Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 9, 2020

City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Seminary Commons LLC, 120 E. Washington St., Syracuse, to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 31 Seminary St., $990,000. Assessment $220,000.
• Johnny C. and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Sonia Marie, Teodor and Maria Dubovici, 94-96 Osborne St., Auburn, property at 94-96 Osborne St., $40,000. Assessment $53,900.
• Vandana Patel, 7 Norma Drive, Auburn, to Scott J. and Elena K. Thomas, 103 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 7 Norma Drive, $134,000. Assessment $124,400.
• Michael W. Strube, 5 Bristol Ave., Auburn, to Tyler Z. Dunlap and Catherine N. Adams, 1705 1st Ave., Apartment 2FS, New York, property at 30 Fitch Ave., $132,500. Assessment $86,400.
• Vincent D. DeTomaso, 6085 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to DeTomaso Properties LLC, 551 Yale Court, Victor, property at 15-17 Baker Ave., $80,000. Assessment $80,000.
• Claudine Sanford, 2017 State Route 326, Auburn, and Gary Sanford, 18 Sheridan St., Auburn, to Gary Sanford, 18 Sheridan St., Auburn, property at 18 Sheridan St., $1. Assessment $84,300.
• Eric J. Lakie, 116 Dawson Ave., Auburn, to Jordon Miller, 132 E. Genesee St., Apartment 2, Auburn, property at 116 Dawson Ave., $117,000. Assessment $119,000.
• Bouley Enterprises Inc., 265 Genesee St., Auburn, to Nick's Ride 4 Friends Inc., 12 South St., Auburn, property at 13 Chapel St., $0. Assessment $246,000.
• Peter Ehresman, 96 Capitol St., Auburn, to Kenneth B. Ehresman, 8763 Vallinsby Circle, Baldwinsville; Nancy R. TenEyck, 26 Daisy Lane, Weedsport; Charles C. Ehresman, 1 Jennifer Place, Seneca Falls; property at 96 Capitol St., $0. Assessment $125,700.
• David Young Enterprises LLC, 41 Fall St., Seneca Falls, to 19 Franklin St. LLC, 1660 45th St., Brooklyn, property at 19 Franklin St., $230,000. Assessment $148,500.
• Joshua L. and Tiffany M. Darling, 12 Augustus St., Auburn, to Tammy L. Nolan, 683 Standart Woods, Building 6, property at 12 Augustus St., $116,494. Assessment $79,100.
• Mary Olga Hartman, as executrix, 26 Ovid St., Seneca Falls, to Javier Moran Llanes, 204 Center St., Solvay, property at 2 Thornton Ave., $32,500. Assessment $71,900.
• Deborah Gold, 157 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Scott A. Maryna Zalben, 157 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 157 S. Hoopes Ave., $125,500. Assessment $133,900.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 451 7th St. SW, Washingotn, D.C., to T&E Apartments LLC, 2700 Rose Hill Road, Marietta, property at 39 Nelson St., $25,000. Assessment $75,800.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Carol J. Waterman, 1020 Howell Road, Port Byron, to Kenneth A. and Ann M. Ball, PO Box 2, Weedsport, property at 8656 Jericho Road, $52,000. Assessment $74,211.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Sarka Coomber, 10050 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, to Erin L. Aylesworth, 11899 State Route 34, Cato, property at 10050 Short Cut Road, $152,000. Assessment $115,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Timothy J. and Nancy Franz Gaul, 11257 Cooper St., Cato, to John R. Gaul, 69 Bradford St., Auburn, property at 11257 Cooper St. and Cooper Street, $0. Assessments $121,400 and $15,800.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Hallie M. Snow, 594 Firelane 5, King Ferry, to Hallie M. Snow and George Scott Fletcher, 594 Firelane 5, King Ferry, property at 594 Firelane 5, $0. Assessment $220,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• Frederick T. Skinner, individually and as administrator, 12748 Farnham Road, Cato, and Benjamin B. Skinner, 4385 York Road, Leicester, to Frederick T. Skinner, 12748 Farnham Road, property at 12748 Farnham Road, $0. Assessment $50,200.
• Sherri Woods, as agent, 2540 Mechanic St., Cato, to Nicholas A. Cassell II and Nicole Gee, 3067 State Route 370, Cato, property at 2540 Mechanic St., $74,900. Assessment $75,200.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• Robert W. and Patricia A. Bancroft, 1036 Levanna Road, Aurora, to Kenneth G. and Nicole E. Delaney, 2895 Cork St., Aurora, part of property at 1036 Levanna Road, $40,000. Assessment $1,153,400.
• John R. Marshall, 1026 Carpenter Road, Aurora, to John R. Marshall and Elizabeth Ann Brooks, 1026 Carpenter Road, Aurora, $0. Assessment $454,900.
• David Cook, 1787 Route 34B, King Ferry, to David and Deborah J. Cook, 1797 Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 1787 Route 34B, $1. Assessment $68,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Arthur Gilmore, as administrator, 135 Cear Lane, Groton, to Kevin O'Connor, 904 Route 31, Port Byron, properties at 11 Canal St., 24 W. Dock St., rear West Dock Street and Dock Street, $85,000. Assessments $102,000, $17,000, $100 and $14,300.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• John R. and Gloria J. Post, 3188 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to The John R. Post and Gloria J. Post Irrevocable Trust, 3188 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, property at 3188 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $99,518.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Jackie Southard, 8515 Whisper Ridge Circle, Baldwinsville; Dana J. Mason, 5 French Ave., Auburn; Wayne D. Mason, 25 Fairway Drive, Auburn; Gary Mason, 31 Hickory St., Auburn; Kristin A. Belz, 43 First Ave., Auburn, to Thomas J. Kerwin II, 26 Howard St., Auburn, property at 5 French Ave., $142,000. Assessment $88,500.
• Colleen M. Barth, 6121 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Thomas J. and Mary Ellen Corcoran, 4892 Buxton Woods, Syracuse, property at Poplar Beach, $20,000. Assessment $133,500.
• Brian M. and Melinda S. Griffin, 2 Van Duyne Ave., Auburn, to Melinda S. Griffin, 2 Van Duyne Ave., Auburn, property at 2 Van Duyne Ave., $0. Assessment $81,000.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Jimm S. Becker, 2408 Hathaway Road, Moravia, and Tammy L. Becker, 211 Main St., Groton, to Jimm S. Becker, 2408 Hathaway Road, Moravia, property at 2408 Hathaway Road, $0. Assessment $94,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Finger Lakes Real Estate Development LLC, 6064 Town Hall Road, Auburn, to Dennis J. Kelly, 321 Clark St., Auburn, property at 12 Eastern Parkway, $235,000. Assessment $193,500.
• Earle E. Thurston, 100 Genesee St., Suite 7, Auburn, to CAVJAC LLC, 6804 Swamp Road, Auburn, property at East Genesee Street Road, $72,000. Assessment $24,500.
• Catherine Murray, 3564 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, and Daniel and Rebecca Jeffers, 10050 Shortcut Road, Weedsport, to Thomas and Sarka Coomber, 10050 Shortcut Road, Weedsport, property at 7998 Grant Ave. Road, $190,000. Assessment $222,653.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• Curtis L. Clark, 6440 Townhall Road, Auburn, and Sandra J. Brott, 4316 Croft Circle, Syracuse, to Frederick Clark, 6071 Chappell Road, Cayuga, properties at 6136 Court St., Chappell Road and Court Street, $105,000. Assessments $127,500, $19,300 and $30,300.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Steven V. and Ann E. Reynolds, 3939 County Route 4, Oswego, to Matthew W. and Kristen M. Pollack, 130 W. Bridge St., Oswego, properties at 15025 and 15033 Center Road, $185,000. Assessment $97,400.
• Donald C. and Kristen M. Wright, 676 Sterling Station Road, Red Creek, to Dale and Darla Horning, 5740 County Road 129, Romulus, property at 614 Sterling Station Road, $175,000. Assessment $133,400.
• Daniel Neal, as executor, to Katherine E. Snyder, 53 Neal Circle, Red Creek, property at 9 Neal Circle, $135,000. Assessment $143,500.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• William J. Currier, 7269 Lewis Road, Auburn, to Nancy Williams, 4140 Octagon Road, Tully; Edward Currier, 2954 Ditmar Road, Weedsport; Mary Currier, 7269 Lewis Road, Auburn, property at 7269 Lewis Road, $0. Assessment $119,200.
• Kathleen H. Zicari, 12531 Levins Hall Road, Huntersville, NC, and Kristen Gunn, 30 Galloway Drive, Apartment #3, Liverpool, as trustees, to Jeffrey Girvin, 44 Utica St., Port Byron, property at Armstrong Road, $32,000. Assessment $30,800.