Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 22, 2023

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 8-14:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Pamela J. Lockhart, 213 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Leon H. Defendorf and Heather A. Defendorf, 215 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 211-213 and 215 S. Seward Ave., $0. Assessment $156,500.

• Tompkins Community Bank (fka Tompkins Trust Company), 118 E. Seneca St., Ithaca, to Jillian L. Payne, 73 Burt Ave., Auburn, property at 311 McIntosh Drive, $232,000. Assessment $235,000.

• David M. DelloStritto and Marilynn DelloStritto, 104 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, to Susan D. Bouley (same address), Mary Kathryn Read, Westfield, NJ, and Michael J. DelloStritto, 32 Hazelhurst Ave., Auburn, property at 104 N. Marvine Ave., $0. Assessment $265,900.

• Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn, to PG Auburn MOB LLC, 46 Prince St., Suite 2003, Rochester, property at 17 Lansing St., $100,000. Assessment $23,567,200.

• Great Faith Ministries International Inc., Detroit, MI, to IHS 1, LLC, Carlsbad, CA, property at 17 Lake Ave., $1. Assessment $66,800.

• Mary Ann Harmon, 25 Westwood Drive, Auburn, as trustee of the Mary Ann Harmon Revocable Trust, to Dennis Harmon, 36 Baker Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the Mary Ann Harmon Irrevocable Trust, property at 25 Westwood Drive, $0. Assessment $144,900.

• John Juhl, 110 Clark St., Auburn, to Fingerlakes Rental Properties LLC, P.O. Box 320, Port Byron, property at 55 Grant Ave., $16,000. Assessment $96,000.

• Laura J. O’Connell (nka Laura J. Scranton), 2809 Basin St., Weedsport, Joanne M. Fabrize, 4335 Forest Brook Drive, Liverpool, Annette K. Delfavero, 6221 W. Lake Road, Auburn, Eileen D. Boehler, Greensboro, NC, and Edward J. Fabrize, 3960 Depot Road, Auburn, to Cassandra A. Archer, 18 Lynn Ave., Auburn, property at 43 Locust St., $168,000. Assessment $153,000.

• Barry M. Pillig, 9 Silver Ave., Auburn, to Thomas O. Gruver, 115 Dobbin Lane, Elbridge, property at 9 Silver Ave., $125,000. Assessment $95,600.

• Nationstar Mortgage LLC (dba Mr. Cooper), Coppell, TX, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, OK, property at 168 Seymour St., $0. Assessment $78,000.

• Mark E. Storrs, as executor of the estate of Gerald L. Storrs, 3 Camp St., Auburn, to John B. Covell and Debra S. Covell, as trustees under the Covell Living Trust, 5 Heather Woods Court, Skaneateles, property at 3 Camp St., $110,000. Assessment $98,500.

• Thomas J. Trzaska and Carol A. Trzaska, Winter Springs, FL, to Patrick J. Steger, 4088 Vanderstouw Road, Moravia, property at 329 N. Hoopes Ave., $179,900. Assessment $155,200.

• Majdi Hasan, 8 South St., Auburn, to 213 Investments LLC, Helen, FL, property at 36 Jefferson St., $50,000. Assessment $47,600.

• Vicki A. Mace, 8 Liberty St., Auburn, to Jacob Heindi, R215 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 8 Liberty St., $116,000. Assessment $89,700.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Barbara J. Weaver, RD No. 1, Box 485, Auburn, to Stephanie M. Berry, 52 Grant St., Auburn, property at 6174 Experimental Road, $0. Assessment $79,200.

• Diana L. Ecker, as executor of the last will and testament of Joyce M. Sikora, 2180 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Richard F. Middleton Jr., 8882 State Route 90N, King Ferry, property at 2180 W. Genesee St. Road, $129,000. Assessment $101,900.

• Kristine A. Wills-Farley, Brooksville, FL, and Melissa E. McConnell, Waxhaw, NC, to Donna B. and Larry Marini, 1960 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at 1960 W. Genesee St. Road, $220,000. Assessment $150,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Richard J. Clare and MaryAnn Clare (fka Mary Ann Clare), 8580 Pierce Road, Jordan, to Richard J. Clare and MaryAnn Clare, as trustees under the Clare Living Trust (same address), property at 8580 Pierce Road, $0. Assessment $186,500.

• Clifford H. McKeen and Bonnie M. McKeen, 9205 Lippoldt Road, Weedsport, to Tara Marie Luke, as trustee of the Clifford Harold McKeen and Bonnie Marie McKeen Irrevocable Trust, 3263 Clinton Road, Weedsport, property at 9205 Lippoldt Road, $0. Assessment $180,100.

• Dan Boardman and Caroline Boardman, 2701 Downs Road, Weedsport, to Abigail L. Leonti and Nathan Scowcroft, 8033 Barnes Road, Port Byron, property at 2701 Downs Road, $128,000. Assessment $68,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Joseph A. Guanciale Jr. and Chris M. Guanciale, 11601 Calkins Road, Cato, to Joseph A. Guanciale III, as trustee of the Joseph A. Guanciale Jr. and Chris M. Guanciale Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 11601 Calkins Road, $0. Assessment $47,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Terri L. Bozeat, 10529 Spook Woods Road, Port Byron, to Sarah Anderson, 12236 State Route 176, Apt. 2, Cato, property at 10529 Spook Woods Road, $190,000. Assessment $104,200.

• John M. Case, 43 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Eric M. Ralston and Jamie L. Crane, 10295 Egypt Road, Weedsport, property at 10285 Egypt Road, $5,000. Assessment $97,800.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company (fka Bankers Trust Company of California) to David G. Torrance, Michael J. Torrance and Betty J. Torrance, 12794 State Route 176, Cato, property at 12794 State Route 176, $40,802. Assessment $55,800.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Marsha M. Signorelli, 3787 Bailey Hollow Road, Newark Valley, to Bruce Spiegel and Jean C. Spiegel, 5 Hilltop Holow Drive, Ballston Lake, property at 522 Main St., $0. Assessment $101,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• James Burns Jr., 601 State Route 38, Locke, to True North Tracts LLC, 603 State Route 38, Locke, property at 601 State Route 38, $37,000. Assessment $70,400.

• Matthew C. Richards, Meridian, MS, to Joshua C. Prince and Katherine E. Prince, 17 Eden Drive, Groton, property at 1357 Toll Gate Hill Road, $127,500. Assessment $124,000.

• Nancy Manzari, 4412 Doolittle Road, Locke, to True North Tracts LLC, 603 State Route 38, Locke, property at 603 State Route 38, $50,000. Assessment $50,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Linda J. Chandler, 6 School St., P.O. Box 980, Moravia, to Julie A. Flick, 21 Glenside Drive, Moravia, and Kristoffer R. Chandler, Waltham, MA, property at 6 School St., $0. Assessment $35,100.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Susan M. Kuncio, 6445 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to David B. Lazzara, 56 Oak Lane, Rochester, property at 6445 E. Lake Road, $1,350,000. Assessment $484,800.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Glenn E. Botsford and Sharon M. Botsford, 3967 State Route 34, Scipio Center, to Jason G. Botsford, as trustee for the Glenn E. and Sharon M. Botsford Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 3967 State Route 34, State Route 34, State Route 34 and State Route 34, $0. Assessment $1,270,700.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Bear Swamp Property LLC, 5681 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Douglas J. Wayne and Debra D. Wayne, 6600 Half Acre Road, Auburn, and David D. Wayne and Dawn D. Wayne, 5681 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 2986 Bear Swamp Road, $0. Assessment $339,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Sherry A. McCandless (fka Sherry A. Fitzgerald), 8077 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Sherry A. McCandless, as trustee under the Sherry A. McCandless Living Trust (same address), property at 8077 Weedsport Sennett Road, $0. Assessment $176,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Maureen C. Hozempa, 495 Riverside Drive, Johnson City, to Ronald S. Hozempa, 120 Zimmer Road, Kirkwood, and David M. Hozempa Sr., 521 Sapbush Road, Chenango Forks, property at Hibiscus Harbor Road, $0. Assessment $159,700.

• Evan M. Foulke and Richenda F. Walter, as co-trustees of the Walter C. Foulke Family Trust, and M. Foulke and Richenda F. Walter, as co-trustees of the Michael L. Foulke Revocable Trust, 5 Court St., Auburn, to Theodore Johnson and Shirley Johnson, 67 Cayuga St., Union Springs, property at 69 Cayuga St., $1. Assessment 336,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Lorraine F. Barbour, 6661 Middle Road, Sodus, to John T. Gugino, 5220 Albright Road, Ontario, property at 0 Creek Road, $8,000. Assessment $3,457.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Jason Chehovich, as executor of the last will and testament of Mary Chehovich, 1494 Griffin Road, Auburn, to Ariel Brown and Luis Colon, Boston, MA, property at 1494 Griffin Road, $309,000. Assessment $201,000.

• JPMorgan Chase Bank to Chase Home Finance LLC and Empire Real Homes LLC, 609 State Route 414, Clyde, property at 7893 Armstrong Road, $103,500. Assessment $168,100.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• James Van Orman, 128 Grove Ave. Extension, Auburn, and Stephen Van Orman, 1022 Route 90, King Ferry, to Trevor Wilson Robin, 10641 State Route 90, Locke, property at 1626 State Route 34B, $100,500. Assessment $88,100.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Norma B. Duvall, Tari J. Markowski, as executrix of the estate of Jeanette Cooper, Claudette Bishop, Calbert Duvall Jr., Daryl Duvall, Jacqueline Perkins, Mark Dec, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, to HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC, property at 635 Maiden Lane, $97,109. Assessment $59,100.

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Marcial Agustin Jimenez and Paula Cristina Agustin, Central Falls, RI, property at 12595 Ira Station Road, $108,000. Assessment $87,400.