Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 31, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Dec. 21-31.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Kelly Wejko, 97 Burtis Point Road, Auburn, as executrix of the last will and testament of Mary A. Kelly, 119 Chapman Ave., Auburn, and Anne Bishop, 140 Ross St. Extension, Auburn, to Michelle L. Wright, 34 Fitch Ave., Auburn, and James R. Wright and Karen S. Wright, 3307 Depot Road, Auburn, property at 119 Chapman Ave., $99,500. Assessment $81,400.
• Eileen M. Barry, 11 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, to Danielle E. Burgmaster, 18 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 31 Throop Ave., $109,000. Assessment $80,800.
• Michael J. Cuddy Jr., as trustee for the Michael J. and Dorothea G. Cuddy Irrevocable Trust, 21 Burgess St., Auburn, to Thomas D. Didio and Marcella Didio, 8 Thornton Ave., Auburn, property at 21 Burgess St., $230,000. Assessment $182,900.
• Chrissy A. Allen, as trustee of the John J. Gleason and Bernadine C. Gleason Irrevocable Trust, 7258 N. Division St., Auburn, to James M. Mosley, 17 Frazee St., Auburn, property at 31 Garrow St., $53,000. Assessment $77,400.
• Timothy Daly, 3699 Honeysuckle Road, Auburn, to Heather M. McKeen, 97 Lansing St., Auburn, property at 97 Lansing St., $0. Assessment $59,200.
• Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Silver Ridge Properties LLC, 527 Route 31, Port Byron, property at 84-86 and 88-90 Orchard St., $130,000. Assessment $128,400.
• Thomas A. Hogan and Mary E. Hogan, 10 Green Links Turn, Auburn, to Hogan and Graceffo RE LLC, 213 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 213 Genesee St., $0. Assessment $328,000.
• Dawn F. Corriveau, 320 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Gerald Wiggins Jr., 51 Cayuga St., Auburn, property at 320 S. Seward Ave., $152,173. Assessment $109,600.
• Larry Maguet and Patricia E. Maguet, 5465 Ridge Road, Auburn, to Mocca Properties LLC, 6070 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 210 State St., $60,000. Assessment $63,000.
• Bonita Baker, 5624 Buck Point, Auburn, as executrix of the last will and testament of Paul H. Hudson, 47 Pulaski St., Auburn, to Jackie Wilson III, 49 Pulaski St., Auburn, property at 47 Pulaski St., $90,000. Assessment $81,000.
• David Flanigan, as executor of the last will and testament of Joseph L. Flanigan, 9 Chestnut St., Auburn, to Steven and Heather Williams, Florence, MA, property at 9 Chestnut St., $98,500. Assessment $95,400.
• Terry V. Lardeo Jr., 107 Adams Ave., Syracuse, to Timothy M. Lardeo, 13 Holley St., Auburn, property at 13 Holley St., $1. Assessment $94,200.
• William R. Wise, 3 Canoga St., Auburn, to William R. Wise and Heather VanDuyne (same address), property at 3 Canoga St., $0. Assessment $68,000.
• Jason M. McKeen, 106 Osborne St., Auburn, to James M. Udall, 528 Beattie St., Syracuse, property at 106 Osborne St., $97,335. Assessment $42,900.
• Michael R. Emerson, 163 Garrow St. Extension, Auburn, to Honora Myers, as trustee of the Honora Myers Living Trust, 24 Willowbrook Dr., Auburn, property at 163 Garrow St. Extension, $185,000. Assessment $120,800.
• Katrina L. Abel, 4-6 Pulaski St., Auburn, to Lawrence N. Secor and Marilyn A. Secor, 108 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at 4-6 Pulaski St., $96,500. Assessment $88,000.
• Carol Coughlin, Vineland, NJ, and Janet Vevone, Plymouth, MN, to Barbara and Stanislaw Rybczyk, Q203 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 16 Crescent Ave., $150,000. Assessment $121,500.
• Daniel Vitale, 15 Chestnut St., Auburn, and Lisa Vitale, 3759 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Lisa Vitale, property at 88 and 90 Owasco St., $50,000. Assessment $101,900.
• Edward E. Bennett and Sandra Bennett, 6959 Webster Road, Auburn, to Matthew Bennett and Mindy Bennett, 17 Silver Ave., Auburn, property at 84 Owasco St., $38,000. Assessment $36,600.
• Patrick J. Connelly and Frank M. Connelly, 45 Owasco St., Auburn, to 45 Owasco Street Inc. (same address), property at 45, 49 and 51 Owasco St., $368,500. Assessment $113,999.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Kimberley Landon, 8790 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 220 Genesee St. Road, $5,600. Assessment $17,500.
• Marion Schooley Hares, 6536 Blanchard Road, Cayuga, and Matthew J. Schooley, 854 Clark St. Road, Auburn, to Matthew J. Schooley and Kimberly Schooley, 854 Clark St. Road, property at Clark Street Road, $0. Assessment $49,300.
• Marion Schooley Hares, 6536 Blanchard Road, Cayuga, and Matthew J. Schooley, 854 Clark St. Road, Auburn, to Marion Schooley Hares and Scott W. Hares, 6536 Blanchard Road, Cayuga, property at Clark Street Road, $0. Assessment $49,300.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Luz Lozada, 21 N. Hamilton St., Jordan, property at 1361 Clark St. Road, $21,600. Assessment $137,700.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• DVP Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 539, Central Square, to A and J Assets LLC, 75 Columbia Ave., Cedarhurst, property at 8942 N. Seneca St., $400,000. Assessment $222,200.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Edward Lauckern IV, 34 Macdougall St., Auburn, property at 2642 W. Brutus St., $20,200. Assessment $34,800.
• Adrienne Brown, 2966 Eager Road, Lafayette, to Victor M. Lopez, 91 ½ E. Mohawk St., Oswego, property at 8986 N. Seneca St., $155,000. Assessment $104,900.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to David Locastro, 4202 Deerpath Circle, Marcellus, property at 8921 N. Seneca St., $47,100. Assessment $118,400.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Olga Melnick, 2342 State Route 370, Cato, to Stephen M. Tucker and Katherine M. Tucker, 3418 Baldwin Road, Cato, property at 11201 and 11133 Shortcut Road, $254,000. Assessment $235,100.
• Joseph J. Vincent IV, 2438 Hillview Dr., Cato, to Jordan A. Wright and Andrea M. Alpert, 3099 State Route 370, Cato, property at 2348 Hillview Dr., $130,000. Assessment $96,000.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to James Van Wagner, 23 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, property at 3364 Cottrell Road, $8,200. Assessment $27,800.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Margaret M. VanNorstrand, 11122 State Route 38, Cato, to Raymond F. VanNorstrand, 1112 Howell Road, Port Byron, and Arelene W. VanNorstrand, property at Howell Road and Lake Road, $150,000. Assessment $382,200.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Jodie S. Powers, 11167 State Route 90, Locke, to Donald V. Howard and Christine Michelle Howard, 15 Helaine Court, Orangeburg, property at 11167 State Route 90, $150,000. Assessment $115,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 98
• George Manolis and Kathryn Manolis, 3977 Allen Road, Cato, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 3977 Allen Road, $41,000. Assessment $52,000.
• Case Properties of CNY LLC, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, to CK Rental Properties LLC (same address), property at 11574 State Route 34, $26,087. Assessment $134,400.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 91
• Sarah Susan Wicker (fka Sarah S. Hale), 1313 Honoco Road, Aurora, to Stephen Bryant Wicker and Sarah Susan Wicker, 358 Townline Road, Ithaca, property at 1313 Honoco Road, $0. Assessment $299,900.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Robert Dillon II and Joelyn Coraci, 40 Center St., Union Springs, property at Ledyard Road, $4,400. Assessment $3,000.
• Charles Fagen and Judith Fagen, Phoenix, AZ, to Honoco Lake House LLC, Phoenix, AZ, property at 108 Honoco Road, $0. Assessment $904,000.
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC (dba Mr. Cooper), Coppell, TX, to William F. Korinek Sr. and Aimee L. Korinek, Jensen Beach, FL, property at 2695 Dixon Road, $107,000. Assessment $199,600.
• Eileen Radcliffe (fka Eileen Winters), 1071 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, to Paula Winters, 7 Edith Morgan Lane, Aurora, property at 7 Edith Morgan Lane, $0. Assessment $175,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 185 Main St., $14,800. Assessment $54,000.
• William G. Treat and Betty M. Treat, 8334 Halsey Road, Port Byron, to Tammy A. Uebelman, 8355 King St. Road, Port Byron, Christine L. Gilfus, 9306 Oakland Road, Weedsport, and William T. Treat, 6940 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 8334 Halsey Road, $0. Assessment $143,700.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Kimberley Landon, 8790 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at Highbridge Road, $18,600. Assessment $15,300.
• Benjamin P. Ridley, 6924 Henderson Road, Jamesville, as trustee of the Clarence B. Ridley Testamentary Trust, to Benjamin P. Ridley, property at Nyc Rf North, $0. Assessment $11,345.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to James Van Wagner, 23 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, property at 8576 Wilsey Road, $19,100. Assessment $20,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to John Sawyer Jr., 2539 Lyons Road, Moravia, property at 2545 Jugg St., $64,100. Assessment $82,300.
• Iginio Salvatore Labaro and Tammy Labaro, 2142 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Patrick J. Ryan, 412 W. Cortland St., Groton, property at 119 Main St., $113,000. Assessment $92,000.
• Clifford J. Sovocool, 2709 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Emmett C. Sovocool (aka Emmett Clifford Sovocool), to D&G Enterprises, P.O. Box 1118, Moravia, property at 88 W. Cayuga St., $75,000. Assessment $124,000.
• Thomas R. Powers Jr. and Rhonda L. Powers, Lehigh Acres, FL, to Christine M. Lefave and Steven D. Lefave, 5292 Cream Hollow Road, Moravia, property at 80 S. Main St., $75,000. Assessment $75,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Chad A. Matijas, 3685 Bear Swamp Road, Moravia, to Mark Kulik and Ellen G. Kulik, 3777 Lucinda Dr., Skaneateles, property at 3685 Bear Swamp Road, $150,000. Assessment $83,203.
• Aaron L. Boone and Debra L. Boone, 5766 Derby Road, Moravia, to Deborah B. Weed, 6011 N. Glen Haven Road, Moravia, property at 5766 Derby Road, $226,000. Assessment $181,800.
• William A. Prosser and Linda C. Prosser, 4 Brae Bridge Road, Auburn, to Robert B. Perry, 4543 McDonald Road, Syracuse, property at Split Rock Road, $26,000. Assessment $18,600.
• A. David Rowe and Elaina Rowe, 4167 Murray Road, Moravia, to Michael S. Sheppard and Suzanne L. Sheppard, 4024 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, property at 3988 Vanderstouw Road and Vandersto, $195,000. Assessment $147,500.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Steven Eberhardt, 2636 Hatheway Road, Moravia, property at 4283 State Route 38A, $16,100. Assessment $56,000.
• Theodore Charles Avery, Austin, TX, to Katrina M. Ercole, 223 Thornton Circle S., Camillus, and Bradley S. Messenger, Cincinnati, OH, as trustees under the Ray S. Messenger and Susan R. Messenger Irrevocable Living Trust, property at Rockefeller Road, $32,500. Assessment $205,400.
• Susan A. Hayes (fka Susan Avery), Glenview, IL, as trustee of the declaration of trust of Susan Hayes, and Cynthia Avery, Glenview, IL, as trustee of the declaration of trust of Cynthia Avery, to Katrina M. Ercole, 223 Thornton Circle S., Camillus, and Bradley S. Messenger, Cincinnati, OH, as trustees under the Ray S. Messenger and Susan R. Messenger Irrevocable Living Trust, property at Rockefeller Road, $32,500. Assessment $205,400.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Judy E. Foresman, 102 Brook Hollow Dr., Auburn, to Robert J. Dickman, 6174 Oakridge Road, Auburn, property at 102 Brook Hollow Dr., $488,750. Assessment $337,700.
• Barbara R. Eidt, as trustee of the Gilford F. Herrick Living Trust, 14 Melrose Parkway, Auburn, to Hannah M. Lesch, 38 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 14 Melrose Parkway, $120,000. Assessment $82,900.
• Judith DelPozzo, as trustee of the Judith DelPozzo Trust, Hernando, FL, and Leona Feher, North Chesterfield, VA, and Walter Kenneth Podolak, 5 I Schwartz Towers, Auburn, to Terry Ann Podolak, 117 Standart Ave., Auburn, property at 320 Fire Lane 14, $135,000. Assessment $170,000.
• Francine A. Turner, 1732 Coon Hill Road, Skaneateles, to James Tavarez and Christie A. Godin, 4802 State Route 34, Auburn, property at 6211 Oakridge Road, $212,000. Assessment $156,300.
• Kathleen Jane Kleiber, 1701 Honoco Road, Aurora, Richard B. Quinn, 16 Morris St., Auburn, and Dennis William Quinn, 42 Elizabeth St., Auburn, to Joshua J. Miller and Callie E. Miller, 30 Chestnut St., Auburn, property at 17 Fourth Ave., $125,000. Assessment $93,400.
• David A. Iannone, Fort Myers, FL, to Tim M. Hanley, 29 Fleming St., Auburn, property at 5916 E. Lake Road, $272,500. Assessment $156,600.
• Marie I. Rumsey, 6 Wells Dr., Homer, and Ruth Turner, 8 Shearin St., Auburn, to Tiffany L. Smith, Pine City, NJ, property at 8 Shearin St., $153,000. Assessment $98,800.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to John Sanford, 7030 North St. Road, Auburn, property at 7929 Grant Ave. Road, $38,600. Assessment $68,000.
• Gerard T. Mirabito and Allison C. Mirabito, 6428 Sharon Dr., Auburn, to Dorothea E. Cuddy, 21 Burgess St., Auburn, property at 6428 Sharon Dr., $320,000. Assessment $239,200.
• Sarah F. Honchar (fka Sarah F. Dancks-Smith), 3100 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Sarah F. Honchar and Richard B. Honchar (same address), property at 3100 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $123,800.
• Robert A. Leslie and Deborah A. Leslie, 7026 Parcell Road, Auburn, to Jacquelyn B. Leslie, as trustee of the Robert A. and Deborah A. Leslie Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 7026 Parcell Road, $0. Assessment $213,000.
• Case Properties of CNY LLC, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, to CK Rental Properties LLC (same address), property at 7591 Healy Road, $15,000. Assessment $235,000.
• Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Zachary C. Nevidomsky, 27 Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, property at Tanner Road, $30,000. Assessment $24,457.
• Timothy P. Walsh, 73 Capital St., Auburn, to Susan M. Walsh, 6417 Victory Dr., Auburn, property at 6417 Victory Dr., $1. Assessment $199,953.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Kenneth A. Reohr, 635 Hardy Road, Union Springs, to Nichole M. Jakaub and Ryan P. Fronce, 250 Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 635 Hardy Road, $179,220. Assessment $148,300.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Patricia Myska, Clark, NJ, property at 4 Chapel St., $61,800. Assessment $71,200.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Otis H. Gagnon and Jeannine Gagnon, 14429 S. Lake St., Sterling, to Carol Gonzalez, 13573 Church St., Fair Haven, property at 14573 Church St., $14,732. Assessment $42,000.
• William C. Hardy, as executor of the last will and testament of Janice K. Hardy, 14456 Meade St., Sterling, to Candi M. Gould, 7053 Fosterville Road, Port Byron, and Kim R. Matthews, Moncks Corner, SC, property at 14456 Meade St., $0. Assessment $74,124.
• Donald W. Mayer Jr. and Christine J. Mayer, 16457 W. Lake Road, Oswego, to Susanne Jardin, 66 Country Lane, Fulton, property at 16457 W. Lake Road, $95,000. Assessment $102,600.
• Patricia M. Richardsen, Carolina Shores, NC, Pamela Levitt, 256 Woodland Road, Pittsford, and Richard J. Roberts, Vine Grove, KY, to Paula B. Knotowicz (aka Paula Beth Knotowicz), 843 Cheese Factory Road, Honeoye Falls, property at 14579 Fancher Ave., $1. Assessment $277,300.
• George M. Ebert and Mary Ann Ebert, by Dan Ebert as attorney in fact, 1663 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, to Seth Stone, 1603 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, property at 0 Sterling Station Road, $25,000. Assessment $17,200.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Edward Dodge, 13922 Ingersoll Lane, Sterling, property off Nichols Road, $7,500. Assessment $11,700.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Eileen L. Parker, 338 W. Groton Road, Locke, as executrix of the last will and testament of Elbert J. Francis, and Ronald C. Francis, P.O. Box 771, Dryden, to Eileen L. Parker, property at Lick Street and Dresser Road, $0. Assessment $149,600.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Gail Van Wagner, 23 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, property at 6721 Creech Road, $19,200. Assessment $28,700.
• Donald G. Richards, 13513 State Route 90, Locke, to Guy M. Coriano and Lilly N. Coriano, 180 E. Railroad Ave., West Haverstraw, property at 13513 State Route 90, $450,000. Assessment $316,000.
• U.S Bank NA, as trustee for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-6, Greenville, SC, to Floyd H. Drake and Lisa L. Drake, 772 Dunbar Road, Windsor, property at 1144 Lake Como Road, $69,900. Assessment $107,000.
• Eileen L. Parker, 338 W. Groton Road, Locke, as executrix of the last will and testament of Elbert J. Francis, to Ronald C. Francis, P.O. Box 771, Dryden, property at Lick Street and Filmore Road, $0. Assessment $128,400.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Brandon L. Denman, 7728 Rufus Road, Port Byron, to Nathaniel W. Denman, 1644 McDonald Road, Auburn, property at 1644 McDonald Road, $80,000. Assessment $106,600.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Richard and Barbara Stevens, 3286 Long Hill Road, Venice Center, property at 3291 Long Hill Road, $10,000. Assessment $45,000.
• Janet S. Sherman, 1563 Stewarts Corners Road, Genoa, and Marta D. Byer-White, P.O. Box 3000, Southampton, to Millicent Bennett and Giovanni Villari, 251 Seaman Ave. Apt. 6L, New York, property at 1563 Stewarts Corners Road, $290,000. Assessment $264,900.
• Cindy Parmley and Amy Parmley, as trustees of the Dale C. Parmley Trust, 5517 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Parm Properties LLC, Killington, VT, property at 0 Ledyard Road, $0. Assessment $1,091,304.
• Karl and Teresa Radcliffe, 1805 E. Venice Road, Groton, to Robert M. Donald, 2062 E. Venice Road, Moravia, property at 1805 E. Venice St., $98,370. Assessment $90,500.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Cynthia Whitten, 2040 E. Venice Road, Moravia, property at Scotts Lane, $6,100. Assessment $400.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Jeffrey A. Williams and Sandra J. Williams, P.O. Box 206, Constantia, to Mark E. Williams and Gale M. Wallace, 12686 Coleman Road, Red Creek, property at 12686 Coleman Road, $60,000. Assessment $60,000.
• Howard A. Leach, 12613 Broadway Road, Martville, to James R. Leach, 2794 State Route 370 East, Cato, property at 12712 Broadway Road, $25,000. Assessment $159,200.
• Michelle L. Mathewson, 11334 Johnnycake Hill Road, Cato, to Joseph J. Vincent, 2438 Hillview Dr., Cato, property at 11334 Johnnycake Hill Road, $164,000. Assessment $82,800.
• Tobbie Keith Rude, 2087 Robinson Road, Victory, to BSR Properties LLC, Fort Pierce, FL, property at 2087 Robinson Road, $151,000. Assessment $130,000.
• Kristi Cusa, 102 Maccollum Road, Elbridge, as executor of the estate of Charles H. Jeffers (aka Charles Jeffers), to Trisha A. Wallingsford, 6578 State Route 104A Apt. 22, Red Creek, property at 13054 Coolican Road, $100,000. Assessment $120,900.
• Lisa K. Sidoti, 12253 Old State Road, Cato, to Amber M. McGetrick, H4 Spruce Tree Circle, Liverpool, property at 12253 Old State Road, $182,475. Assessment $125,300.