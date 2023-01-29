Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 29, 2023

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 15-20:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• RMP Properties LLC, 110 Genesee St. Suite 310, Auburn, to AJS Housing NY LLC, 106 Osborne St., Auburn, property at 4 Anna St., $365,000. Assessment $265,600.

• Robert A. Catalfano and Ann E. Catalfano, 13 Henry Dr., Auburn, to Robert A. Catalfano and Ann E. Catalfano, as co-trustees of the Robert A. Catalfano and Ann E. Catalfano Revocable Trust (same address), property at 13 Henry Dr. and 5 Henry Dr. Rear, $0. Assessment $199,500.

• Barry Leader, 19 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Mark A. Anderson and Deralynn K. Anderson, 4936 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, property at 39 Morris St., $141,000. Assessment $91,400.

• Lake Country Hearth & Leisure Inc., 35 Wallace St., Auburn, to E&O Holdings LLC (same address), property at 35-37 Wallace Ave., $100,000. Assessment $130,300.

• All Nations Realty of Ontario, Ontario, CA, to AJS Housing NY LLC, 106 Osborne St., Auburn, property at 9 S. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $151,200.

• Richard J. Janusz, 50 Drummond St., Auburn, to Lorraine M. Arliss, 7249 Sherman Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Richard J. Janusz Irrevocable Trust, property at 50-52 Drummond St., $0. Assessment $166,600.

• James Knapp, 170 Murray St., Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Marjorie Youtt (aka Marjorie A. Youtt), 190 Perrine Ave., Auburn, to Nicole Marie Tomaszewski, 1848 Sloan Dr., Port Byron, property at 190 Perrine Ave., $80,000. Assessment $67,900.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Robert Button and Maria Button, Altamonte Springs, FL, to Ottaline LLC, Wilmington, DE, property at 222 Genesee St. Road, $57,000. Assessment $103,500.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Timothy J. Clark and Stacey Clark, 3307 Cottle Road, Weedsport, to Stacey Clark (same address), property at 3307 Cottle Road, $0. Assessment $119,600.

• Kyle Clifford and Stephanie Barrigar, 2279 State Route 31, Weedsport, to Richard Densley, 8894 Pump Road, Jordan, property at 2279 State Route 31, $178,000. Assessment $135,000.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Wesley Craig, 11311 Bonta Bridge Road, Cato, and Sally J. Craig, Pennsylvania Furnace, PA, to Patrick J. Sheehan, 17 North St. Apt. 1A, Marcellus, property at 11311 Bonta Bridge Road, $105,000. Assessment $72,000.

• Darryl A. Thomas, 11534 Calkins Road, Cato, to Fern S. Thomas, 11535 Calkins Road, Cato, property at 11535 Calkins Road, $0. Assessment $139,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Paulette N. Southard, 10375 State Route 38, Port Byron, to Shantelle M. Hadden, 672 Howell Road, Port Byron, property at 672 Howell Road, $0. Assessment $37,100.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• John F. Grant, 904 Creek Road, Genoa, to Hayden Ferguson, 795 State Route 34, Genoa, property at 420 Indian Field Road, $0. Assessment $108,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Mark A. Evener and Jessica C. Evener, 11508 Misty Meadows Dr., Cato, to Thomas B. Cole and Karen M. Cole, 2470 Lamson Road, Phoenix, property at 11508 Misty Meadows Dr., $400,000. Assessment $301,800.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Christopher D. Drahos, as trustee of the Nicholas Drahos Revocable Trust, Wyoming, MI, and Christopher D. Drahos, as successor trustee of the Georgiana D. Drahos Revocable Trust, to Kevin DeGraw and Tamara DeGraw, Glencoe, MO, property at 3158 State Route 90, $685,000. Assessment $1,259,700.

• Amy Torea, 2663 Dog Corners Road, Aurora, to Amy Toreo Enterprises LLC (same address), property at 2663 Dog Corners Road, $0. Assessment $1,360,500.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Andrew Klock and Summer Kirkey, 425 Herrick St., Elmira, to Scott F. Kirkey and Shelley M. Kirkey, 89 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, property at 4841 Chevalier Road, 32,000. Assessment $21,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Jesse J. Cornell, 6 Nicholson Ave., Port Byron, to Jesse J. Cornell and Lindsey L. Cornell (same address), property at 6 Nicholson Ave., $0. Assessment $65,700.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Thomas Guzzo, 7397 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, and Mary Clare, 8580 Pierce Road, Jordan, to Heather Tanner, 8178 State Route 90, Montezuma, property at 548 Erie St., $5,000. Assessment $40,968.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Nancy Baker, 2446 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Michael Hagin (same address), property at 2446 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $183,200.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Joachim W. Ennulat, 6649 Reeves Road, Jordan, to Colin Ennulat (same address), property at 5764 Mack Road, $0. Assessment $30,100.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Kyle A. McElhinney and Erin M. McElhinney, 6940 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Nicholas A. Gehm and Haley Geis, 26 State St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 6940 Owasco Road and State Route 38A, $190,600. Assessment $109,700 and $23,400.

• Heather M. DeStefano and Keith A. Schwarz, 26 VanDuyne Ave., Auburn, to Heather M. DeStefano (same address), property at 26 VanDuyne Ave., $0. Assessment $106,100.

• Mary R. Brennan, as the executor of the estate of P. Paul Brennan, Litchfield, NH, to Thomas A. Clary Jr. and Sherry A Kline, 6 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 345 Waters Edge, $510,000. Assessment $249,600.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• John E. Delano and Carol M. Delano, 4001 Jordan Road, Skaneateles, to Lance Hall and Una Stapleton, as trustees for the Stapleton-Hall 2008 Trust, Porter Ranch, CA, property at North Glen Haven Road, $210,000. Assessment $50,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Jessica L. Komarisky and Stephanie Murray, 3190 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Jerry Field II and Erika Field, 14027 State Route 38, Sterling, property at 3190 Turnpike Road, $200,000. Assessment $149,600.

• Michael A. Cardinell, 2208 Sine Road, Auburn, to DMMT Properties LLC, 7564 North St. Road, Auburn, property at 7564 North St. Road $0. Assessment $128,800.

• Scott Brandstetter (aka Donald S. Brandstetter), as trustee of the Donald E. and Linda K. Brandstetter Irrevocable Trust, 3191 Barrington Way, Auburn, to David E. Sanders and Deborah M. Sanders, 138 Standart Ave. 213, Auburn, property at 3191 Barrington Way, $322,000. Assessment $204,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Jack L. Baity and Karen Marie Woodruff, 115 Grove St., Union Springs, to Karen Marie Woodruff (nka Karen Marie Baity) (same address), property at 115 Grove St., $0. Assessment $89,800.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Timothy W. Glidden, 1202 State Route 104A, Sterling, to Jordan P. Walzer and Brittany L. Walzer, 8438 State Route 104A, Red Creek, property at 1202 State Route 104A, $215,000. Assessment $123,100.

• John Brantley Mulford III, 1992 Melvin Hill Road, Phelps, as executor of the last will and testament of Margaret E. Mulford, to John Mulford (same address), property at 14822 S. Hadcock Dr., $0. Assessment $156,000.

• David F. Canino, 6048 Bay Hill Circle, Jamesville, as trustee of the Mary Ellen Canino Irrevocable Trust, to John Mulford, 1992 Melvin Hill Road, Phelps, property at 14822 S. Hadcock Dr., $70,000. Assessment $156,000.

• Rosemary E. Federici (fka Rosemary E. Keeney), P.O. Box 286, Fair Haven, to John Mulford, 1992 Melvin Hill Road, Phelps, property at 14822 S. Hadcock Dr., $70,000. Assessment $156,600.

• Rafael H. Hylton and Dilcia L. Sealey, Palm Coast, FL, to Anthony Martin and Carolyn Martin, 1865 Maroney Road, Sterling, property at 0 Andrews Road, $225,000. Assessment $78,400.

• James A. Hanlon and Kay R. Hanlon, 15061 State Route 104, Martville, to Jason Koch, 3521B College Ave., Corning, property at 15061 State Route 104, $112,000. Assessment $82,900.

• Till Fritzching and Rebecca Ann Carr, 20141 Beutel Road, Watertown, to Anthony W. DeMarco, 305 W. Main St., Elbridge, property at 16266 Ontario Shores Dr., $30,000. Assessment $24,400.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Robert G. E. Neff and Sarah E. Neff, 1282 Lick St., Moravia, to Claire S. Yi, 14427 35th Ave. Apt. 5K, Flushings, property at 1282 Lick St., $350,000. Assessment $206,075 and $19,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Jo Ann Harris and Jacqueline Agati, as trustees for the Charles V. and Helen L. Johnston Irrevocable Trust, 2283 Hume Lane, Auburn, to Julio Morin and Irene Morin (same address), property at 2282 Hume Lane, $230,000. Assessment $160,900.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Paul R. Hopkins, St. Augstine, FL, to Paul R. Hopkins and Memory L. Hopkins, as trustees of the Hopkins Family Revocable Trust, St. Augstine, FL, property at 11961 Cummings Road, $0. Assessment $99,800.

• Paul R. Hopkins and Memory L. Hopkins, as trustees of the Hopkins Family Revocable Trust, St. Augstine, FL, to Dean D. Cummins, 7820 Plainville Road, Plainville, property at 11961 Cummings Road, $100,000. Assessment $99,800.

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Tyler L. VanNorstrand, 11365 Pople Road, Cato, property at 11961 Cummings Road, $132,000. Assessment $99,800.

• Charlotte Marie Bevard, as executrix of the estate of James BeVard, 11734 McNeeley Road, Red Creek, to Danielle M. Warner, 185 New Preemption Road, Lyons, property at 11734 McNeeley Road, $229,900. Assessment $129,700.