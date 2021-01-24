Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 24, 2021

• Christine F. Bishop, 619 Shackelton Point Road, Bridgeport, to Gregory T. Zaremski, 35 Stillington Court, West Henrietta, property at 00 Fire Lane 15, $147,000. Assessment $150,400.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• William Wray Hunter, as executor of the estate of Joyce Ann Lawson Hunter (aka Joyce Ann Hunter), 44 Letchworth St., Auburn, to Alexandra B. Rosekrans, 346 Brutus Road, Jordan, and Elizabeth Emig-Rosekrans, 204 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 44 Letchworth St. and vacant land on Fourth Ave., $150,000. Assessment $120,200.

• RMP Properties LLC, 110 Genesee St., Suite 310, Auburn, to Dennis P. Sedor and Michele L. Sedor, 5 John Smith Ave., Auburn, property at 4949 Rockefeller Road, $605,000. Assessment $355,900.

• Owasco Golf & Tennis Club LLC, 5047 State Route 34, Auburn, to Dale R. Crowley and Ann Marie Crowley, 6716 E. Lake Road, Auburn, part of 6750 E. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $733,200.

• Bouley Enterprises Inc., 265 Genesee St., Auburn, successor by merger to Webco Apartments Inc., to Bowtak Inc. (same address), Lot No. 24, Calloway Dr., $30,000. Assessment $68,200.