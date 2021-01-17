Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 17, 2021

• Georgia E. Sullivan and Mary Ann Cechinni, 93 Wheeler Ave., Cortland, to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., property at 290 Seymour St., $33,646. Assessment $50,000.

• Stephen C. Ericson and Michelle K. Ericson, 19 Swift St., Auburn, to John Eric Minnick Jr. and Kelsey Lynn Minnick, 41 Rugby Road, Buffalo, property at 19 Swift St., $190,000. Assessment $127,300.

• William H. Burroughs and Pamela J. Burroughs, 171 Osborne St., Auburn, to Lynn M. Smith, 162 Osborne St., Auburn, property at 171 Osborne St., $0. Assessment $109,200.

• U.S. Bank National Association to Paul Benk, Bedminster, NJ, property at 1 Lawton Ave., $52,500. Assessment $84,400.

• Patricia Stoddard, 215 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Tyler Brundidge, 18 Water St., P.O. Box 85, Jordan, property at 30 Willard St., $77,500. Assessment $72,600.

• Gregory S. Rigby and Carole J. Rigby, 124 Owasco St., Auburn, to Zachary R. Picciano and Angela V. Coraci, 8 Sherman St., Auburn, property at 124 Owasco St., $225,000. Assessment $173,800.

• Leslie Walter, 8 Briggs Dr., Auburn, as executrix of the last will and testament of Muriel Difabion, 598 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Danielle M. Borza, 166 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 598 N. Seward Ave., $128,000. Assessment $112,400.