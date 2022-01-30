Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 30, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Dec. 20-26:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Joseph Camardo Jr., 12 Fairway Drive, Auburn, property at 1 State St., $0. Assessment $7,252.

• Megan L. Buckley, 5 Anna St., Auburn, to Shavel L. Freeman and Ryann L. Freeman, Virginia Beach, VA, property at 5 Anna St., $140,000. Assessment $114,421.

• Rebecca E. Slate and Steven J. Hartnett, 315 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, to Jay Patrick Lattimore, 111 Logan Ave. Apt. 206, Auburn, property at 315 N. Marvine Ave., $195,000. Assessment $112,000.

• Lorraine E. Emmi, as trustee of the Lorraine E. Emmi Revocable Trust, 4655 Lakeview Drive, Auburn, to Martin Quill, 91 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 91 N. Division St., $95,000. Assessment $62,000.

• Laura P. Wellington, 3131 Turnpike Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Leroy R. Wellington Sr. Irrevocable Trust, to Dale R. Baker, 5728 Silver St. Road, Auburn, and Anthony R. Ciampi, 93 Fitch Ave., Auburn, property at 28 Steel St., $30,000. Assessment $72,200.

• Mary Kathleen Delaney, Poplarville, MS, to Virginia Spinner and Stephen Spinner Jr., 65 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 67 N. Division St., $18,000. Assessment $32,000.

• J. Martin Corcoran, 8 Van Duyne Ave., Auburn, and Jessica L. Corcoran, 43 Chase St., Auburn, to Jessica L. Corcoran, 43 Chase St., Auburn, property at 43 Chase St., $0. Assessment $81,000.

• Katrina Garrigan (fka Katrina Rouse), 2375 State Route 89, Seneca Falls, and David J. Rouse Jr., 6703 Fosterville Road, Auburn, to Brandon M. Wakeham and Olga M. Wakeham, 144 Franklin St. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 31 Hamilton Ave., $185,100. Assessment $97,500.

• Robert J. Vogel, 10858 Slayton Road, Cato, to Noel Lynn Cregg, Standart Woods Apartments Apt. C34, Auburn, property at 30 Boston Ave., $0. Assessment $68,421.

• Generations Bank (fka Seneca Falls Savings Bank), 20 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, to Leonatto LLC, 307 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 307 Genesee St., $450,000. Assessment $450,000.

• Matthew G. Bennett and Mindy M. Bennett, 17 Silver Ave., Auburn, to James E. Berry Jr. and Lisa A. Berry, 6 Melrose Parkway, Auburn, property at 17 Silver Ave., $165,000. Assessment $73,500.

• Alexandra Dubovici and Sonia Dubovici, 230 Seymour St., Auburn, to Elaine Johnson, 35 Wright Ave., Auburn, property at 230 Seymour St., $150,000. Assessment $79,000.

• Future Freedom Enterprises Inc., Ellenton, FL, to Bryan M. Cook and Angela Tomasi, 10 Myrtle Ave., Auburn, property at 238 State St., $102,820. Assessment $64,000.

• CLS1 Properties LLC, 325-327 Genesee St., Auburn, to 315 Genesee Street LLC, 28 Liberty St., New York, JB Auburn LLC, Portsmouth, NH, Bourne Acquisition LLC, Andover, MA, and 2527 LLC, Manchester, NH, property at 325-327 Genesee St., $1,300,000. Assessment $650,000.

• Alex Joseph Guariglia, 14 Frazee St., Auburn, to Charles A. Jones, 5850 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 41 Steel St., $110,000. Assessment $82,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Thomas P. McNabb and Stacie McNabb, 7285 Potter Road, Auburn, to CK Rental Properties LLC, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 1755 Clark St. Road, $125,000. Assessment $87,500.

• Joseph M. Manning III and Ashley Manning, 244 Genesee St., Cayuga, to Arthur H. Burt IV and Brandy L. Burt, 2862 Fire Lane 1, Moravia, property at 244 Genesee St., $120,000. Assessment $72,000.

• Paul W. Bentz, 3 Chapel St., Seneca Falls, to Justin N. Ruzicka and Adrienne K. Ruzicka, Pittsburgh, PA, property at 6188 Lake St., $605,000. Assessment $275,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• John Roe and Betsy Roe, 8401 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, to Jerry L. Ripley and Meghan Ripley, 9620 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at 2711 Liberty St., $105,000. Assessment $109,600.

• Virgil L. Perry Jr. and Marie J. Perry, Hurricane Mills, TN, to CK Rental Properties LLC, Mike Case, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 2583 and 2585 Earl St., $151,000. Assessment $97,935.

• Virgil L. Perry Jr. and Marie J. Perry, Hurricane Mills, TN, to CK Rental Properties LLC, Mike Case, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 2587 and 2589 Earl St., $151,000. Assessment $97,935.

• Lori F. Anna (fka Lori Fields), 2566 Hamilton St., Weedsport, to Scott T. Martin, 87 Henderson Lane, Weedsport, property at 2566 Hamilton St., $174,900. Assessment $95,100.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Richard A. Green and Cynthia S. Green, 2376 Emerson Road, Weedsport, to Craig Green, as trustee of the Richard and Cynthia Green Irrevocable Realty Trust (same address), property at 2376 Emerson Road, $1. Assessment $212,000.

• Charles T. Petersen and Kathryn H. Petersen and Mark D. Moth and Kathryn A. Moth, 25 Athena Drive, Baldwinsville, to Joseph Rogers, David Rogers, Christopher Dailey, Lisa Dailey, Paul Dailey and Sue Dailey, 7512 Carney Hollow Road, Springwater, property at 87 Fire Lane 16, $205,000. Assessment $112,500.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Johnny C. Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Silver Ridge Properties LLC, 527 State Route 31, Port Byron, property at 9707 State Route 38, $250,000. Assessment $236,200.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Anna Rogers, 6088 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to QTS Management and Leasing Inc., 2181 Ellis Drive, Auburn, property at 6088 W. Lake Road, $185,231. Assessment $116,400

• Jack J. Soccio, 5505 Silver St. Road, Auburn, Joel A. Soccio, 10203 State Route 34, Weedsport, and Julie Anne Hawley, 5794 South St. Road, Auburn, to Joseph P. Soccio and Emma K. Dolph, 10203 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at 5794 South St. Road, $66,000. Assessment $87,900.

• Timothy K. Pearce, 5017 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Timothy K. Pearce and Kristen S. Pearce (same address), property at 5017 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $334,800.

• Matthew J. Turner and Heather L. Turner, 2754 Forrest Hill Drive, Auburn, to Michael C. Brooks and Christine Brooks, 20 Foxcroft Circle, Auburn, property at 2754 Forrest Hill Drive, $169,900. Assessment $117,700.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• David M. Underwood, as executor of the last will and testament of Arthur M. Underwood, 8899 State Route 90E, King Ferry, to Timothy Fessenden, 1049 State Route 34B, King Ferry, part of 8899 State Route 90E, $229,000. Assessment $508,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Francis D. Heffernan II, 2200 Robinson Road, Martville, to Francis D. Heffernan III and Nichole V. Heffernan (same address), property at 2200 Robinson Road, $0. Assessment $44,100.

• William L. Lunkenheimer, 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Charles Foltz Jr., 11312 South St., Cato, property at 12622 Bethel Road, $0. Assessment $160,700.

• Charles Foltz Jr., 11312 South St., Cato, to John E. Pascal, 41 Clinton St., Jordan, and Robert D. Pascal, 1697 Conquest Victory Town-Line Road, Cato, property at 12622 Bethel Road, $65,000. Assessment $9,800.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 91

• James E. Shea, Olivia I. Shea and Mark Grimaldi, 1891 State Route 90, King Ferry, to Olivia I. Shea and Mark Grimaldi (same address), property at 1891 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $299,900.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 97

• Kelly J. Quimby, and Rebecca K. Quimby (fka Rebecca K. Fowler), 8684 Thompson Road, Port Byron, to Kelly J. Quimby and Rebecca K. Quimby (same address), property at 8684 Thompson Road, $0. Assessment $89,100.

• U.S. Bank Trust, as trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Dallas, TX, to Emily Bartolotta and Luke Laczak, 345 Brutus St., Jordan, property at 8473 King St. Road, $45,000. Assessment $108,300.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 84

• John R. Malenick, 7310 Laraway Road, Cayuga, to Eagle Properties of Cayuga LLC, 10 Epping Wood Trail, Pittsford, property at 7298 and 7310 Laraway Road, $191,000. Assessment $400 and $140,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Robert A. Wright and Susan C. Wright, 4662 State Route 41A, Skaneateles, to Katherine R. Sullivan, 79 Shoreham Drive, Rochester, property at 4662 State Route 41A, $437,500. Assessment $274,300.

• Benjamin R. McHone and Kayc C. McHone, 124 Orchard Road, Skaneateles, to 115 Twisting Lane LLC (same address), property at 115 Twisting Lane, $0. Assessment $523,500.

• Mary Szczech, 57 Harwicke Drive, Syracuse, to Plunkie Point Road LLC, 4000 Old Stone Lane, Camillus, property at 120 Plunkie Point Road, $1. Assessment $409,600.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Martha V. C. J. Golding (fka Martha J. Martin), 7316 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Martha V. C. J. Golding, as trustee under the Martha V. C. J. Golding Living Trust (same address), property at 7316 Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $89,800.

• Martha M. Milliman, 58 Letchworth St., Auburn, to Tracy M. Murphy, 46 Green Links Turn, Auburn, property at 56 Letchworth St., $0. Assessment $97,300.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 97

• Joseph L. Koziol, 4023 Wyckoff Road, Scipio Center, to Joseph L. Koziol, as trustee of the Joseph L. Koziol Revocable Trust, property at 4023 Wyckoff Road, $0. Assessment $69,999.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Angela M. Martino-Gregory, 3900 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Tyler J. Short, 2415 Glover Road, Marcellus, property at Broadway Road, $140,000. Assessment $97,700.

• Michael C. Brooks and Christine M. Brooks, 20 Foxcroft Circle, Auburn, to Kenneth Catino and Linda Catino, 58 Throop Ave., Auburn, property at 20 Foxcroft Circle, $237,500. Assessment $182,300.

• John M. Potter, 3437 Miller Road, Auburn, to Peters Dairy Farm Inc., 4093 Miller Road, Auburn, property at 3437 Miller Road, $316,700. Assessment $510,900.

• Faith Heritage Properties LLC, Grant L. Perry and Patricia N. Perry, 3547 Depot Road, Auburn, to Grant L. Perry and Patricia N. Perry (same address), Janet P. Maxon, Ottawa, IL, Diane Stellmack Rabb (fka Diane P. Stellmack), 8949 The Fairways, Clarence, Katherine P. Hodges, 3551 Depot Road, Auburn, Kristine Jackson Raus (fka Kristine P. Jackson), 3547 Depot Road, Auburn, and Susan P. Mayernick, Mechanicsburg, PA, property at Depot Road, $0. Assessment $83,000.

• Monica M. Eades, 7295 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Dennis J. Sherry and Ellen M. Sherry, Fanwood, NJ, property at 7295 Cherry St. Road, $375,000. Assessment $201,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Dann H. Wilson and Donna M. Wilson, 1557 Spring St. Road, Cayuga, to Ashley R. Wilson, 636 Manor Drive, Chittenango, and Chad Wilson, 1547 Spring St. Road, Cayuga, property at 1557 Spring St. Road, $0. Assessment $83,400.

• Andrew J. Evans, 1 Park St., Union Springs, to Joseph M. Manning and Ashley Manning, 244 Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 1 Park St., $211,000. Assessment $121,700.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Slobe Farms Real Estate LLC, 1071 State Route 370, Red Creek, to Lake Effect Commodities LLC, P.O. Box 123, Cato, property at 1684 Sterling Station Road, $55,000. Assessment $81,800.

• John F. Yuhas and Paula R. Yuhas, 1612 Yuhas Drive, Sterling, to Juliana Podd and Marc R. Fellenz, 15 Swezeytown Road South, Middle Island, property at 1612 Yuhas Drive, $240,000. Assessment $147,800.

• Theodore Smith and Brenda Smith, 17285 Acre Road, Sterling, to Bradley Faxon, 14677 Center Road, Sterling, property at State Route 104A, $1. Assessment $13,700.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• Malcolm R. Yousey and Karen L. Yousey, 541 Dresser Road, Locke, to Malcolm R. Yousey, as trustee under the Malcolm R. Yousey Living Trust (same address), property at 541 Dresser Road, $0. Assessment $142,800.

• William H. Starr and Virginia M. Starr, 2751 Slaterville Road, Brooktondale, to Charles Calak and Judith Calak, 19 Elizabeth St., Binghamton, property at 1283 E. Lake Road, $120,000. Assessment $80,400.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Janice E. Lillie, 7197 Donovan Road, Auburn, to Kevin S. Lillie, 10519 Spook Woods Road, Port Byron, as trustee of the Janice E. Lillie Irrevocable Trust, property at 7191 Donovan Road, $0. Assessment $248,600.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• Kenneth M. Belles and Heidi E. Belles, 1867 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, to Jennifer S. Orr, as trustee for the Kenneth M. Belles and Heidi E. Belles Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 1867 Poplar Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $22,100.

• Amy Parmley, as co-trustee of the Dale C. Parmley Trust, 1324 Ellis Hollow Road, Ithaca, and Darlene Parmley Lacey, as trustee of the Margaret C. Parmley Living Trust, Milford, CT, to Parm Properties LLC, Killington, VT, property at Stewarts Corners Road and Button Road and Tile Kiln Road, $0. Assessment $2,646,445.

