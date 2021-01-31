Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 31, 2021

• U.S Bank NA, as trustee for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-6, Greenville, SC, to Floyd H. Drake and Lisa L. Drake, 772 Dunbar Road, Windsor, property at 1144 Lake Como Road, $69,900. Assessment $107,000.

• Eileen L. Parker, 338 W. Groton Road, Locke, as executrix of the last will and testament of Elbert J. Francis, to Ronald C. Francis, P.O. Box 771, Dryden, property at Lick Street and Filmore Road, $0. Assessment $128,400.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Brandon L. Denman, 7728 Rufus Road, Port Byron, to Nathaniel W. Denman, 1644 McDonald Road, Auburn, property at 1644 McDonald Road, $80,000. Assessment $106,600.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Richard and Barbara Stevens, 3286 Long Hill Road, Venice Center, property at 3291 Long Hill Road, $10,000. Assessment $45,000.