walker Road, $190,000. Assessment $182,500.
• R. Shawn Quigley and Kim M. Quigley, 7129 Mutton Hill Road, Auburn, to Quig’s K & B, LLC (same address), property at 2 Strawberry Square, $0. Assessment $160,000.
• R. Shawn Quigley and Kim M. Quigley, 7129 Mutton Hill Road, Auburn, to S.S.REHC, LLC (same address), property at 1 Strawberry Square, $0. Assessment $65,000.
• Robert A. Pennell and Carol Anne Pennell (aka Carol A. Pennell), 7443 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Brenda L. Somes, 612 Case Road, Elbridge, Jay R. Pennell, Clark Summit, PA, and Beth M. Pennell McMahon, 791 Fercor Dr., Cortland, property at 7443 Cherry St. Road, $0. Assessment $243,200.
• Matthew J. Grafton, 3293 Walker Road, Auburn, to Robert M. Frendak and Melissa A. Frendak, as co-trustees of the Robert M. Frendak and Melissa A. Frendak Revocable Trust, 3843 Gully Road, Skaneateles, property at 3293 Walker Road, $228,000. Assessment $164,500.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Jeffrey J. Willis, 4283 Carrs Cove Road, Union Springs, as executor of the estate of James C. Willis, to Jeffrey S. Hall and Emily M. Hall, 15 Anderson Place, Buffalo, property at 4275 Carrs Cove Road, $225,000. Assessment $165,400.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Paula B. Knotowicz (aka Paula Beth Knotowicz), 843 Cheese Factory Road, Honeyoye Falls, to Margaret K. Ryan and Joseph Allan Robins, 1538 100th St., Niagara Falls, property at 14579 Fancher Ave., $300,000. Assessment $277,300.
• Timothy C. Stone, 13461 McGibben Road, Martville, to Timothy C. Stone and Wendi A. Stone (same address), property at 13461 McGibben Road, $0. Assessment $80,700.
• Gisela Tuccillo, P.O. Box 107, Fair Haven, to Liza Marie Dowd, 3836 Hahn Ave., Bethpage, property at 629 7th St., $220,000. Assessment $165,200.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Ruth L. Eaton, 1031 Lake Como Road, Cortland, to John Horner, 1424 Route 41A, Cortland, property at 1031 Lake Como Road, $12,000. Assessment $52,000.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Larry LaVerne Denman, 7728 Rufus Road, Port Byron, to Brandon L. Denman (same address), property at 7728 Rufus Road, $57,500. Assessment $89,500.