Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 15, 2023

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 3-7:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Stuart F. Becktell, 141 Curtis Place, Auburn, to Alexandrea S. Disbrow, 2684 Edward Road, Waterloo, property at 141 Curtis Place, $134,000. Assessment $135,400.

• Marlea Mazur, 204 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Kimberly S. Doan, 756 Turnpike Road, Cayuga, as trustee of the Marlea L. Mazur Irrevocable Trust, property at 204 N. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $165,100.

• Zachary E. Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Suarez Empire LLC, 144 Genesee St., Suite 102-35, Auburn, property at 25-27 Derby Ave., $0. Assessment $66,900.

• Zachary E. Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Suarez Empire LLC, 144 Genesee St., Suite 102-35, Auburn, property at 35 Perrine St., $0. Assessment $70,500.

• Zachary E. Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Suarez Empire LLC, 144 Genesee St., Suite 102-35, Auburn, property at 5 Frances St., $0. Assessment $75,400.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Randy G. Bench, 1063 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Tyler C. Bench and Melanie R. Gifford (same address), property at 1063 W. Genesee St. Road, $48,000. Assessment $157,800.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Judith L. Johnson, St. Augustine, FL, as trustee of the Christina Lee Frazier Trust, to Adam C. Rogers, 6339 Railroad Ave., Coneseus, property at 99 Fire Lane 16, $175,000. Assessment $175,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Jon Wing, 5000 Yellow Wood Parkway, Jamesville, and Eric Wing, 4723 Sabre Lane, Manlius, as executors of the last will and testament of Marsha A. Wing, to Jon Wing and Tara Wing, 5000 Yellow Wood Parkway, Jamesville, property at 43 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $96,800.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• John J. Onori, Naperville, IL, Edward F. Onori, 6 Sumner St., Auburn, Linda Buckley, 10 Morningside Drive, Auburn, Susan M. DeBagio, 5758 Hickory Lane, Auburn, and Sharon L. Franchina, 5563 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Patricia Coleman, 11 Logan St. Apt. 206, Auburn, property at 2815 Forest Hill Drive, $198,000. Assessment $152,300.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Rick DiMaria and Kim DiMaria, 77 Ida Red Lane, Rochester, to Veronica L. Rafferty (fka Veronica L. Purser), 1492 Atwater Road, King Ferry, property at Brooks Road, $0. Assessment $70,600.

• Rick DiMaria and Kim DiMaria, 77 Ida Red Lane, Rochester, to Zachariah A. Clark and Elizabeth A. Clark, 1682 Hawkeyton Road, Binghamton, property at Brooks Road, $135,000. Assessment $70,600.

• Adam J. Van Horn and Anne V. Van Horn, 11200 State Route 90, Locke, to Alexander Joyce, 550 Main St., Aurora, property at 11200 State Route 90, $236,000. Assessment $95,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Jesse Wilson, 2477, Veley Road, Cato, to Jesse Wilson and Janny Hemler-Wilson (same address), property at 2477 Veley Road, $0. Assessment $150,000.

• George V. Fields and Linda J. Fields, 11473 Misty Meadows Drive, Cato, to Michael Joseph Olmstead, Cadwell, GA, property at 11473 Misty Meadows Drive, $275,000. Assessment $177,700.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• William F. Hasenjager Jr., 1656 Britt Road, Aurora, to William F. Hasenjager Jr. and Mary-Kay O. Hasenjager (same address), property at NSN Britt Road, $0. Assessment $240,500.

• Jeri Vargo and Anne Brodie, 65 Cherry Ave., Aurora, P.O. Box 143, Aurora, to Jeri Vargo and Anne Brodie (same address), property at 65 Cherry Ave., $0. Assessment $375,000.

• Dominic S. Fuller, 2084 State Route 90, Aurora, and Nadine L. Fuller, 510 Pleasant Valley Road, Groton, to Samuel H. Schneider, 300 Broad St., Syracuse, property at 2084 State Route 90, $135,000. Assessment $131,800.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Edward M. Callis (aka Edward C. Callis), as executor of the last will and testament of Thomas Karschner, 12863 State Route 90, Locke, to Edward C. Callis and Diane J. Callis, Clarks Summit, PA, property at 12863 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $23,000.

• Glen E. Brickey and Mary Brickey, 5573 Howell Road, Locke, to Barry Clever, Kittanning, PA, property at 5573 Howell Road, $4,000. Assessment $51,000.

• Kenneth M. Dingy Sr., 128 W. Groton Road, Locke, to Justin Wells and Kacey Morris-Wells, 114 W. Groton Road, Locke, property at 128 W. Groton Road, $17,500. Assessment $26,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Cynthia Ives, Kennewick, WA, and Peter C.M. Howden, 12961 Pople Road, Martville, to Douglas H. Wilson, 88 Rochester St., Port Byron, property at 1401 Sperry Road, $27,000. Assessment $49,600.

• Douglas H. Wilson, 88 Rochester St., Port Byron, to Samuel K.D. Wilson, 222 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 1401 Sperry Road, $0. Assessment $49,600.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• William F. Hasenjager Jr., 1656 Britt Road, Aurora, to William F. Hasenjager Jr. and Mary-Kay O. Hasenjager (same address), property at 407 Fire Lane 31, $0. Assessment $243,900.

• William F. Hasenjager Jr., 1656 Britt Road, Aurora, to William F. Hasenjager Jr. and Mary-Kay O. Hasenjager (same address), property at 411 Fire Lane 31, $0. Assessment $191,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• John W. Canty and Maureen S. Canty, 17 Prentiss Drive, Skaneateles, to Gerald S. Moore and Clare M. Moore, 1 Linn Ave., Auburn, property at Lot 1 Fire Lane 6A, $87,500. Assessment $339,900.

• William J. Carr, 116 Watertree Drive, East Syracuse, to Linda M. Carr, 38 First Ave., Auburn, property at 38 First Ave., $0. Assessment $75,900.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• DLH Associates LLC, 3218 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Brian M. Dugan (same address), property at 3234 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $159,900.

• Brian M. Dugan, 3218 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Michael K. Dugan and Josea K. Walkingstick, 1573 Greensboro Drive, Webster, property at 3234 State Route 34B, $100,000. Assessment $159,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Brian Gabak and Jennifer Gabak, 10 Foxcroft Circle, Auburn, to David M. Steiner and Nora L. Steiner, Apple Valley, CA, property at 10 Foxcroft Circle, $260,000. Assessment $147,600.

• ShirleyJo Holmes and Paul W. Holmes, 7745 Freeman Road, Auburn, to Baker W. Teitsch and Kevin M. Oliver, 26 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, property at 7745 Freeman Road, $284,000. Assessment $192,900.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Ray L. Schroder, 9950 Smith Road, Weedsport, property at 13254 State Route 38, $135,000. Assessment $111,800.

• Mary Beth Wyman, 229 E. Second St., Oswego, to Jeffrey McCrobie and Katherine Mills, 57 Tallman St., Oswego, property at 16166 Ford Drive and 1553 Ontario Drive, $0. Assessment $48,500.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Kathleen A. Greene, 2518 High Bridge Road, Weedsport, as trustee of the Daniel J. Jacques Revocable Trust, to Kathleen J. Greene (same address), property at 2518 High Bridge Road, $0. Assessment $157,000.

• The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, OK, to CitiMortgage Inc., O’Fallon, MO, property at 2103 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $75,500.

• CitiMortgage Inc., O’Fallon, MO, to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, TX, property at 2103 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $75,500.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Kimberly Reid, as trustee of the Oscar R. Ernst Revocable Trust, 2875 Fire Lane 1, Moravia, to Steven P. Lauer and Tracy S. Lauer, 167 Bennett Road, Camillus, property at 2875 Fire Lane 1, $550,000. Assessment $269,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Christopher P. Collins, 4754 Enders Road, Manlius, to Carson Ladelfa and Sheryl Ladelfa, 126 E. Charlotte Ave., Palmyra, property at Houghtaling Road, $60,000. Assessment $33,800.