Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 16, 2020

• Thomas J. and Debra Y. Sikora, 5831 Parapet Drive, Jamesville, to JDP North Properties LLC, 14 Campden Lane, Commack, property at 5 Warren Ave., $50,000. Assessment $53,000.

• Thomas J. Sikora, 5831 Parapet Drive, Jamesville, to JDP North Properties LLC, 14 Campden Lane, Commack, property at 10-12 School St., $74,000. Assessment $80,200.

• Annette M. Chamberlain, 5 Aiken Drive, Auburn, and Richard Goodrich Jr., 7514 Mallard St., New Port Richey, FL, to John M. Russell Jr., 92 Watertree Drive, East Syracuse, property at 98-100 Washington St.,. $103,191. Assessment $80,000.

• Richard Liccion, as executor, 5969 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Christopher A. Plis, 23 Grant St., Auburn, and Corey J. Plis, 89 Perrine Ave., Auburn, property at 45 Seymour St., $0. Assessment $72,500.

• James S. O'Donnell, 229 State St., Auburn, to James S. and Leslie Anne O'Donnell, 229 State St., Auburn, property at 229 State St., $1. Assessment $71,000.

• Lydia H. Soto and Vivian P. White, 3435 Ridge Country St., San Antonio, TX, to Cayuga Realty Holdings LLC, PO Box 112, Auburn, property at 43 Cayuga St., $35,000. Assessment $71,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 84