Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 26, 2020

Correction: In the Jan. 19 edition, a property transfer in the town of Genoa was incomplete. It should have read as follows: David A. and Mary K. Turek, 461 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, to Jason D. Turek, 2320 Atwater Road, King Ferry, and Michelle Turek Cobb, 2117 Lusters Gate Road, Blacksburg, VA, property at 461 Mahaney Road, $1. Assessment $155,000.