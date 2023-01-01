Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 1, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 24-30:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Daniel J. Emmi, 4661 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Andrej L. Gilford, 30 Madison Ave., Auburn, property at 64-66 Van Anden St., $120,000. Assessment $95,000.

• Terrence M. Maloney Sr., 53 Pulaski St., Auburn, to Kenneth S. Thurston, 7381 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 51 Pulaski St., $97,000. Assessment $89,700.

• George P. DeChick and Rosemary A. DeChick, 14 Roberts Road, Auburn, to Rosemary A. DeChick (same address), property at 14 Roberts Road, $0. Assessment $166,500.

• Andrew J. Lashomb, 62 Cayuga St., Auburn, to Evelyn R. Kotula and Walter D. Lowe, 5900 Owasco Terrace, Auburn, property at 28 Mary St., $0. Assessment $112,400.

• AJS Housing NY LLC, 106 Osborne St., Auburn, to Alexandro Espinoza, Ontarioa, CA, property at 119 North St., $0. Assessment $190,200.

• Jamie Rathbone, 6 Easterly Ave., Auburn, as executrix of the estate of Carr W. Magel, to Barbara Magel, 171 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 14 Arch St., $0. Assessment $79,200.

• Karen Darby, 329 Clark St., Auburn, to Leeann Ferrone, 323 Clark St., Auburn, property at 329 Clark St., $90,000. Assessment $90,500.

• Douglas M. Cameron and Joan M. Cameron, 88 Perrine St., Auburn, to Joan M. Cameron (same address), property at 88 Perrine St., $0. Assessment $141,600.

• Richard W. Tuxill and Monta Faye Tuxill, 15 Rockingham Road, Auburn, to Fingerlakes Rental Properties LLC, P.O. Box 320, Port Byron, property at 23 Westlake Ave., $120,000. Assessment $128,000.

• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Jessi Menotti, 90 Perrine St., Auburn, property at 116 Owasco St., $117,000. Assessment $58,000.

• Drew M. Jupin and Raeann K. Jupin, 20 Dexter Ave., Auburn, to Adam Larsen, E54 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 20 Dexter Ave., $113,000. Assessment $88,500.

• Eliza M. Blocker, 122 Wall St., Auburn, to William E. Blocker, 51 W. Wright Ave., Waterloo, property at 122 Wall St., $0. Assessment $115,200.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Daniel J. Emmi, 4661 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to CM D’Alberto LLC, 1957 Pinckney Road, Auburn, part of Ellis Drive, $35,000. Assessment $333,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Mark Warren, 9216 Coyle Road, Weedsport, as administrator of the estate of George A. Warren, to 2578 Trombley Road, LLC, 2758 Trombley Road, Weedsport, property at 9216 Coyle Road, $310,000. Assessment $204,000.

• Pamela I. Terpening, 9001 Jackson St., Weedsport, to Horseshoe Real Estate Group LLC, P.O. Box 25113, Farmington, property at 9001 Jackson St., $55,000. Assessment $71,300.

• James M. Oster, 2844 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles, to Frances R. Watkins, 3 Rochester St., Auburn, and Lisa Utterback, 126 Washington St., Auburn, property at 2687 Rude St., $220,000. Assessment $125,100.

• Kylecroft NY LLC (fka Kylecroft LLC), 89 York St., Auburn, to Michael J. Sheehan and Tara L. Sheehan, 2572 Hamilton St., Weedsport, property at Rosewood Circle, $3,000. Assessment $4,200.

• Gerald E. Cunningham, 3155 Ryan Road, Weedsport, to Sarah E. Pickering and Meghan G. Cunningham, as trustees for the Gerald E. Cunningham Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 3155 Ryan Road, $0. Assessment $309,103.

• Mary J. Williams, 2759 Rude St., Weedsport, to Michael R. Jorolemon and Kathleen Jorolemon, 1649 Hall Road, Memphis, property at 2759 Rude St., $165,000. Assessment $125,400.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Keith F. Carney, 10643 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Adam P. Vallee and Amanda A. Vallee, 11871 Bradt Road, Cato, property at 10643 Jordan Road, $260,000. Assessment $167,200.

• Joan M. Smithler, 2876 Smithler Road, Weedsport, as trustee of the James L. Smithler and Joan M. Smithler Revocable Trust, to Smithler Farms LLC (same address), property at Smithler Road, $0. Assessment $58,800.

• Joan M. Smithler, 2876 Smithler Road, Weedsport, as trustee of the James L. Smithler and Joan M. Smithler Revocable Trust, to Smithler Farms LLC (same address), property at State Route 34, $0. Assessment $108,200.

• Joan M. Smithler, 2876 Smithler Road, Weedsport, as trustee of the James L. Smithler and Joan M. Smithler Revocable Trust, to Smithler Farms LLC (same address), property at 2876 Smithler Road, $0. Assessment $312,000.

• Joan M. Smithler, 2876 Smithler Road, Weedsport, as trustee of the James L. Smithler and Joan M. Smithler Revocable Trust, to Smithler Farms LLC (same address), property at State Route 34, $0. Assessment $86,100.

• Joan M. Smithler, 2876 Smithler Road, Weedsport, as trustee of the James L. Smithler and Joan M. Smithler Revocable Trust, to Smithler Farms LLC (same address), property at State Route 34, $0. Assessment $7,200.

• Joan M. Smithler, 2876 Smithler Road, Weedsport, as trustee of the James L. Smithler and Joan M. Smithler Revocable Trust, to Smithler Farms LLC (same address), property at Turner Road, $0. Assessment $138,100.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Francis D. Henderson and Jeannie C. Henderson, Marco Island, FL, to Frank D. Henderson, Marco Island, FL, as trustee of the Frank D. Henderson Revocable Trust, and Jeannie C. Henderson, Marco Island, as trustee of the Jeannie C. Henderson Revocable Trust, property at 5592 Buck Point Road, $0. Assessment $819,800.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Raymond D. Emery and Annmarie Emery, 8553 State Route 90 North, King Ferry, to Holly W. Seeger and David Seeger, 160 Washington Spring Road, Palisades, property at 8547 State Route 90 North, $135,000. Assessment $142,245.

• Thomas Walters and Donna Walters, Milan, PA, to Michelle Menter, 257 Piper Road, Newfield, property at 1101 Honoco Road, $135,000. Assessment $94,000.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Corey M. Colton, 1051 Carpenter Road, Aurora, to Brittney Lynn-Mikula Colton, 1353 Honoco Road, Aurora, and Kelly R. Colton, 1281 State Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 998 Carpenter Road, $30,000. Assessment $47,000.

• David B. Avery and Linda A. Avery, 1777 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Shelley Lee, as trustee for the David B. and Linda A. Avery Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 1777 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $180,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Michelle Y. Goodwin, 5029 Devlen Road, Groton, to Michelle Y. Goodwin and Barry Dunning (same address), property at 5029 Devlen Road, $0. Assessment $92,000.

• Everett Drew Davis, 5384 Booth Hill Road, Locke, to Elle Maney and Alexander Bugbee, 1210 Ridge Road, Lansing, property at 5384 Booth Hill Road, $380,000. Assessment $195,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Jeannette D. Rindge, Paramus, NJ, and Bonnie Summerville, 7217 N. Division St., Auburn, to Michael McCormick and Robecca McCormick (fka Rebecca Crawford), 31 Maple Ave., Port Byron, property at 31 Maple Ave., $41,000. Assessment $59,400.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Lisa Randall, 6220 Mitchell Road, Moravia, to Justin Sovocool, 6 Walnut St., Moravia, property at 5089 Old State Road, $120,000. Assessment $68,100.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Chesterfield F. Seibert Jr. and Karen Seibert, 4930 Cosmos Hill Road, Cortland, to the Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc. (aka the Finger Lakes Trust), 202 E. Court St., Ithaca, property at 0000 Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $55,400.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Gary R. Burghdurf, 6688 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Gary R. Burghdurf, as trustee for the Gary R. Burghdurf Revocable Trust (same address), property at 6688 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $95,600.

• Robert A. Leonardi, 27 White Bridge Road, Auburn, to Robert A. Leonardi and Veronica L. Leonardi (same address), property at 27 White Bridge, $0. Assessment $135,200.

• Derrick J. Dec and Debra M. Derouin, 7349 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Kaylee A. Lemczak, 674 Creager Road, Union Springs, property at 7349 Owasco Road, $180,000. Assessment $68,000.

• Jacob Queener and Rachel Queener, 8917 North Willow, Weedsport, to Kyle A. McElhinney and Erin M. McElhinney, 6940 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 12 Meadow Lane, $338,900. Assessment $181,600.

• James Tavarez and Christie A. Godin, 6211 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Christie Godin and Gerald Godin (same address), property at 6211 Oakridge Road, $0. Assessment $156,300.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Debra Lader, as executor of the last will and testament of Jeannette L. Grant, 2369 Center Road, Scipio Center, to Valley Mound Farms LLC, 2480 Sherwood Road, Scipio Center, property at 2369 Center Road, $120,000. Assessment $124,700.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Dawn Giannone, as trustee of the Giannone Living Trust, 6507 Beech Road, Auburn, to James P. Asmolik, 110 Fennel St., Skaneateles, property at 6507 Beech Road and Beech Road, $200,000. Assessment $130,918.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to Jonathon Peros and Rebecca Mackenzie, Melrose, MA, property at 578 Connors Road, $50,000. Assessment $10,685.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• James M. Goodwin and Molly L. Goodwin, 14901 W. Bay Road, Sterling, to Molly L. Goodwin (same address), property at 14901 W. Bay Road, $0. Assessment $220,600.

• John Utter and Donna Utter, Stroudsburg, PA, to Jason Purt and Kerry J. Bray, 1631 McFarland Road, Sterling, property at 1632 McFarland Road, $65,000. Assessment $49,900.

• Vickie J. Lavalley, 9727 Resort Road, North Rose, as executor of the estate of Lee E. Ferguson, to Ildiko Nagy and Sandor Nagy, 131 LaLanne Road, Rochester, property at 559 Ladue St., $48,000. Assessment $41,300.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Richard R. Nadge and Deborah T. Nadge, 1166 State Route 41A, Cortland, to Scott T. Reynolds and Lisa E. Reynolds, 2513 State Route 34B, Aurora, property at State Route 41A, $3,000. Assessment $77,300.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Jeffrey D. Tyrrell, 3075 Gunn Road, Genoa, and Constance C. Tyrrell, 3117 Gunn Road, Genoa, to Jeffrey D. Tyrrell and Jessica A. Tyrrell (same address), property at 3075 Gunn Road, $0. Assessment $36,200.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Nathan DeVinney and Jennifer DeVinney, 14552 State Route 104, Red Creek, to James M. Goodwin, 11851 Maplewood Dr., Wolcott, property at 14552 State Route 104, $186,000. Assessment $101,900.

• Kaleb Kopp, 994 Peru Road, Jordan, to Timothy Carley, 13002 Pople Road, Martville, property at 12506 State Route 38, $172,900. Assessment $95,800.

• Erich J. Hollier, 511 Bacon Road, Red Creek, to Erich J. Hollier and Kheng See Hollier (same address), property at 511 Bacon Road and Bacon Road, $0. Assessment $92,600 and $1,700.