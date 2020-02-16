Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 16, 2020

City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Robert E. Barry, as referee, 110 Genesee St., Auburn, to SBN Properties I LLC, 1565 Main St., PO Box 278, Savannah, property at 277 Seymour St., $76,823. Assessment $68,000.
• Michael Quill Jr., as referee, 110, Genesee St., Auburn, to CMG Mortgage Inc., 3160 Crow Canyon Road, Suite 400, San Ramon, CA, property at 72 N. Lewis St., $102,022. Assessment $72,400.
• Daniel McCall, 3823 Misty Falls Lane, Friendswood, TX, to Steadfast Results LLC, 8 Arnold St., Auburn, property at 7 Howard St., $40,000. Assessment $62,999.
• Anton J. Kowalski, PO Box 751, Auburn, to First Decision Homes LLC, 2541 Country Lane, Baldwinsville, property at 33 Washington St., $50,000. Assessment $50,000.
• Norman J. Chirco, as referee, 95 Genesee St., Third Floor, Auburn, to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, 15480 Laguna Canyon Road, Suite 100, Irvine, CA, property at 1 Lawton Ave., $66,900. Assessment $84,400.
• Ketsanam Holdings LLC, 1208 Real Oaks Trail, Fort Worth, TX, to 30A Capital Group LLC, 1208 Real Oaks Trail, Fort Worth, TX, property at 9 Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $55,000.
• Mildred I. Murphy, 62 Thornton Ave., Auburn, to Mildren I. Murphy, 62 Thornton Ave., Auburn, and Kristine A. Clark, 2827 Forest Hill Drive, Auburn, property at 62 Thornton Ave., $0. Assessment $130,800.
• Thomas J. and Debra Y. Sikora, 5831 Parapet Drive, Jamesville, to JDP North Properties LLC, 14 Campden Lane, Commack, property at 5 Warren Ave., $50,000. Assessment $53,000.
• Thomas J. Sikora, 5831 Parapet Drive, Jamesville, to JDP North Properties LLC, 14 Campden Lane, Commack, property at 10-12 School St., $74,000. Assessment $80,200.
• Annette M. Chamberlain, 5 Aiken Drive, Auburn, and Richard Goodrich Jr., 7514 Mallard St., New Port Richey, FL, to John M. Russell Jr., 92 Watertree Drive, East Syracuse, property at 98-100 Washington St.,. $103,191. Assessment $80,000.
• Richard Liccion, as executor, 5969 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Christopher A. Plis, 23 Grant St., Auburn, and Corey J. Plis, 89 Perrine Ave., Auburn, property at 45 Seymour St., $0. Assessment $72,500.
• James S. O'Donnell, 229 State St., Auburn, to James S. and Leslie Anne O'Donnell, 229 State St., Auburn, property at 229 State St., $1. Assessment $71,000.
• Lydia H. Soto and Vivian P. White, 3435 Ridge Country St., San Antonio, TX, to Cayuga Realty Holdings LLC, PO Box 112, Auburn, property at 43 Cayuga St., $35,000. Assessment $71,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Aaron M. Powers, 6766 Laraway Road, Cayuga, and Sheila M. Powers, 6007 Lake St., Cayuga, to Aaron M. Powers, 6766 Laraway Road, Cayuga, properties at Turnpike Road, Laraway Road and 6766 Laraway Road, $0. Assessments $86,000, $26,600 and $129,500.
• Michael A. Cicora, as executor, 2642 Sandalwood Lane, Bunnell, FL, to Glenn M. Cicora Jr., as trustee, 643 Ironwood Circle, Venice, FL, property at 964 Clark St. Road, $0. Assessment $168,434.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Hilary Townsend, PO Box 425, Montezuma, to Christopher R. Campbell, 9915 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at 9915 Oakland Road, $129,000. Assessment $125,400.
• Ronald H. and Diane W. Case, 8795 Hooper St., Weedsport, to Tonya Martinez, 2787 Ross Drive, Weedsport, property at 8795 Hooper St., $1. Assessment $170,500.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Bank of America NA, 1600 S. Douglas Road, Suite 130A, Anaheim, CA, to Olvera Holdings LLC, 14 Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, property at 10078 Jordan Road, $27,000. Assessment $87,000.
• Lynn A. Townsend, 3193 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, to Stacey L. Coleman, 12 Elm St., Auburn, property at 3193 Ditmar Road, $0. Assessment $136,100.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Florence V. Salvatore, 2027 River Road, Port Byron, to Joel E. Bucklin, 2027 River Road, Port Byron, property at 2027 River Road, $0. Assessment $115,100.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Michelle R. Tourje, 2559 Genoa-Lansing Townline Road, Lansing, to Earl C. Butts and Jaime R. Abend, 8 Chafee Road, Dryden, property at 2559 Genoa-Lansing Townline Road, $237,000. Assessment $196,500.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• Robert Louis Witt, 31053 Skipton Corova Road, Cordova, MD, to Jessica L. Bednarski, PO Box 187, Cato, property at 11293 Kells Road, $40,000. Assessment $35,300.
• Rita E. Rucco, 11537 Regan Lee Lane, Cato, to Joseph A. and Rita E. Rucco, 11537 Regan Lee Lane, Cato, property at 11537 Regan Lee Lane, $0. Assessment $158,400.
You have free articles remaining.
• Shawn D. Kelly, 11398 Maple Ave., Cato, to Jennifer M. Kelly, 11398 Maple Ave., Cato, property at 11398 Maple Ave., $0. Assessment $136,100.
• Fathom V. McConnel, 2625 E. Main St., Cato, to Justin McConnel and Tanya LaDuke, 65 E. Oneida St., Baldwinsville, property at 2625 E. Main St., $146,775. Assessment $95,800.
• Clarke J. and Linda P. Sheehan, 2459 Veley Road, Cato, to Clarke J. and Linda P. Sheehan, as co-trustee, 2459 Veley Road, Cato, property at 2459 Veley Road, $0. Assessment $113,300.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• John and Theresa Sarnicola, as trustees, 116 Gratsinger Road, Binghamton, and Joan M. Ryan, 2779 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Mark and Brenda Quick, 1077 Snow Hill Lane, Gambrills, MD, property at 540 Main St., $100,000. Assessment $137,500.
• Charles G. and Marsha L. Echelbarger, 45 Sherwood Road, Aurora, to Marsha L. Echelbarger, 45 Sherwood Road, Aurora, property at 45 Sherwood Road, $0. Assessment $258,242.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Laurel R. Knosp, 8L Schwartz Towers, Auburn, to David J. Manning, 38644 Homestead Way, Zephyrhills, FL, property at 1873 Nauvoo Road, $58,000. Assessment $68,200.
• Richard T. Nielens, 126 Canal St., Port Byron, to David P. Nielens, 9 River St., Port Byron, property at 9 River St., $0. Assessment $40,412.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Richard J. Moon Jr., 15 Factory St., Union Springs, to Matthew and Lydia McClure, 2121 Huber Road, Fairport, property at 397 Fire Lane 26, $75,000. Assessment $119,600.
• Bradley S. and Darlene A. Binns, 2675 Dixon Road, Aurora, to TJA 201 LLC, 150 John Vertente Blvd., New Bedford, MA, property at Chestnut Ridge Road, $140,000. Assessment $356,900.
• Janice W. Myers, 53 S. Main St., Moravia, to Mendel F. Mendoza Rios and Bethany C. Nelson Mendoza, 1623 State Route 38, Apartment #1, Moravia, property at 53 S. Main St., $115,000. Assessment $101,800.
• Thomas Blair, as referee, 3895 Fennell St., Skaneateles, to Edwin Kenneth Young II, 686 Reynolds Road, Skaneateles, property at 5887 New Hope Road, $62,000. Assessment $100,400.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 95
• Frederick K. and Karen O. Miller, 16 Sunset Terrace, Baldwinsville, to Frederick K. Miller, 16 Sunset Terrace, Baldwinsville, property at 330 Fire Lane 15, $0. Assessment $258,900.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Mario J. Gutierrez, as referee, 11 Court St., Auburn, to JP Morgan Chase National Association, 3401 Morse Crossing, Columbus, OH, property at 3243 White Road, $114,750. Assessment $159,900.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Jonathan Bogart, 57 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to Case Properties of CNY LLC, 8128 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 7591 Healy Road, $300,000. Assessment $235,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Robert and Linda Felice, 732 Grove St., Pacific Grove, CA, to Debra Lee and Edmund J. Meyer III, 4280 Pointe Aux Peaux, Newport, MI, property at Fancher Ave., $19,650. Assessment $16,000.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Frank K. Belonsoff Sr., 847 Elm St. Extension, Groton, to Jason E. Clore, 6243 Howell Road, Locke, property at State Route 90, $120,000. Assessment $72,800.
• Toni Reynolds, 1189 State Route 41A, Cortland, to Scott T. and Lisa E. Reynolds, 2513 Route 34B, Aurora, property at State Route 41A, $7,000. Assessment $261,700.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Edward J. Kimball, 1587 Moravia-Venice Townline Road, Locke, to Barry Endres and Ashley Batzer, 16 Teds Way, Moravia, property at 1587 Moravai-Venice Townline Road, $97,520. Assessment $88,500.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 87
• Stephen J. and Cindy L. Heald, 501 Victory Road, Red Creek, to Stephen J. and Cindy L. Heald, as trustees, 501 Victory Road, Red Creek, property at 501 Victory Road, $0. Assessment $50,300.
• Clarke J. and Linda P. Sheehan, 2459 Veley Road, Cato, to Clarke J. and Linda P. Sheehan, as co-trustees, 2459 Veley Road, Cato, property at State Route 370, $0. Assessment $41,200.