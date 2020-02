Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 2, 2020

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• 4022 Technology Park Boulevard LLC, 15 Garfield St., Auburn, to Aquaculture Oz Auburn LLC, 1612 W. Le Moyne St., Chicago, property at 4022 Technology Park Blvd., $1,350,000. Assessment $996,000.

• Lorie J. Dickes, 7732 Fosterville Road, Port Byron, to Matthew and Toni M. Babbitt, 1269 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 20-22 Baker Ave., $50,000. Assessment $70,000.

• Barbara A. Sroka, 7 Sumner St., Auburn, to Barbara A. Sroka and Daniel S. Cushing, 7 Sumner St., Auburn, property at 7 Sumner St., $0. Assessment $102,100.

• Rosemarie Guerrera, 146 Ross St. Extension, Auburn, to Michael P. and Kristin M. McKee, 24 Drummond St., Auburn, two properties on Capitol Street, $2,400. Assessment $1,400.

• Jeffrey D. and Jenny L. Manning, 5 Grove Ave., Auburn, to Marco St. Fleur, 4023 Mill Road, Skaneateles, property at 5 Grove Ave., $123,500. Assessment $118,400.

• Richard A. Sawaryn, 147 South St., Auburn, to Richard A. Sawaryn, as trustee, 147 South St., Auburn, property at 147 South St., $0. Assessment $162,300.