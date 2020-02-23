Cayuga County property transfers: Feb. 23, 2020

• Mary Rose Kott, 150 Edgehill Road, Syracuse, to Sara E. Murray, as trustee, 150 Edgehill Road, Syracuse, property at 40 Lansing St., $0. Assessment $63,700.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 84

• Marlene L. Tutt and Thomas H. Tutt III, 3346 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, to 5 Eagle Drive LLC, 5 Eagle Drive, Auburn, property at 5 Eagle Drive, $200,000. Assessment $188,100.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Gary P. and Ruth B. Mowers, 2797 E. Rude St., Weedsport, to Gary P. and Ruth B. Mowers, as trustees, 2797 E. Rude St., Weedsport, property at 2797 E. Rude St., $0. Assessment $160,100.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 96

• Michael H. and Linda J. Chapman, 11290 Myers Road, Cato, to Michael H. Chapman Jr., as trustee, 1119 Ben Hill Blvd., Nolensville, TN, property at 11290 Myers Road, $0. Assessment $193,000.

• Michael H. and Linda J. Chapman, 11290 Myers Road, Cato, to Michael H. Chapman Jr., as trustee, 1119 Ben Hill Blvd., Nolensville, TN, property at 135 Fire Lane 7, $0. Assessment $109,000.