Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 3, 2021

• CW Diversified LLC, 7457 State St. Road, Auburn, to Patrick Strait, 20 Delevan St., Auburn, property at 349 Poplar Beach, $210,000. Assessment $125,100.

• James J. DaVia, 136 Melrose Road, Auburn, to James J. DaVia and Susan E. DaVia (same address), property at 136 Melrose Road, $0. Assessment $152,500.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Kenneth and Crystal Spurgeon, 318 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 9 First Ave., $0. Assessment $90,200.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Doretta Parker, 82 Havens Ave., Auburn, property at 82 Havens Ave., $0. Assessment $50,700.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 100

• Aaron Hurwitz and Marie Hurwitz, 148 Thielpape, Road, Hurley, to Geraldine Germano-Yaw, 6131 Big Hill Road, Moravia, as trustee of the Yaw Living Trust, property at 6098 Big Hill Road, $15,000. Assessment $16,400.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98