Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 8, 2023

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Oct. 31-Nov. 2:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Gerald V. Kelly Jr. and Virginia L. Kelly, 36 Havens Ave., Auburn, to Todd Warner, 126 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 77-79 Bradford St., $32,300. Assessment $81,500.

• David E. Hampson, 191 Weymouth Drive, Rochester, as executor of the estate of Jeanne B. Hampson, to QF Properties LLC, Rahway, NJ, property at 110 Owasco St., $42,000. Assessment $54,300.

• John McQuaid, 7098 Verna Drive, Canastota, to Stephen Perrine, 15 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 93 Owasco St., $108,000. Assessment $94,500.

• Patti A. Giannotta, 37 Westwood Drive, Auburn, Catherine M. Leader, 7305 Owasco Road, Auburn, Timothy G. McGinn, 9 Boyle Ave., Auburn, Brian M. McGinn, 40 Locust St., Auburn, and Julie A. McGinn, 16 Meadowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Gary F. Leader III and Maureen E. Berical, 22 State St., Auburn, property at 40 Locust St., $154,500. Assessment $144,100.

• Mark A. Querns and Teresa J. Querns, 71 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Brendan Raftis, 73 N. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 73-75 N. Fulton St., $84,975. Assessment $95,000.

• Mark O. Indelicato and Mark O. Indelicato dba Indelicato Realty, 14 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Realty@Mark Indelicato LLC (same address), property at 23, 25 and 27 Columbus St., $0. Assessment $222,400.

• Donald R. Phelps and Linda Phelps, 99-101 Seymour St., Auburn, to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 99-101 Seymour St., $24,152. Assessment $84,800.

• Sylvia K. Ramsdell (aka Sylvia Ramsdell-Strong), 35 Seneca Parkway, Auburn, to Sylvia K. Ramsdell (same address) as trustee of the Sylvia Ramsdell Revocable Trust, property at 35 Seneca Parkway, $0. Assessment $90,650.

• Miller’s Contracting, 4083 State Route 34, Scipio Center, to ASM Builders LLC (same address), property at 62 and 64 Vitale Drive, $0. Assessment $39,800.

• Miller’s Contracting, 4083 State Route 34, Scipio Center, to ASM Builders LLC (same address), property at 57 and 59 Vitale Drive, $0. Assessment $41,100.

• Miller’s Contracting, 4083 State Route 34, Scipio Center, to ASM Builders LLC (same address), property at 61 and 63 Vitale Drive, $0. Assessment $42,300.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Terry Flanigan, 6341 Water St., Cayuga, property at Water Street, $292. Assessment $300.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Gary M. Wichers and Gail M. Wichers, 5831 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to David A. Romig and Tracy M. Romig, Ben Lomond, CA, property at 5831 Dunning Ave., $435,000. Assessment $252,100.

• Mark J. Kane, 1700 Covell Road, Brockport, to Darcy L. Kane, 8359 W. Ridge Road, Apt. A, Brockport, property at Silver Street Road, $1. Assessment $5,000.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Stephen Aponte and Helen Aponte, as trustees of the Stephen and Helen Aponte Living Trust, Loveland, CO, to Edward R. Fisher, 9122 Oswego Road, Baldwinsville, property at 3670 Lysander Road, $

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Sara B. Hocutt (aka Sara H. Stewart), 845 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, to Jessanna Levitsky and Nedjula Baguio, Corning, CA, property at 845 Poplar Ridge Road, $332,500. Assessment $341,600.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Jacquelyn J. Schemerhorn and Anthony M. Laskowski, 8705 Dwyer Road, Port Byron, property at 8705 Dwyer Road, $110,000. Assessment $63,000.

• Jason L. Tyre, 17 E. Wright Ave., Waterloo, to Christine C. MacDonald, 8089 State Route 90 N., Montezuma, property at 8089 State Route 90 N., $0. Assessment $48,500.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Tiffany Ann Juli (fka Tiffany Skinkle), Hallandale, FL, as administratrix of the estate of Joseph D. Juli, to Joseph H. Collard, 4261 Vanderstoux Road, Auburn, property at 4456 Harter Road, $92,000. Assessment $91,000.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Jason H. Phillips and Eileen J. Phillips, 6397 Phillips Road, Moravia, to David Darin Phillips and Rachel Lynn Case, 6879 State Route 41, Homer, property at 6353-6397 Phillips Road, $30,000. Assessment $374,600.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Katelyn M. Michels, 7574 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Diana Jane Harrington, 205 S. Fifth St., Fulton, property at 7574 Grant Ave. Road, $149,900. Assessment $117,000.

• John L. Wilson and Barbara H. Wilson, 3613 Depot Road, Auburn, to Christopher M. Wilson, as trustee of the John L. and Barbara H. Wilson Irrevocable Trust Agreement, 5386 Oakridge Drive, Hamburg, property at 3613 Depot Road, $0. Assessment $229,700.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Richard R. Talcott and Kathleen R. Talcott, 2620 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Joseph Casamento and Denise Casamento, Chardon, OH, property at 5737 State Route 90, $7,500. Assessment $57,600.

• Richard R. Talcott and Kathleen R. Talcott, 2620 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Paul H. Vitale and Lisa R. Vitale, 315 Starksboro Drive, Camillus, property at 5737 State Route 90, $15,000. Assessment $57,600.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Amy Penird, Hernando, FL, to Connie York, 139 North St., Auburn, property at 13878 Martville Road, $30,000. Assessment $18,800.

• Robert Chengerian, 7502 Shalako Circle, Baldwinsville, to Gary D Green, P.O. Box 172, Martville, property at State Route 104, $25,000. Assessment $29,630.

• Donald R. Colloca and Brigitte H. Colloca, Clinton, OH, to Clifford B. Pelton Jr. and Christine M. Pelton, 16136 Ford Drive, Sterling, property at 16136 Ford Drive, $100,000. Assessment $86,100.

• James R. Child and Martha P. Child, Sebring, FL, to John Trentini and Diane Trentini, 4 Thornfield Way, Fairport, property at 14654 Fancher Ave., $210,000. Assessment $75,000.

• David Colon Jr. and Holly Nathan-Colon, No. 181 Ryan Road, Macedon, to Derrick Bartlett, No. 2831 State Route 3, Fulton, property at 0 Acre Road, $35,000. Assessment $17,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• 425 Grant Avenue LLC, 30 Wegman St., Auburn, to Cyrus W. Waterman and Carol Waterman, 1020 Howell Road, Port Byron, property at Robinson Road, $85,000. Assessment $31,900.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Linda D. Moon, 3161 Myers Road, Genoa, as executrix of the estate of Mary A. Keeney (aka Mary Arlene Keeney) (same address), to SBD Land Holdings LLC, 1487 State Route 34, Genoa, property at 3165 Myers Road, $44,870. Assessment $128,500.

• Kimberly Reid, as trustee of the Oscar R. Ernst Revocable Trust, 2875 Fire Lane 1, Moravia, to Arthur H. Burt III and Emily Beth Burt, 2876 Fire Lane 1, Moravia, part of 2875 Fire Lane 1, $0. Assessment $269,000.