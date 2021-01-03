Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 3, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 23-29.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• David E. Chase, 9 Frazee St., Auburn, to Brian Murphy, 7793 Potter Road, Auburn, property at 9 Frazee St., $37,000. Assessment $62,000.
• 4 James Street LLC, 6705 Peace Full Dr., Cortland, to M.A.C. Real Estate Services LLC, 3206 Cedarvale Road, Nedrow, property at 4 James St., $106,500. Assessment $10,500.
• Daniel C. McCall, Friendswood, TX, to Rachel L. Longley, 17 Center St., Auburn, property at 236 Seymour St., $84,900. Assessment $62,000.
• Michael Daly, 8788 Horton St., Weedsport, to S&S Properties of CNY LLC, 47 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 2 Steel St., $72,000. Assessment $54,900.
• Barbara C. Varney, 20 Anna St., Auburn, to Bartholomew Spooner, C36 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 20 Anna St., $137,500. Assessment $92,900.
• John B. Anderson and Marian L. Anderson, 129 Mary St., Auburn, to Eric T. Hesse, 57 Grant Ave., Auburn, property at 129 Mary St., $162,000. Assessment $131,500.
• Dupa Grupa LLC, Denver, CO, to Singla Realty LLC, 320 Raspberry Patch Dr., Rocheter, property at 183 Genesee St., $550,000. Assessment $497,000.
• James C. Blair, 4 Henry Dr., Auburn, to Ryan P. Bartlett and Anastasia J. Zygarowicz, 54 Fitch Ave., Auburn, property at 4 Henry Dr., $265,000. Assessment $194,400.
• Kevin J. Cashin, 132 Swift St., Auburn, to Debra A. Snyder, Y293 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 132 Swift St., $145,000. Assessment $111,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Rene J. Musso and Mark J. Musso, 2327 Day Road, Weedsport, to Kyle Stevens and Samantha Stevens, 306 Godfrey Road, Pennellville, property at 2327 Day Road, $184,900. Assessment $123,600.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Raymond D. Brazak and Patricia L. Brazak, 1989 River Road, Port Byron, to Laura J. Brazak and Timothy S. Brazak, as trustees of the Raymond D. Brazak and Patricia L. Brazak Irrevocable Trust, property at 1989 River Road, $0. Assessment $67,556.
• Jason Primrose, as trustee for the Edward E. Primrose and Carol Ann Primrose Irrevocable Trust, 9927 O’Neil Road, Port Byron, to Matthew W. Slegle and Dorothy L. Slegle, 10765 Cooper St., Cato, property at State Route 38, $40,000. Assessment N/A.
• Joseph A. Verdi and Patricia A. Verdi, 527 State Route 31, Port Byron, to Robert C. Perrotta and Holly N. Meaker, 3169 State Route 370, Cato, property at 10924 Slayton Road, $550,000. Assessment $325,800.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Jamie and Laurie Compson, 1378 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, property at 1341 Spring Lake Road, $0. Assessment $58,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Isabel Dash, individually and as surviving spouse of Russell Dash, 3 St. Anthony St., Auburn, to Mark J. Cool Sr., Marki E. Cool and Mark J. Cool Jr., 53 Still Meadow Lane, Auburn, property at 6041 Lake Ave. Extension, $0. Assessment $101,600.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Michael McLean and Shawn Burton, 324 State Route 34, Locke, to Alicia M. Colburn, 9 Keeler Ave., Moravia, property at 324 State Route 34, $107,500. Assessment $68,400.
• Mark Edward Hildreth and Sheryl Hildreth, 8274 Route 89, Interlaken, to Sheils Acres LLC, 1351 Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 2221 Center Road, $130,000. Assessment $144,900.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• Gerald Burnett, 12890 North Road, Cato, to Paul Barbagallo, 10395 Egypt Road, Weedsport, property at 12890 North Road, $190,000. Assessment $87,500.
• Catherine A. Halstead, 12564 Bethel Road, Martville, to Robert M. Landphere Jr. and Nichole L. Landphere, 2605 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at Bethel Road, $12,850. Assessment N/A.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Jessica Pingrin, 12525 Bethel Road, Ira, property at 12525 Bethel Road, $0. Assessment $3,200.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Joanne P. Methven, 82 Pershing St., Corning, to Julianna Gray, as trustee of the James D. Methven Jr. and Joanne P. Methven Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 1449 Honoco Road, $0. Assessment $265,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Emery L. House, 6069 Town Hall Road, Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Hugh E. House, to J. Edwin L. Garrigan Jr., 28 King St., Port Byron, property at King Street, $5,000. Assessment $12,700.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• Laurence Waterman, 10579 Slayton Road, Port Byron, to Kyle Robert Villano, 10426 Slayton Road, Port Byron, property at High Bridge Road, $0. Assessment $58,400.
• Timothy A. Forgham and Joy Beth Forgham, 8243 Mentz Church Road, Port Byron, to Cody A. Forgham and Jennifer L. Forgham, 8225 Mentz Church Road, Port Byron, property at 8225 Mentz Church Road, $0. Assessment $84,500.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Vandewater & Associates Inc., 3950 State Route 12, Lyons Falls, to Christopher R. Haff, 1793 Fleming Scipio Townline Road, Union Springs, property at Lot 5 Long Hill Road, $25,500. Assessment $15,900.
• Lindsay Gaston (fka Lindsay Burmingham), 1999 State Route 38A, Moravia, to Lindsay Gaston and David Gaston (same address), property at 21 Walnut St., $0. Assessment $33,700.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Patricia B. Olmsted, trustee of the Patricia B. Olmsted Revocable Trust, Golden, CO, Martin J. Brown, 128 Hillside Way, Camillus, and Michael P. Brown, 102 Park Way, Camillus, to Daniel Evans and Elizabeth H. Wolff-Evans, 22 E. Austin St., Skaneateles, property at Twisting Lane, $31,001. Assessment $26,000.
• Michael Casa and Ruby Casa, 3657 Robinia Hill Road, Moravia, to Lakeview Preserve LLC, Escondido, CA, property at 3872 Carver Road, $325,000. Assessment $133,300.
• Charles N. Greene and Kathleen J. Greene, 4102 Murray Road, Moravia, to Matthew Salzler and Lenora C. Salzler, 430 Fykes Road, Kirkville, property at 4102 Murray Road, $245,000. Assessment $156,600.
• John E. Pease and Kristen M. Pease, 4770 Setting Sun Terrace, Syracuse, to Curtis M. Leonard and Amy C. Leonard, Lake Tapps, WA, property at 409 Fire Lane 29, $300,000. Assessment $226,100.
• Charles N. Greene and Kathleen J. Greene, 4102 Murray Road, Moravia, to Charles N. Greene, property at 4192 Murray Road, $0. Assessment $156,600.
• Charles N. Greene, 4102 Murray Road, Moravia, to Devon N. Greene, 7 Roselawn Lane, Auburn, property at 4192 Murray Road, $0. Assessment $156,600.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Finger Lakes Land Trust, 202 E. Court St., Ithaca, property at Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $110,900.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Michael A. Deyneka, 6468 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Melissa A. Deyneka (same address), property at 6468 E. Lake Road, $94,900. Assessment $106,800.
• Nancy L. Guido (aka Nancy Guido), 5860 E. Lake Road, Auburn, individually and as executor of the last will and testament of Thomas Guido Jr. (aka Thomas M. Guido Jr. and Thomas Guido), to Eric Arthur Gaskins III and Molly Pat Merrithew Gaskins, 24 Fleming St., Auburn, property at 5860 E. Lake Road, $330,000. Assessment $198,600.
• Christine M. Walsh-Hickey (fka Christine M. Walsh), 7115 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Steven T. Nagy and Jessica S. Nagy, 668 School St., Skaneateles Falls, property at 7115 Owasco Road, $210,000. Assessment $326,000.
• CW Diversified LLC, 7457 State St. Road, Auburn, to Patrick Strait, 20 Delevan St., Auburn, property at 349 Poplar Beach, $210,000. Assessment $125,100.
• James J. DaVia, 136 Melrose Road, Auburn, to James J. DaVia and Susan E. DaVia (same address), property at 136 Melrose Road, $0. Assessment $152,500.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Kenneth and Crystal Spurgeon, 318 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 9 First Ave., $0. Assessment $90,200.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Doretta Parker, 82 Havens Ave., Auburn, property at 82 Havens Ave., $0. Assessment $50,700.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Aaron Hurwitz and Marie Hurwitz, 148 Thielpape, Road, Hurley, to Geraldine Germano-Yaw, 6131 Big Hill Road, Moravia, as trustee of the Yaw Living Trust, property at 6098 Big Hill Road, $15,000. Assessment $16,400.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Susan H. Dove, 9 E. Lake St., Skaneateles, and Robin L. Hess-Rulli, 1675 New Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Donald h. Hess, to Nancy L. Guido, 5860 E. Lake road, Auburn, property at 8 Kenwood Road, $235,000. Assessment $157,600.
• Joshua M. Faulkner, 3712 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Donald F. McLean and Carmen De Maria McLean, 2540 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles, property at 3712 E. Genesee St. Road, $160,000. Assessment $80,800.
• Paul R. Cologgi, 7904 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Auburn, and Robert Cologgi, deceased, to Meaghan E. Cologgi (same address), property at 7904 Weedsport-Sennett Road, $0. Assessment $225,109.
• Frederick H. Peter Jr., 64 Prospect St., Auburn, to Frederick H. Peter Jr. and Melinda Gilbert (same address), property at 64 Prospect St., $1. Assessment $289,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Veronica N. Seyd and June Layton, 125 Bella Vista Circle, Ithaca, to Kieran J. McManus and Laura L. McManus, 5616 39th Ave., Woodside, property at 1260 Great Gully Road, $215,000. Assessment $141,100.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Rita F. Stanley, 2839 Fleming Scipio Town Line Road, Auburn, and Lawrence M. Wolfe Jr., 51 Woodmont Road, Rochester, to Lawrence M. Wolfe Jr., property at 13577 State Route 38, $88,000. Assessment $49,600.
• Scott F. Crawford and Shelly A. Crawford, 1031 Fintches Corners Road, Martville, to Sterling Pines Community LLC, 1641 Old State Road, Sterling, property at 475 Main St., $150,000. Assessment $160,600.
• Bertram D. Meseroll Jr., 15604 State Route 104, Martville, and Melanie A. Meseroll, Asbury, NJ, to Bertram D. Meseroll Jr., property at 15604 State Route 104, $0. Assessment $125,400.
• Bertram D. Meseroll Jr., 15604 State Route 104, Martville, to Solid Rock Ventures LLC, 9167 Tanwood Circle, Phoenix, property at 15604 State Route 104, $60,000. Assessment $125,400.
• Ontario Realty, Incorporated, P.O. Box 2005, Oswego, to Slobe Farms Real Estate LLC, 1071 State Route 370, Red Creek, property at Farden Road and McIntyre Road, $275,000. Assessment $117,400.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Leo E. Delaney, 336 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to James L. Delaney (same address) and Kevin D. Delaney, 121 Lookout Circle, Syracuse, property at 7563 Potter Road, $0. Assessment $174,700.
• Stephen P. Young, 2063 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and Daniel Clark, 55 Sunset Dr., Rochester, to Stephen P. Young, property at 2067 Turnpike Road, $5,200. Assessment $49,999.
• Stephen P. Young, 2063 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and Daniel Clark, 55 Sunset Dr., Rochester, to Daniel Clark, property at 2067 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $49,999.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Jay G. Clark and Linda G. W. Clark, 1579 Goose Lane, Aurora, to Abigale Anderson and Kathryn L. Fong, 566 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, property at 2599 State Route 34B, $135,000. Assessment $115,600.