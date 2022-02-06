Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 6, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Dec. 27-Jan. 2:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Paul J. Bryan (aka Paul Bryan), 7802 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to MMDI Properties LLC, 353 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, property at 42 Capitol St., $155,000. Assessment $67,300.

• Paul J. Bryan (aka Paul Bryan), 7802 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to MMDI Properties LLC, 353 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, property at 16 Grover St., $190,000. Assessment $227,368.

• Cindy Lea Siracusa and David J. Sircusa, 7599 Healy Road, Auburn, to David J. Rouse Jr. and Christopher J. Rouse, 6703 Fosterville Road, Auburn, property at 38 Holley St., $38,000. Assessment $58,100.

• James W. Mead and Laurie N. Mead, 45 Copley St., Auburn, to Bryan J. Mead and Lindsay A. Werner, as trustees of the James W. Mead and Laurie N. Mead Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 45 Copley St., $0. Assessment $158,700.

• Dianne L. Pacillo and David Sutton, 101 Norris Ave., Auburn, to Dianne L. Pacillo and David Sutton (same address), property at 101 Norris Ave., $0. Assessment $156,842.

• Neil G. Hoppough Jr. and Bradley W. Hoppough, 6611 Town Hall Road, Auburn, to Lucas Property Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 54, Auburn, property at 37 N. Division St., $50,000. Assessment $60,000.

• Lucas Property Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 54, Auburn, to Philip G. Murray and Lynn M. Sweeting, Phoenix, AZ, property at 37 N. Division St., $66,000. Assessment $60,000.

• Marcia E. Smith, 33 Chestnut St., Auburn, Mark E. Gallup, 318 N. Division St., Auburn, and Michele D. Blowers, 105 Main St., Port Byron, to Kristi M. Charette, 79 Elmhurst Circle, Auburn, property at 58 Fitch Ave., $45,800. Assessment $68,700.

• Walnut Street Properties LLC, 140 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Scott Banks, 5698 State Route 23, Cincinnatus, property at 31 Chapman Ave., $69,000. Assessment $77,600.

• Justin P. Allen, 12 Grove Ave., Auburn, to Brandyn M. Morgan, 12 Lake Ave., Auburn, property at 12 Grover Ave., $145,000. Assessment $112,400.

• Adam J. Long, 213 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Tate E. Mason, 17 Logan St., Auburn, property at 213 N. Hoopes Ave., $185,000. Assessment $118,900.

• Susan Helen Hawker, 7975 State St. Road, Port Byron, to Chyenne C. Lopez and Joshua Breezee, 3207 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 19 Aurelius Ave., $79,500. Assessment $79,500.

• Paul J. Schiener and Christina R. Schiener, 3 Brister Ave., Auburn, to Zakarya Alharbi, 42 Hawthorne Ave., Newburg, property at 3 Brister Ave., $220,000. Assessment $230,000.

• Joell Partners, Los Angeles, CA, to Joell Partners LLC (same address), property at 352 Genesee St., $0. Assessment $2,700,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Stacy L. Curtis, 5831 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, as trustee of the Trudy M. Sweeney Irrevocable Trust, to Sara N. Jackson, 3466 State Route 34, Scipio, property at 5831 State Route 90 North, $230,000. Assessment $127,300.

• Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Thomas Wegerski, 6403 Willard St., Cayuga, property at Willard Street, $216. Assessment $200.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Kathleen Jayne, as executrix of the last will and testament of Lois J. Dix, 8914 Oakland St., Weedsport, to Keith Martin, 8905 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, property at 8914 Oakland St., $122,000. Assessment $96,400.

• P. Eugene Crandall (fka Pearl E. Crandall), P.O. Box 338, Port Byron, to Jeffrey A. Mowers and Loretta Mowers, Borrego Springs, CA, property at 8429 Shepherd Road, $275,000. Assessment $83,600.

• Raymond W. Nolt and Kathryn H. Nolt, 2196 O’Connor Road, Weedsport, to Brandon S. Garman and Lucinda R. Garman, 9028 Brutus Mentz Townline Road, Weedsport, property at Brutus Mentz Townline Road, $2,700. Assessment $23,200.

• Stickles Road LLC, 302 Dickerson Dr. North, Camillus, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 9345 and 933 Stickle Road, $225,000. Assessment $314,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Kelly Sheldon, 7569 Sugarwood Lane, Syracuse, to Lisa Timpano, 346 Oneida River Road, Pennellville, property at Fire Lane 5, $0. Assessment $75,600.

• Russell Wright VanNorstrand and Sherryl Ann VanNorstrand, 11279 Bonta Bridge Road, Cato, to Silas VanNorstrand and Elizabeth VanNorstrand, as trustees of the VanNorstrand Family Irrevocable Income Only Trust (same address), property at 11279 Bonta Bridge Road, $0. Assessment $82,900.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Edward E. Primrose and Carol Ann Primrose, 9927 O’Neil Road, Port Byron, to Mautaga Ae and Jessica Ae, 10612 State Route 38, Cato, property at 10409 Slayton Road, $88,000. Assessment $169,200.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Paul E. Stratton and Katherine A. Stratton, 5850 Lake View Dr., Auburn, to William D. Simpson, 6825 E. Townline Road, Williamson, property at 5850 Lake View Dr., $148,400. Assessment $104,600.

• Colby A. Anthony (fka Colby A. Stejbach), 5871 Bonnie Lynn Terrace, Auburn, to Steven M. Simmons, 604 Auburn Heights, Auburn, property at 5871 Bonnie Lynn Terrace, $218,000. Assessment $159,400.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• U.S. Bank National Association to Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC, San Clemente, CA, property at 11394 North St., $22,601. Assessment $71,522.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Paul Turo and Grace D. Turo, 237 Canaan Heights, Locke, to Edward J. Eaton (same address), property at 237 Canaan Heights, $13,000. Assessment $69,000.

• Philip Franklin, 921 Main St., Locke, to Philip Franklin and Kathleen Franklin (same address), property at 921 Main St. and State Route 38, $0. Assessment $181,500.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Kevin McCleary, 2197 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Jade L. Seitz and Eric Paulsen, 1468 Coddington Road, Brooktondale, property at 2197 Rockefeller Road, $165,000. Assessment $96,300.

• Deborah B. Weed, as trustee for the Deborah B. Weed Revocable Trust, 5766 Derby Road, Moravia, to Ronald W. Benjamin and Lori B. Benjamin, 2966 White Road, Moravia, property at Oak Hill Road, $96,100. Assessment $181,200.

• Deborah B. Weed, as trustee for the Deborah B. Weed Revocable Trust, 5766 Derby Road, Moravia, to Jonathan D. Weed and Joelle B. Weed, 3750 State Route 41A, Moravia, property at Oak Hill Road, $112,740. Assessment $181,200.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Thomas J. Waters IV, Traverse City, MI, to Leigh Downing, 500 S. Ohioville Road, New Paltz, property at 321 Sunset Beach Dr., $550,000. Assessment $313,900.

• Willis P. Watkins Jr. (aka Willis P. Watkins) and Cynthia A. Watkins, 427 Glenbrook Dr., Auburn, to Thomas R. Watkins, Nantucket, MA, property at 427 Glenbrook Dr., $0. Assessment $171,700.

• Chris Collella (aka Christopher Colella), 25 Conroy Jackson Crossing, Auburn, to Garett Haig Reid and Kathleen Mary Reid, Winter Haven, FL, property at State Route 38 and 25 Conroy Jackson Crossing, $1,150,000. Assessment $24,900 and $363,500.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 100

• JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association, Columbus, OH, to Caleb Timothy Baran, 3161 Brick Church Road, Aurora, property at 3242 White Road, $115,000. Assessment $159,900.

• Donald E. Lang and Jill R. Lang, 344 Reese Road, Earlville, to Christine Conroy (aka Christine F. Conroy), 90 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles, property at 6869 N. Glen Haven Road, $135,000. Assessment $586,900.

• Jason Caughey, Fort Myers, FL, as executor of the estate of Grace E. Betz, 2016 Atwood Road, Moravia, to Joshua E. Grobelny and Ruth Ann Grobelny, 6772 Frazier Road, Moravia, property at 2016 and 2020 Atwood Road, $122,000. Assessment $141,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• GILELS EVC Associates, 443 N. Franklin St., 210, Syracuse, to Boss Properties LLC, 411 Cambridge Ave., Syracuse, property at 333 Grant Ave. Road, $1,400,000. Assessment $457,400.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Janet L. Janosko, 51 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to Janice L. Hanson and Stephen D. Hanson, as trustees of the Hanson Family Revocable Living Trust, Denver, CO, property at 51 Cayuga St., $475,000. Assessment $239,400.

• Joshua J. Pettit and Christy A. Large (nka Christy A. Large-Pettit), 4247 Wheeler Road, Union Springs, to Shelley A. Gulliver, 4237 Wheeler Road, Union Springs, property at 4237 Wheeler Road, $6,000. Assessment $118,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Larry R. Webster and Carrolann Webster, Palm Cove, FL, to Justen Webster, 14470 Lake St., Sterling, property at 14470 Lake St., $82,000. Assessment $79,300.

