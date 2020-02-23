Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 23, 2020

City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Federal National Mortgage Association, 5600 Granite Parkway, Building VII, Plano, TX, to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., as trustee, 1875 Connecticut Ave. NW, 10th Floor, Washington, DC, property at 23 Peacock St., $0. Assessment $55,999.
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2401 NW 23rd St., Suite 1D, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 4 Cornwall Ave., $1. Assessment $50,999.
• Tania E. Young, 8 Orchard St., Auburn, to Crystal Mudzeka, 7030 St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL, property at 8 Orchard St., $85,000. Assessment $67,800.
• Jonathan Bogart, 57 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to RJC Development Inc., PO Box 337, Auburn, property at 322 Clark St., $130,000. Assessment $120,000.
• Delcom Liberty Inc., 61 Seymour St., Auburn, to CNY Realty Holdings LLC, PO Box 103, Auburn, properties at 59 Seymour St. and 6 Liberty St., $15,000. Assessments $83,100 and $1,400.
• Jerome S. and Gloria Sliss, 37 Park Ave., Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II LLC, 966 Chili Ave., Suite 1, Rochester, property at 38 Nelson St., $37,500. Assessment $81,900.
• Jeannette E. Wager, 46 Arlington Ave., Auburn, to Ann M. Wager, 46 Arlington Ave., Auburn, property at 46 Arlington Ave., $30,000. Assessment $74,300.
• Mary Rose Kott, 150 Edgehill Road, Syracuse, to Sara E. Murray, as trustee, 150 Edgehill Road, Syracuse, property at 40 Lansing St., $0. Assessment $63,700.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 84
• Marlene L. Tutt and Thomas H. Tutt III, 3346 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, to 5 Eagle Drive LLC, 5 Eagle Drive, Auburn, property at 5 Eagle Drive, $200,000. Assessment $188,100.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Gary P. and Ruth B. Mowers, 2797 E. Rude St., Weedsport, to Gary P. and Ruth B. Mowers, as trustees, 2797 E. Rude St., Weedsport, property at 2797 E. Rude St., $0. Assessment $160,100.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• Michael H. and Linda J. Chapman, 11290 Myers Road, Cato, to Michael H. Chapman Jr., as trustee, 1119 Ben Hill Blvd., Nolensville, TN, property at 11290 Myers Road, $0. Assessment $193,000.
• Michael H. and Linda J. Chapman, 11290 Myers Road, Cato, to Michael H. Chapman Jr., as trustee, 1119 Ben Hill Blvd., Nolensville, TN, property at 135 Fire Lane 7, $0. Assessment $109,000.
• Thomas J. Eggleston, as trustee, to Susan Nugent, 5961 Newport Road, Camillus, and Robert Perrotta Jr., 3169 State Route 370, Cato, property at 204 Fire Lane 8, $60,000. Assessment $103,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 100
• Michele Driscoll, as referee, 188 Genesee St., #219, Auburn, to Generations Bank, 20 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, property at 10528 Slayton Road, $60,000. Assessment $96,800.
You have free articles remaining.
• John A. and Stephanie J. Strandell, 71 E. Lake Road, Port Byron, to Amy C. and David Riley, 19211 Rock Maple Drive, Hagerstown, MD, property at 71 E. Lake Road, $198,000. Assessment $137,900.
• Kitrina M. Barnes, 1369 Lake Road, Cato, to Anthony T. Turo, 10639 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, property at 1369 Lake Road, $169,600. Assessment $145,600.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Melissa Flynn, 2707 Station Hill Road, Hop Bottom, PA; Timothy K. and Kristyna Pearce, 5017 W. Lake Road, Auburn; Jaclyn M. Pearce, 4370 NW Townline Road, Marcellus; to Timothy K. Pearce, 5017 W. Lake Road, Auburn, properties at 5017 W. Lake Road and State Route 38, $0. Assessments $334,800 and $11,600.
• Nicholas J. Wilmot, 5269 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Jared Russell Selvage and Suzanne Carey, 4 Melrose Parkway, Auburn, property at 5269 Silver St. Road, $212,500. Assessment $179,300.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 100
• John F. Elliott, 8450 Fathom Drive, Baldwinsville, to Case Properties of CNY LLC, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weesport, property at 11574 State Route 34, $150,000. Assessment $134,400.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Rosemarie Klotz, 9208 Oakland Road, Weedsport, to Melissa A. Burke, 9520 O'Neil Road, Port Byron, property at 9208 Oakland Road, $120,000. Assessment $76,900.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Cynthia B. Brennan, as referee, 7 Court St., Auburn, to Bank of America NA, 14405 Walters Road, Suite 200, Houston, TX, property at 5657 State Route 38A, $310,000. Assessment $285,400.
• Lorraine E. Emmi, 4655 Lakeview Drive, Auburn, to Daniel J. Emmi, 4661 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, property at 4661 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $395,500.
• John J. Klink, as executor, 23 Adams Ave., Auburn, to Molly Brown, 124 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 24 Adams Ave., $137,800. Assessment $82,300.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Michael W. and Jane M. Murphy, 3966 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Edward G. Fauth III, 6141 Clinton St., Elma, property at 3966 E. Genesee St. Road, $175,000. Assessment $94,100.
• James P. Riley, 3608 Miller Road, Auburn; Judy L. Davis, 18 Benham Ave., Auburn; Richard A. Stewart, 7382 Cherry St. Road, Auburn; to Brandon N. Stewart, 3207 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 3201 Turnpike Road, $145,000. Assessment $158,900.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Michele Weigelt, 646 Fintches Corners Road, Red Creek, to Jessica A. DeRycke, 56 Weller Road, Fulton; Rachel E. Weigelt, 7502 24th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA; Anita G. Conner, 157 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh; John R. Weigelt, 646 Fintches Corners Road, Red Creek; properties at 646 Fintches Corners Road and 581 Main St., $1. Assessments $83,200 and $39,400.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Joan Ryan, 2811 Center Road, Scipio Center, to Christina A. Figueroa, 3 Swift St., Auburn, property at 2799 State Route 34B, $180,000. Assessment $296,900.