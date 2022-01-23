Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 23, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Dec. 13-19:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Pamela Treat-Ulrich, 67 Cottage St., Auburn, to Deanna Casper, 2316 Bockes Road, Skaneateles, property at 67 Cottage St., $151,063. Assessment $102,000.

• William P. Alfieri and Donna L. Alfieri, 187 Perrine Ave., Auburn, to William P. Alfieri Jr., 205 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 187 Perrine Ave., $1. Assessment $74,000.

• HAM Properties LLC, P.O. Box 1037, Auburn, to MMDI Properties LLC (same address), property at 96-98 Hamilton Ave., $110,000. Assessment $94,300.

• Anthony J. LoBisco Jr. and Joyce M. LoBisco, 162 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Joanna Mancuso, 5548 Bevier Road, Auburn, and Sandra Pickens, 8 Tamarack, Ballston Lake, property at 162 Lake Ave., $0. Assessment $130,300.

• Teag LLC, 8779 Knapp Road, West Falls, to Delmar Capital Holdings LLC, Raleigh, NC, property at 111 Osborne St., $315,000. Assessment $133,000.

• Nationstar Mortgage LLC to CNADY LLC, P.O. Box 512, Auburn, property at 72 Fitch Ave., $41,000. Assessment $65,053.

• Barbara H. Wilson (fka Barbara H. Bailey) and John L. Wilson, 3613 Depot Road, Auburn, to Jane Brady, 140 Seneca Way Apt. 209, Ithaca, property at 9 Elizabeth St., $199,000. Assessment $138,000.

• Andrew E. Bishop, 41 Arlington Ave., Auburn, to Robert John Ferro, 55 Frances St., Auburn, property at 38-40 Kensington Ave. and 41 Arlington Ave., $179,900. Assessment $16,700 and $98,800.

• Delaney CMS LLC, Poplarville, MS, to Anna Boim Marinelli and Michael Marinelli, 7107 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 24 Miller St., $27,000. Assessment $26,800.

• George A. Lorenzo and Kathleen A. Lorenzo, 106 Mary St., Auburn, to George A. Lorenzo (same address), property at 106 Mary St., $0. Assessment $139,800.

• Cartwright Holdings LLC, 25 Anderson Circle, Auburn, to Rowena McKoy-Simpson, 129 North St., Auburn, property at 129 North St., $97,520. Assessment $79,800.

• Mary Catherine Moore, as trustee for the Edward J. and Catherine Bilinski Irrevocable Trust, 8424 Hoyt Road, Weedsport, to Edward D. Bilinski, Kennett, MO, property at 28 Drummond St., $0. Assessment $162,400.

• Danielle M. Collier, 6537 Mullen Dr., Auburn, to Corinne M. Aviles, 60 Mary St., Auburn, property at 187 Van Anden St., $110,000. Assessment $77,700.

• John Bielowicz, 189 Fire Lane 12, Jordan, to Brett M. Bielowicz, 41 Grant St., Auburn, property at 41 Grant St., $60,000. Assessment $84,400.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Cape Coral Finance Inc., Cape Coral, FL, property at 7027 River Road, $19,100. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Cape Coral Finance Inc., Cape Coral, FL, property at River Road, $19,100. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Stephanie Yearsley, 39 Fall St. Apt. 2, Seneca Falls, property at River Road, $25,400. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to John Margetanski III, 47 Soulard St., Harrison, property at River Road, $27,600. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Michael P. Tuohy, Amaranth, ON, property at River Road, $27,000. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Edward Lauckern IV, 34 MacDougall St., Auburn, property at 6895 River Road, $42,100. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Anthony J. Marro, 1365 Middle Black Brook Road, Seneca Falls, property at River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Anthony J. Marro, 1365 Middle Black Brook Road, Seneca Falls, property at River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Anthony J. Marro, 1365 Middle Black Brook Road, Seneca Falls, property at River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Angela Leubner, 8784 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, property at 6883 River Road, $20,200. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Helen Clingerman, 7043 River Road, Cayuga, to Ronald Clingerman, 2281 Nearpass Road, Seneca Falls, property at 7043 River Road, $1. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Katrinka Tezyk, as trustee of the Tezyk Living Trust, 6577 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Katrina Tezyk (same address), property at 6577 State Route 90 North, $0. Assessment $206,547.

• Katrinka Tezyk, 6577 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Katrinka Tezyk, as trustee of the Tezyk Living Trust (same address), property at 6577 State Route 90 North, $0. Assessment $206,547.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Brittan Springs, Big Island, VA, as administrator of the estate of Josephine Elizabeth Springs, to 7 North Hamilton Street LLC, 208 County Route 37, Central Square, property at 2688 Liberty St., $57,500. Assessment $72,500.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Candace M. Ryan-Hatchwell (fka Candice Ryan), 2635 Emerson Road, Weedsport, to Michael J. Hatchwell and Candace M. Ryan-Hatchwell (same address), property at 2635 Emerson Road, $0. Assessment $143,000.

• Linda L. Head, 46 Grant Ave., Auburn, to Christopher Garrison, P.O. Box 272, Cato, property at 11308 South St., $10,500. Assessment $20,000.

• Robert H. Wills III, 10449 Jordan Road, Cato, to Dannah L. Roberts and Dylan J. Cahn, Antioch, TN, property at 10449 Jordan Road, $299,900. Assessment $140,500.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Nancy L. Gardner, 11868 W. Main St., Wolcott, to Lisa Jane Traughber, Girard, IL, Larry Lee Gardner, 12232 Tyrell St., Wolcott, and Wesley Howard Gardner, 6863 Church St., Red Creek, property at 10112 Dietzel Road, $0. Assessment $45,200.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Teresa M. Testa, 2 Belle Ave., Auburn, to Daniel Osborn, 535 Main St., Aurora, property at 5295 Bluefield Road, $67,000. Assessment $50,400.

• Henry E. Burlew, Greensboro, NC, to Brenda Lee Loerzel, 58 N. Division St., Auburn, property at West Lake Road, $27,500. Assessment $11,000.

• Trung Lively and Consuela Lively, 2737 Almond Dr., Auburn, to Matt Edward Schulze and Kimberly Anne Schulze, Suffolk, VA, property at 2737 Almond Dr., $587,500. Assessment N/A.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Ivan V. Goloub, 2040 State Route 90, Aurora, to Megan A. Whitman-Goloub (same address), property at 999 State Route 34B, $1. Assessment $35,000.

• Megan A. Whitman-Goloub, 2040 State Route 90, Aurora, to Pigeon Hall LLC (same address), property at 999 State Route 34B, $1. Assessment $35,000.

• Mark E. Osterhoudt and Christine G. Osterhoudt, 1129 Indian Field Road, Genoa, to Molly N. Osterhoudt and Anna C. Osterhoudt, 23 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 1129 Indian Field Road, $0. Assessment $225,900.

• Jacob N. Kuehn and Christina Kuehn, 2833 Hill Road, Genoa, to Michael Compagni and Dakota Compagni, 13 E. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 2833 Hill Road, $250,000. Assessment $199,900.

• Charles V. Signor, 795 State Route 34, Genoa, to Darlene Signor (same address), as trustee under the Charles V. Signor Irrevocable Living Trust, property at Whipple and Townline Road, $0. Assessment $485,000.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 91

• Ronald E. Howe and Cynthia E. Howe, 2092 Lake Road, Aurora, to Matthew Bennett and Jodi Bennett, 1956 Sherwood Road, Aurora, property at 2091 Lake Road and 2092 Lake Road, $650,000. Assessment $82,200 and $231,707.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• U.S. Bank Trust to Barry Clever, Kittanning, PA, property at 5563 Howell Road, $83,500. Assessment $82,300.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 84

• Sharron A. Smith, 8637 Dwyer Road Extension, Port Byron, to Stephen Gillmore and Kathy Gillmore, 1848 Sloan Dr., Port Byron, property at 8637 Dwyer Road Extension, $140,000. Assessment $85,600.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• VV II LLC, 1080 Pittsford Victor Road, Suite 202, Pittsford, to North West Mobile Home Portfolio LLC, 1441 East 12th St., Brooklyn, property at 5 Jerri, $1,359,477. Assessment $1,300,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Michael Lee Kellogg, 3717 State Route 41A, Moravia, to Lagrand E. Chase III, St. Pete Beach, FL, property at 3717 State Route 41A, $95,000. Assessment $100,600.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Christopher J. Logue, 7319 Owasco Road, Auburn, to MMDI Properties LLC, P.O. Box 1037, Auburn, property at 7319 Owasco Road, $127,500. Assessment $92,500.

• Steven F. Nowak and Judith E. Nowak, 4961 North Road, Auburn, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, property at 4961 North Road, $71,330. Assessment $70,500.

• Jamie S. Cuddeback, 6964 Owasco Road, Auburn, to James Sedgwick Coble, 15 E. Genesee St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 6964 Owasco Road, $147,500. Assessment $98,800.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 97

• James E. Welch, 1273 Number One Road, Union Springs, as executor of the estate of Richard J. Welch, to James E. Welch (same address), property at NSN Wyckoff Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Brian J. Kelly, as executor of the last will and testament of Paul F. Kelly, 3217 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Kevin Kelly and Melody Kelly, as trustees of the Kevin and Melody Kelly Joint Trust, Little Rock, AK, property at 3217 Franklin St. Road, $80,000. Assessment $77,500.

• Richard W. Chave, 4521 South St., Jamesville, Daniel B. Chave, Williston, VT, George B. Chave, Fort Worth, TX, Gregory J. Chave, 180 Madison St., Cortland, and Mary Louise Keenan, Edgewater, FL, to Douglas G. Newton and Cindy L. Newton, 200 Satinwood Dr., Camillus, property at 7893 Weedsport-Sennett Road, $187,000. Assessment $178,000.

• Michael J. Kell and Alicia A. Kell, 3859 Mandy Rue, Auburn, to David Drahms and Laura Call, Wayne, PA, property at 3859 Mandy Rue, $550,000. Assessment $295,000.

• Robert J. Simmons and Lillian R. Simmons, 3811 Mandy Rue, Auburn, to Gregory J. Simmons, 2391 Wave Way, Skaneateles, property at 3811 Mandy Rue, $1. Assessment $170,100.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Kathleen Gregrow and Judy Wimer, North Truro, MA, to Ravi K. R. Gangireddy and Vedavalli C. Reddy, 103 Brandywine Dr., Manlius, property at 35 Cayuga Shores Dr., $245,000. Assessment $206,500.

• William Gary Emerson and Sharon M. Emerson, 14 Oak Dr., Union Springs, to Patricia Odell, New Kent, VA, property at 14 Oak Dr. and Creager Road, $295,000. Assessment $245,500 and $19,000.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• Leonard E. Barber Jr. and Carol A. Barber, Hempstead, NC, to Sergei Talalenko and Svetlana Talalenko, Bonita Springs, FL, property at 00 Locke Summerhill Townline, $70,000. Assessment $23,896.

• Ronald W. Hayes and Cathleen A. Hayes, 173 Salt Road, Groton, to Timothy S. Hayes, 213 First St., Ithaca, and Lynn M. Hayes, Acworth, GA, as co-trustees of the Ronald W. Hayes and Cathleen A. Hayes Irrevocable Trust, property at 173 Salt Road, $0. Assessment $139,100.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Chrissy A. Allen, 7258 N. Division St., Auburn, to Bernadine Gleason, 5 Sunrise Trail, Throop, property at 5 Sunrise Trail, $0. Assessment $178,800.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• BSR Properties LLC, Fort Pierce, FL, to Bruce E. Schmitt, 10847 Slayton Road, Cato, property at 2087 Robinson Road, $165,000. Assessment $130,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0