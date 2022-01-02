Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 2, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 22-28:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Charles H. LaDouce Jr. and Barbara J. LaDouce, 62 Mary St., Auburn, to Hoffman Abrams Properties LLC, 110 Genesee St. Suite 310, Auburn, property at 62 Mary St., $230,000. Assessment $116,900.

• Walter D. Lowe, 3 Court St., Auburn, to Ball Property LLC (same address), property at 3 Court St., $0. Assessment $120,000.

• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Joseph J. Sojka and Susan N. Sojka, as trustees of the Sojka Family Trust, Palos Verdes, CA, property at 28 Westlake Ave., $80,000. Assessment $55,000.

• BMG Enterprises Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Brandon M. Murphy, 3858 East St., Skaneateles, property at 71 Lake Ave., $102,000. Assessment $88,800.

• Edward J. Wrobel, 97 Pulaski St., Auburn, to Jeffrey G. Allen and Melissa A. Colombo, 4100 Rockwell Road, Marcellus, property at 273 State St., $215,000. Assessment $168,000.

• Walter Torous, Lesia VanHouten (fka Lesia Torous) and Ann Marie Tonzi (fka Ann Maria Torous), 7058 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Bryan A. Byler, 184 Cottage St., Auburn, property at 7 Mahaney Ave., $87,500. Assessment $70,000.

• Lynn F. Alivero, 100 Frances St., Auburn, to Melanie S. Aubin and James Aubin, 62 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 100 Frances St., $220,000. Assessment $160,200.

• Richard Parisi, 65 Lexington Ave., Auburn, to Richard Parisi and Sarah Parisi (same address), property at 33-35 Hoffman St., $0. Assessment $56,000.

• Michael J. Rossi and Barbara Hummel-Rossi, 53 Cherry Lane, Huntington, as trustees of the Michael J. Rossi Living Trust, to Red House Reohrs LLC, 620 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 9-11 Sheridan St., $65,000. Assessment $68,800.

• Eleanore U. Sinclair and Sarah U. Hazard, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Jean U. Marshall, 3 Teller Ave., Auburn, to Michael P. Kapusta and Virginia M. Kapusta, 19 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 3 Teller Ave., $209,900. Assessment $150,500.

• Deborah M. Donovan and Robert I. Donovan, 118 Curtis Place, Auburn, to Rebecca C. Drinkwine, as trustee of the Deborah and Robert Donovan Irrevocable Trust, 10168 Dietzel Road, Weedsport, property at 118 Curtis Place, $0. Assessment $92,500.

• Helen C. Miskell, 11 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Charles H. LaDouce Jr. and Barbara J. LaDouce, 62 Mary St., Auburn, property at 11 N. Hurd Circle, $250,000. Assessment $167,400.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• John L. Janowski and Joyce A. Janowski, 1978 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Mathew J. Janowski, 6307 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 1978 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $100,500.

• Louie P. Rood, 5757 Bluefield Road, Auburn, to Stephen Bear and Caroline Blackman, 205 Marsh Dr., Syracuse, property at 5757 Bluefield Road, $209,500. Assessment $137,600.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• William F. Baker and Beth M. Baker, 3318 Bibbens Road, Weedsport, to Kristin M. Aaserud and Michael F. Aaserud Jr., 7 Benton St., Auburn, property at 3318 Bibbens Road, $180,000. Assessment $149,667.

• John P. Gabriell and Donna J. Gabriell, 8844 Weed St., Weedsport, to Tammy Wilder and Sheila Giacona, as trustees for the John Gabriell and Donna Gabriell Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 8844 Weed St., $0. Assessment $160,800.

• David Dolph, 8725 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Jesse D. Dolph, 3237 Cottle Road, Weedsport, and Matthew T. Dolph, 1635 S. Ivy Trail, Baldwinsville, property at State Route 34, $1. Assessment $19,100.

• David S. Dolph, 8725 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Jesse D. Dolph, 3237 Cottle Road, Weedsport, and Matthew T. Dolph, 1635 S. Ivy Trail, Baldwinsville, property at 8733 State Route 34, $1. Assessment $61,100.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Julia L. Bresee, 260 Fire Lane 17, Cato, to Eric Bresee (same address), property at 260 Fire Lane 17, $0. Assessment $109,100.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Walter D. Lowe, 3 Court St., Auburn, to Ball Property LLC (same address), property at 5900 Owasco Terrace, $0. Assessment $328,300.

• James G. Bryden, 5664 Poplar Cove, Auburn, to David Barrows and Lisa Barrows, 839 Old State Road, Binghamton, property at 5664 Poplar Cove, $335,000. Assessment $161,900.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Joshua Bothwell, 587 Sharpsteen Road, Locke, to Brianna Meddaugh, 6120 Mayo Road, Trumansburg, and Taylor Germain, 468 Tupper Road, Locke, property at 987 Sharpsteen Road, $1. Assessment $27,200.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 97

• Cory J. Casper and Luisa C. Casper, 8505 Centerport Road, Port Byron, to James Prechtl, Caldwell, ID, property at 8505 Centerport Road, $249,900. Assessment $158,600.

• John W. Hackett and Tammy L. Hackett, 8502 Baptist Hill Road, Port Byron, to Llewelyn F. Hall III, 9188 Oakland Road, Port Byron, property at 8502 Baptist Hill Road, $165,000. Assessment $78,900.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Kevin T. Sisto, 8 Aldrich Ave., Auburn, to Meghan E. Simmons, 16 French Ave., Auburn, property at 8 Aldrich Ave., $199,900. Assessment $80,000.

• Scott L. Wilson and Rebecca H. Currier, 6989 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Rebecca H. Currier (same address), property at 6989 Owasco Road, $50,000. Assessment $209,100.

• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Pamela L. Thompson, as trustee of the Pamela L. Thompson Living Trust, 1049 Chamberlain Road, Auburn, property at 66 Stryker Ave., $237,500. Assessment $102,900.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 97

• David S. Dolph, 8725 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Jesse D. Dolph, 3237 Cottle Road, Weedsport, and Matthew T. Dolph, 1635 S. Ivy Trail, Baldwinsville, property at 12 Fire Lane 31, $1. Assessment $205,100.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Christine VanDelinder (fka Christine Hodkinson) and Jason VanDelinder, 3857 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Logan J. Moore and Amber L. Moore, 7331 Potter Road, Auburn, property at 3857 Franklin St. Road, $285,000. Assessment $163,600.

• Cynthia L. Hares, 4079 O’Neill Lane, Skaneateles, to Cynthia L. Hares, as trustee of the Cynthia L. Hares Revocable Trust (same address), property at Parcell Road, $0. Assessment $204,000.

• James G. Stowell and Elaine J. Stowell, 7127 North St. Road, Auburn, to Matthew J. Stowell, Falmouth, ME, and Gregory S. Stowell, 7124 North St. Road, Auburn, as co-trustees of the James G. Stowell and Elaine J. Stowell Irrevocable Trust, property at 7002 North St. Road, $0. Assessment $85,000.

• William G. Long and Christine K. Long, 3117 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Jennifer Villa and Mark W. Long, as trustee for the William G. Long and Christine K. Long Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 3117 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $165,900.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Christopher D. Talcott and Lily Talcott, 2179 Route 90, Aurora, to Christine M. Piscitelli and Kristian M. Piscitelli, 7980 Collington Pointe Way, Baldwinsville, property at 39 Cayuga Shores Dr., $265,000. Assessment $236,400.

• Scipio Springs Dairy, 2049 Mosher Road, Union Springs, to Nina M. Kustyn and Jose A. Montalvo Valdez, 37 Homer St., Union Springs, property at 37 Homer St., $132,000. Assessment $143,200.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Richard R. Lawrence and Helene Michelle Lawrence (fka Helene Lawrence), The Villages, FL, to Richard R. Lawrence and Helene Michelle Lawrence, The Villages, FL, as trustees of the Lawrence Family Trust, property at 14677 Fancher Ave., $0. Assessment $174,000.

• Elhannon Wholesale Nursery Inc., 20716 State Route 33, Petersburg, to Kenneth S. Calkins and Lindy L. Calkins, 25 N. Pollard Dr., Fulton, property at Lot 44 Irwin Road, $14,000. Assessment $25,100.

• David G. McHenry, Lexington Park, MD, as administrator of the estate of William Lutheran McHenry, Wilkes Barre, PA, to James W. Carr Jr. and Patricia Carr, 14286 Acre Road, Sterling, property at 14286 Acre Road, $74,000. Assessment $72,200.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Timothy Gilfus, 27 Halcomb Dr., Auburn, to Matthew John Tomaszewski Jr., 1679 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 26 Halcomb Dr., $190,000. Assessment $126,800.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• Chiquita G. Sampson, 11409 State Route 38, Cato, to Paul M. VanNorstrand, 11223 Cooper St., Cato, property at 11409 State Route 38, $55,000. Assessment $153,000.

