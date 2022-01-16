Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 16, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Dec. 6-12:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• George F. Kushaney, 353 Clark St., Auburn, to George F. Kushaney and Malinda Gonzales Kushaney (same address), property at 353 Clark St., $0. Assessment $79,000.

• Thomas R. Tuccillo, 7232 Donovan Road, Auburn, to 2020 Monevy Revocable Living Trust, Concord, CA, property at 29-31 Walnut St., $162,000. Assessment $122,700.

• ADH Holdings LL, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Auburn Holdings 21 LLC, Bedminster, NJ, property at 85 Bradford St., $92,500. Assessment $74,400.

• Kristen L. Szozda (fka Kristen L. Thompson), 239 Genesee St., Cayuga, to Warren Burchim, 711 Clark St. Road, Apartment B, Cayuga, property at 43 Frazee St., $95,000. Assessment $75,000.

• Federal National Mortgage Association to Stephen Bennett and Katelyn Hansen, 7 Bowen St., Auburn, property at 70 Prospect St., $230,000. Assessment $265,000.

• Joan C. Seeley, 206 Conifer Dr., Baldwinsville, to Robert Seeley and Jennifer Wilkes, 146 Wall St., Auburn, property at 146 Wall St., $1. Assessment $60,000.

• Jeanne Clark, 23 Sherwood Ave, Auburn, to Matthew D. Homick, 16 Orchard St., Auburn, property at 23 Sherwood St., $92,500. Assessment $81,000.

• Bella Taft LLC, 116 Sutton Dr., Syracuse, to Crossett Easterly LLC, 409 Crossett St., Syracuse, property at 13 Easterly Ave., $75,000. Assessment $73,000.

• Robert D. Trites, 1150 Jamison Road, Elma, to Crossett Easterly II LLC, 409 Crossett St., Syracuse, property at 11 Easterly Ave., $122,500. Assessment $100,000.

• Brendan Grillo, P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Paul Benk, as a member of Auburn Holdings 21 LLC, Bedminster, NJ, property at 69 Lake Ave., $70,000. Assessment $70,900.

• Mary R. Banas and Elaine J. Haines, 61 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, to Travis Williams, as trustee for the Edward G. Murphy and Donna L. Murphy Irrevocable Living Trust, 114 Mary St., Auburn, property at 61 Metcalf Dr., $161,000. Assessment $128,000.

• Generation Freedom Realty LLC, 1208 Jefferson Ave., West Islip, to Frances A. Crews and Robert H. Mayworth Jr. and Michael J.A. Pafford, Hastings, FL, property at 23 Barber St., $17,500. Assessment $35,999.

• Michael P. Kapusta and Virginia M. Kapusta, 19 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to CJB Ventures LLC, 47 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 19 Hamilton Ave., $175,000. Assessment $129,800.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Craig R. Foster and Debra A. Foster, 5759 Benham Road, Cayuga, to The Craig R. Foster and Debra A. Foster Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 5759 Benham Road, $0. Assessment $126,000.

• Mark E. Williams, 796 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, to Shehzad A. Siddique and Christina Siddique, Harrisburg, PA, property at 795 Clark St. Road, $280,000. Assessment $207,500.

• Cynthia J. Powers, 556 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, to Shelley L. Patterson, 5957 Chappell Road, Cayuga, Aaron M. Powers, 6766 Laraway Road, Cayuga, and Adam C. Powers, 9958 O’Neil Road, Port Byron, property at 556 Clark St. Road, $0. Assessment $140,000.

• Cynthia J. Powers, 556 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, to Shelley L. Patterson, 5957 Chappell Road, Cayuga, Aaron M. Powers, 6766 Laraway Road, Cayuga, and Adam C. Powers, 9958 O’Neil Road, Port Byron, property at 556 Clark St. Road, $0. Assessment $37,100.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Jeffrey M. Bibbens, 3517 Cottle Road, Jordan, to Daniel F. Williams and Michelle M. Williams, 307 Ruth Road, Central Square, part of 3517 Cottle Road, $12,500. Assessment $40,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• H&W Agency Inc., 64 W. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, to Amy Holbrook, 13098 State Route 34, property at State Route 176, $11,750. Assessment $11,300.

• Letitia L. Smith, Roanoke, VA, to Robert Parker, 305 Fire Lane 13, Jordan, property at 305 Fire Lane 13, $48,000. Assessment $60,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Melissa Barnes, 9956 O’Neil Road, Port Byron, to Thomas M. Cook and Anna Jane Cook, 11460 North St., Cato, property at 9956 O’Neil Road, $345,000. Assessment $340,000.

• Laurence N. Waterman and Dawn M. Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Justin O’Shaughnessy and Beth O’Shaughnessy, 10661 Slayton Road, Port Byron, property at 10661 Slayton Road, $0. Assessment $95,300.

• Angel L. Espinosa and Sarabeth J. Espinosa (fka Sarabeth J. Grover), Orlando, FL, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 10429 State Route 38, $18,000. Assessment $93,800.

• John P. Binns, 1520 State Route 90, King Ferry, to Michele L. Grant, 11076 Cooper St., Cato, and Thomas A. Grant Sr., 10721 Slayton Road, Weedsport, property at Cooper Street, $10,000. Assessment $6,500.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Rodney J. Felton and Susan R. Felton, 6276 N. Kirkville Road, Kirkville, and Amanda F. Cesta, 1932 N. Ridge Dr., Chittenango, and Megan L. Vieau (fka Megan L. Felton), 107 Woodgate Dr., Chittenango, as trustees of the Rodney J. and Susan R. Felton Irrevocable Trust, to Michael McLaughlin, St. Augustine, FL, property at 6084 W. Lake Road, $220,000. Assessment $133,200.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 97

• Christopher Recckio and Dawn M. Recckio, 8982 Conquest Road, Port Byron, to Christopher Recckio (same address), property at 134 Main St., $0. Assessment $83,300.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 84

• Chelsea E. Hoover, 7588 Laraway Road, Cayuga, to Jacob Martin, 4405 State Route 34, Scipio Center, property at 7588 Laraway Road, $224,900. Assessment $102,000.

• Adam C. Treat, 7387 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, to Richard F. Hurd, 2607 Earl St., Weedsport, property at 7387 Baldwin Road, $199,000. Assessment $100,000.

• Hugh L. Robinson and Pansy S. Robinson, 8535 Denman Road, Port Byron, to Leisel R. Smith, Nashua, NH, and H. Nathan Robinson, Hillsborough, NC, as trustees of the Hugh L. and Pansy S. Robinson Irrevocable Trust, property at 8535 Denman Road, $0. Assessment $98,000.

• Grover Alcock and Amy Rindfleisch-Alcock, 663 Fire Lane 14, Cayuga, to Thomas Coleman and Amelia Coleman, 8164 Lasher Road, Port Byron, property at 8151 High St., $95,700. Assessment $48,900.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Frederic A. Gros, 61 Floral Ave., Cortland, to George Azzam and Sharon F. Azzam, 16 E. Lake St., Skaneateles, property at 44 Cliffside View, $455,000. Assessment $341,400.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Ronald G. Raymond, as executor of the last will and testament of George N. Raymond, 426 Glenbrook Dr., Auburn, to William Gary Emerson and Sharon M. Emerson, 14 Oak St., Union Springs, property at 426 Glenbrook Dr., $340,000. Assessment $186,000.

• Donald J. O’Connell and Eileen C. O’Connell, as trustees of the Donald J. and Eileen C. O’Connell Revocable Trust, 16 Willowbrook Dr., Auburn, to Consuela Marie Lively and Trung Lively, 2737 Almond Dr., Auburn, property at 16 Willowbrook Dr., $435,000. Assessment $191,900.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 97

• Richard D. Wood and Donna M. Wood, 2186 Bergerstock Road, Scipio Center, to Sara S. Cashin, 5535 Silver St. Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Richard D. and Donna M. Wood Irrevocable Trust, property at 2186 Bergerstock Road, $0. Assessment $134,700.

• Jeffrey Lampman Jr., 4269 Lamphier Road, Locke, to Morgan D. Zirbel, 3241 State Route 38, Moravia, property at 3241 State Route 38, $65,000. Assessment $78,700.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 100

• Frances E. Mead, 1878 Atwood Road, Moravia, to John C. Mead, 1910 Youngs Road, Moravia, and Michael F. Mead, 1880 Youngs Road, Moravia, property at 00 Poverty Lane, $0. Assessment $25,435.

• Frances E. Mead, 1878 Atwood Road, Moravia, to John C. Mead, 1910 Youngs Road, Moravia, and Michael F. Mead, 1880 Youngs Road, Moravia, property at 00 Poverty Lane, $0. Assessment $17,283.

• Frances E. Mead, 1878 Atwood Road, Moravia, to John C. Mead, 1910 Youngs Road, Moravia, and Michael F. Mead, 1880 Youngs Road, Moravia, property at 1878 Atwood Road, $0. Assessment $171,087.

• Frances E. Mead, 1878 Atwood Road, Moravia, to John C. Mead, 1910 Youngs Road, Moravia, and Michael F. Mead, 1880 Youngs Road, Moravia, property at 00 Youngs Road, $0. Assessment $137,935.

• Frances E. Mead, 1878 Atwood Road, Moravia, to John C. Mead, 1910 Youngs Road, Moravia, and Michael F. Mead, 1880 Youngs Road, Moravia, property at 00 Atwood Road, $0. Assessment $2,500.

• Frances E. Mead, 1878 Atwood Road, Moravia, to John C. Mead, 1910 Youngs Road, Moravia, and Michael F. Mead, 1880 Youngs Road, Moravia, property at 1910 Youngs Road, $0. Assessment $88,913.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• James Riley and Florence Riley, 3609 Miller Road, Sennett, to Melissa Hofmann and Jeffrey Hofmann, 7471 Parcell Road, Auburn, property at Miller Road, $0. Assessment $246,157.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Cynthia J. Raymond (fka Cynthia J. Gulliver) and Daniel S. Raymond, 5436 Lockwood Road, Auburn, to Michael P. Gulliver, 2265 Dublin Road, Auburn, property at 5436 Lockwood Road, $0. Assessment $220,200.

• George Knapp Jr., 4329 State Route 90, Union Springs, to George Knapp Jr. and Susan Knapp (same address), property at 4329 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $76,100.

• Michael J. Zammett and Mary E. Zammett, 1033 Creager Road, Union Springs, to Edward G. Stefanak Jr. and Leigha Teator, as trustees of the Michael J. Zammett and Mary E. Zammett Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 1033 Creager Road, $0. Assessment $267,400.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• JoAnn Richardson (fka JoAnn Capron), 14792 Cayuga St., Sterling, to Stephanie Musial and James T. O’Connor, 147 Spring Valley St., Beacon, property at 14792 Cayuga St., $155,000. Assessment $88,600.

• Louis Decicco, 4905 Hillview Road, Millport, to David Buck-Lightowler, 134 Nabob Row, Bainbridge, property at 14781 State Route 104, $0. Assessment $10,600.

• Deborah Hendrick, 13937 Humphrey Road, Sterling, to Vieonica L. Bednar, 17775 Evans Road, Dexter, Chad D. Hendrick, P.O. Box 142, Red Creek, and Jessica M. VanValkenburg, 834 Hazelwood Ave., Syracuse, property at 13937 Humphrey Road, $500. Assessment $136,000.

• Janet M. Caster, 16330 Irwin Road, Oswego, to Brian C. Caster (same address), property at 16330 Irwin Road, $0. Assessment $285,000.

• Adam Podlesh, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, to David A. Schultz and Charcy M. Schultz, 1735 Gloria Dr. Building, Fairport, property at 9479 Ingersoll Dr., $34,000. Assessment $29,300.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• Daniel L. McLaughlin and Rhonda McLaughlin, 14334 State Route 90, Locke, to Josh McLaughlin, 4347 Route 281, Cortland, property at 14344 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $104,800.

• Kirsten Tudman, 1421 Firelane J, Cortland, to Charles Grupe and Patricia Grupe, 1025 Reynolds Road, Apartment Y4, Johnson City, property at 1421 and 1423 Firelane J, $318,000. Assessment $131,169.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• JJ Contracting Corporation, 7108 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Eric J. Johnson, 314 Spring St., Palmyra, property at 7130 Canoga Road, $325,000. Assessment N/A.

• Patty J. Flick, 49 King St., Port Byron, to Gary D. Nemerow, 7533 Highbridge Road, Manlius, property at 7948 State St. Road, $65,000. Assessment $136,400.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• Celestia A. Clark, 2255 E. Venice Road, Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Alan D. Clark (same address), to Celestia A. Clark (same address), property at 2224 E. Venice Road, $0. Assessment $67,889.

• Karen R. Kilmartin, Galveston, TX, and Linda K. Palladino, Redding, CT, as trustees of the Wilcox Housing Trust, to Karen R. Kilmartin, Galveston, TX, and Linda K. Palladino, Redding, CT, property at 3969 Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $237,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• Joel R. Allen and Julie M. Allen, 11438 Blass Road, Red Creek, to Callahan C. Knapp, 10403 Maple Ave. North, Rose, property at 11438 Blass Road, $255,000. Assessment $226,600.

• Katherine Priest and Ryan Priest, 1732 Pierce Road, Martville, to Janice Richards, 13381 Craine Road, Red Creek, property at 1871 Hall Road, $0. Assessment $51,400.

