Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 9, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Nov. 29-Dec. 5:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Michael D. Boglione and Jamie L. Boglione, 118 Frances St., Auburn, to Manoel Arruda and Louise Arruda, 433 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, property at 118 Frances St., $255,000. Assessment $151,700.

• Joshua Gary Jones, 136 Park Place, Auburn, to Joshua Gary Jones and Jacquelyn S. Janas (same address), property at 136 Park Ave., $0. Assessment $72,300.

• Benjamin Nobile, 59 Union St., Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Rosalie Contrera, to Nicholas A. Bellerdine and Erin Jump, 1673 Whiting Road, Memphis, property at 59 Union St., $7,511. Assessment $72,200.

• Vincent Contrera, 26 Park St., Union Springs, David Contrera, Chesterfield, MO, Joseph Contrera, 5460 Lockwood Road, Auburn, and Benjamin Nobile, 69 Columbus St., Auburn, to Nicholas A. Bellerdine and Erin Jump, 1673 Whiting Road, Memphis, property at 59 Union St., $67,489. Assessment $72,200.

• Susan Dziuba and Thomas Dziuba to Arundina LLC, Seattle, WA, property at 3 Rock Ave., $92,439. Assessment $63,000.

• Stefanie C. Coleman, 158 Ross St. Extension, Auburn, and Kevin G. Coleman, 3107 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Stefanie C. Coleman, property at 158 Ross St. Extension, $0. Assessment $166,000.

• Glenn M. Thomas, as executor of the last will and testament of Gerald R. Thomas, 25 Burgess St., Auburn, to Lisa C. Vogtle, 209 Quincy Place, Liverpool, property at 25 Burgess St., $160,000. Assessment $121,400.

• Donna Lusk (fka Donna Wise) (fka Donna Gansz), Lakeland, FL, and Donna Lusk, as administrator of the estate of Michael Wise Sr. (aka Michael Wise), 297 Seymour St., Auburn, to Jeramie M. Romeo (same address), property at 297 Seymour St., $75,000. Assessment $81,000.

• David J. Llewellyn, 16 Sunnyside Dr., Owego, and Paul C. Llewellyn, 155 West 70th St., 11F, New York, to Daniel L. Armistead, Rockport, TX, property at 24 St. Anthony St., $169,500. Assessment $133,900.

• Melanie Aubin, 62 Elizabeth St., Auburn, Roxanne Delfavero, 5699 Silver St. Road, Auburn, and Rocco Criazzo Jr., Youngstown, OH, to William M. Tarby and Mary E. Brown, 7240 State St. Road, Auburn, property at 23 Densmore Ave., $227,500. Assessment $147,500.

• Laura Egli, 104 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Sara A. Delahanty (same address), property at 104 Standart Ave., $0. Assessment $103,100.

• William F. Pelc, 87 VanAnden St., Auburn, John L. Pelc, 33 French Ave., Auburn, Mary Jo Martinez (nka Mary Jo Pelc), 45 Chase Ave., Auburn, and Laura Kehoskie (nka Laura Bushallow), 303 McIntosh Dr., Auburn, to John L. Pelc, property at 94 Perrine St., $60,000. Assessment $73,000.

• Alan D. Betz and Karen R. Betz, 14 Augustus St., Auburn, to Katherine M. Betz, as trustee of the Alan and Karen Betz Irrevocable Trust, 2538 River Road, Niagara Falls, property at 14 Augustus St., $0. Assessment $78,100.

• David Lupo, 6 Augustus St., Auburn, and Beverly Aversa, 6 ½ Augustus St., Auburn, to Johanna Donch, 34 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, property at 6 Augustus St., $0. Assessment $91,000.

• James J. Scala and Debra J. Scala, 321 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Matthew J. Scala, 30 Easterly Ave., Auburn, Nicholas J. Scala, Pleasant Hill, CA, as trustees of the James J. and Debra J. Scala Irrevocable Trust, property at 321 N. Seward Ave., $0. Assessment $154,800.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Janet A. Lardieri, 6324 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Leeann Emmi (same address), property at 6324 Canoga Road, $0. Assessment $128,400.

• Roger P. Hutchings and Patricia A. Hutchings, 7204 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Louie P. Rood, 5757 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property at State Route 90, $30,000. Assessment $19,000.

• Pamela L. Thompson, as trustee of the Pamela Thompson Living Trust, 1049 Chamberlain Road, Auburn, to Stefan F. Szozda and Kristen L. Szozda, 239 Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 1049 Chamberlain Road, $370,000. Assessment $270,000.

• Linda J. Anthony (fka Linda J. Page and Linda J. Uebelman), 6319 Towpath Road, Cayuga, to Adam Besch-Turner and Natasha Besch-Turner, 94 Hulbert Ave., Fairport, property at 6319 Towpath Road, $367,100. Assessment $257,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• B & R Hospitality Inc., 1970 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Tonawanda, to Neelkanth Hospitality Inc., Harrington, DE, property at 2746 Becker Road and vacant land State Route 31, $2,000,000. Assessment $1,275,500.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Carole D. Steele, 1749 Conquest Victory Townline Road, Cato, as executor of the last will and testament of Nellie E. Ausburn, to Gary W. Parker and Jill L. Parker, 109 Potter Ave., Brownville, property at 11135 State Route 34, $121,206. Assessment $83,000.

• Cleon L. Ford, 10511 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Jake Teska, 11137 Jordan Road, Cato, property at 10497 and 10511 Jordan Road, $44,900. Assessment $60,000.

• Steve Schweitzer (aka Steven P. Schweitzer) and Kim Schweitzer (aka Kimberly A. Schweitzer), 704 Kibby Road, Baldwinsville, to Krystina Ung (same address), as trustee of the Steven and Kimberly Schweitzer Irrevocable Trust, property at 308 Fire Lane 13, $0. Assessment $26,829.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Ronald J. Falsey, 59491 Conquest Road, Port Byron, to Jason M. Feeney, 710 Howell Road, Port Byron, property at Spring Lake Road, $20,000. Assessment $14,000.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Bruce Tyrell, 492 Creek Road, Genoa, to Jesse Peck and Olivia Peck (same address), property at 492 Creek Road, $0. Assessment $185,999.

• F. Patrick Miller, 655 Ridge Road, Lansing, to David Cadran, 2189 State Route 90, Aurora, property at 8777 State Route 90, $125,000. Assessment $178,500.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Winifred McKenna, 12890 State Route 176, Cato, to Iris Wiggins, as trustee of 12890 State Route 176 Land Trust, San Antonio, TX, property at 12890 State Route 174, $30,000. Assessment $81,100.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Jay P. Brubacker and Regina S. Brubacker, 485 State Route 38, Locke, to Patrick R. Bulger and Lisa D. Bulger, 3 Chestnut St., Cortland, property at 485 State Route 38, $265,000. Assessment $134,000.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 84

• Chester F. Helmer and Geraldine A. Helmer, 7859 Fuller Road, Port Byron, to Donald Helmer and Lisa M. Helmer, 7883 Fuller Road, Port Byron, property at 7859 Fuller Road, $0. Assessment $122,500.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Mikayla M. Perkins, 177 N. Main St., Moravia, to Jeffrey Chiodo, 5249 Split Rock Road, Skaneateles, property at 177 N. Main St., $157,000. Assessment $165,400.

• Roy G. Webb Jr., 2416 Lyons Road, Moravia, as trustee of the Webb Irrevocable Family Trust, to Roy G. Webb Jr. (same address) and Lily M. Webb (aka Lily Webb Caza), 4529 State Route 41A, Skaneateles, property at Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $4,900.

• Roy G. Webb Jr., 2416 Lyons Road, Moravia, and Lily M. Webb (aka Lily Webb Caza), 4529 State Route 41A, Skaneateles, to Roy G. Webb Jr., property at Long Hill Road, $0. Assessment $4,900.

• Christopher Dempsey, 125 Sears Road, Groton, to Natalie L. Mottl and Molly E. Dempsey, 35 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 35 W. Cayuga St., $150,000. Assessment $143,700.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• David S. Schnapp, M.D., 15 Deer Run, Skaneateles, to Stacey E. Schnapp, as trustee of the Stacey E. Schnapp Revocable Trust, 3350 County Line Road, Skaneateles, property at 15 Deer Run, $0. Assessment $300,000.

• Steven L. Berr, Danbury, CT, as ancillary administrator of the estate of Victoria Allis Berr, Danbury, CT, to Steven L. Berr, Rachel E. Berr, Jonathan D. Berr and Harrison M. Berr (all of Danbury, CT), property at 6494 Glen Cove Road, $0. Assessment $546,700.

• Lawrence Comeau and Celine Comeau, 5601 Mack Road, Skaneateles, to Lawrence Comeau and Celine Comeau, as trustees of the Comeau Living Trust (same address), property at 5601 Mack Road, $0. Assessment $269,100.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Robert W. Pine and Mary K. Pine, 52 Willowbrook Dr., Auburn, to Ryan W. Pine, 33 Green Links Turn, Auburn, and Jameson W. Pine, 70 Washington St., Brooklyn, as co-trustees of the Robert W. Pine and Mary K. Pine Irrevocable Living Trust, 33 Green Links Turn, Auburn, property at 52 Willowbrook Dr., $0. Assessment $482,820.

• John W. Canty and Maureen S. Canty, 17 Prentiss Dr., Skaneateles, to Andrew Ryan and Laura Ryan, 800 W. Ferry St. 4D, Buffalo, property at Lot 3 Fire Lane 6A, $0. Assessment $442,000.

• David L. Russell, 6312 Martin Dr., Rome, as executor of the estate of Gerald A. Russell, to Peitra’s Path LLC, 15 Calloway Dr., Auburn, property at 4888 Rockefeller Road, $75,000. Assessment $87,900.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 100

• Marian E. Reynolds, 2242 State Route 41A, Moravia, to Debra Barber, 2573 State Route 41A, Moravia, property at 2242 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $136,200.

• Marian E. Reynolds, 2242 State Route 41A, Moravia, to Dana Reynolds, 6433 Crofoot Road, Moravia, property at Iowa Road, $0. Assessment $21,900.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Dorothy Duff, 46 Morrison Dr., Union Springs, to Patrick A. Conklin and Morgan Randazzo, Philadelphia, PA, property at 46 Morrison Dr., $230,000. Assessment $192,000.

• Sarah Van Orman, 8 Homer St., Union Springs, to Mandy E. Foster, 5342 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, property at 8 Homer St., $63,600. Assessment $106,400.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Craig C. Bader and Scott M. Bader, 14755 Railroad Ave., Sterling, to Christopher E. Dennison, 1679 State Route 3, Sterling, property at 1661 State Route 3, $35,000. Assessment $44,300.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• Donald L. Strobl and Sally D. Strobl, as trustees of the Donald L. and Sally D. Strobl Family Trust, San Diego, CA, to Summerhill Heights Associates LLC, 369 East 62nd St., New York, property at 1265 E. Lake Road, $299,900. Assessment $155,000.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Robert P. Bannister Jr., 7410 Rice Road, Auburn, to Robert P. Bannister Jr. and Tracy L. Bannister (same address), property at 7410 Rice Road, $0. Assessment $189,900.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 96

• Bruce J. Manuel and Kathleen R. Manuel (aka Kathleen B. Manuel), 2455 Cook Road, Venice Center, to Bruce J. Manuel and Kathleen B. Manuel, as trustees of the Manuel Family Trust (same address), property at 2455 Cook Road, $0. Assessment $115,800.

• Roy G. Webb Jr., 2416 Lyons Road, Moravia, as trustee of the Webb Irrevocable Family Trust, to Roy G. Webb Jr. (same address) and Lily M. Webb (aka Lily Webb Caza), 4529 State Route 41A, Skaneateles, property at 2430 Lyons Road, $0. Assessment $178,300.

• Roy G. Webb Jr., 2416 Lyons Road, Moravia, and Lily M. Webb (aka Lily Webb Caza), 4529 State Route 41A, Skaneateles, to Roy G. Webb Jr., property at 2430 Lyons Road, $0. Assessment $178,300.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• Frederick K. Smith Sr. and Victoria B. Smith, 5636 Wolcott Spring Lake Road, Wolcott, to Christopher J. Dempster, 12001 McNeeley Road, Red Creek, property at 12001 McNeeley Road, $30,000. Assessment $31,500.

