Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 17, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Dec. 7-13.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Daniel J. Aldrich, 5095 Onondaga Road, Syracuse, to Center Stage Properties LLC (same address), property at 26 Warren St., $0. Assessment $70,000.
• Tracie Green (fka Tracie Marshall), 1032 Yale Farm Road, Romulus, to Michael A. Deyneka, 6468 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 80 Perrine St., $88,000. Assessment $63,000.
• Michael Schmidt, Washington, DC, as executor of the last will and testament of Thomas M. Baran (aka Thomas Baran), late of 41 Belmont Ave., Auburn, and Linda R. Schmidt, Silver Spring, MD, to Red House Reohrs LLC, 620 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 41 Belmont Ave., $67,000. Assessment $67,000.
• Matthew R. Ferguson, 120 Murray St., Auburn, to Todd E. Brechue and Nicole R. Brechue, 134 Southfield Apartments, Auburn, property at 120 Murray St., $152,640. Assessment $111,000.
• Larry F. Driscoll, 185 Cottage St., Auburn, to Kelly E. Guy, 8858 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, 185 Cottage St., $1. Assessment $69,600.
• Venkatapathy Subramanya Ramamurthy, San Carlos, CA, to Raghunandana Venkatapathy, Freemont, CA, property at 24-26 Easterly Ave., $0. Assessment $120,000.
• Georgia E. Sullivan and Mary Ann Cechinni, 93 Wheeler Ave., Cortland, to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., property at 290 Seymour St., $33,646. Assessment $50,000.
• Stephen C. Ericson and Michelle K. Ericson, 19 Swift St., Auburn, to John Eric Minnick Jr. and Kelsey Lynn Minnick, 41 Rugby Road, Buffalo, property at 19 Swift St., $190,000. Assessment $127,300.
• William H. Burroughs and Pamela J. Burroughs, 171 Osborne St., Auburn, to Lynn M. Smith, 162 Osborne St., Auburn, property at 171 Osborne St., $0. Assessment $109,200.
• U.S. Bank National Association to Paul Benk, Bedminster, NJ, property at 1 Lawton Ave., $52,500. Assessment $84,400.
• Patricia Stoddard, 215 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Tyler Brundidge, 18 Water St., P.O. Box 85, Jordan, property at 30 Willard St., $77,500. Assessment $72,600.
• Gregory S. Rigby and Carole J. Rigby, 124 Owasco St., Auburn, to Zachary R. Picciano and Angela V. Coraci, 8 Sherman St., Auburn, property at 124 Owasco St., $225,000. Assessment $173,800.
• Leslie Walter, 8 Briggs Dr., Auburn, as executrix of the last will and testament of Muriel Difabion, 598 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Danielle M. Borza, 166 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 598 N. Seward Ave., $128,000. Assessment $112,400.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Candace Macyczko, Auburn Heights Apartments, Auburn, to Steven Lashomb Sr., 5891 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property at 5891 Bluefield Road, $0. Assessment $68,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Mark Quimby, 3788 Carter Road, Canastota, to Glen R. Devaul and Mary L. Devaul, 6721 Grimes Road, Jordan, property at 2944 State Route 31, $25,000. Assessment $31,100.
• Jackie E. Hinman, New Bern, NC, to Susan C. Mossow, 3167 Lockwood Road, Weedsport, property at 2506 W. Brutus St., $30,000. Assessment $48,300.
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Jason W. Chalker, 8886 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, property at 8886 S. Seneca St., $169,000. Assessment $132,900.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Jeffrey Smith and Lauren Smith, 3402 Cottle Road, Weedsport, property at 8964 N. Seneca St., $0. Assessment $74,600.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• William Maybe and Mindy Goldthwait, 10152 Slab City Road, Cato, to Mindy Goldthwait (same address), property at 10152 Slab City Road, $0. Assessment $39,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Marlin Wise and Joy Wise, 10787 Slayton Road, Weedsport, to Thomas G. Merrill and Susan B. Merrill, 9 Athena Dr., Baldwinsville, property at 10787 Slayton Road and property off Drake Road, $345,000. Assessment $291,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Kevin M. Rankin and Sherri M. Nicolosi, 2700 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, to Martin Anthony Nat Jr. and Jennifer Nat, 201 North St. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 2700 Forest Hill Dr., $200,000. Assessment $144,000.
• G. Neal Vanliew and Karen L. Vanliew, 5786 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Jeffrey J. Gulliver and Darci L. Gulliver, 5774 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at Dunning Avenue, $0. Assessment $337,200.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Timothy Lewis and Mary Lewis, 1221 Genoa-Locke Townline Road, Locke, to Cindy S. Cullen, 46 Madison St., Franklin Square, property at 1221 Genoa-Locke Townline Road, $197,500. Assessment $154,600.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• James H. Southard, by agent Timothy Alan Southard, 5363 Middle Reservation Road, Castile, to Sidney Townsend and Paula Townsend, 12124 State Route 176, Cato, property at 3520 Dennison Road, $0. Assessment $206,700.
• Stephen Tucker, 5418 Baldwin Road, Cato, to Wade Chrisman, 295 Rathburn Road, Fulton, property at 3418 Baldwin Road, $140,000. Assessment $94,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Augustus C. Rosetti and Mary Anne Rosetti, 1821 Honoco Road, Auburn, to Paul D. Caforio and Deborah L. Caforio, 1589 Allen Glen Road, Oswego, property at 1821 Honoco Road, $325,000. Assessment $275,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• James A. Hacker, 1314 State Route 38, Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Helen M. Hacker, to Brittany Wade, 24 Church St., Moravia, property at 1330 State Route 38, $250,000. Assessment $229,500.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Robert A. Leonardi, 27 White Bridge Road, Auburn, to Brittany Lynn Pergolizzi, 6781 N. Geneva Road, Sodus, property at 37 Utica St., $99,900. Assessment $93,000.
• Charles W. Rossman and Lillian D. Rossman, 30 Richardson Ave., Auburn, to James A. Savarese, 8917 N. Main St. Road, Port Byron, property at 9135 N. Main St. Road, $1. Assessment $74,300.
• Christy L. Stoneburg (aka Christy L. Hildebrant), 9342 Conquest Road, Port Byron, to Jesse Dennis and Katherine E. Wise, 7190 Fuller Road, Port Byron, 9342 Conquest Road, $20,000. Assessment $52,000.
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Joseph Debois and Sarah Lee Carner, 7061 State St. Road, Auburn, property at 1575 Rooker Dr., $47,500. Assessment $18,999.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• Warren J. Johnson and Lorraine M. Johnson, 8352 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, to Christopher Johnson (same address), property at 8352 W. Loop Road, $0. Assessment $58,800.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Michael A. Orofino, 5324 State Route 38A, Auburn, to Joshua M. Faulkner, 3712 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 5324 State Route 38A, $380,000. Assessment $198,100.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Emogene R. Saya, 8127 North St. Road, Weedsport, to Michele L. Cotten and Raymond Dale Cotten, Florien, LA, property at 8127 North St. Road, $138,000. Assessment $142,000.
• Laura M. Morehouse, 3041 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Joshua D. Fedyshyn and Kascey N. Relfe, 2805 Ross Dr., Weedsport, property at 3041 Turnpike Road, $179,000. Assessment $109,200.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• John D. Goeke and Teresa R. Miller, 4403 Fire Lane 4, Union Springs, to Demchak Partners Limited Partnership, Meshoppen, PA, part of 4403 Fire Lane 4, $150,000. Assessment $796,600.
• Ronald L. Chretien and Nancy A. Chretien, The Villages, FL, to Frontenac Holding LLC, 21 Basin St., P.O. Box 502, Union Springs, property at Dildine Road, $60,000. Assessment $42,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Duncan L. Johnston and Cathy A. Johnston, 14326 Martville Road, Martville, to Rowan Lane Partners LLC (dba Crosscourt Land), Austin, TX, property at Martville Road, $0. Assessment $156,200.
• Rowan Lane Partners LLC (dba CrossCourt Land), Austin, TX, to Jacob Alan Lantry and Corwin Mathew Lantry, 50 Krigbaum Dr., Altmar, and Christopher Anthony Lantry, Kane, PA, property at Martville Road, $39,900. Assessment $26,000.
• Kay S. Barney, 16373 Irwin Road, Oswego, to Shelly M. Stanton, 110 State Route 3, Hannibal, Catherine M. Emmons, 510 Oneida St., Fulton, Constance M. Pritchard, 378 Wall St., Hannibal, Stephanie L. Pawlenko, 510 Oneida St., Fulton, and Dawn Shurtleff, 2054 Deforest Lane, Cato, property at 1763 Firelane A, $1. Assessment $107,000.
• Mariya Carpenter, 14651 Cayuga St., Sterling, to Dwight M. Lewis and Holly J. Lewis, 70 Onondaga St., Skaneateles, property at 14651 Cayuga St., $104,900. Assessment $68,800.
• Scott W. Burdick, P.O. Box 301, Stephentown, as executor of the last will and testament of Wesley H. Burdick, to Lois T. Campbell and Douglas L. Campbell, 16221 Irwin Road, Oswego, property at Lots 48 and 49 Irwin Road, $16,000. Assessment $50,500.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Timothy A. Chace and Debra L. Chace, 500 Champlin Road, Locke, to Angelo Pucinischi and Veronica Devivo, Chapel Hill, NC, property at 500 Champlin Road, $250,000. Assessment $170,000.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Elizabeth I. Hooper (fka Elizabeth Fowler), 7292 State St. Road, Auburn, to Justin J. Manwaring, 9216 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at 7292 State St. Road, $145,000. Assessment $114,400.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 12498 Ira Station Road, $48,600. Assessment $113,200.