Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 21-27:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Kelli L. Bennink and Kevin J. Burns, as co-trustees of the John J. and Patricia L. Burns Irrevocable Trust, 47 Augustus St., Auburn, to Andrew M. Mioni, Maple Hill, KS, property at 47 Augustus St., $150,000. Assessment $111,100.

• Stephen J. Hodge and Jacklynn A. Hodge, Spring Hill, FL, to Kelli L. Bennink, 13 Van Duyne Ave., Auburn, and Kevin J. Burns, 2 Jarvis St., Auburn, as co-trustees of the John J. Patricia L. Burns Irrevocable Trust, property at 44 Locust St., $179,900. Assessment $139,500.

• Charleen A. Henry, 101 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Lisa Komanecky, 17 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, Paul M. Komanecky, 11 Westwood Drive, Auburn, and Michele L. Valder, 26 Shearin St., Auburn, property at 101 Standart Ave., $0. Assessment $112,000.

• Gloria J. Lewis, 36 Linn Ave., Auburn, to Edward Eric Nelson, Ambler, PA, as trustee of the Gloria J. Lewis Irrevocable Trust, property at 36 Linn Ave., $0. Assessment $165,400.

• LEB Properties Inc., 17 Park Ave. Unit 1, Auburn, to Hope B. Albanese, 66 Garrow St., Auburn, property at 66 Garrow St., $85,500. Assessment $55,400.

• Theresa A. Hudgins, 21 S. Lewis St., Auburn, to Joseph M. Clare, 8 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 21 S. Lewis St., $25,000. Assessment $101,500.

• Daryl Crego, Houston, TX, to QTS Management and Leasing Inc., 2149 Ellis Drive, Auburn, property at 48 Augustus St., $51,000. Assessment $93,000.

• Thomas E. Smith and Courtney M. Smith (fka Courtney M. Johnston), 5 Cedar Lane, Weedsport, to Krista M. Tallman, 16 Liberty St., Auburn, property at 113 Dawson Ave., $163,000. Assessment $138,800.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Thomas M. Gregory and Rosemary A. Gregory, 6516 Mullen Drive, Auburn, to Jennifer Evans, Allyson Botindari and Erin LaFleur, as trustee for the Thomas and Rosemary Gregory Irrevocable Trust, 2158 W. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 6516 Mullen Drive, $0. Assessment $132,800.

• Jeanne Jakaub, as trustee for the Joseph C. and Eileen L. Casper Irrevocable Trust Agreement, 2164 State Route 326, Auburn, to Ryan M. Malinowski, 13 Evergreen St., Union Springs, property at 2164 State Route 326, $268,000. Assessment $253,100.

• Owasco Valley Audubon Society, 584 Turnpike Road, Cayuga, to J&J Patterson Holdings LLC, 1147 Townline Road, Auburn, part of 584 Turnpike Road, $15,000. Assessment $80,800.

• Ronald L. Pratt and Mary L. Pratt, 6111 Deerview Drive, Auburn, to Katlyn Pratt, as trustee for the Ronald and Mary Pratt Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 6111 Deerview Drive, $0. Assessment $245,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Patricia Schwartz, 740 Dublin Hill Road, Aurora, to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 2751 E. Brutus St., $60,000. Assessment $115,100.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Mark R. Iocolano, as executor of the last will and testament of George R. Iocolano, 192 Genesee St., Auburn, to Jerry Edward Meyer II, 5218 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at Silver Street Road, $18,000. Assessment $21,600.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Thomas E. Katura and Amy K. Katura, 9059 State Route 90, King Ferry, to Thomas E. Katura (same address), property at 9059 State Route 90, $66,000. Assessment $119,000.

• Brian F. Abbey, 869 Oak Hill Road, Binghamton, to Thomas Quattrini, Cinda C. Quattrini and Stephen Thomas Quattrini, 511 School Road, Byron, property at 315 Fire Lane 2, $425,000. Assessment $581,000.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Donald P. Helmer and Lisa M. Helmer, 7883 Fuller Road, Port Byron, to Helmer Rentals LLC (same address), property at 8059 State Route 90 North, $1. Assessment $50,000.

• Donald P. Helmer and Lisa M. Helmer, 7883 Fuller Road, Port Byron, to Helmer Rentals LLC (same address), property at 7869 Fuller Road, $1. Assessment $35,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Allan L. Badman, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, and David L. Badman Sr., 6267 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, to David L. Badman Sr. and Sheila J. Badman, 6267 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, property at 6267 Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $202,400.

• Allan L. Badman, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, and David L. Badman Sr., 6267 Glen Haven Roas, Moravia, to Allan L. Badman and Deborah A. Badman, 6292 Glen Haven Road, Moravia, property at 6292 Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $166,400.

• Patrick J. Steger, 4088 Vanderstouw Road, Moravia, to Deana R. Scott, 15 Swartwood Road, Van Etten, property at 4088 Vanderstouw Road, $190,000. Assessment $137,300.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Maryann T. DeMasi, 4965 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to AMA Properties Cicero LLC, 4973 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, property at 4965 Rockefeller Road, $165,000. Assessment $136,700.

• Joseph C. Mitchell and Joanne L. Mitchell, 11 Logan St. Apt. 308, Auburn, to Joseph C. Mitchell and Gladys Mitchell, 5156 State Route 38A, Auburn, property at 5156 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $91,900.

• Edith Barrette, 4551 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, to Owasco Market LLC, 3171 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, property at 4892 Gahwiler Road, $100,000. Assessment $105,900.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Stephen J. Buttaro Sr., as administrator of the estate of Stephen J. Buttaro Jr., 121 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Robert S. Bustard and Mary S. Bustard, 6118 Windfall Road, Belmont, property at 22 Fire Lane 19, $160,000. Assessment $113,000.

• Johnny C. Devidomsky (aka John C. Nevidomsky), 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky (same address), property at 4178 State Route 38, 101-103 Van Anden St., 99 Osborne St., 198 Seymour St. and 105 Van Anden St., $0. Assessment $324,100.

• Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky (same address), property at 33 Fire Lane 23, $0. Assessment $259,100.

• Rodney Tuft, as administrator of the estate of Barbara M. Tuft, 3881 Black St., Scipio Center, to Rodney D. Tuft (same address), property at 3895 Black St., $0. Assessment $89,900.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Tracy L. Ellis (fka Tracy L. Geariety) (fka Tracy L. Spring), 1794 State Route 13, Cortland, to Bruce A. Nodine III, 5849 Dresserville Road, Moravia, property at 2511 Richardson Hill Road, $160,000. Assessment $49,600.

• Joanne G. Shipman, 7267 County Line Road, Auburn, as executrix of the estate of L. David Shipman (same address), to Joanne G. Shipman (same address), property at Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $49,100.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Tracey J. Shults and Casey P. Baker, 6965 County Line Road, Skaneateles, to Brian Quill and Karen Quill, 4068 State St. Road, Skaneateles, property at Beech Road and State Route 20, $80,000. Assessment $0.

• Mark N. Harrison and Erica A. Weippert, 4160 Taylor Road, Auburn, to Sasha A. Charboneau and David E. Forward, 5297 Bennetts Corners, Elbridge, property at 4160 Taylor Road, $133,500. Assessment $172,700.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Jamal A. Kawar and Maria Kawar, P.O. Box 23, Fair Haven, to Bradley C. Faxon, 14677 Center Road, Sterling, property at 558 Main St., $180,000. Assessment $118,800.

• Armington Road Properties LLC, 3784 Armington Road, Palmyra, to Lauren Earl, Waterboro, ME, property at 14504 Teachout Road, $230,000. Assessment $31,200.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Anthony W. Marquez, 7109 Canoga Road, Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Patricia Ann Marquez (aka Patricia A. Dennis), to Jason L. Marquez (same address), property off Turnpike Road, $1. Assessment $12,400.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Randy G. Walrad, 4241 Long Hill Road, Moravia, to Jacob C. Walrad and Chelsea A. Walrad, 2091 Moravia-Venice Town Line Road, Moravia, property at 2091 Moravia-Venice Town Line Road, $71,500. Assessment $57,800.