Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 26, 2020

Correction: In the Jan. 19 edition, a property transfer in the town of Genoa was incomplete. It should have read as follows: David A. and Mary K. Turek, 461 Mahaney Road, King Ferry, to Jason D. Turek, 2320 Atwater Road, King Ferry, and Michelle Turek Cobb, 2117 Lusters Gate Road, Blacksburg, VA, property at 461 Mahaney Road, $1. Assessment $155,000.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Devyn R. Jones, 32 Van Patten St., Auburn, to Louis R. Quill Jr., 68 Prospect St., Auburn, property at 32 Van Patten St., $117,000. Assessment $95,000.
• Robert N. VanLiew, 157 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to Kelly Jo Smart, 5140 Jordan Road, Elbridge, property at 328 N. Marvine Ave., $162,600. Assessment $118,100.
• Dawn Michalec, 291 State St., Auburn, to Jacqueline M. Loperfido, D68 Brogan Manor, Auburn, property at 291 State St., $94,760. Assessment $93,000.
• Dawn M. Michalec and Shari L. Parkas, 291 State St., Auburn, to Jacqueline M. Loperfido, D68 Brogan Manor, Auburn, property at 2-8 Dewey Ave., $1. Assessment $2,400.
• Michael A. and Susan M. Valenti, 155 Van Anden St., Auburn, to Joseph C. and Nicholas C. Valenti, as trustees, 155 Van Anden St., Auburn, property at 155 Van Anden St., $0. Assessment $63,000.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 810 Vermont Ave. NW, Washington, DC, to Benk Holdings LLC, 1 Obrein Court, Bedminster, NJ, property at 88 Bradford St., $31,500. Assessment $47,999.
• Joan A. Wlad, 145 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Nicholas S. Prentice and Marissa J. Coppola, 145 Lake Ave., property at 145 Lake Ave., $100,000. Assessment $103,200.
• Nancy L. and Thomas M. Guido Jr., 5860 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Sara E. Niver, 98 Cayuga St., Apt. 1, Union Springs, property at 54 Jarvis St., $149,350. Assessment $98,800.
• Tim Kerstetter, PO Box 250, Auburn, to Cody J. Blaisdell, 54 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 77 Osborne St., $87,500. Assessment $67,500.
• Terri A. Pullis, 90 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Meghan R. and Margaret S. Clark, 110 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 90 Hamilton Ave., $119,250. Assessment $118,000.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 96
• NS161 LLC, 3 Corporate Drive, Suite 208, Shelton, CT, to Gregory Pollock, 10250 Route 34, Weedsport, property at 11073 Shortcut Road, $116,500. Assessment $113,000.
• Richard A. and Cynthia S. Green, 2376 Emerson Road, Weedsport, to Craig and Holly Green, 2366 Emerson Road, Weedsport, property at 2366 Emerson Road, $0. Assessment $135,000.
Town of Conques
Equalization rate 100
• Maria L. Peluso, 2124 Lemon School Road, Weedsport, to Maria L. and Michael A. Peluso, 2124 Lemon School Road, Weedsport, property at 2124 Lemon School Road, $0. Assessment $108,300.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 451 7th St. SW, Washington, DC, to Jason P. Barry, 128 Ormsby Drive, Syracuse, property at 5995 South St. Road, $79,000. Assessment $117,400.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 96
• Jeffrey Reeves, 2774 Center Road, Genoa, and Roy Reeves, 885 Spring St. Extension, Groton, as co-executors, to Jeffrey Reeves, 2774 Center Road, Genoa, property at Center Road, $10. Assessment $12,500.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 98
• Shirley Maassen, 2155 State Route 90, Aurora, and James C. Maassen, 168 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to James C. Maassen, 168 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 2155 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $178,000.
• Shirley Maassen, 2155 State Route 90, Aurora, to James C. Maassen, 168 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 2276 Dixon Road, $0. Assessment $545,000.
• Shirley Maassen, 2155 State Route 90, Aurora, to Edmund E. Maassen, 1710 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, property at 1710 Poplar Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $526,200.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Christopher P. DiAngelo, 5227 Erron Hill Road, Locke, to Sigrid L. Parker, 975 Mill St., Locke, property at 5245 Erron Hill Road, $41,000. Assessment $26,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• David Neal, as administrator, 1504 Whitehall Lane, Fleming Island, FL, to Jeffrey Lewis II and Madelyn Rooker, 155 Main St., Port Byron, property at 21 Pine St., $55,900. Assessment $77,100.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• Karen A. Rebuck and Bernadine Aldrich, PO Box 302, Montezuma, to Larry L. and Sandra J. Detsel, PO Box 493, Montezuma, property at 8260 W. Loop Road, $60,000. Assessment $55,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Gary Hatfield, 2870 Jugg St., Moravia, to Gary W. and Faye Hatfield, 2870 Jugg St., Moravia, properties at West Cayuga Street and Jugg Street, $0. Assessment $133,000.
• Joseph and Melissa Gagnon, 40 Aurora St., Moravia, to Jordan D. and Fergy Dean, 18 Foote St., Auburn, property at 40 Aurora St., $118,000. Assessment $77,000.
• Leilani C. Wheeler-Franklin, 106 Eastern Heights Drive, Ithaca; Vicky L. Franklin, 7479 Thunderbird Road, Liverpool; and Arlene B. Franklin, PO Box 369, Moravia; to Joseph V. and Melissa S. Gagnon, 40 Aurora St., Moravia, property at 7 Church St., $140,000. Assessment $125,000.
• Leilani C. Wheeler-Franklin, 106 Eastern Heights Drive, Ithaca; Vicky L. Franklin, 7479 Thunderbird Road, Liverpool; and Arlene B. Franklin, PO Box 369, Moravia; to Joseph V. and Melissa S. Gagnon, 40 Aurora St., Moravia, property at Main Street, $0. Assessment $5,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 79
• Daniel C. and Erin M. Walter, 56 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Allen G. and Dawn Tousant, 9915 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at 56 Melrose Road, $113,500. Assessment $79,700.
• Chung Hyun Oh and Jung Sook Oh, 77 Lakeshore Drive, Auburn, to Suzanne O. Galbato, as trustee, 15 Prentiss Drive, Skaneateles, property at 77 Lakeshore Drive, $465,000. Assessment $435,600.
• Tyler and Leigh Shepard, 5710 State Route 38A, Auburn, to Carol Lockwood, 43 Brook Hollow Drive, Auburn, property at 5710 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $208,600.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Patricia F. and Norman E. Camp Jr., 5838 Lake View Drive, Auburn, to Rachel Moran, 968 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, property at 2860 Center Road, $136,500. Assessment $111,900.
• Lucille I. Bergenstock, 3003 Cork St. Road, Scipio Center, to Vansridge Dairy LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 3003 Cork St. Road, $301,000. Assessment $615,500.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 100
• Robert F. and Leslie L. Borchert, 7000 20th St., Lot 865, Vero Beach, FL, to Eric B. Barden and Gina Puzo, 86 S. Main St., Homer, property at 6877 N. Glen Haven Road, $285,000. Assessment $269,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Marilyn O'Connor, 9 Parsons St., Auburn, to Logan J. Moore, 7331 Potter Road, Auburn, property at 7570 Healy Road, $8,000. Assessment $7,500.
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 50 E. North Temple St., Salt Lake City, UT, to Earle E. Thurston, 100 Genesee St., Suite 7, Auburn, property at East Genesee Street Road, $72,000. Assessment $24,500.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 81
• Mildred Falcone, as executor, 10 MacCann Road, Hudson, NH, to Strecker, Yawger Creek LLC, 10 MacCann Road, Hudson, NH, property at 5529 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $847,700.
• Richard J. Potter Sr., 741 Connors Road, Cayuga, to Richard J. Potter Jr., 741 Connors Road, Cayuga, property at 741 Connors Road, $0. Assessment $21,700.
• Charles G. Mellor, 4692 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, to Rebecca A. and T. Max Hall III, 525 Alexis Drive, Williamsport, property at 5148 Plaster Point, $747,500. Assessment $463,300.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Francis M. and Rhonda L. Koskowski, 15400 Farden Road, Sterling, to Jacob F. and Ashley M. Koskowski, 24 Varick St., Oswego, property at 15400 Farden Road, $1. Assessment $175,000.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• Francis M. Paczkowski, 1653 Vroom Road, Spencerport; Thomas J. Paczkowski, 7270 N. Division St. Road, Auburn; Patricia Van Fleet, 1238 Buena Vista Drive, North Fort Myers, FL; and Walter D. Paczkowski, 840 Citrus Place, Wellington, FL; to Thomas and Debra Paczkowski, 7270 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, property at 7276 N. Division St. Road, $112,000. Assessment $116,000.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 96
• Robert W. Franzen, 2801 Davis Road, Corning, to Stacy Ann and John L Sawyer Jr., 2359 Lyons Road, Moravia, property at Lyons Road, $45,900. Assessment $40,700.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 87
• Jerome D. Wilday, 7429 Eades Road, Red Creek; Kathleen J. Shorey, 3610 Rockefeller Road, Moravia; Norma E. Vandewalker, PO Box 366134, Bonita Springs, FL; and Patricia M. Wilday, Box 179A, Red Creek; to Robert Corey, 12811 Coleman Road, Red Creek, property at 12811 Coleman Road, $35,000. Assessment $36,000.