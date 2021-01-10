Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 10, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 30-Dec. 6.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Marcia E. Smith, 33 Chestnut St., Auburn, to Marcia E. Smith and Bret A. Smith (same address), property at 33 Chestnut St., $0. Assessment $76,100.
• Prison City Rehab LLC, Dallas, TX, to James R. Brennan, 720 Hardy Road, Union Springs, property at 124 S. Fulton St., $25,000. Assessment $52,800.
• Nancy E. Vitale, 121 Grove Ave., Auburn, to Beth E. Huber, 11 Logan St., Auburn, property at 121 Grove Ave. Extension, $180,000. Assessment $127,800.
• Richard M. Curry and Maria M. Curry, 62 S. Hamilton St., Jordan, to Dominic Joseph Commisso, 4810 Buckley Road, Apt. 3, Liverpool, property at 39-41 Wallace Ave., $110,000. Assessment $60,000.
• Truist Bank to Matthew Michael Dillon, 1552 208th St. No. 2, Inlet, property at 79 N. Division St., $51,000. Assessment $66,000.
• Bobbie M. Dixon and Patrick J. Strait, 20 Delevan St., Auburn, to Nicole Schattinger, 41 Barber St., Auburn, property at 20 Delevan St., $85,000. Assessment $62,200.
• Josie M. Sciortino Hegedus (fka Josie M. Sobus), Benson, AZ, Frank E. Sciortino, 4993 State Route 34, Auburn, Thomas A. Sciortino, 39 Lansing St., Auburn, and Denise L. Boles, 20 Maple St., Auburn, to KL Smith & Sons Enterprises LLC, 4956 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 18-20 N. Fulton St., $56,000. Assessment $80,300.
• The City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Booker T. Washington Community Center of Auburn Inc., 23 Chapman Ave., Auburn, property at 23 and 22-24 Chapman Ave., $0. Assessment $726,000.
• Beth A. Rabuano and Becky J. Caza, as trustees for the Restated Linda A. Rooker Revocable Trust, 1 Brister Ave., Auburn, to Lisa R. Forbes, 55 Steel St., Auburn, property at 60 Fleming St., $142,000. Assessment $115,600.
• Joshua M. Brooks, 12 Scammell Ave., Auburn, to Patrick Thomas Cottrell, 89 Cottage St., Auburn, property at 12 Scammell Ave., $215,300. Assessment $158,700.
• Owasco Outlet Properties LLC, P.O. Box 17, 2130 Old Seneca Turnpike, Marcellus, to Gromedico LLC, 7555 Morgan Road, Liverpool, property at 33 Frances St., $85,500. Assessment $67,000.
• Judith A. Selover, 40 Frances St., Auburn, to Jessica J. Gridley, 28 Genesee St. Apt. 2A, Auburn, property at 40 Frances St., $124,900. Assessment $120,500.
• Trevor Hoselton and Ronsetta Hutchison, 28 S. Marvine Ave., Auburn, to Sara J. Randall, 7239 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, property at 28 S. Marvine Ave., $136,000. Assessment $107,100.
• Gary Sanford, 18 Sheridan St., Auburn, to Gary Sanford and Ritz A. Sanford (same address), property at 18 Sheridan St., $1. Assessment $85,700.
• David J. Kromer, Schwartz Towers, Apt. 6B, Auburn, to Thomas C. Scherrer, 1371 New Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, property at 95 Swift St., $117,500. Assessment $90,300.
• Tompkins Trust Company, 118 E. Seneca St., Ithaca, to Kenisha Calloway, 215 Swansea Ave., Syracuse, property at 14 Easterly Ave., $88,000. Assessment $121,900.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Lee Bennett and Laurie Bennett, 475 Nathaniel Way, Newark, to Nichole M. Jakaub and Stanley W. Jakaub III, 1737 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at Lime Kiln Road, $0. Assessment $20,300.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Ashley Elizabeth Wilkins, 3452 Jorolemon Road, Jordon, to Zachary D. Wilkins (same address), property at 3452 Jorolemon Road, $0. Assessment $165,000.
• Holly N. Meaker, 3169 State Route 370, Cato, to Kevin R. Garr, 7512 Canton St. Road, Baldwinsville, property at 3169 State Route 370, $360,000. Assessment $208,000.
• Rosemary A. Donnelly, 10182 Jordan Road, Cato, to Daniel Edward Mapley, 10458 Bonta Bridge Road, Cato, property off Bonta Bridge Road, $10,000. Assessment $7,400.
• Walter Choromanski, 60 Medallion Circle, Rochester, to Richard Dzimira, 58 Brayton Road, Rochester, property at 232 Fire Lane 14 Lot D2, $1. Assessment $75,500.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Hattie A. Saltonstall, 22 Maple Ave., Lansing, to Kim DiMaria and Rick DiMaria, 77 Ida Red Lane, Rochester, property at Brooks Road, $72,000. Assessment $71,500.
• Christopher Noble, Tampa, FL, as executor of the last will and testament of Marilyn Mekeel Ramsden, 1005 Academy St., Genoa, to Dennis R. Alnutt, 10046 State Route 90, Genoa, property at 1005 Academy St., $83,500. Assessment $76,000.
• Gilling House LLC, 149 Orchard Hill Road, Slingerland, to Alan Messics and Karen Messics, Norristown, PA, property at 1099 Honoco Road, $345,000. Assessment $171,800.
• Alan Messics and Karen Messics, Norristown, PA, to Alan Messics and Karen Messics, as trustees of the Messics Family Asset Management Trust, 1099 Honoco Road, Aurora, property at 1099 Honoco Road, $0. Assessment $171,800.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• John W. Sensenig and Marilyn M. Sensenig, 11653 Johnnycake Hill Road, Cato, to John B. Sensenig and Rosene M. Sensenig, 2574 Ira Station Road, Cato, property at 2574 Ira Station Road, $840,000. Assessment $570,800.
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Jason A. McIntyre, 2807 Ira Hill Road, Cato, property at 2807 Ira Hill Road, $60,218. Assessment $31,300.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Christine L. Ruschak, 2247 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Darren Malone and Beth Malone, 4 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 1262 Haiti Road, $29,900. Assessment $36,900.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Des Moines, IA, to Kim Patrick Saunders, 310 E. 49th St., No. Phc, New York, property at 2543 Oak Hill Road, $115,000. Assessment $180,400.
• Rhonda M. Dudley (fka Rhonda Stanton), 21 Park St., Moravia, to Amanda M. Davis, 11 Northwest St., No. 13, Homer, property at 21 Park St., $154,397. Assessment $81,800.
• Jill R. Sovocool, Westcliffe, CO, to Jason Van Buren and Christine A. Van Buren, Saluda, VA, property at 2039 State Route 38A, $171,000. Assessment $148,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Anna B. Hobart, 3831 State Route 41A, Moravia, to Stanley L. Hobart Jr. (same address), property at 3831 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $64,200.
• Robert A. Paul, 115 Twisting Lane, Skaneateles, to Benjamin R. McHone and Kayc C. McHone, 124 Orchard Road, Skaneateles, properties at 115 Twisting Lane and Twisting Lane, $525,000. Assessment $486,700.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Jeremy J. Vevone, 15 Third Ave., Auburn, to Daniel J. Wyant, 6189 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 15 Third Ave., $171,720. Assessment $98,400.
• Duane Hostetter and Cynthia Hostetter, 6368 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Richard J. Oliver and Janiece S. Oliver, 36 Frances St., Auburn, property at 6368 E. Lake Road, $322,900. Assessment $232,800.
• Beth A. Gordon, 9 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, Gail Nolan (fka Gail L. Namisnak), 30 Fourth Ave., Auburn, Christina Balyszak, 5777 E. Lake road, Auburn, and Lynn Konyak, 1 Retts Road, Whitesboro, to Jeremy J. VeVone and Jenna L. VeVone, 15 Third Ave., Auburn, property at 35 Fourth Ave., $155,000. Assessment $89,100.
• 3W Properties LLC, 1470 Coral Dr., Farmington, to Dusty Archambo and Helen Archambo, 7300 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 7300 Owasco Road, $99,900. Assessment $81,000.
• Michael Augustine, 3586 Koenig Point Dr., Auburn, and Dale D. Major, 126 Cherry Lane, Sherrill, as executor of the estate of Shelley E. Major (fka Shelley Augustine), to Peter A. Hoadley and Paula A. Hoadley, 3582 Koenig Point Dr., Auburn, property at 3586 Koenig Point Dr., $145,000. Assessment $99,700.
• Frederick M. Stott Jr. (aka Fred M. Stott Jr.), Naples, FL, to Frederick M. Stott Jr., as trustee of the Frederick M. Stott Jr. Revocable Trust, property at 6382 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $220,100.
• Frederick M. Stott Jr. (aka Fred M. Stott Jr.), Naples, FL, to Frederick M. Stott Jr., as trustee of the Frederick M. Stott Jr. Revocable Trust, property at 6409 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $370,000.
• Bank of America N.A. to Joseph E. Pettigrass and Daphne M. Pettigrass, 5478 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at 5657 State Route 38A, $313,500. Assessment $285,400.
• Thomas R. Watkins, Nantucket, MA, to Marcia H. Finch and Gary D. Finch, as trustees of the Marcia Herrling Finch Revocable Trust, P.O. Box 57, Union Springs, property at 33 Willowbrook Dr., $499,900. Assessment $245,000.
• Dennis P. Sedor and Michele L. Sedor, 5 John Smith Ave., Auburn, to Jeffrey C. Cronk and Pamela M. Cronk, 207 Bossard Road, Groton, property at 101 Burtis Point Road, $370,000. Assessment $247,700.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Steve C. Brady and Denise L. Brady, 2863 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Michael G. Nolan and Erin Mary Nolan, Westfield, IN, property at 2863 State Route 34B, $750,000. Assessment $339,800.
• Nell Killoran, 4915 Horizon Terrace, Syracuse, as trustee of the James W. Beadling and Wendy C. Beadling Family Trust, and James W. Beadling and Wendy C. Beadling, to Kristin E. Blake and Therese A. Tarshus, 144 Snyder Hill Road, Ithaca, property at 56 Fire Lane 21, $215,000. Assessment $159,900.
• Kathleen A. Symula, 84 Alpine Dr., Latham, to Derek J. Symula, 18 Schalren Dr., Latham, as trustee of the Symula Family Irrevocable Trust, property at State Route 38, $0. Assessment $27,526.
• Kathleen A. Symula, 84 Alpine Dr., Latham, to Derek J. Symula, 18 Schalren Dr., Latham, as trustee of the Symula Family Irrevocable Trust, property at 4076 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $109,588.
• Kathleen A. Symula, 84 Alpine Dr., Latham, to Derek J. Symula, 18 Schalren Dr., Latham, as trustee of the Symula Family Irrevocable Trust, property at 40 Fire Lane, $0. Assessment $271,134.
• Stephen J. Symula, 84 Alpine Dr., Latham, to Derek J. Symula, 18 Schalren Dr., Latham, as trustee of the Symula Family Irrevocable Trust, property at 4305 Wyckoff Road, $0. Assessment $11,000.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Gary W. Gilpin and Ann Gilpin, 7006 N. Glen Haven Road, Homer, to Joseph L. Beyer and Lisa R. Beyer, Pittsburgh, PA, property at 6992 N. Glen Haven Road, $574,900. Assessment $475,000.
• Robert J. Ahearn and Marilyn P. Ahearn, Marco Island, FL, to Forrest Earl and Sara Earl, 4028 McCloy Road, Cortland, property at 6978 N. Glen Haven Road, $499,000. Assessment $321,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Denise Goebel, Bradenton, FL, and Donna Meehan, 3148 Timberlea Lane, Baldwinsville, to John B. Anderson and Marian L. Anderson, 129 Mary St., Auburn, property at 7 Hickory St., $200,000. Assessment $170,200.
• Dennis J. Kelly, 5208 Shortsville Road, Farmington, to Matthew R. Ferguson, 120 Murray St., Auburn, property at 12 Eastern Parkway, $240,000. Assessment $205,500.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Gaetano LoMascolo and Josephine LoMascolo, 1942 Stablegate Dr., Canandaigua, to James R. Ebbets, 300 Cayuga St., Union Springs, property at State Route 90, $33,000. Assessment $22,400.
• Charles E. Kostreva, 7 Oak Dr., Union Springs, Dennis L. Kostreva, 4221 Carrs Cove Road, Union Springs, Pamela J. Tumbiolo, 1279 Hecker Road, Waterloo, and Bernice M. Kostreva, 138 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Christopher A. Kostreva, 4221 Carrs Cove Road, Union Springs, property at 15 Center St., $98,000. Assessment $99,500.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Eunice D. Pomeroy, 80 Sydenham Road, Rochester, to Miklos Vegvari and Lauralee Vegvari, 219 Mosely Road, Fairport, property at 14674 Ingersoll Road, $174,000. Assessment $207,000.
• Steven C. Goolden, 14564 Richmond Ave., Sterling, to Steven C. Goolden and Holley K. Webster-Goolden (same address), property at 14564 Richmond Ave., $1. Assessment $114,700.
• Keith R. Raymond and Jennifer C. Raymond, 1062 State Route 104A, Sterling, to Michael L. Majeski, 400 County Route 7, Hannibal, property at 1062 State Route 104A, $74,900. Assessment $37,700.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Eric W. Burns and Timothy P. Burns, as trustees of the Patrick L. and Beverly J. Burns Irrevocable Trust, 7310 State St. Road, Auburn, to John A. Szozda and Julie M. Szozda, 2184 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 7310 State St. Road, $205,000. Assessment $189,700.
• Karen L. White and Norman L. White, 100 Hidden Meadows Dr., Bergen, to Philip Sullivan and Susan McLoughlin, 7944 Lasher Road, Port Byron, property at Lasher Road, $60,000. Assessment $39,900.
• Christine L. Ruschak, 2247 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Terrence Marren, 107 North St., Elbridge, property at 2247 Turnpike Road, $240,000. Assessment $196,630.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Carl Minde, 2910 Long Hill Road, Venice Center, to Andreah M. Lytle and Eric M. Chevalier, 2462 Turner Road, Weedsport, property at 2910 Long Hill Road, $45,000. Assessment $37,800.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Priscilla E. Hall, 8689 Drumlin Heights Dr., Baldwinsville, as executrix of the last will and testament of Michael E. Hall, to John W. Sensenig and Marilyn M. Sensenig, 11653 Johnnycake Hill Road, Cato, properties at 11968 Broadway Road and 1575 Hall Road, $1,400,000. Assessment $1,053,900.